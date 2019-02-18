Casio Computer : Three Casio Products Win iF Design Awards

TOKYO, February 19, 2019 - Casio Computer Co., Ltd., announced today that three of its products have been named winners of the iF Design Award 2019, a prestigious international recognition of excellence in industrial product design. The products winning the award include a keyboard with key lighting, a handheld terminal, and a shock-resistant watch.

Each year, the iF Design Award is organized by iF International Forum Design GmbH, which is based in Hannover, Germany and is one of the world's oldest independent design forums. The coveted annual awards are conferred upon a select group of products that represent outstanding examples of industrial design. Sixty-seven design experts selected the winners of the iF Design Award 2019 from among more than 6,400 submissions representing 52 countries and regions. Details on the award-winning Casio products are given below.