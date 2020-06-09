Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Casper Sleep Inc.    CSPR

CASPER SLEEP INC.

(CSPR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

SHAREHOLDER ALERT:  Holzer & Holzer Announces that a Class Action Was Filed on Behalf of Casper Investors and Encourages Investors With Significant Losses to Contact the Firm

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/09/2020 | 10:08am EDT

Holzer & Holzer LLC announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased Casper Sleep Inc. (“Casper” or the “Company”) (NYSE: CSPR) securities in connection with the Company's IPO on February 7, 2020. 

The lawsuit alleges that Casper failed to disclose that its profitability was declining due to numerous underlying issues within the Company’s operations that would keep the Company from maintaining its growth rate and becoming profitable. On April 21, 2020, Casper announced that it was decreasing the size of its workforce, winding down its European operations, and its CFO/COO was resigning.

If you purchased shares of Casper securities and suffered significant losses on that investment, you are encouraged to contact Corey D. Holzer, Esq. at cholzer@holzerlaw.com or Luke R. Kennedy at lkennedy@holzerlaw.com, or by toll-free telephone at (888) 508-6832 to discuss your legal rights.

Holzer & Holzer, LLC is an Atlanta, Georgia law firm that dedicates its practice to vigorous representation of shareholders and investors in litigation nationwide, including shareholder class action and derivative litigation. Since its founding in 2000, Holzer & Holzer attorneys have played critical roles in recovering hundreds of millions of dollars for shareholders victimized by fraud and other corporate misconduct. More information about the firm is available through its website, www.holzerlaw.com and upon request from the firm. Holzer & Holzer, LLC has paid for the dissemination of this promotional communication, and Corey D. Holzer is the attorney responsible for its content.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on CASPER SLEEP INC.
10:08aSHAREHOLDER ALERT :   Holzer & Holzer Announces that a Class Action Was Fi..
BU
09:20aCASPER (CSPR) ALERT : Johnson Fistel Investigates Casper Sleep Inc.; Investors S..
PR
06/08GLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP : a National Class Action Law Firm, Announces Invest..
BU
06/08ROSEN, NATIONAL TRIAL COUNSEL, Announces Filing of Securities Class Action La..
BU
06/08CASPER SLEEP : The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces Investigation on Behal..
BU
06/08Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Casper Sleep Inc. (..
BU
06/02CASPER SLEEP : to Virtually Participate at Upcoming Investor Conferences
BU
05/12CASPER SLEEP INC. : Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
05/12CASPER SLEEP : Reports First Quarter 2020 Results
BU
04/21CASPER SLEEP : Provides Business Updates
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 508 M - -
Net income 2020 -94,9 M - -
Net cash 2020 29,1 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -3,71x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 384 M 384 M -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 0,70x
Nbr of Employees 714
Free-Float 67,3%
Chart CASPER SLEEP INC.
Duration : Period :
Casper Sleep Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CASPER SLEEP INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 8,06 $
Last Close Price 9,67 $
Spread / Highest target 3,41%
Spread / Average Target -16,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -38,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Philip A. Krim Chief Executive Officer & Director
Emilie Arel President & Chief Commercial Officer
Stuart B. Brown Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Neal Parikh Chief Strategy Officer & Director
Tony A. Florence Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CASPER SLEEP INC.0.00%384
JASON FURNITURE (HANGZHOU) CO.,LTD.2.14%3 974
TEMPUR SEALY INTERNATIONAL, INC.-14.46%3 838
SUOFEIYA HOME COLLECTION CO., LTD.9.45%2 959
GUANGZHOU SHANGPIN HOME COLLECTION CO., LTD.-12.51%1 832
LA-Z-BOY INCORPORATED-4.61%1 382
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group