Casper Sleep : The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces Investigation on Behalf of Casper Sleep Inc. Investors (CSPR)

Casper Sleep Inc. ("Casper" or the "Company") (NYSE: CSPR)

In February 2020, the Company completed its initial public offering (“IPO”), in which it sold 8.35 million shares of common stock for $12 per share.

On April 21, 2020, Casper announced that it was decreasing the size of its global operations and sales team, as well as completely winding down its European operations, amounting to a loss of 21% of its workforce. The Company also stated that Gregory Macfarlane had resigned from his positions as Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer.

On May 12, 2020, the Company announced its first quarter 2020 financial results, reporting a net loss of $34.5 million (a 98% increase year over year) and an adjusted EBITDA loss of $22.9 million (a 60% increase year over year).

Since the IPO, Casper’s share price has traded as low as $6.37 per share, or about 47% below the $12 IPO price.

