Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Caspian Sunrise plc    CASP   GB00B1W0VW36

CASPIAN SUNRISE PLC

(CASP)
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 10/04 11:35:06 am
9.875 GBp   +1.80%
02:41aCASPIAN SUNRISE : BNG Monthly Production Numbers
PU
09/30CASPIAN SUNRISE : BNG Operational Update
PU
09/12AMENDMENT : BNG Operational Update
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Caspian Sunrise : BNG Monthly Production Numbers

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/07/2019 | 02:41am EDT

Caspian Sunrise PLC

('Caspian Sunrise' or the 'Company')

BNG Monthly production numbers

The Board of Caspian Sunrise are pleased to announce significantly improved production and revenue numbers for September 2019, from the shallow wells at its flagship BNG Contract Area.

Oil produced in September 2019, was 40,826 barrels (36,530 barrels in August 2019) at the rate of 1,361 bopd (1,178 bopd in August 2019), an increase of 15.5%.

Approximately one third of this production was sold at domestic prices and, for the first time, approximately two thirds was sold by reference to world prices.

Oil sold by reference to world prices is subject to several taxes and other deductions some of which are calculated on a quarterly basis. Therefore, starting with this production update, we will be announcing the gross price applicable to the oil produced in a particular month.

Following standard accounting practice, the date export sales are recognised in the financial statements is the date it is received at the destination nominated by the buyer. With different locations and different weather conditions oil produced in one month is generally recognised as income the following month, although this is not always the case.

The average gross price achieved for oil sold to the domestic market for September production was $20.5 per barrel (August 2019 $20.0) and the gross price achieved for the oil sold by reference to world prices was $55.5 per barrel, before small adjustments (up or down) yet to be quantified and calculated by reference to actual Brent prices on the day of sale.

The increase in production volumes reflects successful workovers at Wells 141 and 145. Production at these wells following the initial workovers increased by 144% and 58% respectively.

Further workovers are planned on the existing MJF wells which are expected to boost production volumes. Additionally, the campaign to drill a further 18 MJF infill wells is underway, with the first six drill sites being prepared for drilling. We are targeting 31 December 2019, to complete the next three wells at the MJF structure.

Ends

Caspian Sunrise PLC

Clive Carver

Executive Chairman +7 727 375 0202

WH Ireland, Nominated Adviser &

Broker

James Joyce +44 (0) 207 220 1666

James Sinclair-Ford

Qualified Person

Mr. Nurlybek Ospanov, Caspian Sunrise PLC's Chief Geologist / Technical Director who is a member of the Society of Petroleum Engineers ('SPE'), has reviewed and approved the technical disclosures in this announcement.

This announcement has been posted to:

www.caspiansunrise.com/investors

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information under the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014.

Disclaimer

Caspian Sunrise plc published this content on 07 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 October 2019 06:41:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CASPIAN SUNRISE PLC
02:41aCASPIAN SUNRISE : BNG Monthly Production Numbers
PU
09/30CASPIAN SUNRISE : BNG Operational Update
PU
09/12AMENDMENT : BNG Operational Update
PU
09/12CASPIAN SUNRISE : BNG Operational Update and Production Numbers
PU
09/02CASPIAN SUNRISE : Purchase of equipment and the issue of shares
PU
08/21CASPIAN SUNRISE : BNG Operational Update and Production Numbers
PU
08/06CASPIAN SUNRISE : Monthly production numbers
PU
07/12CASPIAN SUNRISE : BNG Operational Update
PU
07/11CASPIAN SUNRISE : MJF Licence Upgrade Signed
PU
06/21CASPIAN SUNRISE : MJF Licence Update
PU
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2018 -
EBIT 2018 -
Net income 2018 -
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
Capi. / Sales2018 -
Capi. / Sales2019 -
Capitalization 165 M
Chart CASPIAN SUNRISE PLC
Duration : Period :
Caspian Sunrise plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CASPIAN SUNRISE PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price
Last Close Price 9,88  GBp
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kuat Rafikuly Oraziman Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Clive Nathan Carver Executive Chairman
Nurlybek Ospanov Technical Director & Chief Geologist
Christopher Pery Edmund Senior Non-Executive Director
Timothy Andrew Field Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CASPIAN SUNRISE PLC36.21%209
CNOOC LIMITED-5.10%68 102
CONOCOPHILLIPS-14.19%63 256
EOG RESOURCES INC.-18.68%43 074
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION-29.83%39 778
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED2.31%31 647
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group