Cassini Resources : Drilling Commencing at Yarrawindah Ni-Cu-PGE Project
05/12/2020 | 07:40pm EDT
ASX Release (CZI)
13 May 2020
Drilling Commencing at Yarawindah Ni-Cu-PGE Project
HIGHLIGHTS:
Latest exploration results identify new targets for immediate drill testing
Drill rig mobilised to site
Surface electromagnetic survey underway over significant new soil anomaly northwest of Brassica Prospect
Regional prospectivity enhanced by greater extent of host mafic-ultramafic intrusions
Multiple exploration fronts to progress
Cassini Resources Limited (ASX:CZI) ("Cassini" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on exploration activities at the Yarawindah Brook Project (the "Project"). The Project is located on agricultural land 20km south of the township of New Norcia, 100km northeast of Perth, Western Australia.
The Project is prospective for nickel, copper, cobalt and platinum group elements (primarily palladium and platinum). The Company's view on this emerging new nickel-copper-cobalt-PGE province has been validated by Chalice Gold Mines recent high-grade discovery at the Julimar Project, approximately 40km south of Yarawindah, within the same mafic/ultramafic intrusive province.
Soil and Electromagnetic Survey Results Present New Targets
The Company has recently completed a soil geochemistry program comprising 1,041 samples and surface electromagnetic (EM) surveys over an area of 3km2.
Soil geochemistry has identified a coincident Ni-Cu-Co and Pd-Pt anomaly approximately 750m to the northwest and along strike of the Brassica Prospect (Figure 1). The soil anomaly extends over 1km along strike and has peak values of 122ppm Ni, 644ppm Cu, 23ppm Co, 61ppb Pd & 86 ppb Pt, 10 times greater than background metal concentrations in the area. This soil anomaly is outside of the existing airborne and surface EM coverage and is a priority target. Significantly, the soil geochemical data over the Brassica Prospect, where minor Ni-Cu-PGE mineralisation was intersected in drilling last year are not anomalous in PGE. This suggests that this untested Brassica NW anomaly may be a significantly stronger and shallower mineralised position.
A surface EM survey over the new Brassica NW soil anomaly is underway. The survey, utilising the latest SQUID technology, is expected to take 10 days to complete. Potential new EM conductors, which may represent massive sulphide accumulations, will be a high priority for immediate drill testing. A late-time conductive anomaly, referred to as XC06, was previously identified by ground EM surveying on the southern edge of this new NW Brassica soil geochemical anomaly, at the limit of previous EM surveying. This anomaly has not previously been drilled and is plausibly part of a larger system of conductive bodies.
Concurrently, a diamond drill rig has also been mobilised to site to test several EM conductors that have been identified by the recent fixed loop EM survey north of the Ovis and Avena Prospects. A number of EM conductors have been identified and are supported by significant Ni-Cu & PGE results from historical and/or recent drilling and latest soil geochemistry results. A total of four holes for approximately 800m will be drilled, with each hole testing a separate EM and/or geological/geochemical target within the central Yarawindah Project area (Figure 2). At this stage, a 5th hole is contingent on results from the current EM survey at Brassica NW and review of the XC06 anomaly.
Figure 1. Brassica NW area showing PGE soil results and new target area for EM surveying.
Regional Prospectivity Enhanced by New Results
On ground exploration activities to date at Yarawindah have largely been focussed on a small portion of the Project centred around existing prospects due to constrains by the current land access agreements. The airborne EM survey completed in 2018 however has covered a much larger area within the existing tenement holding and these results have now been integrated with all other geological and geophysical data sets in our latest geological interpretations and targeting work. One of the important findings from this work is that mafic/ultramafic intrusions, which are generally considered to have relatively strong magnetic responses, may be effectively invisible in the magnetic data across the Project and are therefore likely to be significantly more extensive than previously believed. This significantly increases the extent of prospective host rocks and the exploration search space for Ni-Cu-PGE mineralisation within the Cassini project area.
Recently collected soil geochemical data has confirmed that this exploration method is well suited to the New Norcia Nickel Province, as it clearly highlights existing Ni-Cu and PGE prospects, identifies new anomalies and also maps different intrusive and basement lithologies. This technique provides a simple, low-cost and very effective tool to explore the Company's broader regional holdings. Soil results also support the finding that mafic/ultramafic lithologies are more extensive than previously believed.
Figure 2. Effective drilling (>50m depth with Ni + Cu assays), soil geochemistry and EM conductors.
The upcoming program is the first step in a transition to project-scale exploration in a systematic fashion utilizing a range of new datasets and exploration methods. Our exploration work to date has indicated a greater extent of prospective host rocks than previously thought and highlighted a number of new, high- quality regional targets that need to be followed up. The first steps in project-scale exploration will include a staged expansion of the airborne EM coverage and soil geochemistry. The Company is also actively progressing land access approvals across the Project.
Regional Context
Cassini's views on the strong potential of the region to host significant Ni-Cu-PGE mineralisation has been validated by Chalice Gold Mines recent high-grade sulphide discovery at the Julimar Project, approximately 40km south of Yarawindah. (Figure 3).
Such prospective mafic/ultramafic intrusive complexes are commonly associated with major regional gravity highs, which represent deeper-level accumulations of mafic material in the crust. This is also believed to be the case for the New Norcia Province. Importantly, Cassini's Yarawindah Project overlies the central part of the gravity anomaly near the intersection of two terrane-bounding structures.
Figure 3. Regional map of the New Norcia Nickel Province with known Ni-Cu-PGE prospects, interpreted mafic/ultramafic intrusions and key structures. Background is magnetics (greyscale) draped over gravity (hot colours representing highs) to demonstrate the potential source of mafic/ultramafic intrusions.
Project Background
The Yarawindah Brook Project is located 100km northeast of Perth, on agricultural land near the township of New Norcia. The Company has a 80% beneficial interest in the Project which is prospective for nickel, copper, cobalt and platinum group elements (PGE's, namely palladium and platinum). Kalgoorlie-based prospector, Mr Scott Wilson, retains a 20% interest in the Project.
The Project has had limited nickel, copper and cobalt exploration, despite a favourable regional setting, prospective geology and near-surface occurrences of nickel and copper mineralisation. Previous drilling in 2007 returned several significant intercepts of sulphide mineralisation such as 7m @ 1.30% Ni, 0.22% Cu, 0.06% Co and 432ppb Pd from 74m (YWRC0083). No follow-up drilling was conducted.
The Yarawindah Brook project area was targeted by the Company because it represents a mafic- ultramafic intrusive complex, located at a major regional-scale structural intersection of the Darling Fault and the Meckering seismic zone. Such tectonic intersections are a first-order control on the formation of major Ni-Cu-PGE sulphide deposits. Several phases of previous exploration have confirmed the presence of Ni-Cu-PGE magmatic sulphides, associated with mafic and ultramafic intrusive rocks.
The Company completed an airborne electromagnetic survey (AEM) over the project in early 2018 identifying numerous conductors worthy of further investigation (see ASX Announcement 2 May 2018). A surface fixed loop electromagnetic (FLEM) survey was also completed over several of the higher priority AEM anomalies in order to confirm and better constrain the conductors prior to drilling.
The FLEM reinforced the XC05 (Brassica) and XC06 anomalies as priority targets as well as the AN01 (Ovis) and AN02 (Avena) conductors at the southern end of the main Yarawindah Prospect. The Company considers these results very encouraging for new target areas at a very early stage of exploration. The results to date have already demonstrated the Project's potential to host multiple magmatic nickel and copper deposits, given the Brassica and Avena Prospects are some 4km apart, with limited exploration between.
The Company has implemented appropriate health and safety protocols to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic to ensure the health and safety of its employees, contractors and communities in which it operates. Exploration at Yarawindah has been unaffected by recent travel restrictions in Western Australia and the Company expects to be able to advance its exploration programs over the coming months.
This report has been authorised for release by:
Richard Bevan
Managing Director
Cassini Resources Limited
Telephone: +61 8 6164 8900
E-mail:admin@cassiniresources.com.au
About the Company
Cassini Resources Limited (ASX: CZI) is a base and precious metals developer and explorer based in Perth. In April 2014, Cassini acquired its flagship West Musgrave Project (WMP), located in Western Australia. The Project is a new mining camp with three existing nickel and copper sulphide deposits and a number of other significant regional exploration targets already identified. The WMP is the largest undeveloped nickel - copper project in Australia.
In August 2016, Cassini entered into a three-stage $36M Farm-in/Joint Venture Agreement with prominent Australian mining company OZ Minerals Ltd (ASX: OZL). The Joint Venture provides a clear pathway to a decision to mine and potential cash flow for Cassini.
Cassini is also progressing its Mt Squires Gold Project (CZI 100%), and the Yarawindah Brook Nickel - Copper - Cobalt Project (CZI 80%), both located in Western Australia.
Competent Persons Statement
The information in this report that relates to Exploration Results is based on information compiled or reviewed by Mr Greg Miles, who is an employee of the company. Mr Miles is a Member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists and has sufficient experience of relevance to the styles of mineralisation and the types of deposits under consideration, and to the activities undertaken, to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the Joint Ore Reserves Committee (JORC) Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves. Mr Miles consents to the inclusion in this report of the matters based on information in the form and context in which it appears.
The Company is not aware of any new information or data, other than that disclosed in this report, that materially affects the information included in this report and that all material assumptions and parameters underpinning Exploration Results, Mineral Resource Estimates and Production Targets as reported in the market announcements dated 29 January 2018, 19 February 2018, 2 May 2018, 14 January 2020 & 16 April 2020 continue to apply and have not materially changed.
ANNEXURE 1:
The following Tables are provided to ensure compliance with the JORC Code (2012) edition requirements for the reporting of the Exploration Results at the Yarawindah Brook Project.
Section 1: Sampling Techniques and Data (Criteria in this section apply to all succeeding sections)
Criteria
JORC Code explanation
Commentary
Sampling
Nature and quality of sampling (eg cut channels,
Cassini Geochemical Sampling
techniques
random chips, or specific specialised industry
• Surface soil and auger soil samples were
standard measurement tools appropriate to the
collected by Cassini personnel on a
minerals under investigation, such as down hole
400x100m and 400x50m grid across the
gamma sondes, or handheld XRF instruments, etc).
Project.
These examples should not be taken as limiting the
• Surface soil samples were collected by
broad meaning of sampling.
digging a 30x30x20cm pit, homogenising and
then collecting a bulk 1-2kg sample.
• Auger soil samples were collected by digging
a 10-30cm pit to the base of cultivated soil
and then augering to 50cm depth with a 1-
2kg bulk sample collected.
• Soil samples were submitted to ALS
(Wangara) for determination of Au, Pt and Pd
and 48 elements.
Include reference to measures taken to ensure
Sampling has been carried out under Cassini
sample representivity and the appropriate calibration
protocols and QAQC procedures as per industry
of any measurement tools or systems used.
best practice.
Aspects of the determination of mineralisation that are
Cassini Geochemical Sampling
Material to the Public Report. In cases where 'industry
Samples were dried at low temperature (max
standard' work has been done this would be relatively
60°c) and sieved to -180µm before analysis by
simple (eg 'reverse circulation drilling was used to
Fire Assay and ICP-AES for Au, Pt and PD and 4-
obtain 1 m samples from which 3 kg was pulverised to
acid digest with ICP-MS and ICP-AES finish for
produce a 30 g charge for fire assay'). In other cases
48 elements.
more explanation may be required, such as where
there is coarse gold that has inherent sampling
problems. Unusual commodities or mineralisation
types (eg submarine nodules) may warrant disclosure
of detailed information.
Drill type (e.g. core, reverse circulation, open-hole
Drilling techniques
No drilling undertaken.
hammer, rotary air blast, auger, Bangka, sonic etc)
and details (e.g. core diameter, triple of standard
tube, depth of diamond tails, face-sampling bit or
other type, whether core is orientated and if so, by
what method, etc).
Drill sample
Method of recording and assessing core and chip
No drilling undertaken.
recovery
sample recoveries and results assessed.
Measures taken to maximise sample recovery and
No drilling undertaken.
ensure representative nature of the samples.
Whether a relationship exists between sample
No drilling undertaken.
recovery and grade and whether sample bias may
have occurred due to preferential loss/gain of
fine/coarse material.
Logging
Whether core and chip samples have been
No drilling undertaken.
geologically and geotechnically logged to a level of
detail to support appropriate Mineral Resource
estimation, mining studies and metallurgical studies.
checks) and whether acceptable levels of accuracy (ie
blanks, splits and replicates as part of the in-
lack of bias) and precision have been established.
house procedures.
Certified reference materials, having a good range
of values, are inserted blindly and randomly.
Repeat or duplicate analysis for samples did not
highlight any issues..
Verification of
The verification of significant intersections by either
Not applicable.
sampling and
independent or alternative company personnel.
assaying
The use of twinned holes.
Not applicable.
Documentation of primary data, data entry
• Geochemical sample coordinates and
procedures, data verification, data storage (physical
geological information was recorded in field
and electronic) protocols.
books and coordinates and track data from
handheld GPS's was saved.
• Field data is entered into Excel spreadsheets and sent to Geobase Australia for validation and compilation into a SQL database server.
Criteria
JORC Code explanation
Commentary
Discuss any adjustment to assay data.
No assay data has been adjusted.
Location of data
Accuracy and quality of surveys used to locate drill
Reported samples have been located with a
points
holes (collar and down-hole surveys), trenches, mine
Garmin hand-held GPS with an accuracy of ±5m.
workings and other locations used in Mineral
This is considered appropriate for exploration soil
Resource estimation.
sampling.
Specification of the grid system used.
The grid system for the Yarawindah Brook Project
is GDA94 MGA Zone 50.
Quality and adequacy of topographic control.
The tenement package exhibits subdued relief
with undulating hills and topographic
representation is sufficiently controlled.
Data spacing and
Data spacing for reporting of Exploration Results.
Data spacing is 400x100m and 400x50m over
distribution
selected areas.
Whether the data spacing and distribution is sufficient
The soil sample spacing and distribution is not
to establish the degree of geological and grade
sufficient to establish the degree of geological and
continuity appropriate for the Mineral Resource and
grade continuity appropriate for a Mineral
Ore Reserve estimation procedure(s) and
Resource.
classifications applied.
Whether sample compositing has been applied.
No compositing was applied.
Orientation of data
Whether the orientation of sampling achieves
At this early stage of exploration, mineralisation
in relation to
unbiased sampling of possible structures and the
thickness', orientation and geometry are not
geological structure
extent to which this is known, considering the deposit
known.
type.
If the relationship between the drilling orientation and
No drilling undertaken.
the orientation of key mineralised structures is
considered to have introduced a sampling bias, this
should be assessed and reported if material.
Sample security
The measures taken to ensure sample security.
Sample chain of custody is managed by Cassini.
Samples for the Yarawindah Brook Project are
stored on site and delivered to the assay
laboratory by Cassini.
Audits or reviews
The results of any audits or reviews of sampling
A review of an orientation geochemical survey
techniques and data.
was undertaken by an external consultant
geochemist to ascertain the most appropriate,
effective sampling and analysis methodology for
the Yarawindah Brook Project. The results showed the methodology employed by Cassini and reported in this announcement is appropriate for the regolith type and mineralisation styles encountered in the project area.
Section 2: Reporting of Exploration Results (Criteria listed in the preceding section also apply to this section)
Criteria
JORC Code explanation
Commentary
Mineral tenement and
Type, reference name/number, location and
Yarawindah Brook Project is located approximately
land tenure status
ownership including agreements or material issues
15km SSE of New Norcia in the SW of Western
with third parties such as joint ventures,
Australia and comprises three granted Exploration
partnerships, overriding royalties, native title
Licence (E70/4883, E70/5166 and E70/5116).
interests, historical sites, wilderness or national
Tenements are held by Southwest Metals Pty Ltd of
park and environmental settings.
which Cassini Resources Limited has acquired 80%,
and Mr Scott Wilson, retains a 20% interest.
Cassini has entered into land access and
compensation agreement with the property owners on
which Yarawindah Brook, Avena, Ovis and Brassica
Prospects are situated.
The security of the tenure held at the time of
All tenements are in good standing and have an
reporting along with any known impediments to
existing Aboriginal Heritage Access Agreements in
obtaining a licence to operate in the area.
place. No Mining Agreement has been negotiated.
Criteria
JORC Code explanation
Commentary
Exploration done by
Acknowledgment and appraisal of exploration by
The Yarawindah Brook Project area has been explored
other parties
other parties.
for Ni-Cu-PGE mineralisation since the discovery of
outcropping Ni-Cu gossans in 1974. A series of drill
programmes conducted by various companies since
that time mainly focused on near-surface, laterite-
hosted PGE mineralisation culminating in the definition
of a (historical, non-JORC compliant) resource of 2.9
Mt at 0.79 g/t Pt+Pd (at 0.5 g/t cut-off) by
Reynolds/AuDAX in 1989. Later drilling programmes
and limited electromagnetic surveying was conducted
by Washington Resources, resulting in intersections of
massive Ni-Cu-PGE sulphides, however, on-ground
exploration on the project area has been limited since
the GFC in 2008. The work completed by previous
operators is considered by Cassini to be of a high
standard.
Geology
Deposit type, geological setting and style of
The Yarawindah Brook Project is located within the
mineralisation.
Jimperding Metamorphic Belt hosted in the Lake Grace
Terrane at the SW end of the Yilgarn Craton. In the
area of the Yarawindah Brook, outcrop is poor with
deep regolith development. Regionally, the lithological
trend is NW, with moderate to steep dips to the NE.
The western portion of the project area is dominated by
metasediments and gneiss containing lenses of mafic
and ultramafic rocks. It is these mafic-ultramafic
lithologies that are the hosts to Ni-Cu- PGE sulphide
mineralisation and have been the main targets for
exploration.
The Yarawindah Brook Project is considered
prospective for accumulations of massive, matrix and
disseminated Ni-Cu sulphides, both within the mafic-
ultramafic complex and as remobilised bodies in the
country rocks.
A summary of all information material to the
Drill hole Information
No drilling undertaken.
understanding of the exploration results including a
tabulation of the following information for all
Material drill holes:
• easting and northing of the drill hole collar
• elevation or RL (Reduced Level - elevation
above sea level in metres) of the drill hole
collar
• dip and azimuth of the hole
• down hole length and interception depth
• hole length.
If the exclusion of this information is justified on the
Not applicable, all information is included.
basis that the information is not Material and this
exclusion does not detract from the understanding
of the report, the Competent Person should clearly
explain why this is the case.
Data aggregation
In reporting Exploration Results, weighting
Not applicable.
methods
averaging techniques, maximum and/or minimum
grade truncations (eg cutting of high grades) and
cut-off grades are usually Material and should be
stated.
Where aggregate intercepts incorporate short
Not applicable.
lengths of high grade results and longer lengths of
low grade results, the procedure used for such
aggregation should be stated and some typical
examples of such aggregations should be shown in
detail.
The assumptions used for any reporting of metal
Not applicable.
equivalent values should be clearly stated.
Criteria
JORC Code explanation
Commentary
Relationship between
These relationships are particularly important in the
No drilling undertaken.
mineralisation widths
reporting of Exploration Results. If the geometry of
and intercept lengths
the mineralisation with respect to the drill hole
angle is known, its nature should be reported. If it is
not known and only the down hole lengths are
reported, there should be a clear statement to this
effect
(eg 'down hole length, true width not known').
Diagrams
Appropriate maps and sections (with scales) and
Refer to Figures in body of text.
tabulations of intercepts should be included for any
significant discovery being reported These should
include, but not be limited to a plan view of drill hole
collar locations and appropriate sectional views.
Balanced reporting
Where comprehensive reporting of all Exploration
Figures within the announcement show locations and
Results is not practicable, representative reporting
results of all relevant soil samples collected for the
of both low and high grades and/or widths should
Brassica Prospect.
be practiced to avoid misleading reporting of
Exploration Results.
Other substantive
Other exploration data, if meaningful and material,
All relevant exploration data is shown on figures, in text
exploration data
should be reported including (but not limited to):
size and method of treatment; metallurgical test results; bulk density, groundwater, geotechnical and rock characteristics; potential deleterious or contaminating substances.
Further work
The nature and scale of planned further work (eg
tests for lateral extensions or depth extensions or
large-scalestep-out drilling).
Diagrams clearly highlighting the areas of possible extensions, including the main geological interpretations and future drilling areas, provided this information is not commercially sensitive.
A discussion of further exploration work is outlined in the body of the report. Further exploration work will be determined based on the ongoing drill and surface geochemistry results, further geophysical surveys and geological interpretations.
All relevant diagrams and inferences have been illustrated in this report.
