Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Swiss Exchange  >  Cassiopea SpA    SKIN   IT0005108359

CASSIOPEA SPA

(SKIN)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Cassiopea Announces Very Positive Phase II Twelve Months Results for Breezula® (Clascoterone) in Treating Androgenetic Alopecia

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/16/2019 | 01:05am EDT

Cassiopea Announces Very Positive Phase II Twelve Months Results for Breezula® (Clascoterone) in Treating Androgenetic Alopecia

Lainate, Italy - April 16, 2019- Cassiopea SpA (SIX: SKIN), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company developing and commercializing innovative medical dermatology products, today announced very positive results of the twelve months phase II dose ranging clinical trial in men with androgenic alopecia (AGA) for its topical anti-androgen Clascoterone (Breezula®) solution. The results show statistically significant improvement versus vehicle (placebo) for Target Area Hair Count (TAHC) for every dose tested along with directional improvement for Hair Growth Assessment (HGA). The results also indicate an excellent safety profile, similar to vehicle, for both adverse events and local skin reactions, even after 12 months treatment.

This phase II dose ranging trial, recruiting more than 400 subjects in Germany, was aimed to evaluate the efficacy and safety of four different doses of Clascoterone compared to vehicle in male subjects 18-55 years of age with mild to moderate androgenetic alopecia in the temple and vertex region. All subjects applied Clascoterone or vehicle to the balding areas of the scalp twice daily for a total of 12 months. The eligible subjects were randomly assigned to one of the following five treatment groups: 2.5% solution BID; 5.0% solution BID; 7.5% solution BID; 7.5% solution QD (once a day) and vehicle solution; vehicle solution BID.

The co-primary efficacy endpoints evaluated in the trial were: (1) change in non-vellus TAHC (target area hair count) at month 12 and (2) HGA (hair growth assessment) score at month 12. The target area is defined as an area of one square centimeter.

The main secondary endpoints included (1) Changes from Baseline in non-vellus TAHC and HGA score at months 3, 6 and 9, and (2) Changes from Baseline in non-vellus TAHW (target area hair width) at Months 3, 6, 9, and 12.

Efficacy Results

TAHC

For the TAHC, statistically highly significant changes vs. vehicle were observed in all active groups with the highest change observed in the 7.5% BID group, which reached statistical significance at all timepoints, beginning with the third month (first follow-up visit), while the placebo group had a decrease in TAHC, representing the progression of AGA over time if left untreated. These results indicate that Clascoterone stops the loss of hair and grows new hair.

Per Protocol (344 subjects)

At 12 months

Clascoterone 2.5% BID

Clascoterone 5% BID

Clascoterone 7.5% BID

Clascoterone 7.5% QD

Mean changes from vehicle TAHC (n.)

10.2

13.8

14.3

12.7

P value (vs. vehicle)

0.0087

0.0006

0.0003

0.0016

HGA

The HGA assessment represents the opinion of the patient on hair growth, expressed with a questionnaire. More subjects in all active groups saw an increase in their hair growth compared to the vehicle.

HGA

Per Protocol (344 subjects)

Clascoterone 2.5% BID

Clascoterone 5% BID

Clascoterone 7.5% BID

Clascoterone 7.5% QD

Vehicle

At 12 months

Favorable HGA (+1, +2, +3)

60.8%

60.0%

61.8%

56.1%

50.0%

TAHW

For the TAHW, statistically highly significant changes vs. vehicle were observed in all active groups with the highest change observed in the 7.5% BID group, which reached borderline statistical significance since the third month (first follow-up visit) and statistical significance at months 6, 9 and 12.

TAHW

Per Protocol (344 subjects)

Clascoterone 2.5% BID

Clascoterone 5% BID

Clascoterone 7.5% BID

Clascoterone 7.5% QD

At 12 months

Mean changes from vehicle TAHW (µm)

521.1

615.0

762.5

658.8

P value (vs. vehicle)

0.0105

0.0034

0.0003

0.0018

Meanwhile, the placebo group had a significant decrease in the TAHC and TAHW, representing the progression of AGA over time if left untreated. Also, these data confirm that Clascoterone stops the loss of hair and grows new hair.

Safety Results

The results indicate an excellent safety profile, similar to vehicle for both adverse events and local skin reactions, even after 12 months treatment. There were no treatment-related serious adverse events among patients treated with Clascoterone.

Since the chemical structure of Clascoterone is similar to that of a steroid while its function is not, cortisol levels were tested in a sub-group of patients to verify that Clascoterone is free from systemic steroid activity. The mean absolute changes of cortisol values throughout the study were similar among groups, proving that Clascoterone has no systemic effect on cortisol.

Comments
After reviewing the data, Maria Hordinsky, MD, Professor and Head of the Department of Dermatology at the University of Minnesota Medical School, and acting President of the American (North, South and Central America) Hair Research Society, commented: "After reviewing the data, it is clear there is now the potential to have a new, safe and effective topical anti-androgen in our armamentarium to treat as well as stabilize androgenetic alopecia. The data nicely show that patients with Hamilton types 3, 4 and 5 demonstrate an increase in hair counts compared to placebo treated subjects. This positive effect can also be demonstrated with evaluation of clinical photography and an increase in hair growth noted by study subjects and investigators. I look forward to seeing this topical medication being successfully used to treat our patients."

Diana Harbort, CEO of Cassiopea, said: "We are very pleased by these excellent results which show that our topical anti-androgen is efficacious in the treatment of AGA with side effects similar to placebo and importantly without any systemic side effects. Based on these results, we plan to meet with the FDA mid-year to discuss the planned six-month Phase III trials in men. Hopefully, we will begin our Phase III program in 4Q 2019. We also plan to begin - as soon as practicable - a POC study in women, which would enlarge significantly the potential of the product. The global hair loss market is very large and very underserved with only OTC products and generic therapies available, therefore this product, if approved, could serve a global audience."

If approved, Clascoterone would be the first FDA-approved topical anti-androgen for the treatment of androgenetic alopecia and the first novel new drug approved for AGA since 1997.

Cassiopea plans to present this data at future medical meetings and also for consideration for publication in a peer-reviewed journal.

Next Steps

Based on these results, Cassiopea will proceed with a proof of concept clinical trial in women and an end of phase II meeting with the FDA in advance of the Phase III trials in men.

About Clascoterone (Breezula®)

Clascoterone, a new chemical entity, is a topically applied anti-androgen in late stage development for the treatment of acne (in a 1 % cream) and androgenetic alopecia (in a higher strength solution). When applied directly to the skin surface, Clascoterone penetrates the skin to reach the androgen receptors within the sebaceous glands and hair follicles. Clascoterone is on track to becoming the first effective and safe topical anti-androgen without systemic side effects.

In androgenetic alopecia (AGA), high local concentrations of dihydrotestosterone (DHT) bind to androgen receptors within the scalp hair follicles, resulting in shortening of the hair cycle and gradual miniaturization scalp follicles. Over time, these progressively smaller, thinner hair follicles are unable to produce new hair, thus resulting in AGA's characteristic patterned baldness. DHT dependent effects are considered, in most cases, reversible, such that AGA could be responsive to medical treatment with drugs such as Clascoterone. By blocking DHT interaction with the specific hair follicle androgen receptors, Clascoterone, if successful, would be the only topical antiandrogen approved for use in AGA that could potentially be used in both men and women.

Cassiopea believes that topical Clascoterone (Breezula®) will not have the contraindications and safety warnings of the orally administered androgen modulator approved for the treatment of men with AGA. Clascoterone does not interfere with the hormonal and, in particular, testosterone profiles of male subjects; libido and sexual behavior changes have not been observed in clinical trials to date. Clascoterone is quickly metabolized to cortexolone, a naturally occurring metabolite found throughout all human tissues, cells, blood and urine; cortexolone's safety and metabolic fate are well characterized. Due to its rapid metabolism and local activity, Clascoterone does not produce systemic side effects.

About Cassiopea
Cassiopea SpA is a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing innovative and differentiated medical dermatology products. Our focus is on the topical treatment of acne, androgenic alopecia (or AGA) and genital warts. The portfolio comprises four unencumbered clinical candidates, for which Cassiopea owns the worldwide rights. The company plans to commercialize the products directly in the US and partner the products outside of the US. For further information on Cassiopea, please visit www.cassiopea.com.

Next events

Jefferies Global Health Care Conference, New York

4-6 June

Half Year Report 2019

July

Jefferies Global Health Care Conference, London

13-14 November

Credit Suisse Small & Mid Cap Conference, Zurich

13-15 November

Contact

Dr. Chris Tanner, CFO and Head of Investor Relations

Tel: +39 02 868 91 124


Some of the information contained in this press release may contain forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, and that actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. Cassiopea has no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements.




Provider
Channel
Contact
Tensid EQS Ltd., Switzerland
www.tensid.ch
newsbox.ch
www.newsbox.ch
Provider/Channel related enquiries
marco@tensid.ch
+41 41 763 00 50
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CASSIOPEA SPA
01:05aCassiopea Announces Very Positive Phase II Twelve Months Results for Breezula..
TE
04/01Cosmo Full-Year Report 2018
AQ
03/26Cassiopea Announces Positive Results from Phase III Acne Open-Label Safety St..
TE
03/19Cassiopea announces results of ordinary and extraordinary shareholders meetin..
TE
02/08Cassiopea announces 2018 Results in line with expectations
TE
2018Cassiopea announces attainment of all primary and secondary endpoints and hig..
TE
2018Cassiopea enters into loan agreement with Cosmo Pharmaceuticals NV
TE
2018CASSIOPEA : Command and control system
AQ
2018Cassiopea Announces Top Line Positive Proof of Concept Phase II Results for C..
TE
2018Cassiopea Announces Results for First Half of 2018
TE
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 -
EBIT 2019 -18,5 M
Net income 2019 -21,2 M
Debt 2019 18,3 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020
EV / Sales 2019 0
EV / Sales 2020 7,88x
Capitalization 456 M
Chart CASSIOPEA SPA
Duration : Period :
Cassiopea SpA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CASSIOPEA SPA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 70,0 €
Spread / Average Target 53%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Diana Harbort Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Jan Egbert de Vries Non-Executive Chairman
Marco Pasero Chief Operating Officer
Hans Christoph Tanner CFO, Head-Investor & Media Relations
Luigi Moro Chief Scientific Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CASSIOPEA SPA42.62%525
GILEAD SCIENCES4.60%84 538
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS10.13%47 327
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS0.54%42 246
GENMAB8.57%10 851
SAREPTA THERAPEUTICS INC9.75%8 887
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About