Casper Sleep : The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces Investigation on Behalf of Casper Sleep Inc. Investors (CSPR)

06/08/2020 | 05:01pm EDT

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz announces an investigation on behalf of Casper Sleep Inc. ("Casper" or the "Company") (NYSE: CSPR) investors concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

In February 2020, the Company completed its initial public offering (“IPO”), in which it sold 8.35 million shares of common stock for $12 per share.

On April 21, 2020, Casper announced that it was decreasing the size of its global operations and sales team, as well as completely winding down its European operations, amounting to a loss of 21% of its workforce. The Company also stated that Gregory Macfarlane had resigned from his positions as Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer.

On May 12, 2020, the Company announced its first quarter 2020 financial results, reporting a net loss of $34.5 million (a 98% increase year over year) and an adjusted EBITDA loss of $22.9 million (a 60% increase year over year).

Since the IPO, Casper’s share price has traded as low as $6.37 per share, or about 47% below the $12 IPO price.

Follow us for updates on Twitter: twitter.com/FRC_LAW.

If you purchased Casper securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Frank R. Cruz, of The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, 1999 Avenue of the Stars, Suite 1100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-914-5007, by email to info@frankcruzlaw.com, or visit our website at www.frankcruzlaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number, and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2020
