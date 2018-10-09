Casio Computer : to Donate One Billion Indonesian Rupiah for Earthquake and Tsunami Relief in Sulawesi, Indonesia

Log in
10/09/2018 | 08:18am CEST

Tokyo, Japan, October 9, 2018 - Casio Computer Co., Ltd. today announced that the Casio Group will donate one billion Indonesian Rupiah, equivalent to approximately 7.5 million yen, to the Indonesian Red Cross to help with relief efforts in the aftermath of the massive earthquake and tsunami that struck Sulawesi Island, Indonesia on September 28. The funds will be used to aid disaster victims and support the recovery of the afflicted areas.

President and CEO Kazuhiro Kashio emphasized that the company's responsibility includes not only creating innovative products but also helping the communities in need, such as Sulawesi, Indonesia.

'We are deeply saddened by the catastrophe in Sulawesi. The Casio Group and its employees feel great compassion for those affected by the earthquake and tsunami, and sincerely hope for a swift recovery,' said Mr. Kashio.

Disclaimer

Casio Computer Co. Ltd. published this content on 09 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 October 2018 06:17:11 UTC
