CAST : Half-Year Revenue for FY2020

07/30/2020 | 03:21am EDT

Press release

11.6% increase in revenue for the second quarter

A solid performance in a difficult climate

Revenue in €M

2020

2019

Variation

%*

Q1

6.63

6.87

-0.24

-3.5%

Q2

13.34

11.96

+1.38

+11.6%

Total

19.97

18.84

+1.13

+6.0%

* At prevailing exchange rates

Paris, July 29, 2020

In a difficult climate and faced with serious operational constraints, CAST emerged with a very solid performance in both the second quarter and over the first half of the year, with growth of 12% and 6% respectively.

CAST's Software Intelligence, "the MRI for software," confirmed its resilience in this time of crisis, offering managers immediate visibility allowing for quick decision-making, the targeted cutting of costs, a rapid increase in the efficiency of development teams working on transformation and Cloud migration - important vectors in and of themselves for decreasing infrastructure costs - and, finally, the ongoing improvement of IT systems' resilience and security.

The success of the SaaS CAST Highlight(analysis in just a few days of application portfolios, software risks and costs, Cloud readiness, use of open-source software) was confirmed by revenue of €2M for the first half of the year, up 80%, and €1.4M in sales for the second quarter alone. CAST Imaging, launched in 2019, continued to be embraced by system integrators and major groups, in particular with the goal of significant cost-cutting in just a few months by trimming unproductive workhours.

Sales via consulting firms (Boston Consulting Group, EY, etc.), the major integrators (IBM, Accenture, Cognizant, etc.) and Microsoft continue to increase and show more and more potential, which, along with the current business portfolio, allows us to be optimistic about the rest of the year. Forecasts for the second half of the year are currently for a performance similar to that of the last six months, while remaining careful about expenses and being ready for real-time adjustments based on changes in the macroeconomic context.

Upcoming:

Half-year results and report on September 14, 2020, after market closes

CAST is the pioneer and category leader in Software Intelligence, providing insight into the structural condition of software assets. CAST technology is renowned as the most accurate "MRI for Software," which delivers actionable insights into software composition, architectures, database structures, critical flaws, quality grades, cloud readiness levels and work effort metrics. It is used globally by thousands of forward-looking digital leaders to make objective decisions, accelerate modernization and raise the security and resiliency of mission-critical software.

Visit castsoftware.com.

ISIN: FR0000072894

CAST Headquarters

Alexandre REROLLE

AELIUM

Ticker symbol: CAS

Corporate: +33 1 46 90 21 00

CFO

Jérôme GACOIN

Reuters: YAS.PA

North America: +1 212-871-8330

a.rerolle@castsoftware.com

jgacoin@aelium.fr

Bloomberg: CAS.FP

+33 1 75 77 54 65

Disclaimer

CAST SA published this content on 29 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 July 2020 07:20:06 UTC
