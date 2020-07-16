Castellana Properties Socimi S A : Asset Book March 2020 0 07/16/2020 | 12:41pm EDT Send by mail :

Asset Book MARCH 2020 2 The Competitive Edge of Castellana Properties SPECIALIST IN RETAIL Specialists in the Spanish retail sector, with 16 retail properties valued at over €1bn BUILDING ROBUST COMMITTED TO AND HEALTHY DELIVER THE GROWTH HIGHEST STANDARDS Growth of the Property company profitability in a that aims to generate healthy way to achieve maximum ROI for its predictable, stable and shareholders growing incomes HIGH QUALITY PORTFOLIO Market leader, allowing it to carefully handpick the properties that are in line with its strategy ACTIVE AT THE CUTTING-EDGE OF MANAGEMENT THE NEW TRENDS A unique and effective Castellana Properties management style actively spearheads new with an in-house team trends at its shopping actively managing its centre: entire portfolio FOCUS ON INCOMES Incentivized to achieve FFO growth Stable NOI with upside potential Management team formed by expert professionals, each boasting an average of over 20 years' experience Supported by its main shareholder which also benefits from a tried and tested track record It boasts strong Dominant assets in Castellana Properties is corporate governance catchment areas of one of REITs that most and a highly c. 150,000 people or has grown in the last experienced Board of more years, positioning the Directors company as one of Highly diversified the main players in the Its core values portfolio in terms of market are integrity and property type, regions, transparency categories and tenants, Selective capex & offering a low level of development deliver portfolio risk enhanced income growth •Omnichannel retailing Investing in its properties to deliver •F&B and leisure value add is the experiences cornerstone of its philosophy •Active technology management Highly dynamic and efficient team, able to •Developing innovative adapt when it comes to and disruptive decision-making projects Strong operational focus on integrating our assets with local communities, anticipating customers' needs and deep support to our tenants Competitive Dividend Yield as a focal point Alignment with the distribution of more than 80% of FFO 3 Castellana Properties Assets 9 14 111 12 10 18 3 2 6 4 17 8 16 5 13 7 15 RETAIL PARKS 7 Granaita 8 Parque Oeste 9 Parque Principado 10 Marismas del Polvorín 11 La Heredad 12 La Serena 13 Pinatar Park SHOPPING CENTRES 14 Mejostilla El Faro Motril Retail Park 1 15 2 Bahía Sur 16 Ciudad del Transporte 3Los Arcos 4 Vallsur OFFICES 5 Habaneras 17 Ed. Alcobendas 6 Puerta Europa 18 Ed. Bollullos 4 Total Portfolio KEY FACTS* AVERAGE BASE GLA ACQUISITION PRICE** GROSS ASSET VALUE MONTHLY RENT 373,419 SQM €921.5M €1,003.5M 14.27€ NATIONAL & INTERNATIONAL OCCUPANCY RATE WALE (EXPIRY) NET OPERATING COST RATIO TENANT COMPONENT 98.30% 13.47 YEARS 5.08% 93.04% PORTFOLIO SPLIT BY GAV* PORTFOLIO SPLIT BY GLA* 67%Shopping Centres 30%Retail Parks 3%Offices 53%Shopping Centres 42%Retail Parks 5%Offices Data from units owned by Castellana Properties at March 2020. (**) Transaction costs not included.

(**) Transaction costs not included. 5 Retail Portfolio KEY FACTS* GLA ACQUISITION PRICE** 356,675 SQM €899.0M AVERAGE BASE GROSS ASSET VALUE MONTHLY RENT €977.1M 14.52€ OCCUPANCY RATE WALE (EXPIRY) 98.21% 13.59 YEARS NATIONAL & INTERNATIONAL NET OPERATING COST RATIO TENANT COMPONENT 5.25% 92.67% Data from units owned by Castellana Properties at March 2020. (**) Transaction costs not included. COMMERCIAL MIX BY GLA* 27.4% Fashion & Accesories 12.4% Food 9.2% Sports 8.5% Household Goods 8.4% DIY 8.0% Food & Beverage 6.8% Electronics 4.5% Leisure 3.9% Pets 3.6% Culture & Gifts 3.0% Services 2.6% Health & Beauty 1.8% Others 6 Retail Tenant Exposure TENANT PROFILE BY CONTRACTUAL RENT TOP 10 TENANTS BY RENT 4.5% 4.0% Top 10 tenants 3.0% 27% of retail base rent 2.8% 2.7% 2.5% 93% Large national and international tenants 2.2% 27% Top 10 tenants 7% Local tenants 2.0% 1.9% Well diversified and low risk Retail portfolio with more than 600 tenants, 93% of them National & International. 1.8% 7 Shopping Centres 1 El Faro 2Bahía Sur 3Los Arcos Location Badajoz Location San Fernando (Cádiz) Location Sevilla Total GLA 66,422 sqm Total GLA 56,666 sqm Total GLA 35,634 sqm Units 107 Units 102 Units 104 Parking spaces 2,840 Parking spaces 2,818 Parking spaces 1,800 Catchment area 517,491 inhab. Catchment area 674,250 inhab. Catchment area 1,499,884 inhab. 4Vallsur 5Habaneras 6Puerta Europa Location Valladolid Location Torrevieja (Alicante) Location Algeciras (Cadiz) Total GLA 35,770 sqm Total GLA 24,166 sqm Total GLA 29,732 sqm Units 100 Units 68 Units 81 Parking spaces 1,870 Parking spaces 802 Parking spaces 1,958 Catchment area 477,746 inhab. Catchment area 531,670 inhab. Catchment area 311,110 inhab. 8 Shopping Centres Portfolio KEY FACTS* COMMERCIAL MIX BY GLA* GLA 198,831 SQM GROSS ASSET VALUE €681.7M AVERAGE BASE MONTHLY RENT 19.63€ WALE (EXPIRY) 10.62 YEARS NATIONAL & INTERNATIONAL TENANT COMPONENT 95.37% ACQUISITION PRICE** €637.1M ANNUAL FOOTFALL*** 34.60M OCCUPANCY RATE 97.23% NET OPERATING COST RATIO 5.73% 45.6% Fashion & Accesories 11.5% Food 9.2% Food & Beverage 5.7% Culture & Gifts 5.3% Leisure 5.2% Sports 5.1% Health & Beauty 3.3% Services 2.7% DIY 2.2% Others 2.0% Electronics 1.6% Household Goods 0.6% Pets (*) Data from units owned by Castellana Properties at March 2020. El Faro's Fair Value includes three adjacent land plots worth €3.28m. Los Arcos' Fair Value includes a purchase option to buy an adjacent land plot worth €2m.

(***) 2019 visits to the SCs. 9 1SHOPPING CENTRE El Faro LOCATION Badajoz TOTAL GLA 66,422 SQM OWNED BY CASTELLANA PROPERTIES 66% UNITS 107 ANNUAL FOOTFALL 6.9M PARKING SPACES 2,840 CATCHMENT AREA 517,491 inhab. 10 ASSET MAP 7 1 5 8 EL FAROASSETS PORTFOLIO DESCRIPTION El Faro is the largest shopping and leisure centre of the region of Extremadura. Situated in Badajoz, the nearest city to the Portuguese border, has a total area of 66,422 sqm of which 43,593 sqm are owned by Castellana Properties. With 2,840 free parking spaces and more than 100 stores, the shopping center is the commercial reference in the Extremadura Region, with a catchment area of c. 520K inhabitants. Among its 107 stores there are international brands such as Primark (the only store in the entire Region), Inditex Group, Media Markt, Hipercor or El Corte Inglés Outlet that, together with its wide range of restaurants, have made El Faro a commercial icon in the west of Spain and Portugal (Alentejo). The shopping center is improving the leisure experience with a Premium Cinema, managed by one of the worldwide leaders within the cinema exhibition sector: Yelmo Cines, as well as a wide range of tasteful international restaurants in a new area. The upcoming redevelopment will transform the center preserving the very best of what El Faro has to offer. 3 4 8 9 El Faro is deeply involved with the community, through different agreements with local authorities. Likewise, the Spanish Association for Standardization and Certification (SGS) has granted El Faro with the Universal Accessibility Certification (UNE 170001-2:2007) for being a commercial centre globally accessible and without architectural barriers. 2 10 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 FINANCIAL DATA* CATCHMENT AREA COMMERCIAL MIX BY GLA* Acquisition Date 31/07/2018 Acquisition Price €152.7M Gross Asset Value €162.0M Average Base Monthly Rent 18.91 €/m²/month Occupancy Rate 96.79% WALE (Expiry) 9.09 years National & International Tenant Component 97% * Data from units owned by Castellana Properties at March 2020. 0-30 min 50.3% 517,491 inhab 10.7% Alburquerque 9.1% La Roca de 7.9% 0-20 min la Sierra 6.0% 184,153 inhab 4.9% Portugal 3.3% Elvas Estremoz BADAJOZ 2.9% 0-10 min 2.1% 99,840 inhab 1.4% Olivenza La Albuera 1.0% 0.5% Fashion & Accesories Food & Beverage Electronics Leisure Health & Beauty Household Goods Culture & Gifts Sports Services Pets Others Food 11 2SHOPPING CENTRE Bahía Sur LOCATION San Fernando (Cádiz) TOTAL GLA 56,666 SQM OWNED BY CASTELLANA PROPERTIES 64% UNITS 102 ANNUAL FOOTFALL 6.5M PARKING SPACES 2,818 CATCHMENT AREA 674,250 inhab. 12 ASSET MAP 1 4 2 9 8 5 BAHÍA SURASSETS PORTFOLIO DESCRIPTION Bahía Sur is located in the city of San Fernando (Cadiz) in a unique natural environment with views to the Bay of Cadiz. It is very well connected to the city centre of Cadiz located next to the train station and the main sports resort of the county. The shopping centre has a catchment area of c. 675K inhabitants, and it offers a modern concept of retail in which shopping, leisure and natural spaces merge to create a unique place and experience. Fashion, beauty, sports, home or hypermarket are present in over 100 stores and 56,666 sqm (of which 36.433 sqm are owned by Castellana Properties) with national and international brands like Carrefour, Disney Store or Zara. Restaurant offering in Bahía Sur includes American, Asian, Mexican, Italian or Mediterranean cuisine with different restaurants and cafés. In the upcoming months new 14 fashion brands will arrive, along with a new Premium Yelmo Cinemas with the latest technology in a space of 3,000 sqm. The shopping centre has a straightforward proposal: offer the visitor a new model of shopping in a unique space. A privileged environment with lovely sunsets where visitors can ride bicycles through its Natural Park, enjoy the views with free binoculars or take part in different entertainment activities all year long. For it, Bahía Sur has developed a program of 100 measures which guarantee and promote the protection of the environment and 7 sustainable development. Also, the Shopping centre has the BREEAM Spain certificate, which grants the rating of Excellence in Building Management and has the ISO 14001 quality certification for waste, recycling and reuse. 6 10 3 FINANCIAL DATA* Acquisition Date 31/07/2018 Acquisition Price €132.4M Gross Asset Value €140.7M Average Base Monthly Rent 30.81€/m²/month Occupancy Rate 97.02% WALE (Expiry) 5.60 years National & International Tenant Component 91% * Data from units owned by Castellana Properties at March 2020. CATCHMENT AREA Jerez de la Frontera El Puerto de Santa María CádizPuerto Real 0-20 min 342,105 inhab SAN FERNANDO Chiclana de la Frontera 0-10 min 192,152 inhab Conil de la Frontera 0-30 min 674,250 inhab COMMERCIAL MIX BY GLA* 42.4% Fashion & Accesories 22.4% Food & Beverage 9.8% Sports 8.3% Culture & Gifts 6.5% Others 5.0% Health & Beauty 4.3% Services 1.1% Household Goods 0.3% Food 13 3SHOPPING CENTRE Los Arcos LOCATION Sevilla TOTAL GLA 35,634 SQM OWNED BY CASTELLANA PROPERTIES 83% UNITS 104 ANNUAL FOOTFALL 6.3M PARKING SPACES 1,800 CATCHMENT AREA 1,499,884 inhab. 14 LOS ARCOSASSETS PORTFOLIO ASSET MAP DESCRIPTION 5 First Floor 8 10 6 7 3 Los Arcos, located in one of the most important areas of Seville, has a total area of 35,634 sqm, of which 29,696 sqm are owned by Castellana Properties. Divided into two floors of shopping galleries, Los Arcos is one of the largest shopping centres in the city. With more than 100 brands, it is an urban reference in retail with one of the largest and widest commercial mix in the region with key brands such as Zara, Kiabi, C&A, City Cinema Union, Toys R Us, Deichmann, Primor, Bershka, Mcdonald's or Foster's Hollywood, among others. It also has a free underground parking with 1,800 parking spaces. Opened in 1992 along with the Universal Exhibition, it was the first Shopping Centre in Seville and, since 2013 has a completely renovated image and architecture, with wide and bright corridors for a better customer experience. After the purchase of the Hypermarket surface by Castellana Properties in 2019, the Shopping centre will have a new and better commercial mix on the ground floor. The upcoming redevelopment will transform Los Arcos with Mercadona as key anchor and 14 new international and national brands. 4 1 As part of Castellana Properties, business growth and environmental sustainability are interrelated in Los Arcos and they constitute a strategic thrust. Therefore, the shopping centre is committed to sustainable initiatives like 2 supporting the local economy and promoting clean energy sources, like the solar panels installed for self-supply electricity, amongst others. 9 Ground Floor 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 FINANCIAL DATA* CATCHMENT AREA COMMERCIAL MIX BY GLA* Acquisition Date 31/07/2018 0-30 min Acquisition Price €125.7M 1,499,884 inhab Gross Asset Value €135.8M 0-10 min 52.6% 552,803 inhab San José de 19.7% Average Base Monthly Rent 30.94 €/m²/month la Rinconada Carmona Camas 9.7% Occupancy Rate 98.77% Mairena del SEVILLE 7.9% Aljarafe Alcalá de Guadaira 5.3% Coriadel Río WALE (Expiry) 9.05 years 2.5% Dos Hermanas National & International Tenant Component 95% Los Palacios Utrera 0-20 min 2.2% 1,133,576 inhab 0.1% y Villafranca Fashion & Accesories Culture & Gifts Food & Beverage Health & Beauty Services Others Sports Food * Data from units owned by Castellana Properties at March 2020. 15 4SHOPPING CENTRE Vallsur LOCATION Valladolid TOTAL GLA 35,770 SQM OWNED BY CASTELLANA PROPERTIES 98% UNITS 100 ANNUAL FOOTFALL 5.9M PARKING SPACES 1,870 CATCHMENT AREA 477,746 inhab. 16 ASSET MAP 10 9 Second Floor 2 3 7 8 6 First Floor 5 Ground Floor 1 4 FINANCIAL DATA* VALLSURASSETS PORTFOLIO DESCRIPTION Vallsur shopping centre was opened in 1998 and is situated in a residential area that has been continuosly developed since then. Its unbeatable location makes Vallsur the place chosen by thousands of citizens to shopping throughout the year. With 35,770 sqm (of which 35,212 sqm are owned by Castellana Properties) and 1,870 parking spaces, the shopping centre was extended 3,000 sqm and was refurbished in 2013. In 2014 received the Best Shopping Center Renovation Award given by the Spanish Association of Shopping Centers (AECC). The shopping center has 100 units that create a compelling offer of fashion, shoes, accessories and restaurants, with brands like Inditex, H&M, Forum Sport, Foster´s Hollywood or KFC among others. In 2018, Yelmo Cines opened in the shopping centre the second Premium cinemas in Spain with 8 top-quality screens. Since its inauguration, the shopping centre has a clear commitment to the environment, having implemented an environmental management system in accordance with the BREEAM Certification. 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 CATCHMENT AREA COMMERCIAL MIX BY GLA* Acquisition Date 31/07/2018 Acquisition Price €88.9M Gross Asset Value €91.4M Average Base Monthly Rent 14.76 €/m²/month Occupancy Rate 96.12% WALE (Expiry) 16.59 years National & International Tenant Component 97% * Data from units owned by Castellana Properties at March 2020. 42.2% 0-20 min 30.8% 424,259 inhab 0-10 min 6.7% 280,146 inhab 5.8% Zaratán VALLADOLID 4.0% La Cistérniga Arroyo de 3.8% Tudela de la encomienda Tordesillas Simancas Duero 2.9% 2.1% 0.9% 0-30 min 0.6% 0.1% 477,746 inhab Food Fashion & Accesories Leisure Food & Beverage Services Sports Health & Beauty Culture & Gifts Pets Household Goods Others 17 5SHOPPING CENTRE Habaneras LOCATION Torrevieja (Alicante) TOTAL GLA 24,166 SQM OWNED BY CASTELLANA PROPERTIES 100% UNITS 68 ANNUAL FOOTFALL 4.2M PARKING SPACES 802 CATCHMENT AREA 531,670 inhab. 18 ASSET MAP 9 Second Floor 10 6 7 First Floor 5 4 8 Ground Floor 2 1 3 HABANERASASSETS PORTFOLIO DESCRIPTION The shopping centre is located in the city of Torrevieja in the Alicante province, halfway between Alicante and Murcia. Its catchment area comprises 530K citizens in a 30-minute drive radius with an added transient population of 178K. This modern shopping centre was built in 2005 with a total area of 24,166 sqm. It has around 68 stores distributed in 3 floors. Two floors above ground level, and another floor underground that combines shopping stores and parking. Habaneras is a centre of open-air Mediterranean architecture, where you can stroll peacefully and enjoy the pleasant temperatures of south eastern Spain. The shopping centre sits within a retail park alongside complementary attractions such as a Carrefour superstore and an eight-screen IMF cinema.The parking area has 802 free parking spots, 700 underground and 102 at ground level with direct access from the street. Fashion retailers, including market leaders like the Inditex Group, C&A and H&M, are particularly well represented and are the main draws for customers, along with big-name stores like Aki Bricolaje (4,000 sqm), Forum Sport (2,000 sqm), Zara (1,895 sqm) and H&M (1,407 sqm), among others. Habaneras is also fully committed with the sustainability of its facilities. The shopping centre has a strict policy to save and increase the efficiency of energy consumption, as well as the production of renewable energy in the building. For this purpose, the Shopping centre has reached the ISO 14001 and BREEAM quality certifications. 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 FINANCIAL DATA* CATCHMENT AREA COMMERCIAL MIX BY GLA* Acquisition Date 09/05/2018 Acquisition Price €80.6M Gross Asset Value €88.9M Average Base Monthly Rent 18.57 €/m²/month Occupancy Rate 98.99% WALE (Expiry) 8.11 years National & International Tenant Component 97% * Data from units owned by Castellana Properties at March 2020. Crevillent Elche 0-20 min 47.3% 17.4% 236,898 inhab Orihuela 9.7% 7.1% 6.3% Murcia TORREVIEJA 4.4% 3.8% 0-10 min 2.5% 97,777 inhab 0-30 min 1.2% 0.3% 531,670 inhab Los Alcazares Fashion & Accesories DIY Sports Health & Beauty Culture & Gifts Food & Beverage Others Services Household Goods Food 19 6SHOPPING CENTRE Puerta Europa LOCATION Algeciras (Cadiz) TOTAL GLA 29,732 SQM OWNED BY CASTELLANA PROPERTIES 100% UNITS 81 ANNUAL FOOTFALL 4.8M PARKING SPACES 1,958 CATCHMENT AREA 311,110 inhab. 20 PUERTA EUROPAASSETS PORTFOLIO ASSET MAP DESCRIPTION 1 2 First Floor Puerta Europa, located in Algeciras (Cadiz), is the most important shopping centre of Gibraltar area. It is located next to the A7 highway with easy access at only 15 minutes distance by car from the city's harbour. It is also accesible by foot and public transport. The shopping center counts with 1,958 free parking spots. The shopping center has a total area of 29,732 sqm with an occupancy of 97%, counting with important openings that has permitted to land unique brands in the region. It has a catchment area over 311,110 inhabitants, and offers a wide selection of fashion, leisure and restaurants in more than 80 units, distributed in two floors. 5 The fashion brands cover approximately 55% of the GLA , with top brands like Primark, Zara, H&M, Lefties and Sprinter, amongst others, followed by Yelmo cinema and the supermarket Mercadona with more than 3,000 sqm each. It also has a food corner with important brands as Mc Donalds, Foster's Hollywood or Pomodoro. 3 1 2 3 4 5 4 6 Ground Floor 7 6 7 8 9 10 10 9 8 FINANCIAL DATA* CATCHMENT AREA COMMERCIAL MIX BY GLA* Acquisition Date 31/07/2019 Acquisition Price €56.8M Gross Asset Value €62.9M Average Base Monthly Rent 14.24 €/m²/month Occupancy Rate 96.94% 0-20 min 249,502 inhab 0-30 min 311,110 inhab San Roque La Línea 54.1% Fashion & Accesories 11.0% Food 10.9% Leisure 7.4% Food & Beverage 4.6% Sports 3.7% Health & Beauty WALE (Expiry) 11.24 years National & International Tenant Component 93% * Data from units owned by Castellana Properties at March 2020. ALGECIRAS Gibraltar 0-10 min 125,554 inhab 3.0% Services 2.7% Culture & Gifts 1.8% Others 0.5% Household Goods 0.3% Pets 21 Retail Parks 7 Granaita 8Parque Oeste 9Parque Principado 10Marismas del Polvorín 11La Heredad Location Pulianas (Granada) Location Alcorcón (Madrid) Location Siero (Asturias) Location Huelva Location Mérida (Badajoz) Total GLA 83,490 sqm Total GLA 32,698 sqm Total GLA 16,246 sqm Total GLA 18,220 sqm Total GLA 13,447 sqm Units 73 Units 18 Units 6 Units 12 Units 12 Parking spaces 3,316 Parking spaces 723 Parking spaces 403 Parking spaces 623 Parking spaces 400 Catchment area 628,002 inhab. Catchment area 5,856,325 inhab. Catchment area 866,511 inhab. Catchment area 318,213 inhab. Catchment area 218,912 inhab. 12La Serena 13Pinatar Park 14Mejostilla 15Motril Retail Park 16Ciudad del Transporte Location Villanueva de la Serena Location San Pedro del Pinatar Location Cáceres Location Motril (Granada) Location C. de la Plana (Castellón) (Badajoz) (Murcia) Total GLA 7,281 sqm Total GLA 9,165 sqm Total GLA 19,300 sqm Total GLA 12,405 sqm Total GLA 13,261 sqm Units 7 Units 12 Units 12 Units 10 Units 12 Parking spaces 225 Parking spaces 285 Parking spaces 734 Parking spaces 614 Parking spaces 367 Catchment area 133,871 inhab. Catchment area 158,659 inhab. Catchment area 523,927 inhab. Catchment area 114,848 inhab. Catchment area 711,475 inhab. 22 Retail Parks Portfolio KEY FACTS* GLA ACQUISITION PRICE** 157,844 SQM €261.9M AVERAGE BASE GROSS ASSET VALUE MONTHLY RENT €295.5M 9.50€ OCCUPANCY RATE WALE (EXPIRY) 99.20% 16.58 YEARS NATIONAL & INTERNATIONAL NET OPERATING COST RATIO TENANT COMPONENT 4.28% 90.01% Data from units owned by Castellana Properties at March 2020. (**) Transaction costs not included. COMMERCIAL MIX BY GLA* 15.3% Household Goods 13.9% DIY 13.3% Food 13.2% Sports 11.5% Electronics 9.4% Fashion & Accesories 7.1% Pets 6.7% Food & Beverage 3.7% Leisure 2.8% Services 1.6% Culture & Gifts 1.5% Others 0.1% Health & Beauty 23 7RETAIL PARK Granaita LOCATION Pulianas (Granada) TOTAL GLA 83,490 SQM OWNED BY CASTELLANA PROPERTIES 65% UNITS 73 PARKING SPACES 3,316 CATCHMENT AREA 628,002 inhab. 24 ASSET MAP 6 3 7 5 8 10 1 GRANAITAASSETS PORTFOLIO DESCRIPTION The retail park is located in Pulianas, a suburbian town that surrounds the northern part of the city of Granada. This location is considered strategic because it has easy access from the highways A44 y A92 that connects Madrid and Seville respectively, as well as the N432 road connecting with Cordoba and Badajoz. The retail park is embraced in a larger retail hub of more than 100,000 sqm GLA forming the largest of the region. Granaíta Retail Park, with a total area of 83,490 sqm of which 54,571 sqm are owned by Castellana Properties, is the result of the integration of Kinepolis Park and the Alameda Shopping Center. After an investment of 5,5 million euros, it was reopened in March 2019 with a renovated image, under a unique brand and a modern and innovative design. Castellana Properties plans to invest further in the union of both commercial areas with more green and sport areas. Granaita has become the new hub to respond the demand of entertainment, fashion and leisure for youth and families of Granada and its metropolitan areas. Moreover, due to its great location and accessibility the influence area includes cities of the western side of Granada and the near province of Jaen. Some of the main tenants are renowned brands like Mercadona, Carrefour, Burger King, Kinepolis, Decathlon, Maison du Monde, Aki, Kiwoko o Muerde La Pasta among others. 2 9 4 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 FINANCIAL DATA* CATCHMENT AREA COMMERCIAL MIX BY GLA* Acquisition Date 05/12/2017 Acquisition Price €96.1M Gross Asset Value €111.1M Average Base Monthly Rent 10.27 €/m²/month Occupancy Rate 98.67% WALE (Expiry) 13.17 years National & International Tenant Component 87% * Data from units owned by Castellana Properties at March 2020. 21.6% 0-30 min 14.2% 628,002 inhab 11.5% Alcalá la Real 11.1% 8.1% Iznalloz 7.7% 0-20 min 0-10 min 5.9% 553,038 inhab 277,318 inhab 5.5% Pinos Puente 4.2% GRANADA 3.8% 3.2% Alhama de 2.9% Granada 0.4% Sports Household Goods Fashion & Accesories Food & Beverage Electronics DIY Food Leisure Others Pets Services Culture & Gifts Health & Beauty 25 8RETAIL PARK Parque Oeste LOCATION Alcorcón (Madrid) TOTAL GLA 32,698 SQM OWNED BY CASTELLANA PROPERTIES 42% UNITS 18 PARKING SPACES 723 CATCHMENT AREA 5,856,325 inhab. 26 ASSET MAP 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 FINANCIAL DATA* PARQUE OESTEASSETS PORTFOLIO DESCRIPTION The retail park is one of the main commercial areas in Madrid. With 18 units, Castellana Properties owns 13,604 sqm of 32,698 sqm total area. Well known brands such as Media Markt, Kiwoko and Espaço Casa are part of the offer. The retail park is embraced in a larger retail hub of more than 125,000 sqm GLA developed in two phases in 1994 and 1996. At only 10 minutes from the retail park there is a big population close to 750,000 inhabitants, and it reaches more than 5,000,000 citizens in the whole catchment area. The retail hub is one of the biggest in the country and is distributed along two main streets where each 1tenant has its own parking area. Other brands available in the hub include Kiabi, Decathlon, Ikea, Leroy Merlin and Alcampo, among others. Furthermore, there are independent restaurants that complete the offer. 2 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 CATCHMENT AREA COMMERCIAL MIX BY GLA* Acquisition Date 29/06/2017 Acquisition Price €43.0M Gross Asset Value €50.2M Average Base Monthly Rent 16.40 €/m²/month Occupancy Rate 100% WALE (Expiry) 19.93 years National & International Tenant Component 100% * Data from units owned by Castellana Properties at March 2020. La Estación Tres Cantos San Sebastián Las Rozas de los Reyes Alcobendas de Madrid Majadahonda Madrid Coslada 51.9% 0-10 min ALCORCÓN SanFernando 22.4% 733,511 inhab Leganés de Henares 14.6% MÓSTOLES Getafe Arganda 8.6% Fuenlabrada 0-20 min Parla Pinto 2.6% 3,340,940 inhab Valdemoro 0-30 min Aranjuez 5,856,325 inhab Electronics Pets Fashion & Accesories Household Goods Services 27 9RETAIL PARK Parque Principado LOCATION Siero (Asturias) TOTAL GLA 16,246 SQM OWNED BY CASTELLANA PROPERTIES 100% UNITS 6 PARKING SPACES 403 CATCHMENT AREA 866,511 inhab. 28 PARQUE PRINCIPADO ASSETS PORTFOLIO ASSET MAP DESCRIPTION The retail park is located in the town of Sieros in Asturias next to the shopping center Parque Principado, the largest shopping center of the region, with a large influence area due to its location. It constitutes a 2 perfect complementary offer to the large shopping centre. Situated at 10 minutes from Oviedo, the park has an influence area of 860K citizens. It was inaugurated in 2003 and has a GLA of 16,246 sqm owned entirely by Castellana Properties, it has 6 units and 403 outdoor parking spots. Some of the main tenants are Bricomart, Conforama, Intersport, Burger King, and Kiwoko. 3 1 2 3 4 5 5 4 1 FINANCIAL DATA* CATCHMENT AREA COMMERCIAL MIX BY GLA* Acquisition Date 29/06/2017 Acquisition Price €30.0M Gross Asset Value €33.1M Average Base Monthly Rent 9.64 €/m²/month Occupancy Rate 100% WALE (Expiry) 11.40 years National & International Tenant Component 100% * Data from units owned by Castellana Properties at March 2020. Avilés Gijón 0-20 min 43.4% 0-10 min 41.2% 502,691 inhab 131,531 inhab 7.7% OVIEDO 4.7% Langreo 3.0% Mieres 0-30 min 866,511 inhab DIY Household Goods Sports Pets Food & Beverage 29 10RETAIL PARK Marismas del Polvorín LOCATION Huelva TOTAL GLA 18,220 SQM OWNED BY CASTELLANA PROPERTIES 100% UNITS 12 PARKING SPACES 623 CATCHMENT AREA 318,213 inhab. 30 MARISMAS DEL POLVORÍN ASSETS PORTFOLIO ASSET MAP DESCRIPTION 1 3 9 10 5 6 7 4 8 The park is located in Huelva and has an influence area of more than 318,000 citizens. It was inaugurated in 2008, and it has a total area of 18,220 sqm in two floors. The retail park has 12 units and more than 620 outdoor parking spots to the visitor's convenience. Some of the main tenants are Media Markt, Espaço Casa, C&A, Mercadona, among others. 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 2 FINANCIAL DATA* CATCHMENT AREA COMMERCIAL MIX BY GLA* Acquisition Date 29/06/2017 Acquisition Price €25.0M Gross Asset Value €27.3M Average Base Monthly Rent 7.77 €/m²/month Occupancy Rate 100% WALE (Expiry) 21.28 years National & International Tenant Component 100% 0-30 min 318,213 inhab 0-20 min 242,811 inhab Gibraleón Cartaya Bollullos Par del Condado Lepe HUELVA Monguer Almonte 0-10 min 144,990 inhab 23.9% Food 21.9% Electronics 15.1% Leisure 13.4% Fashion & Accesories 9.9% Sports 8.2% Pets 6.9% Household Goods 0.8% Services * Data from units owned by Castellana Properties at March 2020. 31 11RETAIL PARK La Heredad LOCATION Mérida (Badajoz) TOTAL GLA 13,447 SQM OWNED BY CASTELLANA PROPERTIES 100% UNITS 12 PARKING SPACES 400 CATCHMENT AREA 218,912 inhab. 32 ASSET MAP 8 1 3 4 5 6 7 FINANCIAL DATA* Acquisition Date 29/06/2017 Acquisition Price €17.5M Gross Asset Value €19.3M Average Base Monthly Rent 7.77 €/m²/month Occupancy Rate 96.01% WALE (Expiry) 20.21 years National & International Tenant Component 92% * Data from units owned by Castellana Properties at March 2020. LA HEREDADASSETS PORTFOLIO DESCRIPTION This retail park has a great location in Merida (Badajoz), and an influence area of 218,000 citizens. The park was opened in October 2011 and it has a total area of 13,447 sqm and 12 units owned entirely by Castellana Properties. It offers 400 outdoor parking spots. The main tenants are Mercadona, Dealz, Leroy Merlin, Espaço Casa, Sprinter, Kiwoko, and Burger King, among others. Aki will be transform to Leroy Merlin in the following months. 1 2 3 4 2 5 6 7 8 CATCHMENT AREA COMMERCIAL MIX BY GLA* 0-30 min 218,912 inhab 36.8% Food 30.5% DIY Montijo MÉRIDA 11.6% Sports 8.2% Household Goods Calamonte 0-10 min 5.1% Food & Beverage 69,789 inhab 4.5% Pets 0-20 min 3.3% Electronics 122,963 inhab Almendrejo Villafranca de los Sarros 33 12RETAIL PARK La Serena LOCATION Villanueva de la Serena (Badajoz) TOTAL GLA 12,405 SQM OWNED BY CASTELLANA PROPERTIES 100% UNITS 10 PARKING SPACES 614 CATCHMENT AREA 114,848 inhab. 34 LA SERENAASSETS PORTFOLIO ASSET MAP DESCRIPTION The retail park is located in the most dynamic shopping area in Villanueva de la Serena and Don Benito, in the province of Badajoz. It was opened in April 2009, went through an extension in 2010 and is the main offer of retail in the county. The park has now 10 units and a total area of 12,405 sqm, entirely owned by Castellana Properties. It has 614 outdoor parking spots and some of the main tenants are Aki, Mercadona, Dealz, Sprinter, Burger King 5 and Pomodoro. Aki store will be transformed to Leroy Merlin in the upcoming months. 1 9 1 2 3 4 5 10 8 6 7 6 7 8 9 10 2 3 4 FINANCIAL DATA* CATCHMENT AREA COMMERCIAL MIX BY GLA* Acquisition Date 16/06/2017 Acquisition Price €14.0M Gross Asset Value €15.5M Average Base Monthly Rent 7.20 €/m²/month Occupancy Rate 100% WALE (Expiry) 19.69 years National & International Tenant Component 93% * Data from units owned by Castellana Properties at March 2020. 0-30 min 114,848 inhab 0-20 min 28.3% 24.2% 84,599 inhab 0-10 min 13.3% 58,691 inhab 12.1% Medellin VILLANUEVA 8.6% DE LA SERENA 6.2% Don Benito 4.0% Campanario 3.2% La Guarda DIY Food Electronics Sports Food & Beverage Household Goods Pets Culture & Gifts 35 13RETAIL PARK Pinatar Park LOCATION San Pedro del Pinatar (Murcia) TOTAL GLA 13,261 SQM OWNED BY CASTELLANA PROPERTIES 100% UNITS 12 PARKING SPACES 367 CATCHMENT AREA 711,475 inhab. 36 PINATAR PARKASSETS PORTFOLIO ASSET MAP DESCRIPTION The retail park opened in December 2016 and is located in San Pedro del Pinatar, a coastal holidays destination town 35 km south of Murcia. The park is situated on the road N-332 next to the shopping centre Dos Mares, connecting with Murcia city. 6 The park has a total area of 13,261 sqm and 12 tenants, including Leroy Merlin, Kiwoko and Burger King. Leroy Merlin store has been recently inaugurated after a big refurbishment done last year and transforming 5 Aki store into Leroy Merlin. The park has been extended in 2019 adding 2,624 sqm and 3 new tenants 3 4 (Tedi, Max Colchon and OKSÍ Multihogar). 2 7 Additionally, the park has two more areas of 2,374 sqm. 8 1 1 2 3 4 5 9 6 7 8 9 FINANCIAL DATA* CATCHMENT AREA COMMERCIAL MIX BY GLA* Acquisition Date 05/12/2017 Acquisition Price €14.3M Gross Asset Value €15.0M Average Base Monthly Rent 6.74 €/m²/month Occupancy Rate 100% WALE (Expiry) 22.92 years National & International Tenant Component 64% * Data from units owned by Castellana Properties at March 2020. Orihuela 0-20 min 190,885 inhab 27.2% Murcia Torrevieja 23.7% El Palmar 18.4% Pilar de la 9.8% Horadada SAN PEDRO 9.0% DEL PINATAR 4.6% Los Alcázares 3.9% 0-30 min 0-10 min 3.4% 97,164 inhab 711,475 inhab Cartagena Household Goods DIY Food Food & Beverage Services Pets Culture & Gifts Fashion & Accesories 37 14RETAIL PARK Mejostilla LOCATION Cáceres TOTAL GLA 7,281 SQM OWNED BY CASTELLANA PROPERTIES 100% UNITS 7 PARKING SPACES 225 CATCHMENT AREA 133,871 inhab. 38 ASSET MAP 1 6 5 4 FINANCIAL DATA* MEJOSTILLAASSETS PORTFOLIO DESCRIPTION The retail park is situated in Caceres and has a catchment area of 133,871 citizens. It was opened in 2007 with a total area of 7,281 sqm entirely owned by Castellana Properties. The park has 7 units and 225 outdoor parking spots. Some of the main tenants are Sprinter, Merkal, Burger King, and Aldi. 2 1 2 3 4 5 6 3 CATCHMENT AREA COMMERCIAL MIX BY GLA* Acquisition Date 29/06/2017 Acquisition Price €8.0M Gross Asset Value €8.4M Average Base Monthly Rent 6.73 €/m²/month Occupancy Rate 100% WALE (Expiry) 14.21 years National & International Tenant Component 70% * Data from units owned by Castellana Properties at March 2020. Cañaveral 0-20 min Hinojal 106,686 inhab 20.6% Monroy 18.3% 0-10 min 15.1% 14.8% 59,340 inhab 12.7% Arroyo de CÁCERES Huertas de la la Luz Magdalena 11.6% Aliseda 6.8% 0-30 min 133,871 inhab Sports Electronics Food Food & Beverage Services Household Goods Fashion & Accesories 39 15RETAIL PARK Motril Retail Park LOCATION Motril (Granada) TOTAL GLA 9,165 SQM OWNED BY CASTELLANA PROPERTIES 61% UNITS 12 PARKING SPACES 285 CATCHMENT AREA 158,659 inhab. 40 ASSET MAP 1 6 3 4 7 2 FINANCIAL DATA* MOTRIL RETAIL PARK ASSETS PORTFOLIO DESCRIPTION The retail park is located in Motril, a very touristic city. It was inaugurated in 2011. It has 12 units and a total area of 9,165 sqm from which 5,559 sqm are owned by Castellana Properties. The park has an influence area of 160,000 citizens, and 285 parking spots of which 60% are outdoor, and 40% underground. Amongst the main tenants there are Espaço Casa, Dealz, Kiwoko and Kiabi. 1 2 3 4 5 5 6 7 CATCHMENT AREA COMMERCIAL MIX BY GLA* Acquisition Date 29/06/2017 Acquisition Price €7.5M Gross Asset Value €8.5M Average Base Monthly Rent 8.78 €/m²/month Occupancy Rate 100% WALE (Expiry) 16.20 years National & International Tenant Component 100% * Data from units owned by Castellana Properties at March 2020. Granada La Zubia Padul 0-30 min 158,659 inhab 27.0% Dúrcal 22.5% Órgiva 21.1% 0-20 min 16.3% 13.2% 108,706 inhab Albuñol Salobreña MOTRIL Almuñecar 0-10 min 68,852 inhab Sports Fashion & Accesories Food Household Goods Pets 41 16RETAIL PARK Ciudad del Transporte LOCATION Castellón de la Plana (Castellón) TOTAL GLA 19,300 SQM OWNED BY CASTELLANA PROPERTIES 17% UNITS 12 PARKING SPACES 734 CATCHMENT AREA 523,927 inhab. 42 ASSET MAP 1 2 3 4 7 8 FINANCIAL DATA* Acquisition Date 29/06/2017 Acquisition Price €6.5M Gross Asset Value €7.0M Average Base Monthly Rent 11.18 €/m²/month Occupancy Rate 100% WALE (Expiry) 12.36 years National & International Tenant Component 100% * Data from units owned by Castellana Properties at March 2020. CIUDAD DEL TRANSPORTE ASSETS PORTFOLIO DESCRIPTION The park, located in Castellón, was inaugurated in 1998 and since then it has been extended several times during 2001 and 2006. 5 The retail park has a total area of 19,300 sqm of which Castellana Properties owns 2 units with a GLA of 3,250 sqm: Tiendanimal and Kiabi. Other retailers in the same park are Conforama, Media Markt, Foster's Hollywood, Mc Donald's and Feuvert. 6 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 CATCHMENT AREA COMMERCIAL MIX BY GLA* 0-20 min 0-10 min 157,354 inhab 228,545 inhab CASTELLÓN Onda DE LA PLANA 57.2% Fashion & Accesories Villareal Almazora 42.8% Pets Burriana La Vall d´Uixó 0-30 min 523,927 inhab Sagunto 43 17OFFICES Edificio Alcobendas LOCATION Madrid TOTAL GLA 11,046 SQM OWNED BY CASTELLANA PROPERTIES 69% UNITS 1 PARKING SPACES 113 DESCRIPTION The office building is located in Alcobendas, Madrid. It has a GLA of 16,055 sqm, of which 11,046 sqm are owned by Castellana Properties. The building has 113 parking spots, distributed at ground level and underground. It also complies with the ISO 14001:2015 standard, for an effective environmental management system. ti iza on f n a o g r r S O t a l n n a r o d a i d t i a z n a r e t t i n o I n 14001 FINANCIAL DATA Acquisition Date 30/05/2016 Acquisition Price €17.0M Gross Asset Value €20.7M Average Base Monthly Rent 10.89 €/m²/month Occupancy Rate 100% WALE (Expiry) 11.17 years 44 18OFFICES Edificio Bollullos LOCATION Sevilla TOTAL GLA 5,698 SQM OWNERSHIP % 52% UNITS 1 PARKING SPACES 174 DESCRIPTION Edificio Bollullos was built in 2007 with a total area of 10,870 sqm, and a total gross area for rent of 5,698 sqm. The building has two floors, and an outdoor parking with 174 spots. FINANCIAL DATA Acquisition Date 30/05/2016 Acquisition Price €5.5M Gross Asset Value €5.7M Average Base Monthly Rent 7.10 €/m²/month Occupancy Rate 100% WALE (Expiry) 11.17 years Rubén Darío, 3 28010 Madrid (+34) 91 426 86 86 www.castellanaproperties.es Attachments Original document

