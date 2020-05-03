Castillo Copper : Board Change

Board Change

Castillo Copper Limited's ("CCZ") wishes to advise Mr Matthew Bull has resigned from the Board effective 30 April 2020.

As a result of accepting a full-time executive position with a UK based group, Mr Bull felt he would not able to devote the necessary time required to fulfil his fiduciary obligations to CCZ and has made the decision to resign from the Board.

As a representative of the vendor group which sold CCZ the four projects comprising the core Zambia pillar, Mr Bull remains a consultant for the Zambian assets.

CCZ will not seek to replace Mr Bull's position on the Board immediately, pending the identification of a suitable individual, accordingly CCZ will continue to utilise geology consultants to undertake the required exploratory work, across the three pillars.

***

Castillo Copper's Chairman Rob Scott commented: "Mr Bull has made a significant contribution to the Board during his tenure and been instrumental in ramping up our exploration endeavours across the Zambia pillar. I and the Board wish Matt all the very best with his new position."

For and on behalf of Castillo Copper

Rob Scott

Chairman