Cassini Resources : Drilling Commencing at Yarrawindah Ni-Cu-PGE Project

Drill rig mobilised to site

Surface electromagnetic survey underway over significant new soil anomaly northwest of Brassica Prospect

Regional prospectivity enhanced by greater extent of host mafic-ultramafic intrusions

mafic-ultramafic intrusions Multiple exploration fronts to progress Cassini Resources Limited (ASX:CZI) ("Cassini" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on exploration activities at the Yarawindah Brook Project (the "Project"). The Project is located on agricultural land 20km south of the township of New Norcia, 100km northeast of Perth, Western Australia. The Project is prospective for nickel, copper, cobalt and platinum group elements (primarily palladium and platinum). The Company's view on this emerging new nickel-copper-cobalt-PGE province has been validated by Chalice Gold Mines recent high-grade discovery at the Julimar Project, approximately 40km south of Yarawindah, within the same mafic/ultramafic intrusive province. Soil and Electromagnetic Survey Results Present New Targets The Company has recently completed a soil geochemistry program comprising 1,041 samples and surface electromagnetic (EM) surveys over an area of 3km2. Soil geochemistry has identified a coincident Ni-Cu-Co and Pd-Pt anomaly approximately 750m to the northwest and along strike of the Brassica Prospect (Figure 1). The soil anomaly extends over 1km along strike and has peak values of 122ppm Ni, 644ppm Cu, 23ppm Co, 61ppb Pd & 86 ppb Pt, 10 times greater than background metal concentrations in the area. This soil anomaly is outside of the existing airborne and surface EM coverage and is a priority target. Significantly, the soil geochemical data over the Brassica Prospect, where minor Ni-Cu-PGE mineralisation was intersected in drilling last year are not anomalous in PGE. This suggests that this untested Brassica NW anomaly may be a significantly stronger and shallower mineralised position. A surface EM survey over the new Brassica NW soil anomaly is underway. The survey, utilising the latest SQUID technology, is expected to take 10 days to complete. Potential new EM conductors, which may represent massive sulphide accumulations, will be a high priority for immediate drill testing. A late-time conductive anomaly, referred to as XC06, was previously identified by ground EM surveying on the southern edge of this new NW Brassica soil geochemical anomaly, at the limit of previous EM surveying. This anomaly has not previously been drilled and is plausibly part of a larger system of conductive bodies. Concurrently, a diamond drill rig has also been mobilised to site to test several EM conductors that have been identified by the recent fixed loop EM survey north of the Ovis and Avena Prospects. A number of EM conductors have been identified and are supported by significant Ni-Cu & PGE results from historical and/or recent drilling and latest soil geochemistry results. A total of four holes for approximately 800m will be drilled, with each hole testing a separate EM and/or geological/geochemical target within the central Yarawindah Project area (Figure 2). At this stage, a 5th hole is contingent on results from the current EM survey at Brassica NW and review of the XC06 anomaly. Figure 1. Brassica NW area showing PGE soil results and new target area for EM surveying. Regional Prospectivity Enhanced by New Results On ground exploration activities to date at Yarawindah have largely been focussed on a small portion of the Project centred around existing prospects due to constrains by the current land access agreements. The airborne EM survey completed in 2018 however has covered a much larger area within the existing tenement holding and these results have now been integrated with all other geological and geophysical data sets in our latest geological interpretations and targeting work. One of the important findings from this work is that mafic/ultramafic intrusions, which are generally considered to have relatively strong magnetic responses, may be effectively invisible in the magnetic data across the Project and are therefore likely to be significantly more extensive than previously believed. This significantly increases the extent of prospective host rocks and the exploration search space for Ni-Cu-PGE mineralisation within the Cassini project area. Recently collected soil geochemical data has confirmed that this exploration method is well suited to the New Norcia Nickel Province, as it clearly highlights existing Ni-Cu and PGE prospects, identifies new anomalies and also maps different intrusive and basement lithologies. This technique provides a simple, low-cost and very effective tool to explore the Company's broader regional holdings. Soil results also support the finding that mafic/ultramafic lithologies are more extensive than previously believed. 2 Figure 2. Effective drilling (>50m depth with Ni + Cu assays), soil geochemistry and EM conductors. The upcoming program is the first step in a transition to project-scale exploration in a systematic fashion utilizing a range of new datasets and exploration methods. Our exploration work to date has indicated a greater extent of prospective host rocks than previously thought and highlighted a number of new, high- quality regional targets that need to be followed up. The first steps in project-scale exploration will include a staged expansion of the airborne EM coverage and soil geochemistry. The Company is also actively progressing land access approvals across the Project. 3 Regional Context Cassini's views on the strong potential of the region to host significant Ni-Cu-PGE mineralisation has been validated by Chalice Gold Mines recent high-grade sulphide discovery at the Julimar Project, approximately 40km south of Yarawindah. (Figure 3). Such prospective mafic/ultramafic intrusive complexes are commonly associated with major regional gravity highs, which represent deeper-level accumulations of mafic material in the crust. This is also believed to be the case for the New Norcia Province. Importantly, Cassini's Yarawindah Project overlies the central part of the gravity anomaly near the intersection of two terrane-bounding structures. Figure 3. Regional map of the New Norcia Nickel Province with known Ni-Cu-PGE prospects, interpreted mafic/ultramafic intrusions and key structures. Background is magnetics (greyscale) draped over gravity (hot colours representing highs) to demonstrate the potential source of mafic/ultramafic intrusions. 4 Project Background The Yarawindah Brook Project is located 100km northeast of Perth, on agricultural land near the township of New Norcia. The Company has a 80% beneficial interest in the Project which is prospective for nickel, copper, cobalt and platinum group elements (PGE's, namely palladium and platinum). Kalgoorlie-based prospector, Mr Scott Wilson, retains a 20% interest in the Project. The Project has had limited nickel, copper and cobalt exploration, despite a favourable regional setting, prospective geology and near-surface occurrences of nickel and copper mineralisation. Previous drilling in 2007 returned several significant intercepts of sulphide mineralisation such as 7m @ 1.30% Ni, 0.22% Cu, 0.06% Co and 432ppb Pd from 74m (YWRC0083). No follow-up drilling was conducted. The Yarawindah Brook project area was targeted by the Company because it represents a mafic- ultramafic intrusive complex, located at a major regional-scale structural intersection of the Darling Fault and the Meckering seismic zone. Such tectonic intersections are a first-order control on the formation of major Ni-Cu-PGE sulphide deposits. Several phases of previous exploration have confirmed the presence of Ni-Cu-PGE magmatic sulphides, associated with mafic and ultramafic intrusive rocks. The Company completed an airborne electromagnetic survey (AEM) over the project in early 2018 identifying numerous conductors worthy of further investigation (see ASX Announcement 2 May 2018). A surface fixed loop electromagnetic (FLEM) survey was also completed over several of the higher priority AEM anomalies in order to confirm and better constrain the conductors prior to drilling. The FLEM reinforced the XC05 (Brassica) and XC06 anomalies as priority targets as well as the AN01 (Ovis) and AN02 (Avena) conductors at the southern end of the main Yarawindah Prospect. The Company considers these results very encouraging for new target areas at a very early stage of exploration. The results to date have already demonstrated the Project's potential to host multiple magmatic nickel and copper deposits, given the Brassica and Avena Prospects are some 4km apart, with limited exploration between. The Company has implemented appropriate health and safety protocols to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic to ensure the health and safety of its employees, contractors and communities in which it operates. Exploration at Yarawindah has been unaffected by recent travel restrictions in Western Australia and the Company expects to be able to advance its exploration programs over the coming months. This report has been authorised for release by: Richard Bevan Managing Director Cassini Resources Limited Telephone: +61 8 6164 8900 E-mail: admin@cassiniresources.com.au 5 About the Company Cassini Resources Limited (ASX: CZI) is a base and precious metals developer and explorer based in Perth. In April 2014, Cassini acquired its flagship West Musgrave Project (WMP), located in Western Australia. The Project is a new mining camp with three existing nickel and copper sulphide deposits and a number of other significant regional exploration targets already identified. The WMP is the largest undeveloped nickel - copper project in Australia. In August 2016, Cassini entered into a three-stage $36M Farm-in/Joint Venture Agreement with prominent Australian mining company OZ Minerals Ltd (ASX: OZL). The Joint Venture provides a clear pathway to a decision to mine and potential cash flow for Cassini. Cassini is also progressing its Mt Squires Gold Project (CZI 100%), and the Yarawindah Brook Nickel - Copper - Cobalt Project (CZI 80%), both located in Western Australia. Competent Persons Statement The information in this report that relates to Exploration Results is based on information compiled or reviewed by Mr Greg Miles, who is an employee of the company. Mr Miles is a Member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists and has sufficient experience of relevance to the styles of mineralisation and the types of deposits under consideration, and to the activities undertaken, to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the Joint Ore Reserves Committee (JORC) Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves. Mr Miles consents to the inclusion in this report of the matters based on information in the form and context in which it appears. The Company is not aware of any new information or data, other than that disclosed in this report, that materially affects the information included in this report and that all material assumptions and parameters underpinning Exploration Results, Mineral Resource Estimates and Production Targets as reported in the market announcements dated 29 January 2018, 19 February 2018, 2 May 2018, 14 January 2020 & 16 April 2020 continue to apply and have not materially changed. 6 ANNEXURE 1: The following Tables are provided to ensure compliance with the JORC Code (2012) edition requirements for the reporting of the Exploration Results at the Yarawindah Brook Project. 