Cassini Resources : Results Confirm Yarawindah in Emerging Ni-Cu-PGE Province
04/15/2020 | 06:56pm EDT
ASX Release (CZI)
16 April 2020
Drill Results Confirm Yarawindah Project Part of An
Emerging Ni-Cu-PGE Province
HIGHLIGHTS:
Third Ni-Cu-PGE sulphide prospect identified and named the "Ovis Prospect"
Mineralisation at Ovis and Avena Prospects open at depth and along 2.5km of strike
Compelling evidence for the emerging Ni-Cu-PGE New Norcia Nickel Sulphide Province
Surface geochemistry and EM surveys underway
Cassini Resources Limited (ASX:CZI) ("Cassini" or the "Company") is pleased to announce final results from its maiden diamond drilling campaign which has returned further significant nickel and copper results at the Yarawindah Brook Project (the "Project"). A total of 9 diamond holes were completed for 1,148m. The Project is located on agricultural land 20km south of the township of New Norcia, 100km northeast of Perth, Western Australia.
The Project is prospective for nickel, copper, cobalt and platinum group elements (namely palladium and platinum). The potential of the region has been demonstrated by Chalice Gold Mines (ASX: CHN) recent high-grade discovery at the Julimar Prospect, approximately 40km south of Yarawindah, within the same mafic/ultramafic intrusive complex (Figure 1).
Ovis Prospect Adds Third Dimension to Growing Ni-Cu-PGE Project
Assay results have been received for drill holes YAD0007 through to YAD0009 at the Ovis Prospect, approximately 400m east of the Avena Prospect where significant mineralisation was recently encountered including 0.12m @ 5.97% Ni, 0.75% Cu, 0.39% Co & 2.66g/t PGE from 84.3m in YAD0005 (Figure 2).
At Ovis, all three drill holes targeted electromagnetic conductors and intersected nickel-copper sulphide mineralisation at shallow depths. Best results include 2.25m @ 1.09% Ni, 0.99% Cu, 0.08% Co & 0.24g/t PGE from 84.8m in YAD0008 and 0.9m @ 1.44% Ni, 0.76% Cu, 0.11% Co & 0.19g/t PGE from 86.5m in YAD0009 (See Table 1 for full assay details). Mineralisation is hosted in metagabbro and metapyroxenite intrusive sequences, consistent with the exploration model targeting mafic-hosted, orthomagmatic massive sulphides.
The mineralised portion of the host sequence is over 50m thick and anomalous in Ni-Cu throughout, which is important as massive Ni sulphide accumulations are generally associated with large volumes of sulphide-bearing magma. The host sequence in YAD0008 returned an intercept of 50m @ 0.24% Ni & 0.18% Cu (and terminated in mineralised metagabbro) demonstrating the potential scale and prospectivity of the mineralised intrusive.
Mineralisation remains open along strike and down plunge to the north. Follow-up targeting work will integrate results from the geological interpretation and modelling, soil geochemistry and down-hole and surface EM surveys data.
Figure 1. Regional map of the New Norcia Nickel Province with known Ni-Cu-PGE prospects, interpreted mafic/ultramafic intrusions and key structures. Background is magnetics (greyscale) draped over gravity (hot colours representing highs) to demonstrate the potential source of mafic/ultramafic intrusions.
New Results Add to Growing Regional Nickel Sulphide Province
The Company has further progressed geological and structural interpretation over the broader Project area, which has identified additional targets and Ni-Cu sulphide prospects over an area of 3km x 4km within the central part of the Project. In addition, a number of new tenements have been added to the
Project taking the total land holding to almost 400km2. These new tenements extend over the prospective mafic-ultramafic geology and key mineralisation controlling structures. The Company now has a significant ground position in an emerging nickel sulphide province.
Figure 2. Location plan of drilling with significant intercepts at the Ovis Prospect and neighbouring Avena Prospect.
The New Norcia region is deeply weathered, with little fresh rock outcrop and extensively covered by cultivated farm land, which has impeded previous exploration. Despite the presence of known Ni-Cu occurrences, discovered in the 1970s, most historical exploration has focused on surficial bauxite deposits. As a result there is a paucity of deeper, bedrock drilling and the geology is poorly understood. Cassini has now demonstrated that there is a significant opportunity in the region to apply modern exploration concepts and techniques to identify near-surface,Ni-Cu-PGE sulphide mineralisation.
The potential of the region has been further demonstrated by Chalice Gold Mines recent high-grade sulphide discovery at the Julimar Prospect, approximately 40km south of Yarawindah. Cassini interpret the host rocks for Julimar to be part of the same mafic/ultramafic intrusive complex that also hosts Ni-Cu occurrences in the Yarawindah area (Figure 2). This prospective complex is considered to have the potential characteristics of a major Ni-Cu-PGE province and is referred to by the company as the "New Norcia Province".
Such prospective mafic/ultramafic intrusive complexes are commonly associated with major regional gravity highs, which represent deeper-level accumulations of mafic material in the crust. This is the case for the New Norcia Province. Importantly, Cassini's Yarawindah Project overlies the central part of the gravity anomaly near the intersection of two terrane-bounding structures.
Prospective Zone Underexplored
A review of historical drilling has highlighted the lack of effective exploration for Ni-Cu sulphide mineralisation. Of the circa 840 holes drilled in the project area, only 8% were drilled beyond a depth of 50m (effectively top of fresh rock) and assayed for Ni and Cu (Figure 3). The remainder of the drill holes
targeted near surface palladium and platinum oxide mineralisation. As an example, drill hole YBR089 intersected 11m @ 1.78g/t Pd & 0.56g/t Pt from 10m, ending in anomalous mineralisation at 46m with no assays for Ni or Cu. The Company is using this PGE data as a geochemical vector to map the extent of potential orthomagmatic Ni-Cu-PGE sulphide mineralisation.
Figure 3. Drill collar plan comparing locations of all drilling in the central Yarawindah area against "effective" drilling, i.e. beyond 50m and with Ni-Cu assays. PGE (palladium
platinum) contours are shown to demonstrate the potential extent of Ni-Cu sulphide mineralisation that is yet to be effectively tested.
The historical database provides an enormous value and an opportunity to efficiently identify and test the most prospective areas within the Project, which have not been subjected to modern and/or effective exploration for Ni-Cu sulphide mineralisation below a top 50m search space. Historical data has also proven extremely valuable in the refinements of our geological and targeting models.
Step-Out Exploration to Identify New Targets
While testing the immediate "drill-ready" targets during this program, the Company has also started a systematic, grass-roots exploration campaign, stepping out from the Brassica, Avena & Ovis Prospects.
A soil geochemistry program comprising 1,041 samples has been completed and submitted for analysis in Perth. Reconnaissance mapping has found that surface disturbance in cultivated paddocks is limited to the top 20cm of soil, which can be easily overcome utilising a hand auger to sample the residual regolith profile. Large areas of the project remain as native bushland. The Company expects the entire project area to be amenable to modern soil geochemistry techniques. Soil sample results and interpretation are expected to be completed by the end of May.
A surface fixed loop EM survey is also underway over an area covering approximately 2km x 1.2km across the central Yarawindah Project area, including areas of shallow historical drilling with anomalous Ni, Cu and PGE results that have never been followed-up. The program is expected to be completed by the end of April.
Exploration at Yarawindah has been unaffected by recent travel restrictions in Western Australia and the Company expects to be able to advance its exploration programs over the coming months, whilst adhering to all of the required health protocols.
Nb. Widths shown are downhole width. There is insufficient drilling to determine true widths of the host intrusions or the higher-grade mineralised intersections.
Figure 4.Yarawindah Location Plan.
Project Background
The Yarawindah Brook Project is located 100km northeast of Perth, on agricultural land near the township of New Norcia. The Company has a 80% beneficial interest in the Project which is prospective for nickel, copper, cobalt and platinum group
elements (PGE's, namely
palladium and platinum). Kalgoorlie-based prospector, Mr Scott Wilson, retains a 20% interest in the Project.
The Project has had limited nickel, copper and cobalt exploration, despite a favourable regional setting, prospective
geology and near-surface occurrences of nickel and copper mineralisation. Previous drilling in 2007 returned several significant intercepts of sulphide mineralisation such as 7m @ 1.30% Ni, 0.22% Cu, 0.06% Co and 432ppb Pd from 74m (YWRC0083). No follow-up drilling was conducted.
The Yarawindah Brook project area was targeted by the
company because it represents a mafic-ultramafic intrusive
complex, located at a major regional-scale structural intersection of the Darling Fault and the Meckering siesmic zone. Such tectonic intersections are a first-order control on the formation of major Ni-Cu-PGE sulphide deposits. Several phases of previous exploration have confirmed the presence of Ni-Cu-PGE magmatic sulphides, associated with mafic and ultramafic intrusive rocks.
The Company completed an airborne electromagnetic survey (AEM) over the project in early 2018 identifying numerous conductors worthy of further investigation (see ASX Announcement 2 May 2018). A surface fixed loop electromagnetic (FLEM) survey was also completed over several of the higher priority AEM anomalies in order to confirm and better constrain the conductors prior to drilling.
The FLEM reinforced the XC05 (Brassica) and XC06 anomalies as priority targets as well as the AN01 (Ovis) and AN02 (Avena) conductors at the southern end of the main Yarawindah Prospect. The Company considers these results very encouraging for new target areas at a very early stage of exploration. The results to date have already demonstrated the Project's potential to host multiple magmatic nickel and copper deposits, given the Brassica and Avena Prospects are some 4km apart, with limited exploration between.
This report has been authorised for release by:
Richard Bevan
Managing Director
Cassini Resources Limited
Telephone: +61 8 6164 8900
E-mail:admin@cassiniresources.com.au
About the Company
Cassini Resources Limited (ASX: CZI) is a base and precious metals developer and explorer based in Perth. In April 2014, Cassini acquired its flagship West Musgrave Project (WMP), located in Western Australia. The Project is a new mining camp with three existing nickel and copper sulphide deposits and a number of other significant regional exploration targets already identified. The WMP is the largest undeveloped nickel - copper project in Australia.
In August 2016, Cassini entered into a three-stage $36M Farm-in/Joint Venture Agreement with prominent Australian mining company OZ Minerals Ltd (ASX: OZL). The Joint Venture provides a clear pathway to a decision to mine and potential cash flow for Cassini.
Cassini is also progressing its Mt Squires Gold Project (CZI 100%), and the Yarawindah Brook Nickel - Copper - Cobalt Project (CZI 80%), both located in Western Australia.
Competent Persons Statement
The information in this report that relates to Exploration Results is based on information compiled or reviewed by Mr Greg Miles, who is an employee of the company. Mr Miles is a Member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists and has sufficient experience of relevance to the styles of mineralisation and the types of deposits under consideration, and to the activities undertaken, to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the Joint Ore Reserves Committee (JORC) Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves. Mr Miles consents to the inclusion in this report of the matters based on information in the form and context in which it appears.
The Company is not aware of any new information or data, other than that disclosed in this report, that materially affects the information included in this report and that all material assumptions and parameters underpinning Exploration Results, Mineral Resource Estimates and Production Targets as reported in the market announcements dated 29 January 2018, 19 February 2018, 2 May 2018 & 14 January 2020 continue to apply and have not materially changed.
ANNEXURE 1:
The following Tables are provided to ensure compliance with the JORC Code (2012) edition requirements for the reporting of the Exploration Results at the Yarawindah Brook Project.
Section 1: Sampling Techniques and Data (Criteria in this section apply to all succeeding sections)
Criteria
JORC Code explanation
Commentary
Sampling techniques
Nature and quality of sampling (eg cut channels,
Samples comprise half core in HQ3 diamond core.
random chips, or specific specialised industry
Sample lengths are nominally 1m to lengths no longer
standard measurement tools appropriate to the
than 2m and separated by geological boundaries where
minerals under investigation, such as down hole
appropriate. Portable XRF has been used to confirm the
gamma sondes, or handheld XRF instruments,
presence of nickel and copper mineralisation but is not
etc). These examples should not be taken as
considered suitable for public release.
limiting the broad meaning of sampling.
Include reference to measures taken to ensure
Drill hole locations were surveyed by handheld GPS
sample representivity and the appropriate
units which have an accuracy of ±5m. Sampling has
calibration of any measurement tools or systems
been carried out under Cassini protocols and QAQC
used.
procedures as per industry best practice.
Aspects of the determination of mineralisation
Diamond drilling was used to obtain approximately 1m
that are Material to the Public Report. In cases
(or smaller where appropriate) samples which have
where 'industry standard' work has been done
been crushed and from which approximately 3 kg is
this would be relatively simple (eg 'reverse
pulverised (total prep) to produce a sub sample for
circulation drilling was used to obtain 1 m
analysis. XRF fusion was used to determine Al2O3, As,
laboratory as part of their internal procedures to ensure
checks) and whether acceptable levels of
the grind size of 90% passing 75 micron was being
accuracy (ie lack of bias) and precision have
attained. Laboratory QAQC involves the use of internal
been established.
lab standards using certified reference material, blanks,
splits and replicates as part of the in-house procedures.
Certified reference materials, having a good range of
values, are inserted blindly and randomly.
Repeat or duplicate analysis for samples will be
reviewed.
Verification of
The verification of significant intersections by
Diamond core has been viewed by Cassini geologists
sampling and
either independent or alternative company
and consultants/technical experts.
assaying
personnel.
The use of twinned holes.
The reported drill holes have not been twinned.
Documentation of primary data, data entry
Primary data for the Yarawindah Brook Project was
procedures, data verification, data storage
collected using a set of standard Field Marshal
(physical and electronic) protocols.
templates on laptop computers using lookup codes. The
information was sent to Geobase Australia for validation
and compilation into a SQL database server.
Discuss any adjustment to assay data.
No assay data has been adjusted.
Location of data
Accuracy and quality of surveys used to locate
points
drill holes (collar and down-hole surveys),
trenches, mine workings and other locations
used in Mineral Resource estimation.
Reported holes have been located with a Garmin hand- held GPS and are assumed to be accurate to ±5m. This is considered appropriate for exploration drill holes.
Downhole surveys were completed using north-seeking Reflex Sprint-IQTM gyroscope after hole completion.
Criteria
JORC Code explanation
Commentary
Stated accuracy is ± 1° in azimuth and ± 0.3° in dip.
Specification of the grid system used.
The grid system for the Yarawindah Brook Project is
GDA94 MGA Zone 50.
Quality and adequacy of topographic control.
The tenement package exhibits subdued relief with
undulating hills and topographic representation is
sufficiently controlled.
Data spacing and
Data spacing for reporting of Exploration Results.
The holes drilled were for exploration purposes and
distribution
have not been drilled on a grid pattern. Drill hole spacing
is considered appropriate for exploration purposes.
Whether the data spacing and distribution is
Data continuity is not sufficient at the current time to
sufficient to establish the degree of geological
estimate resources.
and grade continuity appropriate for the Mineral
Resource and Ore Reserve estimation
procedure(s) and classifications applied.
Whether sample compositing has been applied.
No compositing was applied.
Orientation of data in
Whether the orientation of sampling achieves
The drill holes are drilled towards local grid south and
relation to geological
unbiased sampling of possible structures and the
west at -60° dip to intersect modelled electromagnetic
structure
extent to which this is known, considering the
plates at a close to perpendicular relationship.
deposit type.
If the relationship between the drilling orientation
The orientation of drilling and key mineralised structure
and the orientation of key mineralised structures
is not considered to have introduced sampling bias.
is considered to have introduced a sampling
bias, this should be assessed and reported if
material.
Sample security
The measures taken to ensure sample security.
Sample chain of custody is managed by Cassini.
Samples for the Yarawindah Brook Project are stored on
site and delivered to the assay laboratory by Cassini.
Whilst in storage the samples are kept in a locked yard.
Audits or reviews
The results of any audits or reviews of sampling
techniques and data.
No reviews have been carried out to date.
Section 2: Reporting of Exploration Results (Criteria listed in the preceding section also apply to this section)
Criteria
JORC Code explanation
Commentary
Mineral tenement and
Type, reference name/number, location and
Yarawindah Brook Project is located approximately
land tenure status
ownership including agreements or material issues
15km SSE of New Norcia in the SW of Western
with third parties such as joint ventures,
Australia and comprises three granted Exploration
partnerships, overriding royalties, native title
Licence (E70/4883, E70/5166 and E70/5116).
interests, historical sites, wilderness or national
Tenements are held by Southwest Metals Pty Ltd of
park and environmental settings.
which Cassini Resources Limited has acquired 80%,
and Mr Scott Wilson, retains a 20% interest.
Cassini has entered into land access and
compensation agreement with the property owners on
which Yarawindah Brook and Brassica Prospects are
situated.
The security of the tenure held at the time of
All tenements are in good standing and have an
reporting along with any known impediments to
existing Aboriginal Heritage Access Agreements in
obtaining a licence to operate in the area.
place. No Mining Agreement has been negotiated.
Exploration done by
Acknowledgment and appraisal of exploration by
The Yarawindah Brook Project area has been explored
other parties
other parties.
for Ni-Cu-PGE mineralisation since the discovery of
outcropping Ni-Cu gossans in 1974. A series of drill
programmes conducted by various companies since
that time mainly focused on near-surface, laterite-
hosted PGE mineralisation culminating in the definition
of a (historical, non-JORC compliant) resource of 2.9
Mt at 0.79 g/t Pt+Pd (at 0.5 g/t cut-off) by
Reynolds/AuDAX in 1989. Later drilling programmes
Criteria
JORC Code explanation
Commentary
and limited electromagnetic surveying was conducted
by Washington Resources, resulting in intersections of
massive Ni-Cu-PGE sulphides, however, on-ground
exploration on the project area has been limited since
the GFC in 2008. The work completed by previous
operators is considered by Cassini to be of a high
standard.
Geology
Deposit type, geological setting and style of
The Yarawindah Brook Project is located within the
mineralisation.
Jimperding Metamorphic Belt hosted in the Lake Grace
Terrane at the SW end of the Yilgarn Craton. In the
area of the Yarawindah Brook, outcrop is poor with
deep regolith development. Regionally, the lithological
trend is NW, with moderate to steep dips to the NE.
The western portion of the project area is dominated by
metasediments and gneiss containing lenses of mafic
and ultramafic rocks. It is these mafic-ultramafic
lithologies that are the hosts to Ni-Cu- PGE sulphide
mineralisation and have been the main targets for
exploration.
The Yarawindah Brook Project is considered
prospective for accumulations of massive, matrix and
disseminated Ni-Cu sulphides, both within the mafic-
ultramafic complex and as remobilised bodies in the
country rocks.
Drill hole Information
A summary of all information material to the
Drill hole collar information for is published in the body
understanding of the exploration results including a
of the report.
tabulation of the following information for all
Material drill holes:
• easting and northing of the drill hole collar
• elevation or RL (Reduced Level - elevation
above sea level in metres) of the drill hole
collar
• dip and azimuth of the hole
• down hole length and interception depth
• hole length.
If the exclusion of this information is justified on the
Not applicable, all information is included.
basis that the information is not Material and this
exclusion does not detract from the understanding
of the report, the Competent Person should clearly
explain why this is the case.
Data aggregation
In reporting Exploration Results, weighting
Weighted averages for Yarawindah Brook
methods
averaging techniques, maximum and/or minimum
mineralisation were calculated using parameters of a
grade truncations (eg cutting of high grades) and
0.1% Ni or Cu lower cut-off, no minimum reporting
cut-off grades are usually Material and should be
length, 6m maximum length of consecutive internal
stated.
waste and the minimum grade for the final composite of
0.1% Ni or Cu.
Where aggregate intercepts incorporate short
Short lengths of high grade results use either a nominal
lengths of high grade results and longer lengths of
0.5% Ni or Cu lower cut-off or a geological boundary
low grade results, the procedure used for such
such as a massive sulphide interval, no minimum
aggregation should be stated and some typical
reporting length and 2m maximum interval dilution and
examples of such aggregations should be shown in
the minimum grade of the final composite of 0.5% Ni or
detail.
Cu
The assumptions used for any reporting of metal
Metal equivalent values are not reported.
equivalent values should be clearly stated.
Relationship between These relationships are particularly important in the
mineralisation widths reporting of Exploration Results. If the geometry of
and intercept lengths the mineralisation with respect to the drill hole angle is known, its nature should be reported. If it is not known and only the down hole lengths are reported, there should be a clear statement to this effect
(eg 'down hole length, true width not known').
Mineralisation at Brassica Prospect is poorly defined and orientations are approximate. Mineralisation is generally intersected obliquely to true-width and approximations have been made based on geological interpretations.
Criteria
JORC Code explanation
Commentary
Diagrams
Appropriate maps and sections (with scales) and
Refer to Figures in body of text.
tabulations of intercepts should be included for any
significant discovery being reported These should
include, but not be limited to a plan view of drill hole
collar locations and appropriate sectional views.
Where comprehensive reporting of all Exploration
Balanced reporting
All results have been reported.
Results is not practicable, representative reporting
of both low and high grades and/or widths should
be practiced to avoid misleading reporting of
Exploration Results.
Other substantive
Other exploration data, if meaningful and material,
All relevant exploration data is shown on figures, in text
exploration data
should be reported including (but not limited to):
