CASIO COMPUTER CO LTD

CASIO COMPUTER CO LTD

(6952)
  Report  
News 


Casio Computer : Included in Dow Jones Sustainability Asia Pacific Index for Third Consecutive Year

0
09/25/2019 | 12:43am EDT

TOKYO, September 25, 2019 - Casio Computer Co., Ltd. has been selected for the third consecutive year for inclusion in the Dow Jones Sustainability Asia Pacific Index, the Asia Pacific component of the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI), a leading global index for socially responsible investment (SRI).

The DJSI measures corporate sustainability in the areas of economy, environment and society. The stock indices were jointly developed by S&P Dow Jones Indices, a US company that provides global financial indices, and RobecoSAM, a firm based in Switzerland that researches and rates companies in terms of socially responsible investment. In fiscal 2019, 148 of the approximately 600 major companies in the Asia Pacific region were selected for inclusion in the Dow Jones Sustainability Asia Pacific Index, including 76 companies from Japan.

Disclaimer

Casio Computer Co. Ltd. published this content on 25 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 September 2019 04:42:05 UTC
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2020 304 B
EBIT 2020 31 116 M
Net income 2020 22 387 M
Finance 2020 40 900 M
Yield 2020 2,80%
P/E ratio 2020 18,1x
P/E ratio 2021 16,8x
EV / Sales2020 1,18x
EV / Sales2021 1,13x
Capitalization 402 B
Technical analysis trends CASIO COMPUTER CO LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 1 456,67  JPY
Last Close Price 1 650,00  JPY
Spread / Highest target 3,03%
Spread / Average Target -11,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -27,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kazuhiro Kashio President & Representative Director
Akinori Takagi Director, Head-Finance & Investor Relations
Yutaka Yanagisawa Manager-Technology Planning
Hiroshi Nakamura Director, EVP & General Manager-Sales
Yuichi Masuda Director & Senior Managing Executive Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CASIO COMPUTER CO LTD29.51%3 707
SONY CORP24.59%73 623
PANASONIC CORPORATION-7.71%19 420
LG ELECTRONICS INC.--.--%9 250
SHARP CORPORATION17.22%7 150
TCL CORPORATION--.--%7 007
