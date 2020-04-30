Cassiopea announces results of ordinary shareholders meeting

Lainate - April 30, 2020 - Cassiopea SpA (SIX: SKIN), a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative and differentiated medical dermatology products, today announced the results of the shareholders meeting held on April 29, 2020 in Lainate.

Owing to the COVID-19 health emergency and in compliance with art. 106 of Law-Decree n. 18 dated March 17, 2020 aimed at minimizing travel and gatherings, attending and voting at the shareholders meeting could only occur through the granting of a specific proxy to the designated representative (Dario Trevisan, lawyer).

5,545,598 shareholder votes were represented at the shareholders meeting. This represents 55.45% of all votes.

The financial statements and the inherent and consequent resolutions were approved unanimously at the ordinary shareholders meeting.

5,490,472 votes representing 99% of the total votes cast, elected Jan de Vries as Chairman (non-executive) and non-executive board members Oyvind Bjordal, Pierpaolo Guzzo, Maurizio Baldassarini as well as CEO Diana Harbort as members of the board for one year until the next ordinary shareholders meeting.

5,490,472 votes representing 99% of the total votes cast approved the total board compensation of € 205,500.

The extraordinary shareholders meeting to decide on the proposed capital increase and on the employee stock options program will take place on May 28, 2020 in Lainate.