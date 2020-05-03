Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Australian Stock Exchange  >  Castillo Copper Limited    CCZ   AU000000CCZ2

CASTILLO COPPER LIMITED

(CCZ)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 05/01
0.016 AUD   -15.79%
06:44pCASTILLO COPPER : Cangai - Focus on Extending Known Mineralisation
PU
06:39pCASTILLO COPPER : Board Change
PU
04/09Impact Minerals Limited - BROKEN HILL ALLIANCE PRESENTATION
AQ
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Castillo Copper : Board Change

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/03/2020 | 06:39pm EDT

CASTILLO COPPER

LIMITED

ASX Release

30 April 2020

CASTILLO COPPER

LIMITED

ACN 137 606 476

Level 26

140 St Georges Terrace

Perth WA, 6000

Australia

Tel: +61 8 6558 0886

Fax: +61 8 6316 3337

Contact:

Simon Paull

Managing Director

E-mail:

info@castillocopper.com

For the latest news:

www.castillocopper.com

Directors / Officers:

Rob Scott

Simon Paull

Gerrard Hall

Issued Capital:

825.2 million shares

245.5 million options

93.7 million performance shares

ASX Symbol:

CCZ

Board Change

Castillo Copper Limited's ("CCZ") wishes to advise Mr Matthew Bull has resigned from the Board effective 30 April 2020.

As a result of accepting a full-time executive position with a UK based group, Mr Bull felt he would not able to devote the necessary time required to fulfil his fiduciary obligations to CCZ and has made the decision to resign from the Board.

As a representative of the vendor group which sold CCZ the four projects comprising the core Zambia pillar, Mr Bull remains a consultant for the Zambian assets.

CCZ will not seek to replace Mr Bull's position on the Board immediately, pending the identification of a suitable individual, accordingly CCZ will continue to utilise geology consultants to undertake the required exploratory work, across the three pillars.

***

Castillo Copper's Chairman Rob Scott commented: "Mr Bull has made a significant contribution to the Board during his tenure and been instrumental in ramping up our exploration endeavours across the Zambia pillar. I and the Board wish Matt all the very best with his new position."

For and on behalf of Castillo Copper

Rob Scott

Chairman

ABOUT CASTILLO COPPER

Castillo Copper Limited (ASX: CCZ) is a base metal explorer primarily focused on copper then zinc & nickel.

The group is embarking on a strategic transformation to morph into a mid-tier copper group underpinned by three core pillars:

  1. Pillar I: The Mt Oxide project in the Mt Isa copper-belt district, north-west Queensland, which delivers significant exploration upside through having several high-grade targets and a sizeable untested anomaly within its boundaries in

a copper-rich region.

  1. Pillar II: Four high-quality prospective assets across Zambia's copper-belt which is the second largest copper producer in Africa.
  1. Pillar III: Cangai Copper Mine in northern New South Wales, which is one of Australia's highest grading historic copper mines.

In addition, Castillo Copper is progressing a dual listing on the Standard Board of the London Stock Exchange.

2

Disclaimer

Castillo Copper Limited published this content on 03 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 May 2020 22:38:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on CASTILLO COPPER LIMITED
06:44pCASTILLO COPPER : Cangai - Focus on Extending Known Mineralisation
PU
06:39pCASTILLO COPPER : Board Change
PU
04/09Impact Minerals Limited - BROKEN HILL ALLIANCE PRESENTATION
AQ
03/26CASTILLO COPPER : Proposed issue of Securities - CCZ
PU
03/24CASTILLO COPPER : Four IOCG mineralisation targets confirmed at Mt Oxide
PU
03/23CASTILLO COPPER : General Meeting Update
PU
02/26CASTILLO COPPER : Notice of General Meeting
PU
02/25Impact to focus Broken Hill exploration on Palladium-Platinum and other PGM's..
AQ
02/25CASTILLO COPPER : MOU to develop sizeable Broken Hill project that's highly pros..
AQ
02/24CASTILLO COPPER : Proposed issue of Securities - CCZ
PU
More news
Chart CASTILLO COPPER LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Castillo Copper Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CASTILLO COPPER LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Simon Paull Managing Director & Director
Robert Norman Scott Chairman
Gerrard Hall Non-Executive Director
Matthew Norman Bull Non-Executive Director
Dale Hanna Secretary
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CASTILLO COPPER LIMITED-11.11%8
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY MINING AND METALLURGICAL COMPANY NORILSK NICKEL-11.06%42 995
SOUTHERN COPPER CORPORATION-25.24%24 552
FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC.-35.52%12 284
CHINA MOLYBDENUM CO., LTD.3.54%9 894
SUMITOMO METAL MINING CO., LTD.-1.36%6 730
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group