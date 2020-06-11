Log in
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP : Announces Investigation into Casper Sleep, Inc. (CSPR)

06/11/2020 | 02:00pm EDT

Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP (“Scott+Scott”), an international shareholder and consumer rights litigation firm, is investigating whether Casper Sleep, Inc. (“Casper” or the “Company”) (NYSE: CSPR) or certain of its officers and directors violated federal securities laws. If you purchased Casper securities pursuant and/or traceable to Casper’s Initial Public Offering (“IPO”) in February 2020, you are encouraged to contact Scott+Scott attorney Jonathan Zimmerman at (888) 398-9312 for more information.

On February 7, 2020, Casper sold 8.35 million shares to the general public at $12.00 per share, for gross proceeds of over $100 million.

On April 21, 2020, Casper announced that it was decreasing the size of its global operations and sales team, as well as completely winding down its European operations, amounting to a loss of 21% of its workforce. The Company also stated that Gregory Macfarlane had resigned from his positions as Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer.

On May 12, 2020, the Company announced disappointing first quarter 2020 financial results.

Since the IPO, Casper’s share price has traded as low as $6.37 per share, or about 47% below the $12 IPO price.

What You Can Do

If you purchased Casper securities, and you wish to discuss this investigation, please contact attorney Jonathan Zimmerman at (888) 398-9312, or at jzimmerman@scott-scott.com, or visit the Casper investigation page on our website at https://scott-scott.com/investigation/casper-sleep-inc/.

About Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP

Scott+Scott has significant experience in prosecuting major securities, antitrust, and employee retirement plan actions throughout the United States. The firm represents pension funds, foundations, individuals, and other entities worldwide with offices in New York, London, Connecticut, California, and Ohio.

Attorney Advertising


© Business Wire 2020
