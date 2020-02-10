Log in
Cassini Resources : Suspension from Official Quotation

02/10/2020 | 06:08pm EST

Market Announcement

11 February 2020

Cassini Resources Limited (ASX: CZI) - Suspension from Official Quotation

Description

The securities of Cassini Resources Limited ('CZI') will be suspended from quotation immediately under Listing Rule 17.2, at the request of CZI, pending the release of a response to an ASX query.

Issued by

Isabelle Andrews

Senior Adviser, Listings Compliance (Perth)

11 February 2020

Market Announcement 1/1

ASX Limited

ASX Customer Service Centre 131 279 | asx.com.au

ASX Release (CZI)

11 February 2020

Submit electronically

ASX Compliance Pty Ltd

Level 40, Central Park

152-158 St Georges Terrace

Perth WA 6000

By email tradinghaltsperth@asx.com.au

Voluntary Suspension Request

Pursuant to ASX Listing Rule 17.2 Cassini Resources Limited ("Cassini" or "the Company") requests a voluntary suspension over the Company's securities from the commencement of trade on Tuesday 11 February 2020.

In accordance with ASX Listing Rule 17.2 the Company provides the following information regarding the request:

  1. The reason for the request of the voluntary suspension is to enable the Company to finalise its response to an ASX price query.
  2. The Company expects the voluntary suspension to end at the commencement of trade on Wednesday 12 February 2020, when it anticipates it will be in a position to make an announcement to the market in respect of the abovementioned matter.
  3. The Company is not aware of any reason why the voluntary suspension should not be granted, nor of any other information necessary to inform the market about the voluntary suspension.

For and on behalf of the Board

Steven Wood

Company Secretary

Telephone: +61 8 6164 8900

E-mail: admin@cassiniresources.com.au

Disclaimer

Cassini Resources Limited published this content on 11 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 February 2020 23:07:00 UTC
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2020 -
EBIT 2020 -4,50 M
Net income 2020 -4,60 M
Finance 2020 2,00 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -10,0x
P/E ratio 2021 -9,17x
EV / Sales2020 infx
EV / Sales2021 infx
Capitalization 47,1 M
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 0,21  AUD
Last Close Price 0,11  AUD
Spread / Highest target 90,9%
Spread / Average Target 90,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 90,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Richard Gwynn Bevan Managing Director & Executive Director
Michael Charles Young Non-Executive Chairman
Gregory James Miles Chief Operating Officer
Philip Michael Warren Independent Non-Executive Director
Jonathan Hronsky Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CASSINI RESOURCES LIMITED20.88%26
BHP GROUP-0.39%123 862
RIO TINTO PLC-7.02%92 620
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC-6.47%32 673
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.0.17%21 492
SOUTH32-2.96%8 545
