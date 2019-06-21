Log in
CASPIAN SUNRISE PLC

CASPIAN SUNRISE PLC

(CASP)
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 06/21 03:06:50 am
12.44 GBp   +11.82%
Caspian Sunrise : MJF Licence Update

06/21/2019 | 02:25am EDT

Caspian Sunrise PLC

('Caspian Sunrise' or the 'Company')

MJF licence update

The Board of Caspian Sunrise is pleased to provide the following operational update at its flagship BNG asset.

The board of Caspian Sunrise are pleased to confirm that the signed protocol from the Ministry of Energy has been received. The protocol is the final major hurdle in achieving full export status for the MJF structure and contains confirmation of all the significant commercial terms requested.

The final regulatory step is to receive the signed licence upgrade contract itself, following which the majority of the oil produced from the MJF structure will be able to be sold by reference to international rather than domestic prices.

Clive Carver, Executive Chairman commented:

'As Caspian Sunrise followers know we have been waiting some considerable time for the MJF licence upgrade. The impact of its ultimate award on the economics on the Group, with the ability to fund new wells and to workover others, is expected to make a significant difference to the profitability of the Group and the pace at which our assets can be further developed.

We look forward to confirming the formal licence award in the near future.'

Caspian Sunrise PLC

Clive Carver

Executive Chairman

+7 727 375 0202

WH Ireland, Nominated Adviser & Broker

James Joyce

Jessica Cave

James Sinclair-Ford

+44 (0) 207 220 1666

Yellow Jersey PR

Tim Thompson

Henry Wilkinson

+44 (0) 203 735 8825

Qualified Person

Mr. Nurlybek Ospanov, Caspian Sunrise PLC's Chief Geologist / Technical Director who is a member of the Society of Petroleum Engineers ('SPE'), has reviewed and approved the technical disclosures in this announcement.

This announcement has been posted to:

www.caspiansunrise.com/investors

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information under the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014.

Disclaimer

Caspian Sunrise plc published this content on 21 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 June 2019 06:24:01 UTC
Chart CASPIAN SUNRISE PLC
Duration : Period :
Caspian Sunrise PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CASPIAN SUNRISE PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Kuat Rafikuly Oraziman Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Clive Nathan Carver Executive Chairman, CFO & Secretary
Nurlybek Ospanov Technical Director & Chief Geologist
Christopher Pery Edmund Senior Non-Executive Director
Timothy Andrew Field Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CASPIAN SUNRISE PLC53.45%317
CNOOC LTD8.06%72 416
CONOCOPHILLIPS-2.65%67 155
EOG RESOURCES INC.4.86%48 138
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION-18.05%36 885
ANADARKO PETROLEUM59.44%35 163
