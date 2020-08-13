Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Australian Stock Exchange  >  Cassini Resources Limited    CZI   AU000000CZI9

CASSINI RESOURCES LIMITED

(CZI)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 08/12
0.205 AUD   -2.38%
02:13aCASSINI RESOURCES : Acquisition Scheme Booklet - Part 5 of 5
PU
01:53aCASSINI RESOURCES : Acquisition Scheme Booklet - Part 1 of 5
PU
01:33aCASSINI RESOURCES : Registration of Scheme Booklets with ASIC
PU
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Cassini Resources : Acquisition Scheme Booklet - Part 5 of 5

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/13/2020 | 02:13am EDT

Cassini Resources Limited ACQUISITION SCHEME BOOKLET Page | 450

Cassini Resources Limited ACQUISITION SCHEME BOOKLET Page | 451

Cassini Resources Limited ACQUISITION SCHEME BOOKLET Page | 452

Cassini Resources Limited ACQUISITION SCHEME BOOKLET Page | 453

Cassini Resources Limited ACQUISITION SCHEME BOOKLET Page | 454

Cassini Resources Limited ACQUISITION SCHEME BOOKLET Page | 455

Cassini Resources Limited ACQUISITION SCHEME BOOKLET Page | 456

Cassini Resources Limited ACQUISITION SCHEME BOOKLET Page | 457

Cassini Resources Limited ACQUISITION SCHEME BOOKLET Page | 458

Cassini Resources Limited ACQUISITION SCHEME BOOKLET Page | 459

Cassini Resources Limited ACQUISITION SCHEME BOOKLET Page | 460

Cassini Resources Limited ACQUISITION SCHEME BOOKLET Page | 461

Cassini Resources Limited ACQUISITION SCHEME BOOKLET Page | 462

Cassini Resources Limited ACQUISITION SCHEME BOOKLET Page | 463

Cassini Resources Limited ACQUISITION SCHEME BOOKLET Page | 464

Cassini Resources Limited ACQUISITION SCHEME BOOKLET Page | 465

Cassini Resources Limited ACQUISITION SCHEME BOOKLET Page | 466

Cassini Resources Limited ACQUISITION SCHEME BOOKLET Page | 467

Cassini Resources Limited ACQUISITION SCHEME BOOKLET Page | 468

Cassini Resources Limited ACQUISITION SCHEME BOOKLET Page | 469

Cassini Resources Limited ACQUISITION SCHEME BOOKLET Page | 470

Cassini Resources Limited ACQUISITION SCHEME BOOKLET Page | 471

Cassini Resources Limited ACQUISITION SCHEME BOOKLET Page | 472

Cassini Resources Limited ACQUISITION SCHEME BOOKLET Page | 473

Cassini Resources Limited ACQUISITION SCHEME BOOKLET Page | 474

Cassini Resources Limited ACQUISITION SCHEME BOOKLET Page | 475

Cassini Resources Limited ACQUISITION SCHEME BOOKLET Page | 476

ANNEXURE 3: - ACQUISITION SCHEME

Cassini Resources Limited ACQUISITION SCHEME BOOKLET Page | 477

Cassini Resources Limited ACQUISITION SCHEME BOOKLET Page | 478

Cassini Resources Limited ACQUISITION SCHEME BOOKLET Page | 479

Cassini Resources Limited ACQUISITION SCHEME BOOKLET Page | 480

Cassini Resources Limited ACQUISITION SCHEME BOOKLET Page | 481

Cassini Resources Limited ACQUISITION SCHEME BOOKLET Page | 482

Cassini Resources Limited ACQUISITION SCHEME BOOKLET Page | 483

Cassini Resources Limited ACQUISITION SCHEME BOOKLET Page | 484

Cassini Resources Limited ACQUISITION SCHEME BOOKLET Page | 485

Cassini Resources Limited ACQUISITION SCHEME BOOKLET Page | 486

Cassini Resources Limited ACQUISITION SCHEME BOOKLET Page | 487

Cassini Resources Limited ACQUISITION SCHEME BOOKLET Page | 488

Cassini Resources Limited ACQUISITION SCHEME BOOKLET Page | 489

Cassini Resources Limited ACQUISITION SCHEME BOOKLET Page | 490

Cassini Resources Limited ACQUISITION SCHEME BOOKLET Page | 491

Cassini Resources Limited ACQUISITION SCHEME BOOKLET Page | 492

Cassini Resources Limited ACQUISITION SCHEME BOOKLET Page | 493

Cassini Resources Limited ACQUISITION SCHEME BOOKLET Page | 494

Cassini Resources Limited ACQUISITION SCHEME BOOKLET Page | 495

Cassini Resources Limited ACQUISITION SCHEME BOOKLET Page | 496

ANNEXURE 4: - DEED POLL

Cassini Resources Limited ACQUISITION SCHEME BOOKLET Page | 497

Cassini Resources Limited ACQUISITION SCHEME BOOKLET Page | 498

Cassini Resources Limited ACQUISITION SCHEME BOOKLET Page | 499

Cassini Resources Limited ACQUISITION SCHEME BOOKLET Page | 500

Cassini Resources Limited ACQUISITION SCHEME BOOKLET Page | 501

Cassini Resources Limited ACQUISITION SCHEME BOOKLET Page | 502

Cassini Resources Limited ACQUISITION SCHEME BOOKLET Page | 503

Cassini Resources Limited ACQUISITION SCHEME BOOKLET Page | 504

Cassini Resources Limited ACQUISITION SCHEME BOOKLET Page | 505

ANNEXURE 5: - NOTICE OF ACQUISITION SCHEME MEETING

CASSINI RESOURCES LIMITED

ACN 149 789 337

NOTICE OF ACQUISITION SCHEME MEETING

AND

EXPLANATORY MEMORANDUM

A General Meeting of Cassini Resources Limited will be held at BDO

Australia, 38 Station Street, Subiaco, Western Australia on 21

September 2020 at 10:00am (AWST)

As a result of the potential health risks associated with large gatherings and the corona virus (COVID-

  1. pandemic, shareholders are strongly encouraged to attend the Acquisition Scheme Meeting electronically.

This Notice of Acquisition Scheme Meeting should be read in its entirety. If shareholders are in doubt as to

how they should vote, they should seek advice from their accountant, solicitor or other professional

adviser prior to voting.

Should you wish to discuss any matter please do not hesitate to contact the Company Secretary

by telephone on +61 8 9322 7600

Shareholders are urged to attend or vote by lodging the proxy form attached to this Notice of

Acquisition Scheme Meeting.

Cassini Resources Limited ACQUISITION SCHEME BOOKLET Page | 506

CASSINI RESOURCES LIMITED

ACN 149 789 337

NOTICE OF GENERAL MEETING

By an order of the Supreme Court of Western Australia made on 12 August 2020 pursuant to section 411(1) of the Corporations Act, a meeting of the holders of ordinary shares in the Company will be held on Monday, 21 September 2020 at 10:00am (AWST).

The Court has also directed that Scott Douglas Gibson act as chairman of the Acquisition Scheme Meeting or failing him Michael Peter Bowen, and has directed the chairman to report the results of the Acquisition Scheme Meeting to the Court.

In line with the recent temporary modifications to the Corporations Act, changing how general meetings can be held, the Company has made arrangements for Cassini Shareholders to participate in the Acquisition Scheme Meeting electronically. Details on how to attend electronically are specified below.

The Directors have determined, pursuant to regulation 7.11.37 of the Corporations Regulations, that the persons eligible to vote on the Acquisition Scheme Meeting are those who are registered as shareholders of Cassini on 19 September 2020 at 5:00pm (AWST).

Purpose of Meeting

The purpose of the Acquisition Scheme Meeting is to consider and, if thought fit, to approve (with or without modification) a scheme of arrangement proposed to be made between Cassini and Cassini Shareholders.

To enable you to make an informed voting decision, important information on the Acquisition Scheme is set out in the Acquisition Scheme Booklet accompanying this Notice of Acquisition Scheme Meeting.

The Explanatory Memorandum and the Proxy Form forms part of this Notice of Acquisition Scheme Meeting. Unless otherwise defined, capitalised terms used in this notice have the same meaning as set out in the defined terms in section 13 of the Acquisition Scheme Booklet.

AGENDA

1. RESOLUTION 1 - APPROVAL OF THE ACQUISITION SCHEME

To consider and if, thought fit, to pass, with or without amendment, the following resolution in accordance with section 411 of the Corporations Act, as an ordinary resolution:

"That, pursuant to and in accordance with section 411 of the Corporations Act, the scheme of arrangement proposed between Cassini and the holders of its ordinary shares as contained in and more particularly described in the Acquisition Scheme Booklet of which the Notice of Acquisition Scheme Meeting forms part, is approved, and the Directors of Cassini are authorised to agree to such alterations or conditions as are thought fit by the Court, and subject to approval by the Court, to implement the Acquisition Scheme with any such alterations or conditions."

By order of the Court

STEVEN WOOD

Company Secretary

Cassini Resources Limited

Dated 12 August 2020

Cassini Resources Limited ACQUISITION SCHEME BOOKLET Page | 507

Cassini Resources Limited

ACN 149 789 337

EXPLANATORY MEMORANDUM

  1. INTRODUCTION
    This Explanatory Memorandum has been prepared for the information of Cassini Shareholders in connection with the business to be conducted at the Acquisition Scheme Meeting to be held electronically and at BDO Australia, 38 Station Street, Subiaco, Western Australia on Monday, 21 September 2020 at 10:00am (AWST).
    To avoid the increase risk of transmission of COVID-19, the Cassini Directors strongly advise Cassini Shareholders to attend the meeting electronically rather than in person.
    This Explanatory Memorandum should be read in conjunction with, and forms part of, the accompany Notice of Acquisition Scheme Meeting. The purpose of this Explanatory Memorandum is to provide information to Cassini Shareholders in deciding whether or not to pass the resolution set out in this Notice of Acquisition Scheme Meeting.
    A Proxy Form is located at the end of the Explanatory Memorandum.
    Any changes to the Acquisition Scheme Meeting will be communicated to Cassini Shareholders electronically via Cassini's ASX platform.
  2. REQUIRED VOTING MAJORITY
    In order for the Acquisition Scheme to become effective, the resolution set out in the Notice of Acquisition Meeting must be passed at a meeting by:
    1. unless the Court orders otherwise, a majority of the number of Cassini Shareholders present and voting (whether in person or by proxy, attorney or, in the case of corporate shareholders, a corporate representative) at the meeting; and
    2. at least 75% of the votes cast on the resolution.

The Court has the discretion under section 411(4)(a)(ii)(A) of the Corporations Act to approve the Acquisition Scheme if it is approved by at least 75% of the votes cast on the resolution but not by a majority in number of Cassini Shareholders (other than excluded shareholders) present and voting at the Acquisition Scheme Meeting.

Voting at the Acquisition Scheme Meeting will be by poll rather than by a show of hands.

  1. COURT APPROVAL
    In accordance with section 411(4)(b) of the Corporations Act, the Acquisition Scheme (with or without alteration or conditions) is subject to approval of the Court. If the resolution proposed at the Acquisition Scheme Meeting is approved by the requisite majority, and the relevant conditions of the Acquisition Scheme (other than approval by the Court) are satisfied, or waived, by the time required under the Acquisition Scheme, Cassini intends to apply to the Court for the necessary orders to give effect to the Acquisition Scheme.
  2. ENTITLEMENT TO VOTE
    For the purposes of the Corporations Act, all securities of the Company that are quoted securities at 5:00pm (AWST) on 19 September 2020 will be taken, for the purposes of the Acquisition Scheme Meeting, to be held by the persons who held them at the time and such persons are eligible to vote at the Meeting.

Cassini Resources Limited ACQUISITION SCHEME BOOKLET Page | 508

5. HOW TO VOTE

Cassini Shareholders entitled to vote at the Acquisition Scheme Meeting can vote:

  1. by attending the Acquisition Scheme Meeting electronically and vote using the instructions below; or
  2. by attending the Acquisition Scheme Meeting physically and vote in person; or
  3. by appointing an attorney to attend the Acquisition Scheme Meeting and vote on their behalf, or, in the case of corporate shareholders, a corporate representative to attend the Acquisition Scheme Meeting and vote on its behalf; or
  4. by appointing a proxy to attend the Acquisition Scheme Meeting and vote on their behalf, using the Proxy Form accompanying this Notice of Acquisition Scheme Meeting.

A personalised Proxy Form accompanies this Notice of Acquisition Scheme Meeting. The Proxy Form contains full details of how to appoint persons and how to sign and lodge the voting form.

To be valid, Proxy Forms or electronic voting instructions must be received 10:00am (AWST) on 19 September 2020.

Voting in person

Cassini Shareholders are asked to arrive at the venue 30 minutes prior to the time designated for the Acquisition Scheme Meeting to allow for registration for the Acquisition Scheme Meeting. The meeting registration form for the Acquisition Scheme Meeting is the Proxy Form included with the Acquisition Scheme Booklet of which this Notice of Acquisition Scheme Meeting forms part.

Voting online

Cassini Shareholders and their proxies, attorneys or corporate representatives will be able to participate in the Acquisition Scheme Meeting through an online platform at investor.automic.com.au. This online platform will allow Cassini Shareholders to attend the Acquisition Scheme Meeting in real time and allow them to vote and ask questions in respect to the Acquisition Scheme Resolution.

It is recommend trying to log on to the online platform at least 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time for the Acquisition Scheme Meeting.

Cassini Shareholders who wish to participate electronically may do so in accordance with the following instructions:

  1. Open your internet browser and go to investor.automic.com.au
  2. Login with your username and password or click "register" if you haven't already created an account. Shareholders are encouraged to create an account prior to the start of the meeting to ensure there is no delay in attending the virtual meeting
  3. After logging in, a banner will be displayed at the top once the meeting is open for registration, click on "View" when this appears
  4. Click on "Register" and follow the steps
  5. Click on the URL to join the webcast where you can view and listen to the virtual meeting
  6. Once the Chair of the Meeting has declared the poll open for voting click on "Refresh" to be

taken to the voting screen

Select your voting direction and click "confirm" to submit your vote. Note that you cannot amend your vote after it has been submitted

Online voting will be open between the commencement of the Acquisition Scheme Meeting at 10:00am (AWST) on Monday 21 September 2020 and the time at which the chairman announces the closure of voting.

Cassini Resources Limited ACQUISITION SCHEME BOOKLET Page | 509

Voting by corporate representative

A Cassini Shareholder or proxy, which is a body corporate, may appoint an individual to act as its representative to vote in the Acquisition Scheme Meeting.

Unless otherwise specified in the appointment, a representative acting in accordance with his or her authority, until it is revoked by the body corporate Cassini Shareholder, is entitled to exercise the same powers on behalf of that body corporate as that body corporate could exercise at a meeting or in voting on a resolution.

A corporation may appoint an individual as a representative to exercise its powers as Shareholder or as a Shareholder's proxy. The representative should bring to the Acquisition Scheme Meeting evidence of his or her appointment, including any authority under which it is signed, unless it has been previously given to the Company's share registry.

Voting by attorney

A Cassini Shareholder or proxy, which is a body corporate, may appoint an individual to act as its representative to vote in the Acquisition Scheme Meeting.

An instrument appointing an attorney must be in writing executed under the hand of the appointer or the appointer's attorney duly authorised in writing, or if the appointer is a corporation, under its common seal (if any) or the hand of its duly authorised attorney or executed in a manner permitted by the Corporations Act. The instrument may contain directions as to the manner in which the attorney is to vote on a particular resolution(s) and subject to the Corporations Act, may otherwise be in any form as the Directors may prescribe or accept.

A fax of a written power of attorney is valid provided it has been provided to Cassini on the fax number above by no later than 10:00am (AWST) on 19 September 2020. Such fax will be deemed to have been served on Cassini upon the receipt of a transmission report confirming successful transmission of that fax.

Voting by proxy

A Cassini Shareholder entitled to attend and vote at the Acquisition Scheme Meeting is entitled to appoint not more than two proxies. Each proxy will have the right to vote on the resolution to be put to the Acquisition Scheme Meeting and also to speak at the Acquisition Scheme Meeting. The appointment of a proxy may specify the proportion or the number of votes that the proxy may exercise. Where more than one proxy is appointed, and if the appointment does not specify the proportion or number of the Cassini Shareholder's votes each proxy may exercise, each proxy may exercise half of the votes. A proxy need not be a Cassini Shareholder.

If a proxy is not directed how to vote any item of business, the proxy may vote or abstain from voting, as that person thinks fit. If a proxy is instructed to abstain from voting on an item of business, that person is directed not to vote on the shareholder's behalf on the poll, and the Cassini Shares the subject of the proxy appointment will not be counted in computing the required majority.

Cassini Shareholders who return their Proxy Form with a direction how to vote but do not nominate the identity of their proxy will be taken to have appointed the chairman of the Scheme Meeting as their proxy to vote on their behalf. If a Proxy Form is returned but the nominated proxy does not attend the Acquisition Scheme Meeting, the chairman of the Acquisition Scheme Meeting will act in place of the nominated proxy and vote in accordance with any instructions. Proxy appointments in favour of the chairman of the Acquisition Scheme Meeting, the company secretary of Cassini or any director of Cassini which do not contain a direction will be used to support the resolution to approve the Acquisition Scheme.

You must return the Proxy Form to Cassini by either posting it in the reply paid envelope provided (only for use in Australia) or by sending, delivering, or faxing it as follows:

  1. Mail to:
    Automic, GPO Box 5193, Sydney NSW 2001

Cassini Resources Limited ACQUISITION SCHEME BOOKLET Page | 510

  1. Hand deliver to:
    Automic, Level 5, 126 Phillip Street, Sydney NSW 2000
  2. Fax to:
    +61 2 8583 3040
  3. lodged online at https://investor.automic.com.au/#/loginsahand following the instructions provided.

The Proxy Form must be received by Cassini by no later than 10:00am (AWST) on 19 September 2020.

The Proxy Form must be signed by the Cassini Shareholder or the Cassini Shareholder's attorney. If an attorney signs a Proxy Form on your behalf, a certified copy of the power of attorney under which the Proxy Form was signed must be received at the same time as the Proxy Form, unless you have already provided a certified copy of the power of attorney to Cassini. Proxies given by corporations must be executed in accordance with the Corporations Act.

If you complete and return a Proxy Form, you may still attend the Acquisition Scheme Meeting in person, revoke the proxy and vote at the Acquisition Scheme Meeting.

The chairman intends to vote all available proxies in favour of the Acquisition Scheme Resolution.

  1. JOINT HOLDERS
    In the case of Cassini Shares held by joint holders, only one of the joint holders is entitled to vote. If more than one Cassini Shareholder votes in respect of jointly held Cassini Shares, the vote of the senior who tenders a vote must be accepted to the exclusion of the votes of the other joint holders and, for this purpose, seniority is determined by the order in which the names stand in the Cassini Share Register.
  2. FURTHER INFORMATION FOR CASSINI SHAREHOLDERS
    Further information for Cassini Shareholders If you have any questions please contact the Company Secretary on +61 8 9322 7600 between 9.00 am and 5.00 pm (Perth time) Monday to Friday.

Cassini Resources Limited ACQUISITION SCHEME BOOKLET Page | 511

Corporate Directory

Directors

Legal Advisers

Michael Young - Non-Executive Chairman

DLA Piper Australia

Richard Bevan - Managing Director

Level 21

Dr Jon Hronsky OAM - Non-Executive Director

240 St Georges Terrace

Phil Warren - Non-Executive Director

Perth WA 6000

Sze Man (Simone) Suen - Non-Executive Director

Tel +61 8 6467 6000

Company Secretary

Steven Wood

Registered and Corporate Office

Share Registry

Ground Floor, 16 Ord Street

Automic Registry Services

WEST PERTH WA 6005

Level 2

Telephone: +61 8 6164 8900

267 St Georges Terrace

Facsimile: +61 8 6164 8999

Perth WA 6000

Australia

Email: hello@automic.com.au

Website: www.automic.com.au

Independent Expert

Independent Technical Specialist

Grant Thornton Corporate Finance Pty Ltd

CSA Global Pty Ltd

Level 43, 152-158 St Georges Terrace

Level 2, 3 Ord Street

Perth WA 6000

West Perth WA 6005

Stock Exchange Listing

ASX Code: CZI

Cassini Resources Limited ACQUISITION SCHEME BOOKLET Page | 512

Disclaimer

Cassini Resources Limited published this content on 13 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 August 2020 06:12:20 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on CASSINI RESOURCES LIMITED
02:13aCASSINI RESOURCES : Acquisition Scheme Booklet - Part 5 of 5
PU
01:53aCASSINI RESOURCES : Acquisition Scheme Booklet - Part 1 of 5
PU
01:33aCASSINI RESOURCES : Registration of Scheme Booklets with ASIC
PU
08/12OZL : Court approves issue of CZI scheme booklets
PU
08/12CASSINI RESOURCES : Court Orders Convening of Scheme Meetings
PU
07/21CASSINI RESOURCES LIMITED : - New Targets at Yarawindah Ni-Cu-PGE Project
AQ
06/25OZ MINERALS : Significant Expansion Ahead For OZ Minerals
AQ
06/23OZ MINERALS : to acquire Cassini Resources
AQ
06/22CASSINI RESOURCES LIMITED : - OZ Minerals to acquire Cassini Resources
AQ
06/22CASSINI RESOURCES : Presentation and webinar details
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 - - -
Net income 2020 -4,92 M -3,52 M -3,52 M
Net Debt 2020 7,18 M 5,14 M 5,14 M
P/E ratio 2020 -17,3x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 87,7 M 62,9 M 62,8 M
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 56,8%
Chart CASSINI RESOURCES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Cassini Resources Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CASSINI RESOURCES LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 0,17 AUD
Last Close Price 0,21 AUD
Spread / Highest target -12,2%
Spread / Average Target -17,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -22,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Richard Gwynn Bevan Managing Director & Executive Director
Michael Charles Young Non-Executive Chairman
Gregory James Miles Chief Operating Officer
Philip Michael Warren Independent Non-Executive Director
Jonathan Hronsky Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CASSINI RESOURCES LIMITED125.27%63
BHP GROUP2.54%134 794
RIO TINTO PLC7.44%104 345
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC-9.70%31 061
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.12.42%20 416
POLYMETAL INTERNATIONAL PLC66.23%11 920
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group