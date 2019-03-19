Cassiopea announces results of ordinary and extraordinary shareholders meeting

Lainate, Italy - 19 March 2019 - Cassiopea SpA (SIX: SKIN), a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing innovative and differentiated medical dermatology products, today announced the results of the shareholders meeting held on March 18, 2019 in Lainate.

5.349.128 shareholder votes were represented at both the ordinary as well as the extraordinary shareholders meeting, constituting 53.49% of the votes.

The financial statements and the inherent and consequent resolutions were approved unanimously at the ordinary shareholders meeting.

5.327.432 votes elected Jan de Vries as Chairman (non-executive) and non-executive board members Oyvind Bjordal, Pierpaolo Guzzo, Maurizio Baldassarini as well as CEO Diana Harbort as members of the board for one year until the next ordinary shareholders meeting.

5.327.432 shareholder votes delegated to the board of directors the faculty to increase the Company's capital by up to a maximum nominal amount of EUR 500.000 for the purpose of the Employee Stock option plan at the extraordinary shareholders meeting.

5.330.709 shareholder votes delegated to the board of directors, according to sect 2443 of the Italian Civil Code, the faculty to increase the Company's capital by up to a maximum nominal amount of EUR 3.000.000.