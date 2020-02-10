Cassini Resources : Suspension from Official Quotation

Market Announcement
11 February 2020
Cassini Resources Limited (ASX: CZI) - Suspension from Official Quotation
Description
The securities of Cassini Resources Limited ('CZI') will be suspended from quotation immediately under Listing Rule 17.2, at the request of CZI, pending the release of a response to an ASX query.
Issued by
Isabelle Andrews
Senior Adviser, Listings Compliance (Perth)
11 February 2020
Market Announcement
ASX Limited
ASX Release (CZI)
11 February 2020
ASX Compliance Pty Ltd
Level 40, Central Park
152-158 St Georges Terrace
Perth WA 6000
By email tradinghaltsperth@asx.com.au
Voluntary Suspension Request
Pursuant to ASX Listing Rule 17.2 Cassini Resources Limited ("Cassini" or "the Company") requests a voluntary suspension over the Company's securities from the commencement of trade on Tuesday 11 February 2020.
In accordance with ASX Listing Rule 17.2 the Company provides the following information regarding the request:
The reason for the request of the voluntary suspension is to enable the Company to finalise its response to an ASX price query.
The Company expects the voluntary suspension to end at the commencement of trade on Wednesday 12 February 2020, when it anticipates it will be in a position to make an announcement to the market in respect of the abovementioned matter.
The Company is not aware of any reason why the voluntary suspension should not be granted, nor of any other information necessary to inform the market about the voluntary suspension.
For and on behalf of the Board
Steven Wood
Company Secretary
Telephone: +61 8 6164 8900
E-mail: admin@cassiniresources.com.au
