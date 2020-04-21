Lists of candidates for the board of directors at the AGM 2020

Lainate - April 21, 2020 - Cassiopea SpA (SIX: SKIN), a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative and differentiated medical dermatology products, today announced the lists of candidates proposed for the board of directors at the Annual General Meeting of 29 April 2020, in Lainate, Milan (Italy).

The list proposed by Cassiopea's shareholder Cosmo Pharmaceuticals NV consists of the following candidates: Jan de Vries (incumbent, non-executive, independent), Pierpaolo Guzzo (incumbent, non-executive, independent), Oyvind Bjordal (incumbent, non-executive, independent), and Diana Harbort (incumbent, executive). The proposed list is available here on the Company's website.

The list proposed by Cassiopea's shareholder Heinrich Herz AG/Logistable SA Group consists of the following candidate: Maurizio Baldassarini (incumbent, non-executive, independent). The proposed list is available here on the Company's website.

Owing to the COVID-19 health emergency and in compliance with art. 106 of Law-Decree n. 18 dated March 17, 2020 aimed at minimizing travel and gatherings, attending and voting at the Shareholders' Meeting can only occur through the granting of a specific proxy to the designated representative (Dario Trevisan, lawyer).

In particular pursuant to art. 106, paragraph 4, of Law-Decree n. 18 dated March 17, 2020, participation in the meeting can occur exclusively through the designated representative (Dario Trevisan, lawyer). Pursuant to article 135-undecies of Legislative Decree No. 58 dated February 24, 1998; the designated representative (Dario Trevisan, lawyer) may also be granted proxies and/or sub-proxies pursuant to article 135-novies of Legislative Decree No. 58 dated February 24, 1998, in deviation from art. 135-undecies, paragraph 4, of the same Decree. All operative details are available at Company's website www.cassiopea.com in the section "Investor/Corporate Governance".