OZL: West Musgrave Pre-Feasibility Study Update

7 February 2020
West Musgrave Pre-Feasibility Study Update
OZ Minerals understands there is currently speculation regarding the West Musgrave project.
This project is in Pre-Feasibility which is expected to be supported by a Mineral Resource and Ore Reserve Statement, neither of which are complete. Review and approval of the Pre-Feasibility and progression of the project to Feasibility Study will require consideration by the OZ Minerals Board.
OZ Minerals is in a joint venture with Cassini Resources Limited (Cassini, ASX:CZI), 70:30, on the West Musgrave copper nickel project.
This announcement is authorised for market release by OZ Minerals' Managing Director and CEO, Andrew Cole.
