Cassini Resources : Company Presentation - RIU Explorers Conference

The Production Target and forecast financial information derived from the Production Target referred to in this ASX release is based on 84% Probable Ore Reserves, 5% Indicated Mineral Resources and 11% Inferred Mineral Resources. The modifying factors used in the estimation of the Ore Reserve were also applied to the Indicated Resources and Inferred Resources.

There is a low level of geological confidence associated with Inferred Mineral Resources and there is no certainty that further exploration work will result in the determination of Indicated Mineral Resources or that the Production Target itself will be realised.

The material assumptions used in the estimation of the Production Target and associated forecast financial information are set out in West Musgrave Project Nebo-Babel Mineral Resource and Ore Reserve Statements and Explanatory Notes as at 11th February 2020, Table 1. Supporting information for the production target can be found in ASX announcement "Nebo-BabelPre-Feasibility Study: a significant milestone for Cassini" dated 12 February 2020. Please refer to Cassini's ASX announcement entitled "Nebo-BabelPre-Feasibility Study" dated 12 February 2020 for full details of the assumptions underpinning the production forecast and forecast financial information contained in this announcement. Cassini confirms that all material assumptions underpinning the production target and forecast financial information derived from the production target in the 12 February 2020 announcement continue to apply and have not materially changed.

The Ore Reserve and Mineral Resource estimates underpinning the Production Target were prepared by a Competent Person in accordance with the JORC Code 2012.

Competent Persons Statement

The information in this statement which relates to the Mineral Resource data, including tenement information, drilling, sampling, and analytical results, geology interpretation, and selection of cut-off grade has been overseen by Mr Greg Miles who is a full-time employee of Cassini Resources Ltd and a Member of the Australasian Institute of Geoscientists. Mr Miles has sufficient relevant experience to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity for which he is undertaking to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the JORC Code, 2012 Edition.

The information in this report that relates to Nebo-Babel Mineral Resource estimate is based on information compiled by Mark Burdett, a Competent Person who is a Member of The Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy (224519). Mark Burdett is a full-time employee of OZ Minerals Ltd. Mark Burdett has sufficient experience that is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity being undertaken to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the 'Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves' (JORC 2012). Mark Burdett consents to the inclusion in the report of the matters based on his information in the form and context in which it appears. Mark Burdett BSc (Geology), has over 18 years of relevant and continuous experience as a geologist including significant experience in Base Metal deposits. Mark Burdett has visited the site in August 2018.

Please refer to Cassini's ASX announcement of 7 December 2015 for the Competent Person Statement and JORC disclosure tables relating to the Succoth Mineral Resource Estimate.

Cassini is not aware of any new information or data, other than that disclosed in this report, that materially affects the information included in this report and that all material assumptions and parameters underpinning Exploration Results, Mineral Resource Estimates and Production Targets continue to apply and have not materially changed.

