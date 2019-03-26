Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Swiss Exchange  >  Cassiopea SpA    SKIN   IT0005108359

CASSIOPEA SPA

(SKIN)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Cassiopea Announces Positive Results from Phase III Acne Open-Label Safety Study Evaluating Winlevi® (Clascoterone) Topical Cream for Treatment up to 1 Year

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/26/2019 | 02:05am EDT

Cassiopea Announces Positive Results from Phase III Acne Open-Label Safety Study Evaluating Winlevi® (Clascoterone) Topical Cream for Treatment up to 1 Year

Lainate, Italy - 26 March 2019 - Cassiopea SpA (SIX: SKIN), a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing innovative and differentiated medical dermatology products, today announced positive safety and efficacy data for its Phase III open-label safety study (Study 27) evaluating Winlevi® (clascoterone) in acne for a treatment period of up to 1 year.

The results confirmed that no hormonal imbalance was seen in the patients, even after a long-term treatment and an enlarged drug application surface including both the face and trunk to maximize the patient's exposure area. The topically applied drug did not raise significant side effects.

The open-label safety study enrolled a total of 609 subjects, all of whom had completed twelve weeks of clascoterone or vehicle (placebo) treatment in the preceding double-blind studies (Study 25 and Study 26). Subjects continued on open-label treatment with clascoterone for up to an additional nine months. 416 subjects (safety population) received clascoterone therapy for an overall period of at least 26 weeks and 119 subjects completed participation in the study receiving clascoterone therapy for a total of 52 weeks.

The key safety findings from the study are the following: 18.1% reported treatment-emergent adverse events (TEAEs) during the study. Overall, the most frequently reported TEAEs were nasopharyngitis (common cold 2.6%) and upper respiratory tract infection (1.3%), all the other had an incidence <1%. Of the subjects with related TEAEs (2.3%), 17 TEAEs were dermal adverse events. No serious drug-related adverse events were reported.

At every study visit, the investigator documented application area Local Skin Reactions (LSRs); the overall incidence was mostly less than 10% except for erythema/reddening (24.2% and 16% on the face and trunk respectively) and scaling/dryness (16.6% on the face).

Open-label efficacy was also assessed throughout the additional nine months clascoterone application period, though not the primary study endpoint. The proportion of subjects achieving treatment success, defined as Investigator Global Assessment (IGA) with at least a 2-step improvement resulting in a 0 (clear) or 1 (almost clear), at Week 52 was 57% and 62% and at week 40 was 40% and 49% (of subjects with evaluable assessment) for face and trunk respectively.

Diana Harbort, CEO of Cassiopea SpA, commented: "We are very encouraged that this robust safety evaluation has confirmed prior data from our Phase III program (Study 25 and Study 26). Clascoterone clearly appears to be very well tolerated with an acceptable safety profile and without systemic side effects. We are very pleased to see strong evidence of continued improvement in IGA treatment success over time. We are convinced that Winlevi® (clascoterone) will create a new mechanism of action to treat acne, which hasn't been seen since the early 1980s. This data completes the final clinical study data set necessary for inclusion in our NDA submission for Winlevi® (clascoterone)."

About Clascoterone

Winlevi® (clascoterone) is a new chemical entity first in class topical androgen receptor inhibitor in late stage development for the treatment of acne (in a 1% cream) and androgenetic alopecia (in a higher strength solution). When applied directly to the skin surface, clascoterone penetrates the skin to reach the androgen receptors within the sebaceous glands. Clascoterone is on course to become the first effective and safe topical androgen receptor inhibitor without systemic side effects.

Clascoterone intervenes at several key points in the acne cascade and works by binding to androgen receptors at the site of application. By competing with circulating androgens at the site of androgen receptors in the sebaceous gland and hair follicle, clascoterone acts as a local, selective androgen inhibitor and limits the acnegenic effects of androgens on sebum production and inflammation. Clascoterone is quickly metabolized to cortexolone, a naturally occurring metabolite found throughout all human tissues, cells, blood and urine; cortexolone's safety and metabolic fate are well characterized. Due to its rapid metabolism and local activity, clascoterone does not produce worrying systemic side effects.

A different formulation containing a higher strength of clascoterone is also in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of androgenetic alopecia.

About Cassiopea

Cassiopea SpA is a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing innovative and differentiated medical dermatology products. Our focus is on the topical treatment of acne, androgenic alopecia (or AGA) and genital warts. The portfolio comprises four unencumbered clinical candidates, for which Cassiopea owns the worldwide rights. The company plans to commercialize the products directly in the US and partner the products outside of the US. For further information on Cassiopea, please visit www.cassiopea.com.

Financial Calendar

Jefferies Global Health Care Conference, New York:

June 4-6

Half Year Report 2019:

July

Jefferies Global Health Care Conference, London:

November 13-14

Credit Suisse Small & Mid Cap Conference, Zurich:

November 13-15

Contact:

Dr. Chris Tanner, CFO and Head of Investor Relations

Tel: +39 02 868 91 124


Some of the information contained in this press release may contain forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, and that actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. Cassiopea has no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements.




Provider
Channel
Contact
Tensid EQS Ltd., Switzerland
www.tensid.ch
newsbox.ch
www.newsbox.ch
Provider/Channel related enquiries
marco@tensid.ch
+41 41 763 00 50
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CASSIOPEA SPA
02:05aCassiopea Announces Positive Results from Phase III Acne Open-Label Safety St..
TE
03/19Cassiopea announces results of ordinary and extraordinary shareholders meetin..
TE
02/08Cassiopea announces 2018 Results in line with expectations
TE
2018Cassiopea announces attainment of all primary and secondary endpoints and hig..
TE
2018Cassiopea enters into loan agreement with Cosmo Pharmaceuticals NV
TE
2018CASSIOPEA : Command and control system
AQ
2018Cassiopea Announces Top Line Positive Proof of Concept Phase II Results for C..
TE
2018Cassiopea Announces Results for First Half of 2018
TE
2018Cassiopea Announces Very Positive Interim Analysis Phase 2 Results for Breezu..
TE
2018CASSIOPEA SPA : half-yearly earnings release
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 -
EBIT 2019 -18,5 M
Net income 2019 -
Debt 2019 18,3 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020
EV / Sales 2019 0
EV / Sales 2020 6,98x
Capitalization 400 M
Chart CASSIOPEA SPA
Duration : Period :
Cassiopea SpA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CASSIOPEA SPA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 70,0 €
Spread / Average Target 75%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Diana Harbort Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Jan Egbert de Vries Non-Executive Chairman
Marco Pasero Chief Operating Officer
Hans Christoph Tanner CFO, Head-Investor & Media Relations
Luigi Moro Chief Scientific Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CASSIOPEA SPA22.68%452
ABBVIE-13.48%117 653
WUXI APPTEC CO LTD25.10%16 546
MERCK KGAA9.67%14 412
KYOWA HAKKO KIRIN CO LTD12.43%11 399
ZHANGZHOU PIENTZEHUANG PHARMACEUTICL LTD25.56%9 774
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.