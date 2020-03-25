Cassini Resources : Mineralisation Extended at Yarawindah Project 0 03/25/2020 | 07:18pm EDT Send by mail :

"Avena Prospect"

Ni-Cu sulphide bearing lode, now known as the "Avena Prospect" Results demonstrate potential for high-grade, massive Ni-Cu sulphide mineralisation at shallow depths

high-grade, massive Ni-Cu sulphide mineralisation at shallow depths Multiple, distinct, mineralised mafic-ultramafic intrusions within the Project, open at depth and along strike

mafic-ultramafic intrusions within the Project, open at depth and along strike Results from additional three diamond holes remain pending

Surface geochemistry and EM surveys underway

Emerging Ni-Cu-PGE sulphide province Cassini Resources Limited (ASX:CZI) ("Cassini" or the "Company") is pleased to announce further significant nickel and copper results from drilling at the Yarawindah Brook Project (the "Project") located on agricultural land 20km south of the township of New Norcia, 130km northeast of Perth, Western Australia. The Company has an 80% beneficial interest in the Project which is prospective for nickel, copper, cobalt and platinum group elements (PGE's). Kalgoorlie-based prospector, Mr Scott Wilson, retains a 20% interest in the Project. The Company has completed its first diamond drilling program, targeting multiple electromagnetic (EM) conductors identified following airborne and ground EM surveys in 2018. A total of 9 diamond holes have been completed for 1,148m. The Project is within an emerging Ni sulphide province as demonstrated by Chalice Gold Mines (ASX: CHN) recent high-grade discovery at the Julimar Prospect, approximately 40km south of Yarawindah, within the same mafic/ultramafic intrusive complex (Figure 1). New Extensions of Nickel and Copper Mineralisation Assay results have been received for drill holes YAD0004 through to YAD0006 at the AN02 conductor, now re-named the "Avena Prospect" and for YAD0003, at Brassica Prospect (Figures 2 and 3). The Avena Prospect is located at the southern end of the Yarawindah Intrusion which has been the focus of historical exploration within the Project. It is important to note that historical exploration efforts were predominantly focused on the supergene PGE mineralisation. The latest drilling campaign tested new electromagnetic (EM) conductors at the Brassica Prospect, and extensions of the sulphide mineralisation defined at the Avena Prospect. Figure 1. Yarawindah Location Plan. At Avena, drill holes have predominantly intersected broad zones of shallow, disseminated Ni and Cu sulphides, and locally contain high-grade, massive nickel sulphides. The Company is particularly encouraged by a massive sulphide intercept of 0.12m 5.97% Ni, 0.75% Cu, 0.39% Co & 2.66g/t PGE from 84.3m in YAD0005. Nickel tenor of this intercept is representative of the

historical massive sulphide intersections at Yarawindah, which are the Company's primary targets. Although thin, this interval is

interpreted to represent a structurally remobilised massive sulphide from a proximal source.

Further encouragement was returned from YAD0006, which intersected 5.05m @ 0.69% Ni, 1.17% Cu & 0.06% Co from 57.95m. These intercepts range from 50m to 72m vertically below surface, well within open-pit mining depths. Sulphide mineralisation in both holes at Avena is hosted in metagabbro and metapyroxenite and are consistent with the exploration model targeting mafic- hosted, orthomagmatic massive sulphides. These metagabbro sequences are over 100m in thickness and are generally anomalous in Ni and Cu throughout. For example, the metagabbro intrusion in YAD0006 returned a zone of 77m @ 0.17% Ni & 0.24 Cu, which demonstrates the potential overall scale of the mineralised system. Mineralisation remains open along strike and down-plunge to the north. Downhole electromagnetic survey (DHEM) has identified new "off-hole" conductors, which are yet to be fully integrated into our geological interpretation at Avena. At the Brassica Prospect, YAD0003 intersected a 70m zone of metagabbro with thick zones of disseminated and locally semi-massive zones of barren iron sulphides (pyrrhotite) and trace Cu sulphides (chalcopyrite) thus reflecting low tenor Ni and Cu sulphide mineralisation. Nonetheless, the metagabbro sequence is very similar to those along strike at Brassica that returned promising intercepts of 1.1m @ 0.50% Ni, 0.10% Cu & 0.08% Co from 92.9m in YAD0002 and 0.7m @ 0.09% Ni, 1.46% Cu & 0.02% Co from 71.4m in YAD0001. The results to date at the Avena and Brassica Prospects support the Company's exploration model that the Yarawindah Project has potential to host multiple Ni-Cu magmatic sulphide deposits. 2 Figure 2. Location plan of drilling with significant intercepts at the Avena Prospect and neighbouring AN01 Conductor (results pending). Next Steps Results from a further three holes (YAD0007 - YAD0009) at the AN01 Conductor are expected shortly. These holes targeted off-hole conductors from historical DHEM and intersected visually encouraging zones of sulphides. Interpretation of results will continue at the Avena Prospect whilst the Company will also broaden its review of historical Ni and Cu results that stretch over 3km of strike to the north. A surface fixed loop EM survey has commenced over an area covering approximately 2km x 1.2km, including areas of shallow historical drilling with anomalous Ni, Cu and PGE results. Concurrently, a soil geochemistry program has begun targeting potential mineralised intrusions beyond the Yarawindah, Avena and Brassica Prospects. Approximately 1,000 samples will be collected in the first-phase using a hand auger to obtain sample below cultivated soil. The results at the Project to date have demonstrated mineralisation over a broad area, at multiple prospects and validated the Company's regional targeting model. Future exploration programs will begin to test the regional prospectivity which has had little, if any, modern exploration for Ni and Cu sulphide mineralisation. To this end, the Company has expanded its tenure with two new applications, now covering almost 400km2 (Figure 4). 3 Figure 3. Yarawindah exploration target summary and recent significant intercepts. Table 1. YAD0003 - YAD0006 Significant Drill Intercepts. HOLE ID East North RL Dip Azi EOH (m) INTERSECTIONS From Width Ni Cu Co PGE (m) (m) % % % g/t YAD0003 425670 6558180 300 -60 215 150.4 103.15 3.85 0.32 0.23 0.05 0.04 YAD0004 430520 6558850 311 -60 249 97 43.5 16.5 0.36 0.38 0.03 0.09 YAD0005 430550 6558890 309 -60 245 99.9 36.6 0.15 1.81 0.18 0.18 0.76 83.0 4.0 0.36 0.39 0.03 0.18 Incl 84.3 0.12 5.97 0.75 0.39 2.66 YAD0006 430510 6558945 308 -60 249 155.1 45.0 5.0 0.14 0.27 0.01 0.11 56.0 19.0 0.29 0.52 0.03 0.08 Incl 57.95 5.05 0.69 1.17 0.06 0.03 93.3 2.2 0.39 0.55 0.03 0.02 Nb. Widths shown are downhole width. There is insufficient drilling to determine true widths of the host intrusions or the higher-grade mineralised intersections. 4 Figure 4. Yarawindah Project Tenement plan. Project Background The Yarawindah Brook Project is located 130km northeast of Perth, on agricultural land near the township of New Norcia. The Project has had limited nickel, copper and cobalt exploration, despite a favourable regional setting, prospective geology and near-surface occurrences of nickel and copper mineralisation. Previous drilling in 2007 returned several significant intercepts of sulphide mineralisation such as 7m @ 1.30% Ni, 0.22% Cu, 0.06% Co and 432ppb Pd from 74m (YWRC0083). No follow-up drilling was conducted. The Yarawindah Brook project area was targeted by the company because it represents a mafic- ultramafic intrusive complex, located at a major regional-scale structural intersection of the Darling Fault and the Meckering structural zone. Such tectonic intersections are a first-order control on the formation of major Ni-Cu-PGE sulphide deposits. Several phases of previous exploration have confirmed the presence of Ni-Cu-PGE magmatic sulphides, associated with mafic and ultramafic intrusive rocks. The Company completed an airborne electromagnetic survey (AEM) over the project in early 2018 identifying numerous conductors worthy of further investigation (see ASX Announcement 2 May 2018). A surface fixed loop electromagnetic (FLEM) survey was also completed over several of the higher priority AEM anomalies in order to confirm and better constrain the conductors prior to drilling. The FLEM reinforced the XC05 (Brassica) and XC06 anomalies as priority targets as well as the AN01 and AN02 (Avena) conductors at the southern end of the main Yarawindah Prospect. The Company considers these results very encouraging for new target areas at a very early stage of exploration. The results to date have already demonstrated the Project's potential to host multiple magmatic nickel and copper deposits, given the Brassica and Avena Prospects are some 4km apart, with limited exploration between. 5 This announcement has been authorised for release by: Richard Bevan Managing Director Cassini Resources Limited Telephone: +61 8 6164 8900 E-mail: admin@cassiniresources.com.au About the Company Cassini Resources Limited (ASX: CZI) is a base and precious metals developer and explorer based in Perth. In April 2014, Cassini acquired its flagship West Musgrave Project (WMP), located in Western Australia. The Project is a new mining camp with three existing nickel and copper sulphide deposits and a number of other significant regional exploration targets already identified. The WMP is the largest undeveloped nickel - copper project in Australia. In August 2016, Cassini entered into a three-stage $36M Farm-in/Joint Venture Agreement with prominent Australian mining company OZ Minerals Ltd (ASX: OZL). The Joint Venture provides a clear pathway to a decision to mine and potential cash flow for Cassini. Cassini is also progressing its Mt Squires Gold Project (CZI 100%), and the Yarawindah Brook Nickel - Copper - Cobalt Project (CZI 80%), both located in Western Australia. Competent Persons Statement The information in this report that relates to Exploration Results is based on information compiled or reviewed by Mr Greg Miles, who is an employee of the company. Mr Miles is a Member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists and has sufficient experience of relevance to the styles of mineralisation and the types of deposits under consideration, and to the activities undertaken, to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the Joint Ore Reserves Committee (JORC) Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves. Mr Miles consents to the inclusion in this report of the matters based on information in the form and context in which it appears. The Company is not aware of any new information or data, other than that disclosed in this report, that materially affects the information included in this report and that all material assumptions and parameters underpinning Exploration Results, Mineral Resource Estimates and Production Targets as reported in the market announcements dated 29 January 2018, 19 February 2018, 2 May 2018 & 14 January 2020 continue to apply and have not materially changed. 6 ANNEXURE 1: The following Tables are provided to ensure compliance with the JORC Code (2012) edition requirements for the reporting of the Exploration Results at the Yarawindah Brook Project. Section 1: Sampling Techniques and Data (Criteria in this section apply to all succeeding sections) Criteria JORC Code explanation Commentary Sampling techniques Nature and quality of sampling (eg cut channels, Samples comprise half core in HQ3 diamond core. random chips, or specific specialised industry Sample lengths are nominally 1m to lengths no longer standard measurement tools appropriate to the than 2m and separated by geological boundaries minerals under investigation, such as down hole where appropriate. Portable XRF has been used to gamma sondes, or handheld XRF instruments, confirm the presence of nickel and copper etc). These examples should not be taken as mineralisation but is not considered suitable for public limiting the broad meaning of sampling. release. Include reference to measures taken to ensure Drill hole locations were surveyed by handheld GPS sample representivity and the appropriate units which have an accuracy of ±5m. Sampling has calibration of any measurement tools or systems been carried out under Cassini protocols and QAQC used. procedures as per industry best practice. Aspects of the determination of mineralisation that Diamond drilling was used to obtain approximately 1m are Material to the Public Report. In cases where (or smaller where appropriate) samples which have 'industry standard' work has been done this would been crushed and from which approximately 3 kg is be relatively simple (eg 'reverse circulation drilling pulverised (total prep) to produce a sub sample for was used to obtain 1 m samples from which 3 kg analysis. XRF fusion was used to determine Al2O3, As, was pulverised to produce a 30 g charge for fire BaO, CaO, Co, Cr, Cu, Fe2O3, K2O, MgO, MnO, Na2O, assay'). In other cases more explanation may be Nb, Ni, P2O5, Pb, S, SiO2, Sn, Sr, TiO2, V, Zn, ZrO2 required, such as where there is coarse gold that and LOI. Au, Pt and Pd have been analysed by fire has inherent sampling problems. Unusual assay process (40 gm) and determined by ICP/MS. commodities or mineralisation types (eg submarine nodules) may warrant disclosure of detailed information. Drilling techniques Drill type (e.g. core, reverse circulation, open-hole Diamond drilling accounts for 100% of the drilling hammer, rotary air blast, auger, Bangka, sonic etc) completed by Cassini and comprises HQ3 diameter and details (e.g. core diameter, triple of standard core samples. tube, depth of diamond tails, face-sampling bit or other type, whether core is orientated and if so, by what method, etc). Drill sample recovery Method of recording and assessing core and chip Overall core recoveries are >95% and there has been sample recoveries and results assessed. no significant sample recovery problems Measures taken to maximise sample recovery and Samples are routinely checked for recovery. ensure representative nature of the samples. Whether a relationship exists between sample No sample bias has been observed. recovery and grade and whether sample bias may have occurred due to preferential loss/gain of fine/coarse material. Logging Whether core and chip samples have been Not applicable as mineral resources are not reported. geologically and geotechnically logged to a level of detail to support appropriate Mineral Resource estimation, mining studies and metallurgical studies. Whether logging is qualitative or quantitative in Logging at the Yarawindah Brook Project records nature. Core (or costean, channel, etc) lithology, mineralogy, mineralisation, weathering, photography. colour and other relevant features of the samples. Logging of core is both qualitative (e.g. colour) and quantitative (e.g. mineral percentages). The total length and percentage of the relevant All drillholes have been logged in full. intersections logged. If core, whether cut or sawn and whether quarter, half or all core taken. Half core in HQ3 has been cut and used for all samples sent for analysis. 7 Criteria JORC Code explanation Commentary Sub-sampling If non-core, whether riffled, tube sampled, rotary Not applicable as not non-core. techniques and split, etc and whether sampled wet or dry. sample preparation For all sample types, the nature, quality and The sample preparation of diamond samples at appropriateness of the sample preparation Yarawindah Brook Project follows industry best technique. practice in sample preparation involving oven drying, followed by primary crushing of the whole sample, secondary crushing, riffle splitting to obtain a subsample for pulverisation (total prep) using Essa LM5 grinding mills to a grind size of 90% passing 75 micron. Quality control procedures adopted for all sub- Field QC procedures involve the use of certified sampling stages to maximise representivity of reference material (CRM) as assay standards and samples. blanks along with field duplicates. The insertion rate of these will average 1:20 with an increased rate in mineralised zones. Measures taken to ensure that the sampling is Quarter core duplicate sampling is 1-2% of total representative of the in situ material collected, sampling. including for instance results for field duplicate/second-half sampling. Whether sample sizes are appropriate to the grain Sample sizes are considered appropriate for the rock size of the material being sampled. type, style of mineralisation (massive, stringer and disseminated sulphides), the thickness and consistency of the intersections, the sampling methodology and percent value assay ranges for the primary elements within the Yarawindah Brook Project. Quality of assay data The nature, quality and appropriateness of the The analytical techniques used fused bead XRF for and laboratory tests assaying and laboratory procedures used and base metals and all other major and trace elements of whether the technique is considered partial or interest. Au, Pt and Pd were determined by FA/AAS total. finish (40 gram). For geophysical tools, spectrometers, handheld Hand held assay results have not been reported. XRF instruments, etc, the parameters used in determining the analysis including instrument make and model, reading times, calibrations factors applied and their derivation, etc. Nature of quality control procedures adopted (eg Sample preparation for fineness were carried by the standards, blanks, duplicates, external laboratory laboratory as part of their internal procedures to checks) and whether acceptable levels of accuracy ensure the grind size of 90% passing 75 micron was (ie lack of bias) and precision have been being attained. Laboratory QAQC involves the use of established. internal lab standards using certified reference material, blanks, splits and replicates as part of the in- house procedures. Certified reference materials, having a good range of values, are inserted blindly and randomly. Repeat or duplicate analysis for samples will be reviewed. Verification of The verification of significant intersections by Diamond core has been viewed by Cassini geologists sampling and either independent or alternative company and consultants/technical experts. assaying personnel. The use of twinned holes. The reported drill holes have not been twinned. Documentation of primary data, data entry Primary data for the Yarawindah Brook Project was procedures, data verification, data storage collected using a set of standard Field Marshal (physical and electronic) protocols. templates on laptop computers using lookup codes. The information was sent to Geobase Australia for validation and compilation into a SQL database server. Discuss any adjustment to assay data. No assay data has been adjusted. Location of data Accuracy and quality of surveys used to locate drill points holes (collar and down-hole surveys), trenches, mine workings and other locations used in Mineral Reported holes have been located with a Garmin hand-held GPS and are assumed to be accurate to ±5m. This is considered appropriate for exploration drill 8 Criteria JORC Code explanation Commentary Resource estimation. holes. Downhole surveys were completed using north- seeking Reflex Sprint-IQTM gyroscope after hole completion. Stated accuracy is ± 1° in azimuth and ± 0.3° in dip. Specification of the grid system used. The grid system for the Yarawindah Brook Project is GDA94 MGA Zone 50. Quality and adequacy of topographic control. The tenement package exhibits subdued relief with undulating hills and topographic representation is sufficiently controlled. Data spacing and Data spacing for reporting of Exploration Results. The holes drilled were for exploration purposes and distribution have not been drilled on a grid pattern. Drill hole spacing is considered appropriate for exploration purposes. Whether the data spacing and distribution is Data continuity is not sufficient at the current time to sufficient to establish the degree of geological and estimate resources. grade continuity appropriate for the Mineral Resource and Ore Reserve estimation procedure(s) and classifications applied. Whether sample compositing has been applied. No compositing was applied. Orientation of data in Whether the orientation of sampling achieves The drill holes are drilled towards local grid south and relation to geological unbiased sampling of possible structures and the west at -60° dip to intersect modelled electromagnetic structure extent to which this is known, considering the plates at a close to perpendicular relationship. deposit type. If the relationship between the drilling orientation The orientation of drilling and key mineralised structure and the orientation of key mineralised structures is is not considered to have introduced sampling bias. considered to have introduced a sampling bias, this should be assessed and reported if material. Sample security The measures taken to ensure sample security. Sample chain of custody is managed by Cassini. Samples for the Yarawindah Brook Project are stored on site and delivered to the assay laboratory by Cassini. Whilst in storage the samples are kept in a locked yard. The results of any audits or reviews of sampling Audits or reviews No reviews have been carried out to date. techniques and data. Section 2: Reporting of Exploration Results (Criteria listed in the preceding section also apply to this section) Criteria JORC Code explanation Commentary Mineral tenement and Type, reference name/number, location and Yarawindah Brook Project is located approximately land tenure status ownership including agreements or material issues 15km SSE of New Norcia in the SW of Western with third parties such as joint ventures, Australia and comprises three granted Exploration partnerships, overriding royalties, native title Licence (E70/4883, E70/5166 and E70/5116). interests, historical sites, wilderness or national Tenements are held by Southwest Metals Pty Ltd of park and environmental settings. which Cassini Resources Limited has acquired 80%, and Mr Scott Wilson, retains a 20% interest. Cassini has entered into land access and compensation agreement with the property owners on which Yarawindah Brook and Brassica Prospects are situated. The security of the tenure held at the time of All tenements are in good standing and have an reporting along with any known impediments to existing Aboriginal Heritage Access Agreements in obtaining a licence to operate in the area. place. No Mining Agreement has been negotiated. Exploration done by Acknowledgment and appraisal of exploration by The Yarawindah Brook Project area has been explored other parties other parties. for Ni-Cu-PGE mineralisation since the discovery of outcropping Ni-Cu gossans in 1974. A series of drill programmes conducted by various companies since 9 Criteria JORC Code explanation Commentary that time mainly focused on near-surface, laterite- hosted PGE mineralisation culminating in the definition of a (historical, non-JORC compliant) resource of 2.9 Mt at 0.79 g/t Pt+Pd (at 0.5 g/t cut-off) by Reynolds/AuDAX in 1989. Later drilling programmes and limited electromagnetic surveying was conducted by Washington Resources, resulting in intersections of massive Ni-Cu-PGE sulphides, however, on-ground exploration on the project area has been limited since the GFC in 2008. The work completed by previous operators is considered by Cassini to be of a high standard. Geology Deposit type, geological setting and style of The Yarawindah Brook Project is located within the mineralisation. Jimperding Metamorphic Belt hosted in the Lake Grace Terrane at the SW end of the Yilgarn Craton. In the area of the Yarawindah Brook, outcrop is poor with deep regolith development. Regionally, the lithological trend is NW, with moderate to steep dips to the NE. The western portion of the project area is dominated by metasediments and gneiss containing lenses of mafic and ultramafic rocks. It is these mafic-ultramafic lithologies that are the hosts to Ni-Cu- PGE sulphide mineralisation and have been the main targets for exploration. The Yarawindah Brook Project is considered prospective for accumulations of massive, matrix and disseminated Ni-Cu sulphides, both within the mafic- ultramafic complex and as remobilised bodies in the country rocks. Drill hole Information A summary of all information material to the Drill hole collar information for is published in the body understanding of the exploration results including a of the report. tabulation of the following information for all Material drill holes: • easting and northing of the drill hole collar • elevation or RL (Reduced Level - elevation above sea level in metres) of the drill hole collar • dip and azimuth of the hole • down hole length and interception depth • hole length. If the exclusion of this information is justified on the Not applicable, all information is included. basis that the information is not Material and this exclusion does not detract from the understanding of the report, the Competent Person should clearly explain why this is the case. Data aggregation In reporting Exploration Results, weighting Weighted averages for Yarawindah Brook methods averaging techniques, maximum and/or minimum mineralisation were calculated using parameters of a grade truncations (eg cutting of high grades) and 0.1% Ni or Cu lower cut-off, no minimum reporting cut-off grades are usually Material and should be length, 6m maximum length of consecutive internal stated. waste and the minimum grade for the final composite of 0.1% Ni or Cu. Where aggregate intercepts incorporate short Short lengths of high grade results use either a nominal lengths of high grade results and longer lengths of 0.5% Ni or Cu lower cut-off or a geological boundary low grade results, the procedure used for such such as a massive sulphide interval, no minimum aggregation should be stated and some typical reporting length and 2m maximum interval dilution and examples of such aggregations should be shown in the minimum grade of the final composite of 0.5% Ni or detail. Cu The assumptions used for any reporting of metal Metal equivalent values are not reported. equivalent values should be clearly stated. Relationship between These relationships are particularly important in the mineralisation widths reporting of Exploration Results. If the geometry of and intercept lengths the mineralisation with respect to the drill hole angle is known, its nature should be reported. If it is Mineralisation at Brassica Prospect is poorly defined and orientations are approximate. Mineralisation is generally intersected obliquely to true-width and approximations have been made based on geological 10 Criteria JORC Code explanation Commentary not known and only the down hole lengths are interpretations. reported, there should be a clear statement to this effect (eg 'down hole length, true width not known'). Diagrams Appropriate maps and sections (with scales) and Refer to Figures in body of text. tabulations of intercepts should be included for any significant discovery being reported These should include, but not be limited to a plan view of drill hole collar locations and appropriate sectional views. Balanced reporting Where comprehensive reporting of all Exploration All results have been reported. Results is not practicable, representative reporting of both low and high grades and/or widths should be practiced to avoid misleading reporting of Exploration Results. Other substantive Other exploration data, if meaningful and material, All relevant exploration data is shown on figures, in text exploration data should be reported including (but not limited to): and Annexure 1. geological observations; geophysical survey results; geochemical survey results; bulk samples - size and method of treatment; metallurgical test results; bulk density, groundwater, geotechnical and rock characteristics; potential deleterious or contaminating substances. The nature and scale of planned further work (eg A discussion of further exploration work is outlined in Further work tests for lateral extensions or depth extensions or the body of the report. Further exploration work will be large-scalestep-out drilling). determined based on the ongoing drill results, further Diagrams clearly highlighting the areas of possible geophysical surveys and geological interpretations. extensions, including the main geological All relevant diagrams and inferences have been interpretations and future drilling areas, provided illustrated in this report. this information is not commercially sensitive. 11 Attachments Original document

