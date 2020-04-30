Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Swiss Exchange  >  Cassiopea S.p.A.    SKIN   IT0005108359

CASSIOPEA S.P.A.

(SKIN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Cassiopea announces results of ordinary shareholders meeting

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/30/2020 | 01:00pm EDT

Cassiopea announces results of ordinary shareholders meeting

Lainate - April 30, 2020 - Cassiopea SpA (SIX: SKIN), a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative and differentiated medical dermatology products, today announced the results of the shareholders meeting held on April 29, 2020 in Lainate.

Owing to the COVID-19 health emergency and in compliance with art. 106 of Law-Decree n. 18 dated March 17, 2020 aimed at minimizing travel and gatherings, attending and voting at the shareholders meeting could only occur through the granting of a specific proxy to the designated representative (Dario Trevisan, lawyer).

5,545,598 shareholder votes were represented at the shareholders meeting. This represents 55.45% of all votes.

The financial statements and the inherent and consequent resolutions were approved unanimously at the ordinary shareholders meeting.

5,490,472 votes representing 99% of the total votes cast, elected Jan de Vries as Chairman (non-executive) and non-executive board members Oyvind Bjordal, Pierpaolo Guzzo, Maurizio Baldassarini as well as CEO Diana Harbort as members of the board for one year until the next ordinary shareholders meeting.

5,490,472 votes representing 99% of the total votes cast approved the total board compensation of € 205,500.

The extraordinary shareholders meeting to decide on the proposed capital increase and on the employee stock options program will take place on May 28, 2020 in Lainate.

About Cassiopea

Cassiopea is a specialty pharmaceutical company developing and preparing to commercialize prescription drugs with novel mechanisms of action to address long-standing and essential dermatological conditions, particularly acne, androgenetic alopecia and genital warts. Cassiopea is investing in innovation that is driving scientific advancement in areas that have been largely ignored for decades. The portfolio comprises four unencumbered clinical candidates, for which Cassiopea owns the worldwide rights. If approved, Cassiopea plans to commercialize the products directly in the USA and partner the products for countries outside of the USA. For further information on Cassiopea, please visit www.cassiopea.com.

Next events

Extraordinary Shareholders Meeting - 28 May 2020, Lainate

Jefferies Global Health Care Conference - 2-4 June 2020, New York

Half Year Report 2020 - July 2020

Investora - 23-24 September 2020, Zurich

Credit Suisse Small & Mid Cap Conference - 18-20 November 2020, Zurich

Contact:

Dr. Chris Tanner, CFO and Head of Investor Relations

Tel: +39 02 868 91 124

Some of the information contained in this press release may contain forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, and that actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. Cassiopea has no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements.




Provider
Channel
Contact
Tensid EQS Ltd., Switzerland
www.tensid.ch
newsbox.ch
www.newsbox.ch
Provider/Channel related enquiries
marco@tensid.ch
+41 41 763 00 50
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on CASSIOPEA S.P.A.
01:00pCassiopea announces results of ordinary shareholders meeting
TE
11:35aCassiopea announces 2019 Results in line with expectations
TE
04/21Lists of candidates for the board of directors at the AGM 2020
TE
03/19Cassiopea announces 2019 Results in line with expectations
TE
02/13CASSIOPEA S P A : Upside-down jellyfish can launch venomous balls of mucus
AQ
2019Cassiopea Announces First Patient to be Enrolled in Phase II Trial for the Tr..
TE
2019Cassiopea Announces FDA Acceptance of its New Drug Application for Clascotero..
TE
2019Cassiopea Announces FDA Submission of New Drug Application for Clascoterone C..
TE
2019Cassiopea Announces Results for First Half of 2019
TE
2019COSMO PHARMACEUTICALS : FDA Allowance of IND application for CB-03-10
AQ
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 0,42 M
EBIT 2020 -14,9 M
Net income 2020 -15,8 M
Debt 2020 7,00 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -23,0x
P/E ratio 2021 -14,7x
EV / Sales2020 809x
EV / Sales2021 8,56x
Capitalization 330 M
Chart CASSIOPEA S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Cassiopea S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CASSIOPEA S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 62,87  €
Last Close Price 33,02  €
Spread / Highest target 142%
Spread / Average Target 90,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 53,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Diana Harbort Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Jan Egbert de Vries Non-Executive Chairman
Marco Pasero Chief Operating Officer
Hans Christoph Tanner Chief Financial Officer & Head-Media Relations
Luigi Moro Chief Scientific Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CASSIOPEA S.P.A.-19.52%359
GILEAD SCIENCES27.95%104 675
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS14.66%65 089
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS37.46%57 479
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.0.27%23 861
GENMAB A/S12.12%15 615
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group