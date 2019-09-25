Casio Computer : Included in Dow Jones Sustainability Asia Pacific Index for Third Consecutive Year

TOKYO, September 25, 2019 - Casio Computer Co., Ltd. has been selected for the third consecutive year for inclusion in the Dow Jones Sustainability Asia Pacific Index, the Asia Pacific component of the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI), a leading global index for socially responsible investment (SRI).

The DJSI measures corporate sustainability in the areas of economy, environment and society. The stock indices were jointly developed by S&P Dow Jones Indices, a US company that provides global financial indices, and RobecoSAM, a firm based in Switzerland that researches and rates companies in terms of socially responsible investment. In fiscal 2019, 148 of the approximately 600 major companies in the Asia Pacific region were selected for inclusion in the Dow Jones Sustainability Asia Pacific Index, including 76 companies from Japan.