Castellana Properties Socimi S A : Asset Book March 2020

07/16/2020 | 12:41pm EDT

Asset Book

MARCH 2020

2

The Competitive Edge of Castellana Properties

SPECIALIST

IN RETAIL

Specialists in the Spanish retail sector, with 16 retail properties valued at over €1bn

BUILDING ROBUST

COMMITTED TO

AND HEALTHY

DELIVER THE

GROWTH

HIGHEST STANDARDS

Growth of the

Property company

profitability in a

that aims to generate

healthy way to achieve

maximum ROI for its

predictable, stable and

shareholders

growing incomes

HIGH QUALITY

PORTFOLIO

Market leader, allowing it to carefully handpick the properties that are in line with its strategy

ACTIVE

AT THE

CUTTING-EDGE OF

MANAGEMENT

THE NEW TRENDS

A unique and effective

Castellana Properties

management style

actively spearheads new

with an in-house team

trends at its shopping

actively managing its

centre:

entire portfolio

FOCUS ON

INCOMES

Incentivized to achieve FFO growth

Stable NOI with upside potential

Management team formed by expert professionals, each boasting an average of over 20 years' experience

Supported by its main shareholder which also benefits from a tried and tested track record

It boasts strong

Dominant assets in

Castellana Properties is

corporate governance

catchment areas of

one of REITs that most

and a highly

c. 150,000 people or

has grown in the last

experienced Board of

more

years, positioning the

Directors

company as one of

Highly diversified

the main players in the

Its core values

portfolio in terms of

market

are integrity and

property type, regions,

transparency

categories and tenants,

Selective capex &

offering a low level of

development deliver

portfolio risk

enhanced income

growth

Omnichannel retailing

Investing in its

properties to deliver

F&B and leisure

value add is the

experiences

cornerstone of its

philosophy

Active technology

management

Highly dynamic and

efficient team, able to

Developing innovative

adapt when it comes to

and disruptive

decision-making

projects

Strong operational

focus on integrating

our assets with

local communities,

anticipating customers'

needs and deep support

to our tenants

Competitive Dividend Yield as a focal point

Alignment with the distribution of more than 80% of FFO

3

Castellana Properties Assets

9

14

111 12

10 18

3

2

6

4

17

8

16

5

13

7

15

RETAIL PARKS

7

Granaita

8

Parque Oeste

9

Parque Principado

10

Marismas del Polvorín

11

La Heredad

12

La Serena

13

Pinatar Park

SHOPPING CENTRES

14

Mejostilla

El Faro

Motril Retail Park

1

15

2

Bahía Sur

16

Ciudad del Transporte

3Los Arcos

4

Vallsur

OFFICES

5

Habaneras

17

Ed. Alcobendas

6

Puerta Europa

18

Ed. Bollullos

4

Total Portfolio

KEY FACTS*

AVERAGE BASE

GLA

ACQUISITION PRICE**

GROSS ASSET VALUE

MONTHLY RENT

373,419 SQM

€921.5M

€1,003.5M

14.27€

NATIONAL & INTERNATIONAL

OCCUPANCY RATE

WALE (EXPIRY)

NET OPERATING COST RATIO

TENANT COMPONENT

98.30%

13.47 YEARS

5.08%

93.04%

PORTFOLIO SPLIT BY GAV*

PORTFOLIO SPLIT BY GLA*

67%Shopping Centres

30%Retail Parks

3%Offices

53%Shopping Centres

42%Retail Parks

5%Offices

  1. Data from units owned by Castellana Properties at March 2020.
    (**) Transaction costs not included.

5

Retail Portfolio

KEY FACTS*

GLA

ACQUISITION PRICE**

356,675 SQM

€899.0M

AVERAGE BASE

GROSS ASSET VALUE

MONTHLY RENT

€977.1M

14.52€

OCCUPANCY RATE

WALE (EXPIRY)

98.21%

13.59 YEARS

NATIONAL & INTERNATIONAL

NET OPERATING COST RATIO

TENANT COMPONENT

5.25%

92.67%

  1. Data from units owned by Castellana Properties at March 2020. (**) Transaction costs not included.

COMMERCIAL MIX BY GLA*

27.4%

Fashion & Accesories

12.4%

Food

9.2%

Sports

8.5%

Household Goods

8.4%

DIY

8.0%

Food & Beverage

6.8%

Electronics

4.5%

Leisure

3.9%

Pets

3.6%

Culture & Gifts

3.0%

Services

2.6%

Health & Beauty

1.8%

Others

6

Retail Tenant Exposure

TENANT PROFILE BY CONTRACTUAL RENT

TOP 10 TENANTS BY RENT

4.5%

4.0%

Top 10 tenants

3.0%

27%

of retail base rent

2.8%

2.7%

2.5%

93%

Large national and international tenants

2.2%

27%

Top 10 tenants

7%

Local tenants

2.0%

1.9%

Well diversified and low risk Retail portfolio with more

than 600 tenants, 93% of them National & International.

1.8%

7

Shopping Centres

1

  El Faro

2Bahía Sur

3Los Arcos

Location

Badajoz

Location

San Fernando (Cádiz)

Location

Sevilla

Total GLA

66,422 sqm

Total GLA

56,666 sqm

Total GLA

35,634 sqm

Units

107

Units

102

Units

104

Parking spaces

2,840

Parking spaces

2,818

Parking spaces

1,800

Catchment area

517,491 inhab.

Catchment area

674,250 inhab.

Catchment area

1,499,884 inhab.

4Vallsur

5Habaneras

6Puerta Europa

Location

Valladolid

Location

Torrevieja (Alicante)

Location

Algeciras (Cadiz)

Total GLA

35,770 sqm

Total GLA

24,166 sqm

Total GLA

29,732 sqm

Units

100

Units

68

Units

81

Parking spaces

1,870

Parking spaces

802

Parking spaces

1,958

Catchment area

477,746 inhab.

Catchment area

531,670 inhab.

Catchment area

311,110 inhab.

8

Shopping Centres Portfolio

KEY FACTS*

COMMERCIAL MIX BY GLA*

GLA

198,831 SQM

GROSS ASSET VALUE

€681.7M

AVERAGE BASE

MONTHLY RENT

19.63€

WALE (EXPIRY)

10.62 YEARS

NATIONAL & INTERNATIONAL

TENANT COMPONENT

95.37%

ACQUISITION PRICE**

€637.1M

ANNUAL FOOTFALL***

34.60M

OCCUPANCY RATE

97.23%

NET OPERATING COST RATIO

5.73%

45.6%

Fashion & Accesories

11.5%

Food

9.2%

Food & Beverage

5.7%

Culture & Gifts

5.3%

Leisure

5.2%

Sports

5.1%

Health & Beauty

3.3%

Services

2.7%

DIY

2.2%

Others

2.0%

Electronics

1.6%

Household Goods

0.6%

Pets

(*) Data from units owned by Castellana Properties at March 2020.

  1. El Faro's Fair Value includes three adjacent land plots worth €3.28m. Los Arcos' Fair Value includes a purchase option to buy an adjacent land plot worth €2m.
    (***) 2019 visits to the SCs.

9

1SHOPPING CENTRE

El Faro

LOCATION

Badajoz

TOTAL GLA

66,422 SQM

OWNED BY CASTELLANA PROPERTIES

66%

UNITS

107

ANNUAL FOOTFALL

6.9M

PARKING SPACES

2,840

CATCHMENT AREA

517,491 inhab.

10

ASSET MAP

7

1

5

8

EL FAROASSETS PORTFOLIO

DESCRIPTION

El Faro is the largest shopping and leisure centre of the region of Extremadura. Situated in Badajoz, the nearest city to the Portuguese border, has a total area of 66,422 sqm of which 43,593 sqm are owned by Castellana Properties. With 2,840 free parking spaces and more than 100 stores, the shopping center is the commercial reference in the Extremadura Region, with a catchment area of c. 520K inhabitants.

Among its 107 stores there are international brands such as Primark (the only store in the entire Region), Inditex Group, Media Markt, Hipercor or El Corte Inglés Outlet that, together with its wide range of restaurants, have made El Faro a commercial icon in the west of Spain and Portugal (Alentejo).

The shopping center is improving the leisure experience with a Premium Cinema, managed by one of the worldwide leaders within the cinema exhibition sector: Yelmo Cines, as well as a wide range of tasteful international restaurants in a new area. The upcoming redevelopment will transform the center preserving the very best of what El Faro has to offer.

3

4 8

9

El Faro is deeply involved with the community, through different agreements with local authorities. Likewise, the Spanish Association for Standardization and Certification (SGS) has granted El Faro with the Universal Accessibility Certification (UNE 170001-2:2007) for being a commercial centre globally accessible and without architectural barriers.

2

10

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

FINANCIAL DATA*

CATCHMENT AREA

COMMERCIAL MIX BY GLA*

Acquisition Date

31/07/2018

Acquisition Price

€152.7M

Gross Asset Value

€162.0M

Average Base Monthly Rent

18.91 €/m²/month

Occupancy Rate

96.79%

WALE (Expiry)

9.09 years

National & International Tenant Component

97%

* Data from units owned by Castellana Properties at March 2020.

0-30 min

50.3%

517,491 inhab

10.7%

Alburquerque

9.1%

La Roca de

7.9%

0-20 min

la Sierra

6.0%

184,153 inhab

4.9%

Portugal

3.3%

Elvas

Estremoz

BADAJOZ

2.9%

0-10 min

2.1%

99,840 inhab

1.4%

Olivenza

La Albuera

1.0%

0.5%

Fashion & Accesories

Food & Beverage

Electronics

Leisure

Health & Beauty

Household Goods

Culture & Gifts

Sports

Services

Pets

Others

Food

11

2SHOPPING CENTRE

Bahía Sur

LOCATION

San Fernando (Cádiz)

TOTAL GLA

56,666 SQM

OWNED BY CASTELLANA PROPERTIES

64%

UNITS

102

ANNUAL FOOTFALL

6.5M

PARKING SPACES

2,818

CATCHMENT AREA

674,250 inhab.

12

ASSET MAP

1

4 2

9

8

5

BAHÍA SURASSETS PORTFOLIO

DESCRIPTION

Bahía Sur is located in the city of San Fernando (Cadiz) in a unique natural environment with views to the Bay of Cadiz. It is very well connected to the city centre of Cadiz located next to the train station and the main sports resort of the county.

The shopping centre has a catchment area of c. 675K inhabitants, and it offers a modern concept of retail in which shopping, leisure and natural spaces merge to create a unique place and experience. Fashion, beauty, sports, home or hypermarket are present in over 100 stores and 56,666 sqm (of which 36.433 sqm are owned by Castellana Properties) with national and international brands like Carrefour, Disney Store or Zara. Restaurant offering in Bahía Sur includes American, Asian, Mexican, Italian or Mediterranean cuisine with different restaurants and cafés. In the upcoming months new 14 fashion brands will arrive, along with a new Premium Yelmo Cinemas with the latest technology in a space of 3,000 sqm.

The shopping centre has a straightforward proposal: offer the visitor a new model of shopping in a unique space. A privileged environment with lovely sunsets where visitors can ride bicycles through its Natural Park, enjoy the views with free binoculars or take part in different entertainment activities all year long. For it, Bahía Sur has developed a program of 100 measures which guarantee and promote the protection of the environment and

7

sustainable development. Also, the Shopping centre has the BREEAM Spain certificate, which grants the rating of Excellence in Building Management and has the ISO 14001 quality certification for waste, recycling and reuse.

6

10

3

FINANCIAL DATA*

Acquisition Date

31/07/2018

Acquisition Price

€132.4M

Gross Asset Value

€140.7M

Average Base Monthly Rent

30.81€/m²/month

Occupancy Rate

97.02%

WALE (Expiry)

5.60 years

National & International Tenant Component

91%

* Data from units owned by Castellana Properties at March 2020.

CATCHMENT AREA

Jerez de la

Frontera

El Puerto de

Santa María

CádizPuerto Real

0-20 min

342,105 inhab

SAN FERNANDO

Chiclana de la

Frontera

0-10 min

192,152 inhab

Conil de la

Frontera

0-30 min

674,250 inhab

COMMERCIAL MIX BY GLA*

42.4%

Fashion & Accesories

22.4%

Food & Beverage

9.8%

Sports

8.3%

Culture & Gifts

6.5%

Others

5.0%

Health & Beauty

4.3%

Services

1.1%

Household Goods

0.3%

Food

13

3SHOPPING CENTRE

Los Arcos

LOCATION

Sevilla

TOTAL GLA

35,634 SQM

OWNED BY CASTELLANA PROPERTIES

83%

UNITS

104

ANNUAL FOOTFALL

6.3M

PARKING SPACES

1,800

CATCHMENT AREA

1,499,884 inhab.

14

LOS ARCOSASSETS PORTFOLIO

ASSET MAP

DESCRIPTION

5

First Floor

8

10

6

7

3

Los Arcos, located in one of the most important areas of Seville, has a total area of 35,634 sqm, of which 29,696 sqm are owned by Castellana Properties. Divided into two floors of shopping galleries, Los Arcos is one of the largest shopping centres in the city. With more than 100 brands, it is an urban reference in retail with one of the largest and widest commercial mix in the region with key brands such as Zara, Kiabi, C&A, City Cinema Union, Toys R Us, Deichmann, Primor, Bershka, Mcdonald's or Foster's Hollywood, among others. It also has a free underground parking with 1,800 parking spaces.

Opened in 1992 along with the Universal Exhibition, it was the first Shopping Centre in Seville and, since 2013 has a completely renovated image and architecture, with wide and bright corridors for a better customer experience. After the purchase of the Hypermarket surface by Castellana Properties in 2019, the Shopping centre will have a new and better commercial mix on the ground floor. The upcoming redevelopment will transform Los Arcos with Mercadona as key anchor and 14 new international and national brands.

4

1

As part of Castellana Properties, business growth and environmental sustainability are interrelated in Los Arcos

and they constitute a strategic thrust. Therefore, the shopping centre is committed to sustainable initiatives like

2

supporting the local economy and promoting clean energy sources, like the solar panels installed for self-supply

electricity, amongst others.

9

Ground Floor

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

FINANCIAL DATA*

CATCHMENT AREA

COMMERCIAL MIX BY GLA*

Acquisition Date

31/07/2018

0-30 min

Acquisition Price

€125.7M

1,499,884 inhab

Gross Asset Value

€135.8M

0-10 min

52.6%

552,803 inhab

San José de

19.7%

Average Base Monthly Rent

30.94 €/m²/month

la Rinconada

Carmona

Camas

9.7%

Occupancy Rate

98.77%

Mairena del

SEVILLE

7.9%

Aljarafe

Alcalá de Guadaira

5.3%

Coriadel Río

WALE (Expiry)

9.05 years

2.5%

Dos Hermanas

National & International Tenant Component

95%

Los Palacios Utrera

0-20 min

2.2%

1,133,576 inhab

0.1%

y Villafranca

Fashion & Accesories

Culture & Gifts

Food & Beverage

Health & Beauty

Services

Others

Sports

Food

* Data from units owned by Castellana Properties at March 2020.

15

4SHOPPING CENTRE

Vallsur

LOCATION

Valladolid

TOTAL GLA

35,770 SQM

OWNED BY CASTELLANA PROPERTIES

98%

UNITS

100

ANNUAL FOOTFALL

5.9M

PARKING SPACES

1,870

CATCHMENT AREA

477,746 inhab.

16

ASSET MAP

10

9

Second Floor

2

3 7

8

6

First Floor

5

Ground Floor

1

4

FINANCIAL DATA*

VALLSURASSETS PORTFOLIO

DESCRIPTION

Vallsur shopping centre was opened in 1998 and is situated in a residential area that has been continuosly developed since then. Its unbeatable location makes Vallsur the place chosen by thousands of citizens to shopping throughout the year.

With 35,770 sqm (of which 35,212 sqm are owned by Castellana Properties) and 1,870 parking spaces, the shopping centre was extended 3,000 sqm and was refurbished in 2013. In 2014 received the Best Shopping Center Renovation Award given by the Spanish Association of Shopping Centers (AECC).

The shopping center has 100 units that create a compelling offer of fashion, shoes, accessories and restaurants, with brands like Inditex, H&M, Forum Sport, Foster´s Hollywood or KFC among others. In 2018, Yelmo Cines opened in the shopping centre the second Premium cinemas in Spain with 8 top-quality screens.

Since its inauguration, the shopping centre has a clear commitment to the environment, having implemented an environmental management system in accordance with the BREEAM Certification.

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

CATCHMENT AREA

COMMERCIAL MIX BY GLA*

Acquisition Date

31/07/2018

Acquisition Price

€88.9M

Gross Asset Value

€91.4M

Average Base Monthly Rent

14.76 €/m²/month

Occupancy Rate

96.12%

WALE (Expiry)

16.59 years

National & International Tenant Component

97%

* Data from units owned by Castellana Properties at March 2020.

42.2%

0-20 min

30.8%

424,259 inhab

0-10 min

6.7%

280,146 inhab

5.8%

Zaratán

VALLADOLID

4.0%

La Cistérniga

Arroyo de

3.8%

Tudela de

la encomienda

Tordesillas Simancas

Duero

2.9%

2.1%

0.9%

0-30 min

0.6%

0.1%

477,746 inhab

Food

Fashion & Accesories

Leisure

Food & Beverage

Services

Sports

Health & Beauty

Culture & Gifts

Pets

Household Goods

Others

17

5SHOPPING CENTRE

Habaneras

LOCATION

Torrevieja (Alicante)

TOTAL GLA

24,166 SQM

OWNED BY CASTELLANA PROPERTIES

100%

UNITS

68

ANNUAL FOOTFALL

4.2M

PARKING SPACES

802

CATCHMENT AREA

531,670 inhab.

18

ASSET MAP

9

Second Floor

10

6

7

First Floor

5

4

8

Ground Floor

2

1

3

HABANERASASSETS PORTFOLIO

DESCRIPTION

The shopping centre is located in the city of Torrevieja in the Alicante province, halfway between Alicante and Murcia. Its catchment area comprises 530K citizens in a 30-minute drive radius with an added transient population of 178K.

This modern shopping centre was built in 2005 with a total area of 24,166 sqm. It has around 68 stores distributed in 3 floors. Two floors above ground level, and another floor underground that combines shopping stores and parking. Habaneras is a centre of open-air Mediterranean architecture, where you can stroll peacefully and enjoy the pleasant temperatures of south eastern Spain. The shopping centre sits within a retail park alongside complementary attractions such as a Carrefour superstore and an eight-screen IMF cinema.The parking area has 802 free parking spots, 700 underground and 102 at ground level with direct access from the street. Fashion retailers, including market leaders like the Inditex Group, C&A and H&M, are particularly well represented and are the main draws for customers, along with big-name stores like Aki Bricolaje (4,000 sqm), Forum Sport (2,000 sqm), Zara (1,895 sqm) and H&M (1,407 sqm), among others.

Habaneras is also fully committed with the sustainability of its facilities. The shopping centre has a strict policy to save and increase the efficiency of energy consumption, as well as the production of renewable energy in the building. For this purpose, the Shopping centre has reached the ISO 14001 and BREEAM quality certifications.

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

FINANCIAL DATA*

CATCHMENT AREA

COMMERCIAL MIX BY GLA*

Acquisition Date

09/05/2018

Acquisition Price

€80.6M

Gross Asset Value

€88.9M

Average Base Monthly Rent

18.57 €/m²/month

Occupancy Rate

98.99%

WALE (Expiry)

8.11 years

National & International Tenant Component

97%

* Data from units owned by Castellana Properties at March 2020.

Crevillent

Elche

0-20 min

47.3%

17.4%

236,898 inhab

Orihuela

9.7%

7.1%

6.3%

Murcia

TORREVIEJA

4.4%

3.8%

0-10 min

2.5%

97,777 inhab

0-30 min

1.2%

0.3%

531,670 inhab

Los Alcazares

Fashion & Accesories

DIY

Sports

Health & Beauty

Culture & Gifts

Food & Beverage

Others

Services

Household Goods

Food

19

6SHOPPING CENTRE

Puerta

Europa

LOCATION

Algeciras (Cadiz)

TOTAL GLA

29,732 SQM

OWNED BY CASTELLANA PROPERTIES

100%

UNITS

81

ANNUAL FOOTFALL

4.8M

PARKING SPACES

1,958

CATCHMENT AREA

311,110 inhab.

20

PUERTA EUROPAASSETS PORTFOLIO

ASSET MAP

DESCRIPTION

1

2

First Floor

Puerta Europa, located in Algeciras (Cadiz), is the most important shopping centre of Gibraltar area. It is located next to the A7 highway with easy access at only 15 minutes distance by car from the city's harbour. It is also accesible by foot and public transport. The shopping center counts with 1,958 free parking spots.

The shopping center has a total area of 29,732 sqm with an occupancy of 97%, counting with important openings that has permitted to land unique brands in the region. It has a catchment area over 311,110 inhabitants, and offers a wide selection of fashion, leisure and restaurants in more than 80 units, distributed in two floors.

5

The fashion brands cover approximately 55% of the GLA , with top brands like Primark, Zara, H&M, Lefties and Sprinter, amongst others, followed by Yelmo cinema and the supermarket Mercadona with more than 3,000 sqm each. It also has a food corner with important brands as Mc Donalds, Foster's Hollywood or Pomodoro.

3

1

2

3

4

5

4

6

Ground Floor

7

6

7

8

9

10

10

9

8

FINANCIAL DATA*

CATCHMENT AREA

COMMERCIAL MIX BY GLA*

Acquisition Date

31/07/2019

Acquisition Price

€56.8M

Gross Asset Value

€62.9M

Average Base Monthly Rent

14.24 €/m²/month

Occupancy Rate

96.94%

0-20 min

249,502 inhab

0-30 min

311,110 inhab

San Roque

La Línea

54.1%

Fashion & Accesories

11.0%

Food

10.9%

Leisure

7.4%

Food & Beverage

4.6%

Sports

3.7%

Health & Beauty

WALE (Expiry)

11.24 years

National & International Tenant Component

93%

* Data from units owned by Castellana Properties at March 2020.

ALGECIRAS

Gibraltar

0-10 min

125,554 inhab

3.0%

Services

2.7%

Culture & Gifts

1.8%

Others

0.5%

Household Goods

0.3%

Pets

21

Retail Parks

7

  Granaita

8Parque Oeste

9Parque Principado

10Marismas del Polvorín

11La Heredad

Location

Pulianas (Granada)

Location

Alcorcón (Madrid)

Location

Siero (Asturias)

Location

Huelva

Location

Mérida (Badajoz)

Total GLA

83,490 sqm

Total GLA

32,698 sqm

Total GLA

16,246 sqm

Total GLA

18,220 sqm

Total GLA

13,447 sqm

Units

73

Units

18

Units

6

Units

12

Units

12

Parking spaces

3,316

Parking spaces

723

Parking spaces

403

Parking spaces

623

Parking spaces

400

Catchment area

628,002 inhab.

Catchment area

5,856,325 inhab.

Catchment area

866,511 inhab.

Catchment area

318,213 inhab.

Catchment area

218,912 inhab.

12La Serena

13Pinatar Park

14Mejostilla

15Motril Retail Park

16Ciudad del Transporte

Location

Villanueva de la Serena

Location

San Pedro del Pinatar

Location

Cáceres

Location

Motril (Granada)

Location

C. de la Plana (Castellón)

(Badajoz)

(Murcia)

Total GLA

7,281 sqm

Total GLA

9,165 sqm

Total GLA

19,300 sqm

Total GLA

12,405 sqm

Total GLA

13,261 sqm

Units

7

Units

12

Units

12

Units

10

Units

12

Parking spaces

225

Parking spaces

285

Parking spaces

734

Parking spaces

614

Parking spaces

367

Catchment area

133,871 inhab.

Catchment area

158,659 inhab.

Catchment area

523,927 inhab.

Catchment area

114,848 inhab.

Catchment area

711,475 inhab.

22

Retail Parks Portfolio

KEY FACTS*

GLA

ACQUISITION PRICE**

157,844 SQM

€261.9M

AVERAGE BASE

GROSS ASSET VALUE

MONTHLY RENT

€295.5M

9.50€

OCCUPANCY RATE

WALE (EXPIRY)

99.20%

16.58 YEARS

NATIONAL & INTERNATIONAL

NET OPERATING COST RATIO

TENANT COMPONENT

4.28%

90.01%

  1. Data from units owned by Castellana Properties at March 2020. (**) Transaction costs not included.

COMMERCIAL MIX BY GLA*

15.3%

Household Goods

13.9%

DIY

13.3%

Food

13.2%

Sports

11.5%

Electronics

9.4%

Fashion & Accesories

7.1%

Pets

6.7%

Food & Beverage

3.7%

Leisure

2.8%

Services

1.6%

Culture & Gifts

1.5%

Others

0.1%

Health & Beauty

23

7RETAIL PARK

Granaita

LOCATION

Pulianas (Granada)

TOTAL GLA

83,490 SQM

OWNED BY CASTELLANA PROPERTIES

65%

UNITS

73

PARKING SPACES

3,316

CATCHMENT AREA

628,002 inhab.

24

ASSET MAP

6

3

7

5

8

10

1

GRANAITAASSETS PORTFOLIO

DESCRIPTION

The retail park is located in Pulianas, a suburbian town that surrounds the northern part of the city of Granada. This location is considered strategic because it has easy access from the highways A44 y A92 that connects Madrid and Seville respectively, as well as the N432 road connecting with Cordoba and Badajoz.

The retail park is embraced in a larger retail hub of more than 100,000 sqm GLA forming the largest of the region. Granaíta Retail Park, with a total area of 83,490 sqm of which 54,571 sqm are owned by Castellana Properties, is the result of the integration of Kinepolis Park and the Alameda Shopping Center. After an investment of 5,5 million euros, it was reopened in March 2019 with a renovated image, under a unique brand and a modern and innovative design. Castellana Properties plans to invest further in the union of both commercial areas with more green and sport areas.

Granaita has become the new hub to respond the demand of entertainment, fashion and leisure for youth and families of Granada and its metropolitan areas. Moreover, due to its great location and accessibility the influence area includes cities of the western side of Granada and the near province of Jaen. Some of the main tenants are renowned brands like Mercadona, Carrefour, Burger King, Kinepolis, Decathlon, Maison du Monde, Aki, Kiwoko o Muerde La Pasta among others.

2

9

4

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

FINANCIAL DATA*

CATCHMENT AREA

COMMERCIAL MIX BY GLA*

Acquisition Date

05/12/2017

Acquisition Price

€96.1M

Gross Asset Value

€111.1M

Average Base Monthly Rent

10.27 €/m²/month

Occupancy Rate

98.67%

WALE (Expiry)

13.17 years

National & International Tenant Component

87%

* Data from units owned by Castellana Properties at March 2020.

21.6%

0-30 min

14.2%

628,002 inhab

11.5%

Alcalá la Real

11.1%

8.1%

Iznalloz

7.7%

0-20 min

0-10 min

5.9%

553,038 inhab

277,318 inhab

5.5%

Pinos Puente

4.2%

GRANADA

3.8%

3.2%

Alhama de

2.9%

Granada

0.4%

Sports

Household Goods

Fashion & Accesories

Food & Beverage

Electronics

DIY

Food

Leisure

Others

Pets

Services

Culture & Gifts

Health & Beauty

25

8RETAIL PARK

Parque

Oeste

LOCATION

Alcorcón (Madrid)

TOTAL GLA

32,698 SQM

OWNED BY CASTELLANA PROPERTIES

42%

UNITS

18

PARKING SPACES

723

CATCHMENT AREA

5,856,325 inhab.

26

ASSET MAP

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

FINANCIAL DATA*

PARQUE OESTEASSETS PORTFOLIO

DESCRIPTION

The retail park is one of the main commercial areas in Madrid. With 18 units, Castellana Properties owns 13,604 sqm of 32,698 sqm total area. Well known brands such as Media Markt, Kiwoko and Espaço Casa are part of the offer.

The retail park is embraced in a larger retail hub of more than 125,000 sqm GLA developed in two phases in 1994 and 1996. At only 10 minutes from the retail park there is a big population close to 750,000 inhabitants, and it reaches more than 5,000,000 citizens in the whole catchment area.

The retail hub is one of the biggest in the country and is distributed along two main streets where each

1tenant has its own parking area. Other brands available in the hub include Kiabi, Decathlon, Ikea, Leroy Merlin and Alcampo, among others. Furthermore, there are independent restaurants that complete the offer.

2

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

CATCHMENT AREA

COMMERCIAL MIX BY GLA*

Acquisition Date

29/06/2017

Acquisition Price

€43.0M

Gross Asset Value

€50.2M

Average Base Monthly Rent

16.40 €/m²/month

Occupancy Rate

100%

WALE (Expiry)

19.93 years

National & International Tenant Component

100%

* Data from units owned by Castellana Properties at March 2020.

La Estación

Tres Cantos

San Sebastián

Las Rozas

de los Reyes

Alcobendas

de Madrid

Majadahonda

Madrid

Coslada

51.9%

0-10 min

ALCORCÓN

SanFernando

22.4%

733,511 inhab

Leganés

de Henares

14.6%

MÓSTOLES

Getafe

Arganda

8.6%

Fuenlabrada

0-20 min

Parla

Pinto

2.6%

3,340,940 inhab

Valdemoro

0-30 min

Aranjuez

5,856,325 inhab

Electronics

Pets

Fashion & Accesories

Household Goods

Services

27

9RETAIL PARK

Parque Principado

LOCATION

Siero (Asturias)

TOTAL GLA

16,246 SQM

OWNED BY CASTELLANA PROPERTIES

100%

UNITS

6

PARKING SPACES

403

CATCHMENT AREA

866,511 inhab.

28

PARQUE PRINCIPADO ASSETS PORTFOLIO

ASSET MAP

DESCRIPTION

The retail park is located in the town of Sieros in Asturias next to the shopping center Parque Principado,

the largest shopping center of the region, with a large influence area due to its location. It constitutes a

2

perfect complementary offer to the large shopping centre.

Situated at 10 minutes from Oviedo, the park has an influence area of 860K citizens. It was inaugurated

in 2003 and has a GLA of 16,246 sqm owned entirely by Castellana Properties, it has 6 units and 403

outdoor parking spots.

Some of the main tenants are Bricomart, Conforama, Intersport, Burger King, and Kiwoko.

3

1

2

3

4

5

5

4

1

FINANCIAL DATA*

CATCHMENT AREA

COMMERCIAL MIX BY GLA*

Acquisition Date

29/06/2017

Acquisition Price

€30.0M

Gross Asset Value

€33.1M

Average Base Monthly Rent

9.64 €/m²/month

Occupancy Rate

100%

WALE (Expiry)

11.40 years

National & International Tenant Component

100%

* Data from units owned by Castellana Properties at March 2020.

Avilés

Gijón

0-20 min

43.4%

0-10 min

41.2%

502,691 inhab

131,531 inhab

7.7%

OVIEDO

4.7%

Langreo

3.0%

Mieres

0-30 min

866,511 inhab

DIY

Household Goods

Sports

Pets

Food & Beverage

29

10RETAIL PARK

Marismas del Polvorín

LOCATION

Huelva

TOTAL GLA

18,220 SQM

OWNED BY CASTELLANA PROPERTIES

100%

UNITS

12

PARKING SPACES

623

CATCHMENT AREA

318,213 inhab.

30

MARISMAS DEL POLVORÍN ASSETS PORTFOLIO

ASSET MAP

DESCRIPTION

1

3

9

10

5

6 7

4

8

The park is located in Huelva and has an influence area of more than 318,000 citizens. It was inaugurated in 2008, and it has a total area of 18,220 sqm in two floors.

The retail park has 12 units and more than 620 outdoor parking spots to the visitor's convenience. Some of the main tenants are Media Markt, Espaço Casa, C&A, Mercadona, among others.

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

2

FINANCIAL DATA*

CATCHMENT AREA

COMMERCIAL MIX BY GLA*

Acquisition Date

29/06/2017

Acquisition Price

€25.0M

Gross Asset Value

€27.3M

Average Base Monthly Rent

7.77 €/m²/month

Occupancy Rate

100%

WALE (Expiry)

21.28 years

National & International Tenant Component

100%

0-30 min

318,213 inhab

0-20 min

242,811 inhab

Gibraleón

Cartaya

Bollullos Par

del Condado

Lepe

HUELVA

Monguer

Almonte

0-10 min

144,990 inhab

23.9%

Food

21.9%

Electronics

15.1%

Leisure

13.4%

Fashion & Accesories

9.9%

Sports

8.2%

Pets

6.9%

Household Goods

0.8%

Services

* Data from units owned by Castellana Properties at March 2020.

31

11RETAIL PARK

La Heredad

LOCATION

Mérida (Badajoz)

TOTAL GLA

13,447 SQM

OWNED BY CASTELLANA PROPERTIES

100%

UNITS

12

PARKING SPACES

400

CATCHMENT AREA

218,912 inhab.

32

ASSET MAP

8

1

3

4

5

6

7

FINANCIAL DATA*

Acquisition Date

29/06/2017

Acquisition Price

€17.5M

Gross Asset Value

€19.3M

Average Base Monthly Rent

7.77 €/m²/month

Occupancy Rate

96.01%

WALE (Expiry)

20.21 years

National & International Tenant Component

92%

* Data from units owned by Castellana Properties at March 2020.

LA HEREDADASSETS PORTFOLIO

DESCRIPTION

This retail park has a great location in Merida (Badajoz), and an influence area of 218,000 citizens. The park was opened in October 2011 and it has a total area of 13,447 sqm and 12 units owned entirely by Castellana Properties.

It offers 400 outdoor parking spots. The main tenants are Mercadona, Dealz, Leroy Merlin, Espaço Casa, Sprinter, Kiwoko, and Burger King, among others. Aki will be transform to Leroy Merlin in the following months.

1

2

3

4

2

5

6

7

8

CATCHMENT AREA

COMMERCIAL MIX BY GLA*

0-30 min

218,912 inhab

36.8%

Food

30.5%

DIY

Montijo

MÉRIDA

11.6%

Sports

8.2%

Household Goods

Calamonte

0-10 min

5.1%

Food & Beverage

69,789 inhab

4.5%

Pets

0-20 min

3.3%

Electronics

122,963 inhab

Almendrejo

Villafranca

de los Sarros

33

12RETAIL PARK

La Serena

LOCATION

Villanueva de la Serena (Badajoz)

TOTAL GLA

12,405 SQM

OWNED BY CASTELLANA PROPERTIES

100%

UNITS

10

PARKING SPACES

614

CATCHMENT AREA

114,848 inhab.

34

LA SERENAASSETS PORTFOLIO

ASSET MAP

DESCRIPTION

The retail park is located in the most dynamic shopping area in Villanueva de la Serena and Don Benito, in

the province of Badajoz. It was opened in April 2009, went through an extension in 2010 and is the main

offer of retail in the county.

The park has now 10 units and a total area of 12,405 sqm, entirely owned by Castellana Properties. It has

614 outdoor parking spots and some of the main tenants are Aki, Mercadona, Dealz, Sprinter, Burger King

5

and Pomodoro. Aki store will be transformed to Leroy Merlin in the upcoming months.

1

9

1

2

3

4

5

10

8

6

7

6

7

8

9

10

2

3

4

FINANCIAL DATA*

CATCHMENT AREA

COMMERCIAL MIX BY GLA*

Acquisition Date

16/06/2017

Acquisition Price

€14.0M

Gross Asset Value

€15.5M

Average Base Monthly Rent

7.20 €/m²/month

Occupancy Rate

100%

WALE (Expiry)

19.69 years

National & International Tenant Component

93%

* Data from units owned by Castellana Properties at March 2020.

0-30 min

114,848 inhab

0-20 min

28.3%

24.2%

84,599 inhab

0-10 min

13.3%

58,691 inhab

12.1%

Medellin

VILLANUEVA

8.6%

DE LA SERENA

6.2%

Don

Benito

4.0%

Campanario

3.2%

La Guarda

DIY

Food

Electronics

Sports

Food & Beverage

Household Goods

Pets

Culture & Gifts

35

13RETAIL PARK

Pinatar Park

LOCATION

San Pedro del Pinatar (Murcia)

TOTAL GLA

13,261 SQM

OWNED BY CASTELLANA PROPERTIES

100%

UNITS

12

PARKING SPACES

367

CATCHMENT AREA

711,475 inhab.

36

PINATAR PARKASSETS PORTFOLIO

ASSET MAP

DESCRIPTION

The retail park opened in December 2016 and is located in San Pedro del Pinatar, a coastal holidays

destination town 35 km south of Murcia. The park is situated on the road N-332 next to the shopping

centre Dos Mares, connecting with Murcia city.

6

The park has a total area of 13,261 sqm and 12 tenants, including Leroy Merlin, Kiwoko and Burger King.

Leroy Merlin store has been recently inaugurated after a big refurbishment done last year and transforming

5

Aki store into Leroy Merlin. The park has been extended in 2019 adding 2,624 sqm and 3 new tenants

3

4

(Tedi, Max Colchon and OKSÍ Multihogar).

2

7

Additionally, the park has two more areas of 2,374 sqm.

8

1

1

2

3

4

5

9

6

7

8

9

FINANCIAL DATA*

CATCHMENT AREA

COMMERCIAL MIX BY GLA*

Acquisition Date

05/12/2017

Acquisition Price

€14.3M

Gross Asset Value

€15.0M

Average Base Monthly Rent

6.74 €/m²/month

Occupancy Rate

100%

WALE (Expiry)

22.92 years

National & International Tenant Component

64%

* Data from units owned by Castellana Properties at March 2020.

Orihuela

0-20 min

190,885 inhab

27.2%

Murcia

Torrevieja

23.7%

El Palmar

18.4%

Pilar de la

9.8%

Horadada

SAN PEDRO

9.0%

DEL PINATAR

4.6%

Los Alcázares

3.9%

0-30 min

0-10 min

3.4%

97,164 inhab

711,475 inhab

Cartagena

Household Goods

DIY

Food

Food & Beverage

Services

Pets

Culture & Gifts

Fashion & Accesories

37

14RETAIL PARK

Mejostilla

LOCATION

Cáceres

TOTAL GLA

7,281 SQM

OWNED BY CASTELLANA PROPERTIES

100%

UNITS

7

PARKING SPACES

225

CATCHMENT AREA

133,871 inhab.

38

ASSET MAP

1

6

5

4

FINANCIAL DATA*

MEJOSTILLAASSETS PORTFOLIO

DESCRIPTION

The retail park is situated in Caceres and has a catchment area of 133,871 citizens. It was opened in 2007 with a total area of 7,281 sqm entirely owned by Castellana Properties.

The park has 7 units and 225 outdoor parking spots. Some of the main tenants are Sprinter, Merkal, Burger King, and Aldi.

2

1

2

3

4

5

6

3

CATCHMENT AREA

COMMERCIAL MIX BY GLA*

Acquisition Date

29/06/2017

Acquisition Price

€8.0M

Gross Asset Value

€8.4M

Average Base Monthly Rent

6.73 €/m²/month

Occupancy Rate

100%

WALE (Expiry)

14.21 years

National & International Tenant Component

70%

* Data from units owned by Castellana Properties at March 2020.

Cañaveral

0-20 min

Hinojal

106,686 inhab

20.6%

Monroy

18.3%

0-10 min

15.1%

14.8%

59,340 inhab

12.7%

Arroyo de

CÁCERES

Huertas de la

la Luz

Magdalena

11.6%

Aliseda

6.8%

0-30 min

133,871 inhab

Sports

Electronics

Food

Food & Beverage

Services

Household Goods

Fashion & Accesories

39

15RETAIL PARK

Motril Retail Park

LOCATION

Motril (Granada)

TOTAL GLA

9,165 SQM

OWNED BY CASTELLANA PROPERTIES

61%

UNITS

12

PARKING SPACES

285

CATCHMENT AREA

158,659 inhab.

40

ASSET MAP

1

6

3

4

7

2

FINANCIAL DATA*

MOTRIL RETAIL PARK ASSETS PORTFOLIO

DESCRIPTION

The retail park is located in Motril, a very touristic city. It was inaugurated in 2011. It has 12 units and a total area of 9,165 sqm from which 5,559 sqm are owned by Castellana Properties.

The park has an influence area of 160,000 citizens, and 285 parking spots of which 60% are outdoor, and 40% underground.

Amongst the main tenants there are Espaço Casa, Dealz, Kiwoko and Kiabi.

1

2

3

4

5

5

6

7

CATCHMENT AREA

COMMERCIAL MIX BY GLA*

Acquisition Date

29/06/2017

Acquisition Price

€7.5M

Gross Asset Value

€8.5M

Average Base Monthly Rent

8.78 €/m²/month

Occupancy Rate

100%

WALE (Expiry)

16.20 years

National & International Tenant Component

100%

* Data from units owned by Castellana Properties at March 2020.

Granada

La Zubia

Padul

0-30 min

158,659 inhab

27.0%

Dúrcal

22.5%

Órgiva

21.1%

0-20 min

16.3%

13.2%

108,706 inhab

Albuñol

Salobreña

MOTRIL

Almuñecar

0-10 min

68,852 inhab

Sports

Fashion & Accesories

Food

Household Goods

Pets

41

16RETAIL PARK

Ciudad del Transporte

LOCATION

Castellón de la Plana (Castellón)

TOTAL GLA

19,300 SQM

OWNED BY CASTELLANA PROPERTIES

17%

UNITS

12

PARKING SPACES

734

CATCHMENT AREA

523,927 inhab.

42

ASSET MAP

1

2

3

4

7

8

FINANCIAL DATA*

Acquisition Date

29/06/2017

Acquisition Price

€6.5M

Gross Asset Value

€7.0M

Average Base Monthly Rent

11.18 €/m²/month

Occupancy Rate

100%

WALE (Expiry)

12.36 years

National & International Tenant Component

100%

* Data from units owned by Castellana Properties at March 2020.

CIUDAD DEL TRANSPORTE ASSETS PORTFOLIO

DESCRIPTION

The park, located in Castellón, was inaugurated in 1998 and since then it has been extended several times during 2001 and 2006.

5

The retail park has a total area of 19,300 sqm of which Castellana Properties owns 2 units with a GLA of 3,250 sqm: Tiendanimal and Kiabi. Other retailers in the same park are Conforama, Media Markt, Foster's Hollywood, Mc Donald's and Feuvert.

6

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

CATCHMENT AREA

COMMERCIAL MIX BY GLA*

0-20 min

0-10 min

157,354 inhab

228,545 inhab

CASTELLÓN

Onda

DE LA PLANA

57.2%

Fashion & Accesories

Villareal

Almazora

42.8%

Pets

Burriana

La Vall d´Uixó

0-30 min

523,927 inhab

Sagunto

43

17OFFICES

Edificio Alcobendas

LOCATION

Madrid

TOTAL GLA

11,046 SQM

OWNED BY CASTELLANA PROPERTIES

69%

UNITS

1

PARKING SPACES

113

DESCRIPTION

The office building is located in Alcobendas, Madrid. It has a GLA of 16,055 sqm, of which 11,046 sqm are owned by Castellana Properties. The building has 113 parking spots, distributed at ground level and underground. It also complies with the ISO 14001:2015 standard, for an effective environmental management system.

FINANCIAL DATA

Acquisition Date

30/05/2016

Acquisition Price

€17.0M

Gross Asset Value

€20.7M

Average Base Monthly Rent

10.89 €/m²/month

Occupancy Rate

100%

WALE (Expiry)

11.17 years

44

18OFFICES

Edificio

Bollullos

LOCATION

Sevilla

TOTAL GLA

5,698 SQM

OWNERSHIP %

52%

UNITS

1

PARKING SPACES

174

DESCRIPTION

Edificio Bollullos was built in 2007 with a total area of 10,870 sqm, and a total gross area for rent of 5,698 sqm. The building has two floors, and an outdoor parking with 174 spots.

FINANCIAL DATA

Acquisition Date

30/05/2016

Acquisition Price

€5.5M

Gross Asset Value

€5.7M

Average Base Monthly Rent

7.10 €/m²/month

Occupancy Rate

100%

WALE (Expiry)

11.17 years

Rubén Darío, 3

28010 Madrid

(+34) 91 426 86 86

www.castellanaproperties.es

Disclaimer

Castellana Properties SOCIMI SA published this content on 14 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 July 2020 16:40:09 UTC
