Castillo Copper : Cangai - Focus on Extending Known Mineralisation

Exploration to focus on extending known mineralisation at Cangai Copper Mine pillar

CCZ are finalising the documentation to extend the three

exploration licences that comprise the high-grade Cangai Copper Mine (CCM) pillar and re-fined exploration plans to extend known mineralisation

Post a recent site visit, a surface sampling & ground

geophysics campaign will target the North-East Extension which extends 400-500mnorth-east from the line of lode and

500m to the south-east:

Previous work discovered the Canberra & Sydney anomalies which had high-grade assayed soil readings at 1,660ppm Cu & 500ppm Cu1 respectively

In addition, assayed rock chips, found in the same area, have returned up to 23.9% Cu & 55.5g/t Ag1

The focus of the next drilling targets is to test several sizeable massive sulphide conductors - that are open at depth - to extend the orebody and demonstrate CCM's potential scale

Earlier drill programs have already intersected high-grade massive sulphide mineralisation, comprising:

Diamond drilling assays up to 14.45% Cu, 5.93% Zn & 40.1g/t Ag 2 , with the best intercept being:

CC0036D: 4.39m @ 5.06% Cu, 2.56% Zn & 20.1 g/t Ag from 49.9m

RC drilling assays up to 10.25% Cu, 6.04% Zn & 32.5g/t Ag 3 , with best intercepts:

CC0023R: 11m @ 5.94% Cu from 40m including 1m @ 10.25% Cu; 3m @ 8.1% Cu; 1m @ 7.53% Cu from 41m

2m @ 2.27% Cu; 2.78% Zn & 10.88g/t Ag from 56m 2m @ 1.19% Cu; 0.35% Zn & 11.22g/t Ag from 86m

CC0025R: 3m @ 2.66% Cu; 0.50% Zn & 7.38g/t Ag from 90m incl: 1m @ 4.53% Cu; 0.41% Zn & 9.71g/t Ag from 90m

3m @ 1.26% Cu; 0.37% Zn & 6.36g/t Ag from 103m

CC0022R: 2m @ 2.50% Cu; 0.38% Zn & 9.78g/t Ag from 92m incl: 5m @ 1.5% Cu; 0.37% Zn & 6.9g/t Ag from 85m 3

After much effort, the NSW Resources Regulator has determined the legacy stockpiles can only be removed under the grant of a mining lease

Castillo Copper's Managing Director Simon Paull commented: "Extending the known orebody and highlighting the potential scalability of the high-grade Cangai Copper Mine pillar is our main focus moving forward. Fortunately, we have several sizeable massive sulphide targets to drill-test, which are interpreted to be open at depth. In addition, our geology team will conduct further work at the North East Extension, where the Canberra and Sydney anomalies are located, so we can identify incremental targets."