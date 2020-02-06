OZL: West Musgrave Pre-Feasibility Study Update

7 February 2020

West Musgrave Pre-Feasibility Study Update

OZ Minerals understands there is currently speculation regarding the West Musgrave project.

This project is in Pre-Feasibility which is expected to be supported by a Mineral Resource and Ore Reserve Statement, neither of which are complete. Review and approval of the Pre-Feasibility and progression of the project to Feasibility Study will require consideration by the OZ Minerals Board.

OZ Minerals is in a joint venture with Cassini Resources Limited (Cassini, ASX:CZI), 70:30, on the West Musgrave copper nickel project.

