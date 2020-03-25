Cassini Resources : Mineralisation Extended at Yarawindah Project
03/25/2020 | 07:18pm EDT
ASX Release (CZI)
26 March 2020
Mineralisation Extended at Yarawindah Project
HIGHLIGHTS:
Drilling results extend Ni-Cu sulphide bearing lode, now known as the
"Avena Prospect"
Results demonstrate potential for high-grade, massive Ni-Cu sulphide mineralisation at shallow depths
Multiple, distinct, mineralised mafic-ultramafic intrusions within the Project, open at depth and along strike
Results from additional three diamond holes remain pending
Surface geochemistry and EM surveys underway
Emerging Ni-Cu-PGE sulphide province
Cassini Resources Limited (ASX:CZI) ("Cassini" or the "Company") is pleased to announce further significant nickel and copper results from drilling at the Yarawindah Brook Project (the "Project") located on agricultural land 20km south of the township of New Norcia, 130km northeast of Perth, Western Australia. The Company has an 80% beneficial interest in the Project which is prospective for nickel, copper, cobalt and platinum group elements (PGE's). Kalgoorlie-based prospector, Mr Scott Wilson, retains a 20% interest in the Project.
The Company has completed its first diamond drilling program, targeting multiple electromagnetic (EM) conductors identified following airborne and ground EM surveys in 2018. A total of 9 diamond holes have been completed for 1,148m.
The Project is within an emerging Ni sulphide province as demonstrated by Chalice Gold Mines (ASX: CHN) recent high-grade discovery at the Julimar Prospect, approximately 40km south of Yarawindah, within the same mafic/ultramafic intrusive complex (Figure 1).
New Extensions of Nickel and Copper Mineralisation
Assay results have been received for drill holes YAD0004 through to YAD0006 at the AN02 conductor, now re-named the "Avena Prospect" and for YAD0003, at Brassica Prospect (Figures 2 and 3).
The Avena Prospect is located at the southern end of the Yarawindah Intrusion which has been the focus of historical exploration within the Project. It is important to note that historical exploration efforts were predominantly focused on the supergene PGE mineralisation. The latest drilling campaign tested new electromagnetic (EM) conductors at the Brassica Prospect, and extensions of the sulphide mineralisation defined at the Avena Prospect.
Figure 1.Yarawindah Location Plan.
At Avena, drill holes have predominantly intersected broad zones of shallow, disseminated Ni and Cu sulphides, and locally contain high-grade, massive nickel sulphides. The Company is particularly encouraged by a massive sulphide intercept of 0.12m
5.97% Ni, 0.75% Cu, 0.39% Co & 2.66g/t PGEfrom 84.3m in YAD0005. Nickel tenor of this intercept is representative of the
historical massive sulphide intersections at Yarawindah, which are the Company's primary targets. Although thin, this interval is
interpreted to represent a structurally remobilised massive sulphide from a proximal source.
Further encouragement was returned from YAD0006, which intersected 5.05m @ 0.69% Ni, 1.17% Cu & 0.06% Co from 57.95m. These intercepts range from 50m to 72m vertically below surface, well within open-pit mining depths.
Sulphide mineralisation in both holes at Avena is hosted in metagabbro and metapyroxenite and are consistent with the exploration model targeting mafic- hosted, orthomagmatic massive sulphides. These metagabbro
sequences are over 100m in thickness and are generally anomalous in Ni and Cu throughout. For example, the metagabbro intrusion in YAD0006 returned a zone of 77m @ 0.17% Ni & 0.24 Cu, which demonstrates the potential overall scale of the mineralised system.
Mineralisation remains open along strike and down-plunge to the north. Downhole electromagnetic survey (DHEM) has identified new "off-hole" conductors, which are yet to be fully integrated into our geological interpretation at Avena.
At the Brassica Prospect, YAD0003 intersected a 70m zone of metagabbro with thick zones of disseminated and locally semi-massive zones of barren iron sulphides (pyrrhotite) and trace Cu sulphides (chalcopyrite) thus reflecting low tenor Ni and Cu sulphide mineralisation. Nonetheless, the metagabbro sequence is very similar to those along strike at Brassica that returned promising intercepts of 1.1m @ 0.50% Ni, 0.10% Cu & 0.08% Co from 92.9m in YAD0002 and 0.7m @ 0.09% Ni, 1.46% Cu & 0.02% Co from 71.4m in YAD0001.
The results to date at the Avena and Brassica Prospects support the Company's exploration model that the Yarawindah Project has potential to host multiple Ni-Cu magmatic sulphide deposits.
Figure 2. Location plan of drilling with significant intercepts at the Avena Prospect and neighbouring AN01 Conductor (results pending).
Next Steps
Results from a further three holes (YAD0007 - YAD0009) at the AN01 Conductor are expected shortly. These holes targeted off-hole conductors from historical DHEM and intersected visually encouraging zones of sulphides.
Interpretation of results will continue at the Avena Prospect whilst the Company will also broaden its review of historical Ni and Cu results that stretch over 3km of strike to the north. A surface fixed loop EM survey has commenced over an area covering approximately 2km x 1.2km, including areas of shallow historical drilling with anomalous Ni, Cu and PGE results.
Concurrently, a soil geochemistry program has begun targeting potential mineralised intrusions beyond the Yarawindah, Avena and Brassica Prospects. Approximately 1,000 samples will be collected in the first-phase using a hand auger to obtain sample below cultivated soil.
The results at the Project to date have demonstrated mineralisation over a broad area, at multiple prospects and validated the Company's regional targeting model. Future exploration programs will begin to test the regional prospectivity which has had little, if any, modern exploration for Ni and Cu sulphide mineralisation. To this end, the Company has expanded its tenure with two new applications, now covering almost 400km2 (Figure 4).
Figure 3. Yarawindah exploration target summary and recent significant intercepts.
Nb. Widths shown are downhole width. There is insufficient drilling to determine true widths of the host intrusions or the higher-grade mineralised intersections.
Figure 4. Yarawindah Project Tenement plan.
Project Background
The Yarawindah Brook Project is located 130km northeast of Perth, on agricultural land near the township of New Norcia. The Project has had limited nickel, copper and cobalt exploration, despite a favourable regional setting, prospective geology and near-surface occurrences of nickel and copper mineralisation. Previous drilling in 2007 returned several significant intercepts of sulphide mineralisation such as 7m @ 1.30% Ni, 0.22% Cu, 0.06% Co and 432ppb Pd from 74m (YWRC0083). No follow-up drilling was conducted.
The Yarawindah Brook project area was targeted by the company because it represents a mafic- ultramafic intrusive complex, located at a major regional-scale structural intersection of the Darling Fault and the Meckering structural zone. Such tectonic intersections are a first-order control on the formation of major Ni-Cu-PGE sulphide deposits. Several phases of previous exploration have confirmed the presence of Ni-Cu-PGE magmatic sulphides, associated with mafic and ultramafic intrusive rocks.
The Company completed an airborne electromagnetic survey (AEM) over the project in early 2018 identifying numerous conductors worthy of further investigation (see ASX Announcement 2 May 2018). A surface fixed loop electromagnetic (FLEM) survey was also completed over several of the higher priority AEM anomalies in order to confirm and better constrain the conductors prior to drilling.
The FLEM reinforced the XC05 (Brassica) and XC06 anomalies as priority targets as well as the AN01 and AN02 (Avena) conductors at the southern end of the main Yarawindah Prospect. The Company considers these results very encouraging for new target areas at a very early stage of exploration. The results to date have already demonstrated the Project's potential to host multiple magmatic nickel and copper deposits, given the Brassica and Avena Prospects are some 4km apart, with limited exploration between.
This announcement has been authorised for release by:
Richard Bevan
Managing Director
Cassini Resources Limited
Telephone: +61 8 6164 8900
E-mail:admin@cassiniresources.com.au
About the Company
Cassini Resources Limited (ASX: CZI) is a base and precious metals developer and explorer based in Perth. In April 2014, Cassini acquired its flagship West Musgrave Project (WMP), located in Western Australia. The Project is a new mining camp with three existing nickel and copper sulphide deposits and a number of other significant regional exploration targets already identified. The WMP is the largest undeveloped nickel - copper project in Australia.
In August 2016, Cassini entered into a three-stage $36M Farm-in/Joint Venture Agreement with prominent Australian mining company OZ Minerals Ltd (ASX: OZL). The Joint Venture provides a clear pathway to a decision to mine and potential cash flow for Cassini.
Cassini is also progressing its Mt Squires Gold Project (CZI 100%), and the Yarawindah Brook Nickel - Copper - Cobalt Project (CZI 80%), both located in Western Australia.
Competent Persons Statement
The information in this report that relates to Exploration Results is based on information compiled or reviewed by Mr Greg Miles, who is an employee of the company. Mr Miles is a Member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists and has sufficient experience of relevance to the styles of mineralisation and the types of deposits under consideration, and to the activities undertaken, to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the Joint Ore Reserves Committee (JORC) Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves. Mr Miles consents to the inclusion in this report of the matters based on information in the form and context in which it appears.
The Company is not aware of any new information or data, other than that disclosed in this report, that materially affects the information included in this report and that all material assumptions and parameters underpinning Exploration Results, Mineral Resource Estimates and Production Targets as reported in the market announcements dated 29 January 2018, 19 February 2018, 2 May 2018 & 14 January 2020 continue to apply and have not materially changed.
ANNEXURE 1:
The following Tables are provided to ensure compliance with the JORC Code (2012) edition requirements for the reporting of the Exploration Results at the Yarawindah Brook Project.
Section 1: Sampling Techniques and Data (Criteria in this section apply to all succeeding sections)
Criteria
JORC Code explanation
Commentary
Sampling techniques
Nature and quality of sampling (eg cut channels,
Samples comprise half core in HQ3 diamond core.
random chips, or specific specialised industry
Sample lengths are nominally 1m to lengths no longer
standard measurement tools appropriate to the
than 2m and separated by geological boundaries
minerals under investigation, such as down hole
where appropriate. Portable XRF has been used to
gamma sondes, or handheld XRF instruments,
confirm the presence of nickel and copper
etc). These examples should not be taken as
mineralisation but is not considered suitable for public
limiting the broad meaning of sampling.
release.
Include reference to measures taken to ensure
Drill hole locations were surveyed by handheld GPS
sample representivity and the appropriate
units which have an accuracy of ±5m. Sampling has
calibration of any measurement tools or systems
been carried out under Cassini protocols and QAQC
used.
procedures as per industry best practice.
Aspects of the determination of mineralisation that
Diamond drilling was used to obtain approximately 1m
are Material to the Public Report. In cases where
(or smaller where appropriate) samples which have
'industry standard' work has been done this would
been crushed and from which approximately 3 kg is
be relatively simple (eg 'reverse circulation drilling
pulverised (total prep) to produce a sub sample for
was used to obtain 1 m samples from which 3 kg
analysis. XRF fusion was used to determine Al2O3, As,
laboratory as part of their internal procedures to
checks) and whether acceptable levels of accuracy
ensure the grind size of 90% passing 75 micron was
(ie lack of bias) and precision have been
being attained. Laboratory QAQC involves the use of
established.
internal lab standards using certified reference
material, blanks, splits and replicates as part of the in-
house procedures.
Certified reference materials, having a good range of
values, are inserted blindly and randomly.
Repeat or duplicate analysis for samples will be
reviewed.
Verification of
The verification of significant intersections by
Diamond core has been viewed by Cassini geologists
sampling and
either independent or alternative company
and consultants/technical experts.
assaying
personnel.
The use of twinned holes.
The reported drill holes have not been twinned.
Documentation of primary data, data entry
Primary data for the Yarawindah Brook Project was
procedures, data verification, data storage
collected using a set of standard Field Marshal
(physical and electronic) protocols.
templates on laptop computers using lookup codes.
The information was sent to Geobase Australia for
validation and compilation into a SQL database server.
Discuss any adjustment to assay data.
No assay data has been adjusted.
Location of data
Accuracy and quality of surveys used to locate drill
points
holes (collar and down-hole surveys), trenches,
mine workings and other locations used in Mineral
Reported holes have been located with a Garmin hand-held GPS and are assumed to be accurate to ±5m. This is considered appropriate for exploration drill
Criteria
JORC Code explanation
Commentary
Resource estimation.
holes.
Downhole surveys were completed using north-
seeking Reflex Sprint-IQTM gyroscope after hole
completion. Stated accuracy is ± 1° in azimuth and ±
0.3° in dip.
Specification of the grid system used.
The grid system for the Yarawindah Brook Project is
GDA94 MGA Zone 50.
Quality and adequacy of topographic control.
The tenement package exhibits subdued relief with
undulating hills and topographic representation is
sufficiently controlled.
Data spacing and
Data spacing for reporting of Exploration Results.
The holes drilled were for exploration purposes and
distribution
have not been drilled on a grid pattern. Drill hole
spacing is considered appropriate for exploration
purposes.
Whether the data spacing and distribution is
Data continuity is not sufficient at the current time to
sufficient to establish the degree of geological and
estimate resources.
grade continuity appropriate for the Mineral
Resource and Ore Reserve estimation
procedure(s) and classifications applied.
Whether sample compositing has been applied.
No compositing was applied.
Orientation of data in
Whether the orientation of sampling achieves
The drill holes are drilled towards local grid south and
relation to geological
unbiased sampling of possible structures and the
west at -60° dip to intersect modelled electromagnetic
structure
extent to which this is known, considering the
plates at a close to perpendicular relationship.
deposit type.
If the relationship between the drilling orientation
The orientation of drilling and key mineralised structure
and the orientation of key mineralised structures is
is not considered to have introduced sampling bias.
considered to have introduced a sampling bias,
this should be assessed and reported if material.
Sample security
The measures taken to ensure sample security.
Sample chain of custody is managed by Cassini.
Samples for the Yarawindah Brook Project are stored
on site and delivered to the assay laboratory by
Cassini. Whilst in storage the samples are kept in a
locked yard.
The results of any audits or reviews of sampling
Audits or reviews
No reviews have been carried out to date.
techniques and data.
Section 2: Reporting of Exploration Results (Criteria listed in the preceding section also apply to this section)
Criteria
JORC Code explanation
Commentary
Mineral tenement and
Type, reference name/number, location and
Yarawindah Brook Project is located approximately
land tenure status
ownership including agreements or material issues
15km SSE of New Norcia in the SW of Western
with third parties such as joint ventures,
Australia and comprises three granted Exploration
partnerships, overriding royalties, native title
Licence (E70/4883, E70/5166 and E70/5116).
interests, historical sites, wilderness or national
Tenements are held by Southwest Metals Pty Ltd of
park and environmental settings.
which Cassini Resources Limited has acquired 80%,
and Mr Scott Wilson, retains a 20% interest.
Cassini has entered into land access and
compensation agreement with the property owners on
which Yarawindah Brook and Brassica Prospects are
situated.
The security of the tenure held at the time of
All tenements are in good standing and have an
reporting along with any known impediments to
existing Aboriginal Heritage Access Agreements in
obtaining a licence to operate in the area.
place. No Mining Agreement has been negotiated.
Exploration done by
Acknowledgment and appraisal of exploration by
The Yarawindah Brook Project area has been explored
other parties
other parties.
for Ni-Cu-PGE mineralisation since the discovery of
outcropping Ni-Cu gossans in 1974. A series of drill
programmes conducted by various companies since
Criteria
JORC Code explanation
Commentary
that time mainly focused on near-surface, laterite-
hosted PGE mineralisation culminating in the definition
of a (historical, non-JORC compliant) resource of 2.9
Mt at 0.79 g/t Pt+Pd (at 0.5 g/t cut-off) by
Reynolds/AuDAX in 1989. Later drilling programmes
and limited electromagnetic surveying was conducted
by Washington Resources, resulting in intersections of
massive Ni-Cu-PGE sulphides, however, on-ground
exploration on the project area has been limited since
the GFC in 2008. The work completed by previous
operators is considered by Cassini to be of a high
standard.
Geology
Deposit type, geological setting and style of
The Yarawindah Brook Project is located within the
mineralisation.
Jimperding Metamorphic Belt hosted in the Lake Grace
Terrane at the SW end of the Yilgarn Craton. In the
area of the Yarawindah Brook, outcrop is poor with
deep regolith development. Regionally, the lithological
trend is NW, with moderate to steep dips to the NE.
The western portion of the project area is dominated by
metasediments and gneiss containing lenses of mafic
and ultramafic rocks. It is these mafic-ultramafic
lithologies that are the hosts to Ni-Cu- PGE sulphide
mineralisation and have been the main targets for
exploration.
The Yarawindah Brook Project is considered
prospective for accumulations of massive, matrix and
disseminated Ni-Cu sulphides, both within the mafic-
ultramafic complex and as remobilised bodies in the
country rocks.
Drill hole Information
A summary of all information material to the
Drill hole collar information for is published in the body
understanding of the exploration results including a
of the report.
tabulation of the following information for all
Material drill holes:
• easting and northing of the drill hole collar
• elevation or RL (Reduced Level - elevation
above sea level in metres) of the drill hole
collar
• dip and azimuth of the hole
• down hole length and interception depth
• hole length.
If the exclusion of this information is justified on the
Not applicable, all information is included.
basis that the information is not Material and this
exclusion does not detract from the understanding
of the report, the Competent Person should clearly
explain why this is the case.
Data aggregation
In reporting Exploration Results, weighting
Weighted averages for Yarawindah Brook
methods
averaging techniques, maximum and/or minimum
mineralisation were calculated using parameters of a
grade truncations (eg cutting of high grades) and
0.1% Ni or Cu lower cut-off, no minimum reporting
cut-off grades are usually Material and should be
length, 6m maximum length of consecutive internal
stated.
waste and the minimum grade for the final composite of
0.1% Ni or Cu.
Where aggregate intercepts incorporate short
Short lengths of high grade results use either a nominal
lengths of high grade results and longer lengths of
0.5% Ni or Cu lower cut-off or a geological boundary
low grade results, the procedure used for such
such as a massive sulphide interval, no minimum
aggregation should be stated and some typical
reporting length and 2m maximum interval dilution and
examples of such aggregations should be shown in
the minimum grade of the final composite of 0.5% Ni or
detail.
Cu
The assumptions used for any reporting of metal
Metal equivalent values are not reported.
equivalent values should be clearly stated.
Relationship between These relationships are particularly important in the
mineralisation widths reporting of Exploration Results. If the geometry of
and intercept lengths the mineralisation with respect to the drill hole angle is known, its nature should be reported. If it is
Mineralisation at Brassica Prospect is poorly defined and orientations are approximate. Mineralisation is generally intersected obliquely to true-width and approximations have been made based on geological
Criteria
JORC Code explanation
Commentary
not known and only the down hole lengths are
interpretations.
reported, there should be a clear statement to this
effect
(eg 'down hole length, true width not known').
Diagrams
Appropriate maps and sections (with scales) and
Refer to Figures in body of text.
tabulations of intercepts should be included for any
significant discovery being reported These should
include, but not be limited to a plan view of drill hole
collar locations and appropriate sectional views.
Balanced reporting
Where comprehensive reporting of all Exploration
All results have been reported.
Results is not practicable, representative reporting
of both low and high grades and/or widths should
be practiced to avoid misleading reporting of
Exploration Results.
Other substantive
Other exploration data, if meaningful and material,
All relevant exploration data is shown on figures, in text
exploration data
should be reported including (but not limited to):
