Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Australian Stock Exchange  >  Cassini Resources Limited    CZI   AU000000CZI9

CASSINI RESOURCES LIMITED

(CZI)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Cassini Resources : Results Confirm Yarawindah in Emerging Ni-Cu-PGE Province

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/15/2020 | 06:56pm EDT

ASX Release (CZI)

16 April 2020

Drill Results Confirm Yarawindah Project Part of An

Emerging Ni-Cu-PGE Province

HIGHLIGHTS:

  • Third Ni-Cu-PGE sulphide prospect identified and named the "Ovis Prospect"
  • Mineralisation at Ovis and Avena Prospects open at depth and along 2.5km of strike
  • Compelling evidence for the emerging Ni-Cu-PGE New Norcia Nickel Sulphide Province
  • Surface geochemistry and EM surveys underway

Cassini Resources Limited (ASX:CZI) ("Cassini" or the "Company") is pleased to announce final results from its maiden diamond drilling campaign which has returned further significant nickel and copper results at the Yarawindah Brook Project (the "Project"). A total of 9 diamond holes were completed for 1,148m. The Project is located on agricultural land 20km south of the township of New Norcia, 100km northeast of Perth, Western Australia.

The Project is prospective for nickel, copper, cobalt and platinum group elements (namely palladium and platinum). The potential of the region has been demonstrated by Chalice Gold Mines (ASX: CHN) recent high-grade discovery at the Julimar Prospect, approximately 40km south of Yarawindah, within the same mafic/ultramafic intrusive complex (Figure 1).

Ovis Prospect Adds Third Dimension to Growing Ni-Cu-PGE Project

Assay results have been received for drill holes YAD0007 through to YAD0009 at the Ovis Prospect, approximately 400m east of the Avena Prospect where significant mineralisation was recently encountered including 0.12m @ 5.97% Ni, 0.75% Cu, 0.39% Co & 2.66g/t PGE from 84.3m in YAD0005 (Figure 2).

At Ovis, all three drill holes targeted electromagnetic conductors and intersected nickel-copper sulphide mineralisation at shallow depths. Best results include 2.25m @ 1.09% Ni, 0.99% Cu, 0.08% Co & 0.24g/t PGE from 84.8m in YAD0008 and 0.9m @ 1.44% Ni, 0.76% Cu, 0.11% Co & 0.19g/t PGE from 86.5m in YAD0009 (See Table 1 for full assay details). Mineralisation is hosted in metagabbro and metapyroxenite intrusive sequences, consistent with the exploration model targeting mafic-hosted, orthomagmatic massive sulphides.

The mineralised portion of the host sequence is over 50m thick and anomalous in Ni-Cu throughout, which is important as massive Ni sulphide accumulations are generally associated with large volumes of sulphide-bearing magma. The host sequence in YAD0008 returned an intercept of 50m @ 0.24% Ni & 0.18% Cu (and terminated in mineralised metagabbro) demonstrating the potential scale and prospectivity of the mineralised intrusive.

Mineralisation remains open along strike and down plunge to the north. Follow-up targeting work will integrate results from the geological interpretation and modelling, soil geochemistry and down-hole and surface EM surveys data.

Figure 1. Regional map of the New Norcia Nickel Province with known Ni-Cu-PGE prospects, interpreted mafic/ultramafic intrusions and key structures. Background is magnetics (greyscale) draped over gravity (hot colours representing highs) to demonstrate the potential source of mafic/ultramafic intrusions.

New Results Add to Growing Regional Nickel Sulphide Province

The Company has further progressed geological and structural interpretation over the broader Project area, which has identified additional targets and Ni-Cu sulphide prospects over an area of 3km x 4km within the central part of the Project. In addition, a number of new tenements have been added to the

2

Project taking the total land holding to almost 400km2. These new tenements extend over the prospective mafic-ultramafic geology and key mineralisation controlling structures. The Company now has a significant ground position in an emerging nickel sulphide province.

Figure 2. Location plan of drilling with significant intercepts at the Ovis Prospect and neighbouring Avena Prospect.

The New Norcia region is deeply weathered, with little fresh rock outcrop and extensively covered by cultivated farm land, which has impeded previous exploration. Despite the presence of known Ni-Cu occurrences, discovered in the 1970s, most historical exploration has focused on surficial bauxite deposits. As a result there is a paucity of deeper, bedrock drilling and the geology is poorly understood. Cassini has now demonstrated that there is a significant opportunity in the region to apply modern exploration concepts and techniques to identify near-surface,Ni-Cu-PGE sulphide mineralisation.

The potential of the region has been further demonstrated by Chalice Gold Mines recent high-grade sulphide discovery at the Julimar Prospect, approximately 40km south of Yarawindah. Cassini interpret the host rocks for Julimar to be part of the same mafic/ultramafic intrusive complex that also hosts Ni-Cu occurrences in the Yarawindah area (Figure 2). This prospective complex is considered to have the potential characteristics of a major Ni-Cu-PGE province and is referred to by the company as the "New Norcia Province".

Such prospective mafic/ultramafic intrusive complexes are commonly associated with major regional gravity highs, which represent deeper-level accumulations of mafic material in the crust. This is the case for the New Norcia Province. Importantly, Cassini's Yarawindah Project overlies the central part of the gravity anomaly near the intersection of two terrane-bounding structures.

Prospective Zone Underexplored

A review of historical drilling has highlighted the lack of effective exploration for Ni-Cu sulphide mineralisation. Of the circa 840 holes drilled in the project area, only 8% were drilled beyond a depth of 50m (effectively top of fresh rock) and assayed for Ni and Cu (Figure 3). The remainder of the drill holes

3

targeted near surface palladium and platinum oxide mineralisation. As an example, drill hole YBR089 intersected 11m @ 1.78g/t Pd & 0.56g/t Pt from 10m, ending in anomalous mineralisation at 46m with no assays for Ni or Cu. The Company is using this PGE data as a geochemical vector to map the extent of potential orthomagmatic Ni-Cu-PGE sulphide mineralisation.

Figure 3. Drill collar plan comparing locations of all drilling in the central Yarawindah area against "effective" drilling, i.e. beyond 50m and with Ni-Cu assays. PGE (palladium

  • platinum) contours are shown to demonstrate the potential extent of Ni-Cu sulphide mineralisation that is yet to be effectively tested.

4

The historical database provides an enormous value and an opportunity to efficiently identify and test the most prospective areas within the Project, which have not been subjected to modern and/or effective exploration for Ni-Cu sulphide mineralisation below a top 50m search space. Historical data has also proven extremely valuable in the refinements of our geological and targeting models.

Step-Out Exploration to Identify New Targets

While testing the immediate "drill-ready" targets during this program, the Company has also started a systematic, grass-roots exploration campaign, stepping out from the Brassica, Avena & Ovis Prospects.

A soil geochemistry program comprising 1,041 samples has been completed and submitted for analysis in Perth. Reconnaissance mapping has found that surface disturbance in cultivated paddocks is limited to the top 20cm of soil, which can be easily overcome utilising a hand auger to sample the residual regolith profile. Large areas of the project remain as native bushland. The Company expects the entire project area to be amenable to modern soil geochemistry techniques. Soil sample results and interpretation are expected to be completed by the end of May.

A surface fixed loop EM survey is also underway over an area covering approximately 2km x 1.2km across the central Yarawindah Project area, including areas of shallow historical drilling with anomalous Ni, Cu and PGE results that have never been followed-up. The program is expected to be completed by the end of April.

Exploration at Yarawindah has been unaffected by recent travel restrictions in Western Australia and the Company expects to be able to advance its exploration programs over the coming months, whilst adhering to all of the required health protocols.

Table 1. YAD0007 - YAD0009 Significant Drill Intercepts.

INTERSECTIONS

HOLE ID

East

North

RL

Dip

Azi

EOH

From

Width

Ni

Cu

Co

PGE

(m)

(m)

(m)

%

%

%

g/t

YAD0007

431040

6558750

310

-60

185

159.6

63

10

0.28

0.15

0.02

0.10

148

2

0.33

0.29

0.02

0.10

YAD0008

430950

6558795

309

-60

248

109.4

60

2

0.30

0.25

0.03

0.07

74

14

0.49

0.40

0.04

0.15

Incl

84.8

2.25

1.09

0.99

0.08

0.24

YAD0009

430900

6558865

306

-60

249

108.7

59.3

2.9

0.10

0.54

0.01

0.21

80.5

10.1

0.50

0.38

0.04

0.10

Incl

86.5

0.9

1.44

0.76

0.11

0.19

98.9

0.3

1.44

0.11

0.11

0.40

Nb. Widths shown are downhole width. There is insufficient drilling to determine true widths of the host intrusions or the higher-grade mineralised intersections.

5

Figure 4. Yarawindah Location Plan.

Project Background

The Yarawindah Brook Project is located 100km northeast of Perth, on agricultural land near the township of New Norcia. The Company has a 80% beneficial interest in the Project which is prospective for nickel, copper, cobalt and platinum group

elements (PGE's, namely

palladium and platinum). Kalgoorlie-based prospector, Mr Scott Wilson, retains a 20% interest in the Project.

The Project has had limited nickel, copper and cobalt exploration, despite a favourable regional setting, prospective

geology and near-surface occurrences of nickel and copper mineralisation. Previous drilling in 2007 returned several significant intercepts of sulphide mineralisation such as 7m @ 1.30% Ni, 0.22% Cu, 0.06% Co and 432ppb Pd from 74m (YWRC0083). No follow-up drilling was conducted.

The Yarawindah Brook project area was targeted by the

company because it represents a mafic-ultramafic intrusive

complex, located at a major regional-scale structural intersection of the Darling Fault and the Meckering siesmic zone. Such tectonic intersections are a first-order control on the formation of major Ni-Cu-PGE sulphide deposits. Several phases of previous exploration have confirmed the presence of Ni-Cu-PGE magmatic sulphides, associated with mafic and ultramafic intrusive rocks.

The Company completed an airborne electromagnetic survey (AEM) over the project in early 2018 identifying numerous conductors worthy of further investigation (see ASX Announcement 2 May 2018). A surface fixed loop electromagnetic (FLEM) survey was also completed over several of the higher priority AEM anomalies in order to confirm and better constrain the conductors prior to drilling.

The FLEM reinforced the XC05 (Brassica) and XC06 anomalies as priority targets as well as the AN01 (Ovis) and AN02 (Avena) conductors at the southern end of the main Yarawindah Prospect. The Company considers these results very encouraging for new target areas at a very early stage of exploration. The results to date have already demonstrated the Project's potential to host multiple magmatic nickel and copper deposits, given the Brassica and Avena Prospects are some 4km apart, with limited exploration between.

6

This report has been authorised for release by:

Richard Bevan

Managing Director

Cassini Resources Limited

Telephone: +61 8 6164 8900

E-mail: admin@cassiniresources.com.au

About the Company

Cassini Resources Limited (ASX: CZI) is a base and precious metals developer and explorer based in Perth. In April 2014, Cassini acquired its flagship West Musgrave Project (WMP), located in Western Australia. The Project is a new mining camp with three existing nickel and copper sulphide deposits and a number of other significant regional exploration targets already identified. The WMP is the largest undeveloped nickel - copper project in Australia.

In August 2016, Cassini entered into a three-stage $36M Farm-in/Joint Venture Agreement with prominent Australian mining company OZ Minerals Ltd (ASX: OZL). The Joint Venture provides a clear pathway to a decision to mine and potential cash flow for Cassini.

Cassini is also progressing its Mt Squires Gold Project (CZI 100%), and the Yarawindah Brook Nickel - Copper - Cobalt Project (CZI 80%), both located in Western Australia.

Competent Persons Statement

The information in this report that relates to Exploration Results is based on information compiled or reviewed by Mr Greg Miles, who is an employee of the company. Mr Miles is a Member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists and has sufficient experience of relevance to the styles of mineralisation and the types of deposits under consideration, and to the activities undertaken, to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the Joint Ore Reserves Committee (JORC) Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves. Mr Miles consents to the inclusion in this report of the matters based on information in the form and context in which it appears.

The Company is not aware of any new information or data, other than that disclosed in this report, that materially affects the information included in this report and that all material assumptions and parameters underpinning Exploration Results, Mineral Resource Estimates and Production Targets as reported in the market announcements dated 29 January 2018, 19 February 2018, 2 May 2018 & 14 January 2020 continue to apply and have not materially changed.

7

ANNEXURE 1:

The following Tables are provided to ensure compliance with the JORC Code (2012) edition requirements for the reporting of the Exploration Results at the Yarawindah Brook Project.

Section 1: Sampling Techniques and Data (Criteria in this section apply to all succeeding sections)

Criteria

JORC Code explanation

Commentary

Sampling techniques

Nature and quality of sampling (eg cut channels,

Samples comprise half core in HQ3 diamond core.

random chips, or specific specialised industry

Sample lengths are nominally 1m to lengths no longer

standard measurement tools appropriate to the

than 2m and separated by geological boundaries where

minerals under investigation, such as down hole

appropriate. Portable XRF has been used to confirm the

gamma sondes, or handheld XRF instruments,

presence of nickel and copper mineralisation but is not

etc). These examples should not be taken as

considered suitable for public release.

limiting the broad meaning of sampling.

Include reference to measures taken to ensure

Drill hole locations were surveyed by handheld GPS

sample representivity and the appropriate

units which have an accuracy of ±5m. Sampling has

calibration of any measurement tools or systems

been carried out under Cassini protocols and QAQC

used.

procedures as per industry best practice.

Aspects of the determination of mineralisation

Diamond drilling was used to obtain approximately 1m

that are Material to the Public Report. In cases

(or smaller where appropriate) samples which have

where 'industry standard' work has been done

been crushed and from which approximately 3 kg is

this would be relatively simple (eg 'reverse

pulverised (total prep) to produce a sub sample for

circulation drilling was used to obtain 1 m

analysis. XRF fusion was used to determine Al2O3, As,

samples from which 3 kg was pulverised to

BaO, CaO, Co, Cr, Cu, Fe2O3, K2O, MgO, MnO, Na2O,

produce a 30 g charge for fire assay'). In other

Nb, Ni, P2O5, Pb, S, SiO2, Sn, Sr, TiO2, V, Zn, ZrO2 and

cases more explanation may be required, such

LOI. Au, Pt and Pd have been analysed by fire assay

as where there is coarse gold that has inherent

process (40 gm) and determined by ICP/MS.

sampling problems. Unusual commodities or

mineralisation types (eg submarine nodules) may

warrant disclosure of detailed information.

Drilling techniques

Drill type (e.g. core, reverse circulation, open-

Diamond drilling accounts for 100% of the drilling

hole hammer, rotary air blast, auger, Bangka,

completed by Cassini and comprises HQ3 diameter core

sonic etc) and details (e.g. core diameter, triple

samples.

of standard tube, depth of diamond tails, face-

sampling bit or other type, whether core is

orientated and if so, by what method, etc).

Drill sample recovery

Method of recording and assessing core and

Overall core recoveries are >95% and there has been

chip sample recoveries and results assessed.

no significant sample recovery problems

Measures taken to maximise sample recovery

Samples are routinely checked for recovery.

and ensure representative nature of the samples.

Whether a relationship exists between sample

No sample bias has been observed.

recovery and grade and whether sample bias

may have occurred due to preferential loss/gain

of fine/coarse material.

Whether core and chip samples have been

Logging

Not applicable as mineral resources are not reported.

geologically and geotechnically logged to a level

of detail to support appropriate Mineral Resource

estimation, mining studies and metallurgical

studies.

Whether logging is qualitative or quantitative in

Logging at the Yarawindah Brook Project records

nature. Core (or costean, channel, etc)

lithology, mineralogy, mineralisation, weathering, colour

photography.

and other relevant features of the samples. Logging of

core is both qualitative (e.g. colour) and quantitative

(e.g. mineral percentages).

The total length and percentage of the relevant

All drillholes have been logged in full.

intersections logged.

If core, whether cut or sawn and whether quarter,

Half core in HQ3 has been cut and used for all samples

half or all core taken.

sent for analysis.

8

Criteria

JORC Code explanation

Commentary

Sub-sampling

If non-core, whether riffled, tube sampled, rotary

Not applicable.

techniques and

split, etc and whether sampled wet or dry.

sample preparation

For all sample types, the nature, quality and

The sample preparation of diamond samples at

appropriateness of the sample preparation

Yarawindah Brook Project follows industry best practice

technique.

in sample preparation involving oven drying, followed by

primary crushing of the whole sample, secondary

crushing, riffle splitting to obtain a subsample for

pulverisation (total prep) using Essa LM5 grinding mills

to a grind size of 90% passing 75 micron.

Quality control procedures adopted for all sub-

Field QC procedures involve the use of certified

sampling stages to maximise representivity of

reference material (CRM) as assay standards and

samples.

blanks along with field duplicates. The insertion rate of

these will average 1:20 with an increased rate in

mineralised zones.

Measures taken to ensure that the sampling is

Quarter core duplicate sampling is 1-2% of total

representative of the in situ material collected,

sampling.

including for instance results for field

duplicate/second-half sampling.

Whether sample sizes are appropriate to the

Sample sizes are considered appropriate for the rock

grain size of the material being sampled.

type, style of mineralisation (massive, stringer and

disseminated sulphides), the thickness and consistency

of the intersections, the sampling methodology and

percent value assay ranges for the primary elements

within the Yarawindah Brook Project.

Quality of assay data

The nature, quality and appropriateness of the

The analytical techniques used fused bead XRF for

and laboratory tests

assaying and laboratory procedures used and

base metals and all other major and trace elements of

whether the technique is considered partial or

interest. Au, Pt and Pd were determined by FA/AAS

total.

finish (40 gram).

For geophysical tools, spectrometers, handheld

Hand held assay results have not been reported.

XRF instruments, etc, the parameters used in

determining the analysis including instrument

make and model, reading times, calibrations

factors applied and their derivation, etc.

Nature of quality control procedures adopted (eg

Sample preparation for fineness were carried by the

standards, blanks, duplicates, external laboratory

laboratory as part of their internal procedures to ensure

checks) and whether acceptable levels of

the grind size of 90% passing 75 micron was being

accuracy (ie lack of bias) and precision have

attained. Laboratory QAQC involves the use of internal

been established.

lab standards using certified reference material, blanks,

splits and replicates as part of the in-house procedures.

Certified reference materials, having a good range of

values, are inserted blindly and randomly.

Repeat or duplicate analysis for samples will be

reviewed.

Verification of

The verification of significant intersections by

Diamond core has been viewed by Cassini geologists

sampling and

either independent or alternative company

and consultants/technical experts.

assaying

personnel.

The use of twinned holes.

The reported drill holes have not been twinned.

Documentation of primary data, data entry

Primary data for the Yarawindah Brook Project was

procedures, data verification, data storage

collected using a set of standard Field Marshal

(physical and electronic) protocols.

templates on laptop computers using lookup codes. The

information was sent to Geobase Australia for validation

and compilation into a SQL database server.

Discuss any adjustment to assay data.

No assay data has been adjusted.

Location of data

Accuracy and quality of surveys used to locate

points

drill holes (collar and down-hole surveys),

trenches, mine workings and other locations

used in Mineral Resource estimation.

Reported holes have been located with a Garmin hand- held GPS and are assumed to be accurate to ±5m. This is considered appropriate for exploration drill holes.

Downhole surveys were completed using north-seeking Reflex Sprint-IQTM gyroscope after hole completion.

9

Criteria

JORC Code explanation

Commentary

Stated accuracy is ± 1° in azimuth and ± 0.3° in dip.

Specification of the grid system used.

The grid system for the Yarawindah Brook Project is

GDA94 MGA Zone 50.

Quality and adequacy of topographic control.

The tenement package exhibits subdued relief with

undulating hills and topographic representation is

sufficiently controlled.

Data spacing and

Data spacing for reporting of Exploration Results.

The holes drilled were for exploration purposes and

distribution

have not been drilled on a grid pattern. Drill hole spacing

is considered appropriate for exploration purposes.

Whether the data spacing and distribution is

Data continuity is not sufficient at the current time to

sufficient to establish the degree of geological

estimate resources.

and grade continuity appropriate for the Mineral

Resource and Ore Reserve estimation

procedure(s) and classifications applied.

Whether sample compositing has been applied.

No compositing was applied.

Orientation of data in

Whether the orientation of sampling achieves

The drill holes are drilled towards local grid south and

relation to geological

unbiased sampling of possible structures and the

west at -60° dip to intersect modelled electromagnetic

structure

extent to which this is known, considering the

plates at a close to perpendicular relationship.

deposit type.

If the relationship between the drilling orientation

The orientation of drilling and key mineralised structure

and the orientation of key mineralised structures

is not considered to have introduced sampling bias.

is considered to have introduced a sampling

bias, this should be assessed and reported if

material.

Sample security

The measures taken to ensure sample security.

Sample chain of custody is managed by Cassini.

Samples for the Yarawindah Brook Project are stored on

site and delivered to the assay laboratory by Cassini.

Whilst in storage the samples are kept in a locked yard.

Audits or reviews

The results of any audits or reviews of sampling

techniques and data.

No reviews have been carried out to date.

Section 2: Reporting of Exploration Results (Criteria listed in the preceding section also apply to this section)

Criteria

JORC Code explanation

Commentary

Mineral tenement and

Type, reference name/number, location and

Yarawindah Brook Project is located approximately

land tenure status

ownership including agreements or material issues

15km SSE of New Norcia in the SW of Western

with third parties such as joint ventures,

Australia and comprises three granted Exploration

partnerships, overriding royalties, native title

Licence (E70/4883, E70/5166 and E70/5116).

interests, historical sites, wilderness or national

Tenements are held by Southwest Metals Pty Ltd of

park and environmental settings.

which Cassini Resources Limited has acquired 80%,

and Mr Scott Wilson, retains a 20% interest.

Cassini has entered into land access and

compensation agreement with the property owners on

which Yarawindah Brook and Brassica Prospects are

situated.

The security of the tenure held at the time of

All tenements are in good standing and have an

reporting along with any known impediments to

existing Aboriginal Heritage Access Agreements in

obtaining a licence to operate in the area.

place. No Mining Agreement has been negotiated.

Exploration done by

Acknowledgment and appraisal of exploration by

The Yarawindah Brook Project area has been explored

other parties

other parties.

for Ni-Cu-PGE mineralisation since the discovery of

outcropping Ni-Cu gossans in 1974. A series of drill

programmes conducted by various companies since

that time mainly focused on near-surface, laterite-

hosted PGE mineralisation culminating in the definition

of a (historical, non-JORC compliant) resource of 2.9

Mt at 0.79 g/t Pt+Pd (at 0.5 g/t cut-off) by

Reynolds/AuDAX in 1989. Later drilling programmes

10

Criteria

JORC Code explanation

Commentary

and limited electromagnetic surveying was conducted

by Washington Resources, resulting in intersections of

massive Ni-Cu-PGE sulphides, however, on-ground

exploration on the project area has been limited since

the GFC in 2008. The work completed by previous

operators is considered by Cassini to be of a high

standard.

Geology

Deposit type, geological setting and style of

The Yarawindah Brook Project is located within the

mineralisation.

Jimperding Metamorphic Belt hosted in the Lake Grace

Terrane at the SW end of the Yilgarn Craton. In the

area of the Yarawindah Brook, outcrop is poor with

deep regolith development. Regionally, the lithological

trend is NW, with moderate to steep dips to the NE.

The western portion of the project area is dominated by

metasediments and gneiss containing lenses of mafic

and ultramafic rocks. It is these mafic-ultramafic

lithologies that are the hosts to Ni-Cu- PGE sulphide

mineralisation and have been the main targets for

exploration.

The Yarawindah Brook Project is considered

prospective for accumulations of massive, matrix and

disseminated Ni-Cu sulphides, both within the mafic-

ultramafic complex and as remobilised bodies in the

country rocks.

Drill hole Information

A summary of all information material to the

Drill hole collar information for is published in the body

understanding of the exploration results including a

of the report.

tabulation of the following information for all

Material drill holes:

easting and northing of the drill hole collar

elevation or RL (Reduced Level - elevation

above sea level in metres) of the drill hole

collar

dip and azimuth of the hole

down hole length and interception depth

hole length.

If the exclusion of this information is justified on the

Not applicable, all information is included.

basis that the information is not Material and this

exclusion does not detract from the understanding

of the report, the Competent Person should clearly

explain why this is the case.

Data aggregation

In reporting Exploration Results, weighting

Weighted averages for Yarawindah Brook

methods

averaging techniques, maximum and/or minimum

mineralisation were calculated using parameters of a

grade truncations (eg cutting of high grades) and

0.1% Ni or Cu lower cut-off, no minimum reporting

cut-off grades are usually Material and should be

length, 6m maximum length of consecutive internal

stated.

waste and the minimum grade for the final composite of

0.1% Ni or Cu.

Where aggregate intercepts incorporate short

Short lengths of high grade results use either a nominal

lengths of high grade results and longer lengths of

0.5% Ni or Cu lower cut-off or a geological boundary

low grade results, the procedure used for such

such as a massive sulphide interval, no minimum

aggregation should be stated and some typical

reporting length and 2m maximum interval dilution and

examples of such aggregations should be shown in

the minimum grade of the final composite of 0.5% Ni or

detail.

Cu

The assumptions used for any reporting of metal

Metal equivalent values are not reported.

equivalent values should be clearly stated.

Relationship between These relationships are particularly important in the

mineralisation widths reporting of Exploration Results. If the geometry of

and intercept lengths the mineralisation with respect to the drill hole angle is known, its nature should be reported. If it is not known and only the down hole lengths are reported, there should be a clear statement to this effect

(eg 'down hole length, true width not known').

Mineralisation at Brassica Prospect is poorly defined and orientations are approximate. Mineralisation is generally intersected obliquely to true-width and approximations have been made based on geological interpretations.

11

Criteria

JORC Code explanation

Commentary

Diagrams

Appropriate maps and sections (with scales) and

Refer to Figures in body of text.

tabulations of intercepts should be included for any

significant discovery being reported These should

include, but not be limited to a plan view of drill hole

collar locations and appropriate sectional views.

Where comprehensive reporting of all Exploration

Balanced reporting

All results have been reported.

Results is not practicable, representative reporting

of both low and high grades and/or widths should

be practiced to avoid misleading reporting of

Exploration Results.

Other substantive

Other exploration data, if meaningful and material,

All relevant exploration data is shown on figures, in text

exploration data

should be reported including (but not limited to):

and Annexure 1.

geological observations; geophysical survey

results; geochemical survey results; bulk samples -

size and method of treatment; metallurgical test

results; bulk density, groundwater, geotechnical

and rock characteristics; potential deleterious or

contaminating substances.

The nature and scale of planned further work (eg

A discussion of further exploration work is outlined in

Further work

tests for lateral extensions or depth extensions or

the body of the report. Further exploration work will be

large-scalestep-out drilling).

determined based on the ongoing drill results, further

Diagrams clearly highlighting the areas of possible

geophysical surveys and geological interpretations.

extensions, including the main geological

All relevant diagrams and inferences have been

interpretations and future drilling areas, provided

illustrated in this report.

this information is not commercially sensitive.

12

Disclaimer

Cassini Resources Limited published this content on 16 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 April 2020 22:55:15 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on CASSINI RESOURCES LIMITED
03/26Cassini Resources Limited - Mineralisation Extended at Yarawindah Project
AQ
03/25CASSINI RESOURCES : Mineralisation Extended at Yarawindah Project
PU
03/05CASSINI RESOURCES : Ord Minnett rates CZI as Initiation of coverage with Buy
AQ
02/18CASSINI RESOURCES : Company Presentation - RIU Explorers Conference
PU
02/13CASSINI RESOURCES LIMITED : - Nebo-Babel Pre-Feasibility Study a significant mil..
AQ
02/13OZ MINERALS LIMITED : - West Musgrave Pre-Feasibility Study - a low carbon long-..
AQ
02/13CASSINI RESOURCES LIMITED : - Reinstatement to Official Quotation
AQ
02/11CASSINI RESOURCES : Nebo-Babel Pre-Feasibility Study
PU
02/11CASSINI RESOURCES : Reinstatement to Official Quotation
PU
02/11OZL : West Musgrave Pre-Feasibility Study
PU
More news
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2020 -
EBIT 2020 -4,91 M
Net income 2020 -4,92 M
Debt 2020 5,68 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -7,60x
P/E ratio 2021 -5,85x
EV / Sales2020 infx
EV / Sales2021 infx
Capitalization 38,5 M
Chart CASSINI RESOURCES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Cassini Resources Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 0,24  AUD
Last Close Price 0,09  AUD
Spread / Highest target 233%
Spread / Average Target 167%
Spread / Lowest Target 100%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Richard Gwynn Bevan Managing Director & Executive Director
Michael Charles Young Non-Executive Chairman
Gregory James Miles Chief Operating Officer
Philip Michael Warren Independent Non-Executive Director
Jonathan Hronsky Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CASSINI RESOURCES LIMITED20.51%26
BHP GROUP0.51%94 529
RIO TINTO PLC-15.10%81 459
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC-33.79%22 155
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.2.76%15 238
POLYMETAL INTERNATIONAL PLC34.64%9 526
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group