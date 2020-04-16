Log in
Castellum :'s Interim Report January-March 2020 to be Published on April 24, 2020 - Invitation to Teleconference

04/16/2020 | 02:14am EDT

GÖTEBORG, Sweden, April 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On Friday April 24, 2020, 08:00 am (CET), Castellum will publish the Interim Report January-March 2020. Investors, analysts and journalists are hereby invited to participate in a teleconference at 09:00 am (CET) on the same date.

The Interim report January-March 2020 will be presented during the teleconference which will be hosted by Castellum's CEO Henrik Saxborn and CFO Ulrika Danielsson. The presentation will also include a Q&A session and will be held in English.

Date:                 April 24, 2020

Time:                Report published 08:00 am (CET)

                            Teleconference 09:00 am (CET)

To participate in the teleconference, please dial in on any of the telephone numbers below at least ten minutes before the teleconference:

SE:                     +46850558366

UK:                    +443333009269

US:                     +16467224957

NL:                     +31207219496

You can access the presentation and the conference via the streaming link below:

https://financialhearings.com/event/12413

The Interim Report January-March 2020 and presentation will be available on castellum.com: 

https://www.castellum.se/en/investor-relations/download-center/

Castellum AB (publ)

For further information, contact:

Ulrika Danielsson, CFO, Castellum AB, phone +46-(0)706-47-12-61

Castellum is one of the largest listed real estate companies in Sweden. Property values total SEK 95.2 billion and holdings mainly comprise office, warehousing/logistics and public-sector properties, covering a leasable area of 4.3 million square metres. Castellum operates through a decentralized organization with a strong and clear local presence in 17 Swedish cities, as well as Copenhagen and Helsinki. Castellum is the only company from the Nordic real estate and construction sector elected to the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI), joining a select group of companies who achieve world's-best ranking on sustainability issues. In 2019, Castellum received several awards for sustainability efforts, including Global Sector Leader from GRESB. This means that Castellum ranks first in the world for the offices-and-logistics sector. In addition, Castellum was awarded Gold-level placement for sustainability reporting by the EPRA (European Public Real Estate Association). The Castellum share is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm Large Cap. For further information, visit www.castellum.com.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/castellum/r/castellum-s-interim-report-january-march-2020-to-be-published-on-april-24--2020---invitation-to-tele,c3089355

The following files are available for download:

 

 

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/castellums-interim-report-january-march-2020-to-be-published-on-april-24-2020---invitation-to-teleconference-301041720.html

SOURCE Castellum


© PRNewswire 2020
