OZL: West Musgrave Pre-Feasibility Study Update

West Musgrave Pre-Feasibility Study Update

02/06/2020 | 07:18pm EST

7 February 2020

West Musgrave Pre-Feasibility Study Update

OZ Minerals understands there is currently speculation regarding the West Musgrave project.

This project is in Pre-Feasibility which is expected to be supported by a Mineral Resource and Ore Reserve Statement, neither of which are complete. Review and approval of the Pre-Feasibility and progression of the project to Feasibility Study will require consideration by the OZ Minerals Board.

OZ Minerals is in a joint venture with Cassini Resources Limited (Cassini, ASX:CZI), 70:30, on the West Musgrave copper nickel project.

For further information, please contact:

Investors

Media

Tom Dixon

Sharon Lam

T 61 8 8229 6628

T 61 8 8229 6627

M 61 450 541 389

M 61 438 544 937

tom.dixon@ozminerals.com

sharon.lam@ozminerals.com

This announcement is authorised for market release by OZ Minerals' Managing Director and CEO, Andrew Cole.

OZ Minerals Limited | ABN: 40 005 482 824 | 2 Hamra Drive, Adelaide Airport, South Australia 5950

T: +61 8 8229 6600 | F: +61 8 8229 6601 | info@ozminerals.com | www.ozminerals.com

Disclaimer

Cassini Resources Limited published this content on 07 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 February 2020 00:17:07 UTC
