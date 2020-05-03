Castillo Copper : Board Change

CASTILLO COPPER
30 April 2020
Board Change
Castillo Copper Limited's ("CCZ") wishes to advise Mr Matthew Bull has resigned from the Board effective 30 April 2020.
As a result of accepting a full-time executive position with a UK based group, Mr Bull felt he would not able to devote the necessary time required to fulfil his fiduciary obligations to CCZ and has made the decision to resign from the Board.
As a representative of the vendor group which sold CCZ the four projects comprising the core Zambia pillar, Mr Bull remains a consultant for the Zambian assets.
CCZ will not seek to replace Mr Bull's position on the Board immediately, pending the identification of a suitable individual, accordingly CCZ will continue to utilise geology consultants to undertake the required exploratory work, across the three pillars.
Castillo Copper's Chairman Rob Scott commented: "Mr Bull has made a significant contribution to the Board during his tenure and been instrumental in ramping up our exploration endeavours across the Zambia pillar. I and the Board wish Matt all the very best with his new position."
Rob Scott
Chairman
ABOUT CASTILLO COPPER
Castillo Copper Limited (ASX: CCZ) is a base metal explorer primarily focused on copper then zinc & nickel.
The group is embarking on a strategic transformation to morph into a mid-tier copper group underpinned by three core pillars:
-
Pillar I: The Mt Oxide project in the Mt Isa copper-belt district, north-west Queensland, which delivers significant exploration upside through having several high-grade targets and a sizeable untested anomaly within its boundaries in
a copper-rich region.
-
Pillar II: Four high-quality prospective assets across Zambia's copper-belt which is the second largest copper producer in Africa.
-
Pillar III: Cangai Copper Mine in northern New South Wales, which is one of Australia's highest grading historic copper mines.
In addition, Castillo Copper is progressing a dual listing on the Standard Board of the London Stock Exchange.
