Casio Computer : Selected Again for Leading Global ESG Investment Indices

07/30/2019 | 01:10am EDT

Tokyo, July 30, 2019 - Casio Computer Co., Ltd., announced today that it has been selected for inclusion in the FTSE4Good Index Series for the fourth straight year and the FTSE Blossom Japan Index for the third straight year. The FTSE4Good Index Series and the FTSE Blossom Japan Index are leading global investment indices which recognize environmental, social, and governance (ESG) performance.

The FTSE4Good Index Series consists of companies that meet global ESG criteria developed by FTSE Russell, which belongs to the London Stock Exchange Group. Japanese companies with outstanding ESG performance are selected for the FTSE Blossom Japan Index.

With these two inclusions, Casio has for the second year in a row appeared on all four of the indices used by Japan's Government Pension Investment Fund (GPIF), one of the world's largest pension funds, as ESG investment references. These are the FTSE Blossom Japan Index, MSCI Japan ESG Select Leaders Index, MSCI Japan Empowering Women Index, and S&P/JPX Carbon Efficient Index.

The Casio Medium-Term Management Plan, released in May 2019, sets the goal of ensuring that the company's business activities contribute to the achievement of the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Based on its corporate creed of 'Creativity and Contribution,' Casio is working to identify the SDGs it will address. Casio is determined to help solve various social issues through its business, thereby creating new social value and helping to build a sustainable world.

Disclaimer

Casio Computer Co. Ltd. published this content on 30 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 July 2019 05:09:01 UTC
