SHAREHOLDER ALERT:  Holzer & Holzer Announces that a Class Action Was Filed on Behalf of Casper Investors and Encourages Investors With Significant Losses to Contact the Firm

Holzer & Holzer LLC announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased Casper Sleep Inc. (“Casper” or the “Company”) (NYSE: CSPR) securities in connection with the Company's IPO on February 7, 2020.

The lawsuit alleges that Casper failed to disclose that its profitability was declining due to numerous underlying issues within the Company’s operations that would keep the Company from maintaining its growth rate and becoming profitable. On April 21, 2020, Casper announced that it was decreasing the size of its workforce, winding down its European operations, and its CFO/COO was resigning.

If you purchased shares of Casper securities and suffered significant losses on that investment, you are encouraged to contact Corey D. Holzer, Esq. at cholzer@holzerlaw.com or Luke R. Kennedy at lkennedy@holzerlaw.com, or by toll-free telephone at (888) 508-6832 to discuss your legal rights.

