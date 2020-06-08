Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Casper Sleep Inc.    CSPR

CASPER SLEEP INC.

(CSPR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ROSEN, NATIONAL TRIAL COUNSEL, Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Casper Sleep Inc. – CSPR

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/08/2020 | 05:14pm EDT

Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit on behalf of purchasers of the securities of Casper Sleep Inc. (NYSE: CSPR) pursuant and/or traceable to the Company’s initial public offering conducted on or about February 7, 2020 (the “IPO” or “Offering”). The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for Casper investors under the federal securities laws.

To join the Casper class action, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1871.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

NO CLASS HAS YET BEEN CERTIFIED IN THE ABOVE ACTION. UNTIL A CLASS IS CERTIFIED, YOU ARE NOT REPRESENTED BY COUNSEL UNLESS YOU RETAIN ONE. YOU MAY RETAIN COUNSEL OF YOUR CHOICE. YOU MAY ALSO REMAIN AN ABSENT CLASS MEMBER AND DO NOTHING AT THIS POINT. AN INVESTOR’S ABILITY TO SHARE IN ANY POTENTIAL FUTURE RECOVERY IS NOT DEPENDENT UPON SERVING AS LEAD PLAINTIFF.

According to the lawsuit, the Offering Documents were negligently prepared and, as a result, contained untrue statements of material fact or omitted to state other facts necessary to make the statements made not misleading and were not prepared in accordance with the rules and regulations governing their preparation. Specifically, the lawsuit claims the Offering Documents made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Casper’s profit margins were actually declining, rather than growing; (2) Casper was changing an important distribution partner, costing it 130 basis points of gross margin in the first quarter of 2020 alone; (3) Casper was holding a glut of old and outdated mattress inventory that it was selling at steeply discounted clearance prices, further impairing the Company’s profitability; (4) Casper was suffering accelerating losses, further placing its ability to achieve positive cash flows and profitability out of reach; (5) Casper’s core operations were not profitable, but were causing the Company to suffer over $40 million in negative cash flows during the first quarter of 2020 alone and doubling its quarterly net loss year over year; (6) as a result of the foregoing, Casper’s ability to achieve profitability, implement its growth initiatives, and expand internationally had been misrepresented in the Offering Documents, as the Company needed to shutter its European operations, halt all international expansion, jettison over one fifth of its global corporate workforce, and significantly curtail new store openings in order to avoid an imminent cash and liquidity crisis, let alone achieve positive operating cash flows; and (7) as a result of the foregoing, Casper’s revenue growth rate was not sustainable and had not positioned the Company to achieve profitability.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to join the litigation, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1871.html or to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Phillip Kim, Esq. of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via e-mail at pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm, on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm/.

Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 3 each year since 2013. Rosen Law Firm has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for investors. Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on CASPER SLEEP INC.
05:14pROSEN, NATIONAL TRIAL COUNSEL, Announces Filing of Securities Class Action La..
BU
05:01pCASPER SLEEP : The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces Investigation on Behal..
BU
03:39pLaw Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Casper Sleep Inc. (..
BU
06/02CASPER SLEEP : to Virtually Participate at Upcoming Investor Conferences
BU
05/12CASPER SLEEP INC. : Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
05/12CASPER SLEEP : Reports First Quarter 2020 Results
BU
04/21CASPER SLEEP : Provides Business Updates
BU
04/21CASPER SLEEP INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Change in Dir..
AQ
03/30CASPER SLEEP INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
03/19CASPER SLEEP : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and R..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 508 M - -
Net income 2020 -94,9 M - -
Net cash 2020 29,1 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -3,45x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 357 M 357 M -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 0,65x
Nbr of Employees 714
Free-Float 67,3%
Chart CASPER SLEEP INC.
Duration : Period :
Casper Sleep Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CASPER SLEEP INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 8,06 $
Last Close Price 9,00 $
Spread / Highest target 11,1%
Spread / Average Target -10,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -33,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Philip A. Krim Chief Executive Officer & Director
Emilie Arel President & Chief Commercial Officer
Stuart B. Brown Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Neal Parikh Chief Strategy Officer & Director
Tony A. Florence Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CASPER SLEEP INC.0.00%357
JASON FURNITURE (HANGZHOU) CO.,LTD.2.14%3 945
TEMPUR SEALY INTERNATIONAL, INC.-17.75%3 691
SUOFEIYA HOME COLLECTION CO., LTD.9.45%3 014
GUANGZHOU SHANGPIN HOME COLLECTION CO., LTD.-12.51%1 862
LA-Z-BOY INCORPORATED-7.08%1 346
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group