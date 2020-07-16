Castellana Properties Socimi S A : Asset Book March 2020
07/16/2020
Asset Book
MARCH 2020
The Competitive Edge of Castellana Properties
SPECIALIST
IN RETAIL
Specialists in the Spanish retail sector, with 16 retail properties valued at over €1bn
BUILDING ROBUST
COMMITTED TO
AND HEALTHY
DELIVER THE
GROWTH
HIGHEST STANDARDS
Growth of the
Property company
profitability in a
that aims to generate
healthy way to achieve
maximum ROI for its
predictable, stable and
shareholders
growing incomes
HIGH QUALITY
PORTFOLIO
Market leader, allowing it to carefully handpick the properties that are in line with its strategy
ACTIVE
AT THE
CUTTING-EDGE OF
MANAGEMENT
THE NEW TRENDS
A unique and effective
Castellana Properties
management style
actively spearheads new
with an in-house team
trends at its shopping
actively managing its
centre:
entire portfolio
FOCUS ON
INCOMES
Incentivized to achieve FFO growth
Stable NOI with upside potential
Management team formed by expert professionals, each boasting an average of over 20 years' experience
Supported by its main shareholder which also benefits from a tried and tested track record
It boasts strong
Dominant assets in
Castellana Properties is
corporate governance
catchment areas of
one of REITs that most
and a highly
c. 150,000 people or
has grown in the last
experienced Board of
more
years, positioning the
Directors
company as one of
Highly diversified
the main players in the
Its core values
portfolio in terms of
market
are integrity and
property type, regions,
transparency
categories and tenants,
Selective capex &
offering a low level of
development deliver
portfolio risk
enhanced income
growth
•Omnichannel retailing
Investing in its
properties to deliver
•F&B and leisure
value add is the
experiences
cornerstone of its
philosophy
•Active technology
management
Highly dynamic and
efficient team, able to
•Developing innovative
adapt when it comes to
and disruptive
decision-making
projects
Strong operational
focus on integrating
our assets with
local communities,
anticipating customers'
needs and deep support
to our tenants
Competitive Dividend Yield as a focal point
Alignment with the distribution of more than 80% of FFO
Castellana Properties Assets
9
14
111 12
10 18
3
2
6
4
17
8
16
5
13
7
15
RETAIL PARKS
7
Granaita
8
Parque Oeste
9
Parque Principado
10
Marismas del Polvorín
11
La Heredad
12
La Serena
13
Pinatar Park
SHOPPING CENTRES
14
Mejostilla
El Faro
Motril Retail Park
1
15
2
Bahía Sur
16
Ciudad del Transporte
3Los Arcos
4
Vallsur
OFFICES
5
Habaneras
17
Ed. Alcobendas
6
Puerta Europa
18
Ed. Bollullos
Total Portfolio
KEY FACTS*
AVERAGE BASE
GLA
ACQUISITION PRICE**
GROSS ASSET VALUE
MONTHLY RENT
373,419 SQM
€921.5M
€1,003.5M
14.27€
NATIONAL & INTERNATIONAL
OCCUPANCY RATE
WALE (EXPIRY)
NET OPERATING COST RATIO
TENANT COMPONENT
98.30%
13.47 YEARS
5.08%
93.04%
PORTFOLIO SPLIT BY GAV*
PORTFOLIO SPLIT BY GLA*
67%Shopping Centres
30%Retail Parks
3%Offices
53%Shopping Centres
42%Retail Parks
5%Offices
Data from units owned by Castellana Properties at March 2020.
(**) Transaction costs not included.
Retail Portfolio
KEY FACTS*
GLA
ACQUISITION PRICE**
356,675 SQM
€899.0M
AVERAGE BASE
GROSS ASSET VALUE
MONTHLY RENT
€977.1M
14.52€
OCCUPANCY RATE
WALE (EXPIRY)
98.21%
13.59 YEARS
NATIONAL & INTERNATIONAL
NET OPERATING COST RATIO
TENANT COMPONENT
5.25%
92.67%
Data from units owned by Castellana Properties at March 2020. (**) Transaction costs not included.
COMMERCIAL MIX BY GLA*
27.4%
Fashion & Accesories
12.4%
Food
9.2%
Sports
8.5%
Household Goods
8.4%
DIY
8.0%
Food & Beverage
6.8%
Electronics
4.5%
Leisure
3.9%
Pets
3.6%
Culture & Gifts
3.0%
Services
2.6%
Health & Beauty
1.8%
Others
Retail Tenant Exposure
TENANT PROFILE BY CONTRACTUAL RENT
TOP 10 TENANTS BY RENT
4.5%
4.0%
Top 10 tenants
3.0%
27%
of retail base rent
2.8%
2.7%
2.5%
93%
Large national and international tenants
2.2%
27%
Top 10 tenants
7%
Local tenants
2.0%
1.9%
Well diversified and low risk Retail portfolio with more
than 600 tenants, 93% of them National & International.
1.8%
Shopping Centres
1
El Faro
2Bahía Sur
3Los Arcos
Location
Badajoz
Location
San Fernando (Cádiz)
Location
Sevilla
Total GLA
66,422 sqm
Total GLA
56,666 sqm
Total GLA
35,634 sqm
Units
107
Units
102
Units
104
Parking spaces
2,840
Parking spaces
2,818
Parking spaces
1,800
Catchment area
517,491 inhab.
Catchment area
674,250 inhab.
Catchment area
1,499,884 inhab.
4Vallsur
5Habaneras
6Puerta Europa
Location
Valladolid
Location
Torrevieja (Alicante)
Location
Algeciras (Cadiz)
Total GLA
35,770 sqm
Total GLA
24,166 sqm
Total GLA
29,732 sqm
Units
100
Units
68
Units
81
Parking spaces
1,870
Parking spaces
802
Parking spaces
1,958
Catchment area
477,746 inhab.
Catchment area
531,670 inhab.
Catchment area
311,110 inhab.
Shopping Centres Portfolio
KEY FACTS*
COMMERCIAL MIX BY GLA*
GLA
198,831 SQM
GROSS ASSET VALUE
€681.7M
AVERAGE BASE
MONTHLY RENT
19.63€
WALE (EXPIRY)
10.62 YEARS
NATIONAL & INTERNATIONAL
TENANT COMPONENT
95.37%
ACQUISITION PRICE**
€637.1M
ANNUAL FOOTFALL***
34.60M
OCCUPANCY RATE
97.23%
NET OPERATING COST RATIO
5.73%
45.6%
Fashion & Accesories
11.5%
Food
9.2%
Food & Beverage
5.7%
Culture & Gifts
5.3%
Leisure
5.2%
Sports
5.1%
Health & Beauty
3.3%
Services
2.7%
DIY
2.2%
Others
2.0%
Electronics
1.6%
Household Goods
0.6%
Pets
(*) Data from units owned by Castellana Properties at March 2020.
El Faro's Fair Value includes three adjacent land plots worth €3.28m. Los Arcos' Fair Value includes a purchase option to buy an adjacent land plot worth €2m.
(***) 2019 visits to the SCs.
1SHOPPING CENTRE
El Faro
LOCATION
Badajoz
TOTAL GLA
66,422 SQM
OWNED BY CASTELLANA PROPERTIES
66%
UNITS
107
ANNUAL FOOTFALL
6.9M
PARKING SPACES
2,840
CATCHMENT AREA
517,491 inhab.
ASSET MAP
7
1
5
8
EL FAROASSETS PORTFOLIO
DESCRIPTION
El Faro is the largest shopping and leisure centre of the region of Extremadura. Situated in Badajoz, the nearest city to the Portuguese border, has a total area of 66,422 sqm of which 43,593 sqm are owned by Castellana Properties. With 2,840 free parking spaces and more than 100 stores, the shopping center is the commercial reference in the Extremadura Region, with a catchment area of c. 520K inhabitants.
Among its 107 stores there are international brands such as Primark (the only store in the entire Region), Inditex Group, Media Markt, Hipercor or El Corte Inglés Outlet that, together with its wide range of restaurants, have made El Faro a commercial icon in the west of Spain and Portugal (Alentejo).
The shopping center is improving the leisure experience with a Premium Cinema, managed by one of the worldwide leaders within the cinema exhibition sector: Yelmo Cines, as well as a wide range of tasteful international restaurants in a new area. The upcoming redevelopment will transform the center preserving the very best of what El Faro has to offer.
3
4 8
9
El Faro is deeply involved with the community, through different agreements with local authorities. Likewise, the Spanish Association for Standardization and Certification (SGS) has granted El Faro with the Universal Accessibility Certification (UNE 170001-2:2007) for being a commercial centre globally accessible and without architectural barriers.
2
10
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
FINANCIAL DATA*
CATCHMENT AREA
COMMERCIAL MIX BY GLA*
Acquisition Date
31/07/2018
Acquisition Price
€152.7M
Gross Asset Value
€162.0M
Average Base Monthly Rent
18.91 €/m²/month
Occupancy Rate
96.79%
WALE (Expiry)
9.09 years
National & International Tenant Component
97%
* Data from units owned by Castellana Properties at March 2020.
0-30 min
50.3%
517,491 inhab
10.7%
Alburquerque
9.1%
La Roca de
7.9%
0-20 min
la Sierra
6.0%
184,153 inhab
4.9%
Portugal
3.3%
Elvas
Estremoz
BADAJOZ
2.9%
0-10 min
2.1%
99,840 inhab
1.4%
Olivenza
La Albuera
1.0%
0.5%
Fashion & Accesories
Food & Beverage
Electronics
Leisure
Health & Beauty
Household Goods
Culture & Gifts
Sports
Services
Pets
Others
Food
2SHOPPING CENTRE
Bahía Sur
LOCATION
San Fernando (Cádiz)
TOTAL GLA
56,666 SQM
OWNED BY CASTELLANA PROPERTIES
64%
UNITS
102
ANNUAL FOOTFALL
6.5M
PARKING SPACES
2,818
CATCHMENT AREA
674,250 inhab.
ASSET MAP
1
4 2
9
8
5
BAHÍA SURASSETS PORTFOLIO
DESCRIPTION
Bahía Sur is located in the city of San Fernando (Cadiz) in a unique natural environment with views to the Bay of Cadiz. It is very well connected to the city centre of Cadiz located next to the train station and the main sports resort of the county.
The shopping centre has a catchment area of c. 675K inhabitants, and it offers a modern concept of retail in which shopping, leisure and natural spaces merge to create a unique place and experience. Fashion, beauty, sports, home or hypermarket are present in over 100 stores and 56,666 sqm (of which 36.433 sqm are owned by Castellana Properties) with national and international brands like Carrefour, Disney Store or Zara. Restaurant offering in Bahía Sur includes American, Asian, Mexican, Italian or Mediterranean cuisine with different restaurants and cafés. In the upcoming months new 14 fashion brands will arrive, along with a new Premium Yelmo Cinemas with the latest technology in a space of 3,000 sqm.
The shopping centre has a straightforward proposal: offer the visitor a new model of shopping in a unique space. A privileged environment with lovely sunsets where visitors can ride bicycles through its Natural Park, enjoy the views with free binoculars or take part in different entertainment activities all year long. For it, Bahía Sur has developed a program of 100 measures which guarantee and promote the protection of the environment and
7
sustainable development. Also, the Shopping centre has the BREEAM Spain certificate, which grants the rating of Excellence in Building Management and has the ISO 14001 quality certification for waste, recycling and reuse.
6
10
3
FINANCIAL DATA*
Acquisition Date
31/07/2018
Acquisition Price
€132.4M
Gross Asset Value
€140.7M
Average Base Monthly Rent
30.81€/m²/month
Occupancy Rate
97.02%
WALE (Expiry)
5.60 years
National & International Tenant Component
91%
* Data from units owned by Castellana Properties at March 2020.
CATCHMENT AREA
Jerez de la
Frontera
El Puerto de
Santa María
CádizPuerto Real
0-20 min
342,105 inhab
SAN FERNANDO
Chiclana de la
Frontera
0-10 min
192,152 inhab
Conil de la
Frontera
0-30 min
674,250 inhab
COMMERCIAL MIX BY GLA*
42.4%
Fashion & Accesories
22.4%
Food & Beverage
9.8%
Sports
8.3%
Culture & Gifts
6.5%
Others
5.0%
Health & Beauty
4.3%
Services
1.1%
Household Goods
0.3%
Food
3SHOPPING CENTRE
Los Arcos
LOCATION
Sevilla
TOTAL GLA
35,634 SQM
OWNED BY CASTELLANA PROPERTIES
83%
UNITS
104
ANNUAL FOOTFALL
6.3M
PARKING SPACES
1,800
CATCHMENT AREA
1,499,884 inhab.
LOS ARCOSASSETS PORTFOLIO
ASSET MAP
DESCRIPTION
5
First Floor
8
10
6
7
3
Los Arcos, located in one of the most important areas of Seville, has a total area of 35,634 sqm, of which 29,696 sqm are owned by Castellana Properties. Divided into two floors of shopping galleries, Los Arcos is one of the largest shopping centres in the city. With more than 100 brands, it is an urban reference in retail with one of the largest and widest commercial mix in the region with key brands such as Zara, Kiabi, C&A, City Cinema Union, Toys R Us, Deichmann, Primor, Bershka, Mcdonald's or Foster's Hollywood, among others. It also has a free underground parking with 1,800 parking spaces.
Opened in 1992 along with the Universal Exhibition, it was the first Shopping Centre in Seville and, since 2013 has a completely renovated image and architecture, with wide and bright corridors for a better customer experience. After the purchase of the Hypermarket surface by Castellana Properties in 2019, the Shopping centre will have a new and better commercial mix on the ground floor. The upcoming redevelopment will transform Los Arcos with Mercadona as key anchor and 14 new international and national brands.
4
1
As part of Castellana Properties, business growth and environmental sustainability are interrelated in Los Arcos
and they constitute a strategic thrust. Therefore, the shopping centre is committed to sustainable initiatives like
2
supporting the local economy and promoting clean energy sources, like the solar panels installed for self-supply
electricity, amongst others.
9
Ground Floor
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
FINANCIAL DATA*
CATCHMENT AREA
COMMERCIAL MIX BY GLA*
Acquisition Date
31/07/2018
0-30 min
Acquisition Price
€125.7M
1,499,884 inhab
Gross Asset Value
€135.8M
0-10 min
52.6%
552,803 inhab
San José de
19.7%
Average Base Monthly Rent
30.94 €/m²/month
la Rinconada
Carmona
Camas
9.7%
Occupancy Rate
98.77%
Mairena del
SEVILLE
7.9%
Aljarafe
Alcalá de Guadaira
5.3%
Coriadel Río
WALE (Expiry)
9.05 years
2.5%
Dos Hermanas
National & International Tenant Component
95%
Los Palacios Utrera
0-20 min
2.2%
1,133,576 inhab
0.1%
y Villafranca
Fashion & Accesories
Culture & Gifts
Food & Beverage
Health & Beauty
Services
Others
Sports
Food
* Data from units owned by Castellana Properties at March 2020.
4SHOPPING CENTRE
Vallsur
LOCATION
Valladolid
TOTAL GLA
35,770 SQM
OWNED BY CASTELLANA PROPERTIES
98%
UNITS
100
ANNUAL FOOTFALL
5.9M
PARKING SPACES
1,870
CATCHMENT AREA
477,746 inhab.
ASSET MAP
10
9
Second Floor
2
3 7
8
6
First Floor
5
Ground Floor
1
4
FINANCIAL DATA*
VALLSURASSETS PORTFOLIO
DESCRIPTION
Vallsur shopping centre was opened in 1998 and is situated in a residential area that has been continuosly developed since then. Its unbeatable location makes Vallsur the place chosen by thousands of citizens to shopping throughout the year.
With 35,770 sqm (of which 35,212 sqm are owned by Castellana Properties) and 1,870 parking spaces, the shopping centre was extended 3,000 sqm and was refurbished in 2013. In 2014 received the Best Shopping Center Renovation Award given by the Spanish Association of Shopping Centers (AECC).
The shopping center has 100 units that create a compelling offer of fashion, shoes, accessories and restaurants, with brands like Inditex, H&M, Forum Sport, Foster´s Hollywood or KFC among others. In 2018, Yelmo Cines opened in the shopping centre the second Premium cinemas in Spain with 8 top-quality screens.
Since its inauguration, the shopping centre has a clear commitment to the environment, having implemented an environmental management system in accordance with the BREEAM Certification.
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
CATCHMENT AREA
COMMERCIAL MIX BY GLA*
Acquisition Date
31/07/2018
Acquisition Price
€88.9M
Gross Asset Value
€91.4M
Average Base Monthly Rent
14.76 €/m²/month
Occupancy Rate
96.12%
WALE (Expiry)
16.59 years
National & International Tenant Component
97%
* Data from units owned by Castellana Properties at March 2020.
42.2%
0-20 min
30.8%
424,259 inhab
0-10 min
6.7%
280,146 inhab
5.8%
Zaratán
VALLADOLID
4.0%
La Cistérniga
Arroyo de
3.8%
Tudela de
la encomienda
Tordesillas Simancas
Duero
2.9%
2.1%
0.9%
0-30 min
0.6%
0.1%
477,746 inhab
Food
Fashion & Accesories
Leisure
Food & Beverage
Services
Sports
Health & Beauty
Culture & Gifts
Pets
Household Goods
Others
5SHOPPING CENTRE
Habaneras
LOCATION
Torrevieja (Alicante)
TOTAL GLA
24,166 SQM
OWNED BY CASTELLANA PROPERTIES
100%
UNITS
68
ANNUAL FOOTFALL
4.2M
PARKING SPACES
802
CATCHMENT AREA
531,670 inhab.
ASSET MAP
9
Second Floor
10
6
7
First Floor
5
4
8
Ground Floor
2
1
3
HABANERASASSETS PORTFOLIO
DESCRIPTION
The shopping centre is located in the city of Torrevieja in the Alicante province, halfway between Alicante and Murcia. Its catchment area comprises 530K citizens in a 30-minute drive radius with an added transient population of 178K.
This modern shopping centre was built in 2005 with a total area of 24,166 sqm. It has around 68 stores distributed in 3 floors. Two floors above ground level, and another floor underground that combines shopping stores and parking. Habaneras is a centre of open-air Mediterranean architecture, where you can stroll peacefully and enjoy the pleasant temperatures of south eastern Spain. The shopping centre sits within a retail park alongside complementary attractions such as a Carrefour superstore and an eight-screen IMF cinema.The parking area has 802 free parking spots, 700 underground and 102 at ground level with direct access from the street. Fashion retailers, including market leaders like the Inditex Group, C&A and H&M, are particularly well represented and are the main draws for customers, along with big-name stores like Aki Bricolaje (4,000 sqm), Forum Sport (2,000 sqm), Zara (1,895 sqm) and H&M (1,407 sqm), among others.
Habaneras is also fully committed with the sustainability of its facilities. The shopping centre has a strict policy to save and increase the efficiency of energy consumption, as well as the production of renewable energy in the building. For this purpose, the Shopping centre has reached the ISO 14001 and BREEAM quality certifications.
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
FINANCIAL DATA*
CATCHMENT AREA
COMMERCIAL MIX BY GLA*
Acquisition Date
09/05/2018
Acquisition Price
€80.6M
Gross Asset Value
€88.9M
Average Base Monthly Rent
18.57 €/m²/month
Occupancy Rate
98.99%
WALE (Expiry)
8.11 years
National & International Tenant Component
97%
* Data from units owned by Castellana Properties at March 2020.
Crevillent
Elche
0-20 min
47.3%
17.4%
236,898 inhab
Orihuela
9.7%
7.1%
6.3%
Murcia
TORREVIEJA
4.4%
3.8%
0-10 min
2.5%
97,777 inhab
0-30 min
1.2%
0.3%
531,670 inhab
Los Alcazares
Fashion & Accesories
DIY
Sports
Health & Beauty
Culture & Gifts
Food & Beverage
Others
Services
Household Goods
Food
6SHOPPING CENTRE
Puerta
Europa
LOCATION
Algeciras (Cadiz)
TOTAL GLA
29,732 SQM
OWNED BY CASTELLANA PROPERTIES
100%
UNITS
81
ANNUAL FOOTFALL
4.8M
PARKING SPACES
1,958
CATCHMENT AREA
311,110 inhab.
PUERTA EUROPAASSETS PORTFOLIO
ASSET MAP
DESCRIPTION
1
2
First Floor
Puerta Europa, located in Algeciras (Cadiz), is the most important shopping centre of Gibraltar area. It is located next to the A7 highway with easy access at only 15 minutes distance by car from the city's harbour. It is also accesible by foot and public transport. The shopping center counts with 1,958 free parking spots.
The shopping center has a total area of 29,732 sqm with an occupancy of 97%, counting with important openings that has permitted to land unique brands in the region. It has a catchment area over 311,110 inhabitants, and offers a wide selection of fashion, leisure and restaurants in more than 80 units, distributed in two floors.
5
The fashion brands cover approximately 55% of the GLA , with top brands like Primark, Zara, H&M, Lefties and Sprinter, amongst others, followed by Yelmo cinema and the supermarket Mercadona with more than 3,000 sqm each. It also has a food corner with important brands as Mc Donalds, Foster's Hollywood or Pomodoro.
3
1
2
3
4
5
4
6
Ground Floor
7
6
7
8
9
10
10
9
8
FINANCIAL DATA*
CATCHMENT AREA
COMMERCIAL MIX BY GLA*
Acquisition Date
31/07/2019
Acquisition Price
€56.8M
Gross Asset Value
€62.9M
Average Base Monthly Rent
14.24 €/m²/month
Occupancy Rate
96.94%
0-20 min
249,502 inhab
0-30 min
311,110 inhab
San Roque
La Línea
54.1%
Fashion & Accesories
11.0%
Food
10.9%
Leisure
7.4%
Food & Beverage
4.6%
Sports
3.7%
Health & Beauty
WALE (Expiry)
11.24 years
National & International Tenant Component
93%
* Data from units owned by Castellana Properties at March 2020.
ALGECIRAS
Gibraltar
0-10 min
125,554 inhab
3.0%
Services
2.7%
Culture & Gifts
1.8%
Others
0.5%
Household Goods
0.3%
Pets
Retail Parks
7
Granaita
8Parque Oeste
9Parque Principado
10Marismas del Polvorín
11La Heredad
Location
Pulianas (Granada)
Location
Alcorcón (Madrid)
Location
Siero (Asturias)
Location
Huelva
Location
Mérida (Badajoz)
Total GLA
83,490 sqm
Total GLA
32,698 sqm
Total GLA
16,246 sqm
Total GLA
18,220 sqm
Total GLA
13,447 sqm
Units
73
Units
18
Units
6
Units
12
Units
12
Parking spaces
3,316
Parking spaces
723
Parking spaces
403
Parking spaces
623
Parking spaces
400
Catchment area
628,002 inhab.
Catchment area
5,856,325 inhab.
Catchment area
866,511 inhab.
Catchment area
318,213 inhab.
Catchment area
218,912 inhab.
12La Serena
13Pinatar Park
14Mejostilla
15Motril Retail Park
16Ciudad del Transporte
Location
Villanueva de la Serena
Location
San Pedro del Pinatar
Location
Cáceres
Location
Motril (Granada)
Location
C. de la Plana (Castellón)
(Badajoz)
(Murcia)
Total GLA
7,281 sqm
Total GLA
9,165 sqm
Total GLA
19,300 sqm
Total GLA
12,405 sqm
Total GLA
13,261 sqm
Units
7
Units
12
Units
12
Units
10
Units
12
Parking spaces
225
Parking spaces
285
Parking spaces
734
Parking spaces
614
Parking spaces
367
Catchment area
133,871 inhab.
Catchment area
158,659 inhab.
Catchment area
523,927 inhab.
Catchment area
114,848 inhab.
Catchment area
711,475 inhab.
Retail Parks Portfolio
KEY FACTS*
GLA
ACQUISITION PRICE**
157,844 SQM
€261.9M
AVERAGE BASE
GROSS ASSET VALUE
MONTHLY RENT
€295.5M
9.50€
OCCUPANCY RATE
WALE (EXPIRY)
99.20%
16.58 YEARS
NATIONAL & INTERNATIONAL
NET OPERATING COST RATIO
TENANT COMPONENT
4.28%
90.01%
Data from units owned by Castellana Properties at March 2020. (**) Transaction costs not included.
COMMERCIAL MIX BY GLA*
15.3%
Household Goods
13.9%
DIY
13.3%
Food
13.2%
Sports
11.5%
Electronics
9.4%
Fashion & Accesories
7.1%
Pets
6.7%
Food & Beverage
3.7%
Leisure
2.8%
Services
1.6%
Culture & Gifts
1.5%
Others
0.1%
Health & Beauty
7RETAIL PARK
Granaita
LOCATION
Pulianas (Granada)
TOTAL GLA
83,490 SQM
OWNED BY CASTELLANA PROPERTIES
65%
UNITS
73
PARKING SPACES
3,316
CATCHMENT AREA
628,002 inhab.
ASSET MAP
6
3
7
5
8
10
1
GRANAITAASSETS PORTFOLIO
DESCRIPTION
The retail park is located in Pulianas, a suburbian town that surrounds the northern part of the city of Granada. This location is considered strategic because it has easy access from the highways A44 y A92 that connects Madrid and Seville respectively, as well as the N432 road connecting with Cordoba and Badajoz.
The retail park is embraced in a larger retail hub of more than 100,000 sqm GLA forming the largest of the region. Granaíta Retail Park, with a total area of 83,490 sqm of which 54,571 sqm are owned by Castellana Properties, is the result of the integration of Kinepolis Park and the Alameda Shopping Center. After an investment of 5,5 million euros, it was reopened in March 2019 with a renovated image, under a unique brand and a modern and innovative design. Castellana Properties plans to invest further in the union of both commercial areas with more green and sport areas.
Granaita has become the new hub to respond the demand of entertainment, fashion and leisure for youth and families of Granada and its metropolitan areas. Moreover, due to its great location and accessibility the influence area includes cities of the western side of Granada and the near province of Jaen. Some of the main tenants are renowned brands like Mercadona, Carrefour, Burger King, Kinepolis, Decathlon, Maison du Monde, Aki, Kiwoko o Muerde La Pasta among others.
2
9
4
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
FINANCIAL DATA*
CATCHMENT AREA
COMMERCIAL MIX BY GLA*
Acquisition Date
05/12/2017
Acquisition Price
€96.1M
Gross Asset Value
€111.1M
Average Base Monthly Rent
10.27 €/m²/month
Occupancy Rate
98.67%
WALE (Expiry)
13.17 years
National & International Tenant Component
87%
* Data from units owned by Castellana Properties at March 2020.
21.6%
0-30 min
14.2%
628,002 inhab
11.5%
Alcalá la Real
11.1%
8.1%
Iznalloz
7.7%
0-20 min
0-10 min
5.9%
553,038 inhab
277,318 inhab
5.5%
Pinos Puente
4.2%
GRANADA
3.8%
3.2%
Alhama de
2.9%
Granada
0.4%
Sports
Household Goods
Fashion & Accesories
Food & Beverage
Electronics
DIY
Food
Leisure
Others
Pets
Services
Culture & Gifts
Health & Beauty
8RETAIL PARK
Parque
Oeste
LOCATION
Alcorcón (Madrid)
TOTAL GLA
32,698 SQM
OWNED BY CASTELLANA PROPERTIES
42%
UNITS
18
PARKING SPACES
723
CATCHMENT AREA
5,856,325 inhab.
ASSET MAP
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
FINANCIAL DATA*
PARQUE OESTEASSETS PORTFOLIO
DESCRIPTION
The retail park is one of the main commercial areas in Madrid. With 18 units, Castellana Properties owns 13,604 sqm of 32,698 sqm total area. Well known brands such as Media Markt, Kiwoko and Espaço Casa are part of the offer.
The retail park is embraced in a larger retail hub of more than 125,000 sqm GLA developed in two phases in 1994 and 1996. At only 10 minutes from the retail park there is a big population close to 750,000 inhabitants, and it reaches more than 5,000,000 citizens in the whole catchment area.
The retail hub is one of the biggest in the country and is distributed along two main streets where each
1tenant has its own parking area. Other brands available in the hub include Kiabi, Decathlon, Ikea, Leroy Merlin and Alcampo, among others. Furthermore, there are independent restaurants that complete the offer.
2
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
CATCHMENT AREA
COMMERCIAL MIX BY GLA*
Acquisition Date
29/06/2017
Acquisition Price
€43.0M
Gross Asset Value
€50.2M
Average Base Monthly Rent
16.40 €/m²/month
Occupancy Rate
100%
WALE (Expiry)
19.93 years
National & International Tenant Component
100%
* Data from units owned by Castellana Properties at March 2020.
La Estación
Tres Cantos
San Sebastián
Las Rozas
de los Reyes
Alcobendas
de Madrid
Majadahonda
Madrid
Coslada
51.9%
0-10 min
ALCORCÓN
SanFernando
22.4%
733,511 inhab
Leganés
de Henares
14.6%
MÓSTOLES
Getafe
Arganda
8.6%
Fuenlabrada
0-20 min
Parla
Pinto
2.6%
3,340,940 inhab
Valdemoro
0-30 min
Aranjuez
5,856,325 inhab
Electronics
Pets
Fashion & Accesories
Household Goods
Services
9RETAIL PARK
Parque Principado
LOCATION
Siero (Asturias)
TOTAL GLA
16,246 SQM
OWNED BY CASTELLANA PROPERTIES
100%
UNITS
6
PARKING SPACES
403
CATCHMENT AREA
866,511 inhab.
PARQUE PRINCIPADO ASSETS PORTFOLIO
ASSET MAP
DESCRIPTION
The retail park is located in the town of Sieros in Asturias next to the shopping center Parque Principado,
the largest shopping center of the region, with a large influence area due to its location. It constitutes a
2
perfect complementary offer to the large shopping centre.
Situated at 10 minutes from Oviedo, the park has an influence area of 860K citizens. It was inaugurated
in 2003 and has a GLA of 16,246 sqm owned entirely by Castellana Properties, it has 6 units and 403
outdoor parking spots.
Some of the main tenants are Bricomart, Conforama, Intersport, Burger King, and Kiwoko.
3
1
2
3
4
5
5
4
1
FINANCIAL DATA*
CATCHMENT AREA
COMMERCIAL MIX BY GLA*
Acquisition Date
29/06/2017
Acquisition Price
€30.0M
Gross Asset Value
€33.1M
Average Base Monthly Rent
9.64 €/m²/month
Occupancy Rate
100%
WALE (Expiry)
11.40 years
National & International Tenant Component
100%
* Data from units owned by Castellana Properties at March 2020.
Avilés
Gijón
0-20 min
43.4%
0-10 min
41.2%
502,691 inhab
131,531 inhab
7.7%
OVIEDO
4.7%
Langreo
3.0%
Mieres
0-30 min
866,511 inhab
DIY
Household Goods
Sports
Pets
Food & Beverage
10RETAIL PARK
Marismas del Polvorín
LOCATION
Huelva
TOTAL GLA
18,220 SQM
OWNED BY CASTELLANA PROPERTIES
100%
UNITS
12
PARKING SPACES
623
CATCHMENT AREA
318,213 inhab.
MARISMAS DEL POLVORÍN ASSETS PORTFOLIO
ASSET MAP
DESCRIPTION
1
3
9
10
5
6 7
4
8
The park is located in Huelva and has an influence area of more than 318,000 citizens. It was inaugurated in 2008, and it has a total area of 18,220 sqm in two floors.
The retail park has 12 units and more than 620 outdoor parking spots to the visitor's convenience. Some of the main tenants are Media Markt, Espaço Casa, C&A, Mercadona, among others.
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
2
FINANCIAL DATA*
CATCHMENT AREA
COMMERCIAL MIX BY GLA*
Acquisition Date
29/06/2017
Acquisition Price
€25.0M
Gross Asset Value
€27.3M
Average Base Monthly Rent
7.77 €/m²/month
Occupancy Rate
100%
WALE (Expiry)
21.28 years
National & International Tenant Component
100%
0-30 min
318,213 inhab
0-20 min
242,811 inhab
Gibraleón
Cartaya
Bollullos Par
del Condado
Lepe
HUELVA
Monguer
Almonte
0-10 min
144,990 inhab
23.9%
Food
21.9%
Electronics
15.1%
Leisure
13.4%
Fashion & Accesories
9.9%
Sports
8.2%
Pets
6.9%
Household Goods
0.8%
Services
* Data from units owned by Castellana Properties at March 2020.
11RETAIL PARK
La Heredad
LOCATION
Mérida (Badajoz)
TOTAL GLA
13,447 SQM
OWNED BY CASTELLANA PROPERTIES
100%
UNITS
12
PARKING SPACES
400
CATCHMENT AREA
218,912 inhab.
ASSET MAP
8
1
3
4
5
6
7
FINANCIAL DATA*
Acquisition Date
29/06/2017
Acquisition Price
€17.5M
Gross Asset Value
€19.3M
Average Base Monthly Rent
7.77 €/m²/month
Occupancy Rate
96.01%
WALE (Expiry)
20.21 years
National & International Tenant Component
92%
* Data from units owned by Castellana Properties at March 2020.
LA HEREDADASSETS PORTFOLIO
DESCRIPTION
This retail park has a great location in Merida (Badajoz), and an influence area of 218,000 citizens. The park was opened in October 2011 and it has a total area of 13,447 sqm and 12 units owned entirely by Castellana Properties.
It offers 400 outdoor parking spots. The main tenants are Mercadona, Dealz, Leroy Merlin, Espaço Casa, Sprinter, Kiwoko, and Burger King, among others. Aki will be transform to Leroy Merlin in the following months.
1
2
3
4
2
5
6
7
8
CATCHMENT AREA
COMMERCIAL MIX BY GLA*
0-30 min
218,912 inhab
36.8%
Food
30.5%
DIY
Montijo
MÉRIDA
11.6%
Sports
8.2%
Household Goods
Calamonte
0-10 min
5.1%
Food & Beverage
69,789 inhab
4.5%
Pets
0-20 min
3.3%
Electronics
122,963 inhab
Almendrejo
Villafranca
de los Sarros
12RETAIL PARK
La Serena
LOCATION
Villanueva de la Serena (Badajoz)
TOTAL GLA
12,405 SQM
OWNED BY CASTELLANA PROPERTIES
100%
UNITS
10
PARKING SPACES
614
CATCHMENT AREA
114,848 inhab.
LA SERENAASSETS PORTFOLIO
ASSET MAP
DESCRIPTION
The retail park is located in the most dynamic shopping area in Villanueva de la Serena and Don Benito, in
the province of Badajoz. It was opened in April 2009, went through an extension in 2010 and is the main
offer of retail in the county.
The park has now 10 units and a total area of 12,405 sqm, entirely owned by Castellana Properties. It has
614 outdoor parking spots and some of the main tenants are Aki, Mercadona, Dealz, Sprinter, Burger King
5
and Pomodoro. Aki store will be transformed to Leroy Merlin in the upcoming months.
1
9
1
2
3
4
5
10
8
6
7
6
7
8
9
10
2
3
4
FINANCIAL DATA*
CATCHMENT AREA
COMMERCIAL MIX BY GLA*
Acquisition Date
16/06/2017
Acquisition Price
€14.0M
Gross Asset Value
€15.5M
Average Base Monthly Rent
7.20 €/m²/month
Occupancy Rate
100%
WALE (Expiry)
19.69 years
National & International Tenant Component
93%
* Data from units owned by Castellana Properties at March 2020.
0-30 min
114,848 inhab
0-20 min
28.3%
24.2%
84,599 inhab
0-10 min
13.3%
58,691 inhab
12.1%
Medellin
VILLANUEVA
8.6%
DE LA SERENA
6.2%
Don
Benito
4.0%
Campanario
3.2%
La Guarda
DIY
Food
Electronics
Sports
Food & Beverage
Household Goods
Pets
Culture & Gifts
13RETAIL PARK
Pinatar Park
LOCATION
San Pedro del Pinatar (Murcia)
TOTAL GLA
13,261 SQM
OWNED BY CASTELLANA PROPERTIES
100%
UNITS
12
PARKING SPACES
367
CATCHMENT AREA
711,475 inhab.
PINATAR PARKASSETS PORTFOLIO
ASSET MAP
DESCRIPTION
The retail park opened in December 2016 and is located in San Pedro del Pinatar, a coastal holidays
destination town 35 km south of Murcia. The park is situated on the road N-332 next to the shopping
centre Dos Mares, connecting with Murcia city.
6
The park has a total area of 13,261 sqm and 12 tenants, including Leroy Merlin, Kiwoko and Burger King.
Leroy Merlin store has been recently inaugurated after a big refurbishment done last year and transforming
5
Aki store into Leroy Merlin. The park has been extended in 2019 adding 2,624 sqm and 3 new tenants
3
4
(Tedi, Max Colchon and OKSÍ Multihogar).
2
7
Additionally, the park has two more areas of 2,374 sqm.
8
1
1
2
3
4
5
9
6
7
8
9
FINANCIAL DATA*
CATCHMENT AREA
COMMERCIAL MIX BY GLA*
Acquisition Date
05/12/2017
Acquisition Price
€14.3M
Gross Asset Value
€15.0M
Average Base Monthly Rent
6.74 €/m²/month
Occupancy Rate
100%
WALE (Expiry)
22.92 years
National & International Tenant Component
64%
* Data from units owned by Castellana Properties at March 2020.
Orihuela
0-20 min
190,885 inhab
27.2%
Murcia
Torrevieja
23.7%
El Palmar
18.4%
Pilar de la
9.8%
Horadada
SAN PEDRO
9.0%
DEL PINATAR
4.6%
Los Alcázares
3.9%
0-30 min
0-10 min
3.4%
97,164 inhab
711,475 inhab
Cartagena
Household Goods
DIY
Food
Food & Beverage
Services
Pets
Culture & Gifts
Fashion & Accesories
14RETAIL PARK
Mejostilla
LOCATION
Cáceres
TOTAL GLA
7,281 SQM
OWNED BY CASTELLANA PROPERTIES
100%
UNITS
7
PARKING SPACES
225
CATCHMENT AREA
133,871 inhab.
ASSET MAP
1
6
5
4
FINANCIAL DATA*
MEJOSTILLAASSETS PORTFOLIO
DESCRIPTION
The retail park is situated in Caceres and has a catchment area of 133,871 citizens. It was opened in 2007 with a total area of 7,281 sqm entirely owned by Castellana Properties.
The park has 7 units and 225 outdoor parking spots. Some of the main tenants are Sprinter, Merkal, Burger King, and Aldi.
2
1
2
3
4
5
6
3
CATCHMENT AREA
COMMERCIAL MIX BY GLA*
Acquisition Date
29/06/2017
Acquisition Price
€8.0M
Gross Asset Value
€8.4M
Average Base Monthly Rent
6.73 €/m²/month
Occupancy Rate
100%
WALE (Expiry)
14.21 years
National & International Tenant Component
70%
* Data from units owned by Castellana Properties at March 2020.
Cañaveral
0-20 min
Hinojal
106,686 inhab
20.6%
Monroy
18.3%
0-10 min
15.1%
14.8%
59,340 inhab
12.7%
Arroyo de
CÁCERES
Huertas de la
la Luz
Magdalena
11.6%
Aliseda
6.8%
0-30 min
133,871 inhab
Sports
Electronics
Food
Food & Beverage
Services
Household Goods
Fashion & Accesories
15RETAIL PARK
Motril Retail Park
LOCATION
Motril (Granada)
TOTAL GLA
9,165 SQM
OWNED BY CASTELLANA PROPERTIES
61%
UNITS
12
PARKING SPACES
285
CATCHMENT AREA
158,659 inhab.
ASSET MAP
1
6
3
4
7
2
FINANCIAL DATA*
MOTRIL RETAIL PARK ASSETS PORTFOLIO
DESCRIPTION
The retail park is located in Motril, a very touristic city. It was inaugurated in 2011. It has 12 units and a total area of 9,165 sqm from which 5,559 sqm are owned by Castellana Properties.
The park has an influence area of 160,000 citizens, and 285 parking spots of which 60% are outdoor, and 40% underground.
Amongst the main tenants there are Espaço Casa, Dealz, Kiwoko and Kiabi.
1
2
3
4
5
5
6
7
CATCHMENT AREA
COMMERCIAL MIX BY GLA*
Acquisition Date
29/06/2017
Acquisition Price
€7.5M
Gross Asset Value
€8.5M
Average Base Monthly Rent
8.78 €/m²/month
Occupancy Rate
100%
WALE (Expiry)
16.20 years
National & International Tenant Component
100%
* Data from units owned by Castellana Properties at March 2020.
Granada
La Zubia
Padul
0-30 min
158,659 inhab
27.0%
Dúrcal
22.5%
Órgiva
21.1%
0-20 min
16.3%
13.2%
108,706 inhab
Albuñol
Salobreña
MOTRIL
Almuñecar
0-10 min
68,852 inhab
Sports
Fashion & Accesories
Food
Household Goods
Pets
16RETAIL PARK
Ciudad del Transporte
LOCATION
Castellón de la Plana (Castellón)
TOTAL GLA
19,300 SQM
OWNED BY CASTELLANA PROPERTIES
17%
UNITS
12
PARKING SPACES
734
CATCHMENT AREA
523,927 inhab.
ASSET MAP
1
2
3
4
7
8
FINANCIAL DATA*
Acquisition Date
29/06/2017
Acquisition Price
€6.5M
Gross Asset Value
€7.0M
Average Base Monthly Rent
11.18 €/m²/month
Occupancy Rate
100%
WALE (Expiry)
12.36 years
National & International Tenant Component
100%
* Data from units owned by Castellana Properties at March 2020.
CIUDAD DEL TRANSPORTE ASSETS PORTFOLIO
DESCRIPTION
The park, located in Castellón, was inaugurated in 1998 and since then it has been extended several times during 2001 and 2006.
5
The retail park has a total area of 19,300 sqm of which Castellana Properties owns 2 units with a GLA of 3,250 sqm: Tiendanimal and Kiabi. Other retailers in the same park are Conforama, Media Markt, Foster's Hollywood, Mc Donald's and Feuvert.
6
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
CATCHMENT AREA
COMMERCIAL MIX BY GLA*
0-20 min
0-10 min
157,354 inhab
228,545 inhab
CASTELLÓN
Onda
DE LA PLANA
57.2%
Fashion & Accesories
Villareal
Almazora
42.8%
Pets
Burriana
La Vall d´Uixó
0-30 min
523,927 inhab
Sagunto
17OFFICES
Edificio Alcobendas
LOCATION
Madrid
TOTAL GLA
11,046 SQM
OWNED BY CASTELLANA PROPERTIES
69%
UNITS
1
PARKING SPACES
113
DESCRIPTION
The office building is located in Alcobendas, Madrid. It has a GLA of 16,055 sqm, of which 11,046 sqm are owned by Castellana Properties. The building has 113 parking spots, distributed at ground level and underground. It also complies with the ISO 14001:2015 standard, for an effective environmental management system.
FINANCIAL DATA
Acquisition Date
30/05/2016
Acquisition Price
€17.0M
Gross Asset Value
€20.7M
Average Base Monthly Rent
10.89 €/m²/month
Occupancy Rate
100%
WALE (Expiry)
11.17 years
18OFFICES
Edificio
Bollullos
LOCATION
Sevilla
TOTAL GLA
5,698 SQM
OWNERSHIP %
52%
UNITS
1
PARKING SPACES
174
DESCRIPTION
Edificio Bollullos was built in 2007 with a total area of 10,870 sqm, and a total gross area for rent of 5,698 sqm. The building has two floors, and an outdoor parking with 174 spots.
