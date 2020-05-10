Castillo Copper : Fast-tracking Drilling Campaigns at Arya and Big One
0
05/10/2020 | 07:04pm EDT
CASTILLO COPPER
LIMITED
ASX Release
11 May 2020
CASTILLO COPPER
LIMITED
ACN 137 606 476
Level 26
140 St Georges Terrace
Perth WA, 6000
Australia
Tel: +61 8 6558 0886
Fax: +61 8 6316 3337
Contact:
Simon Paull
Managing Director
E-mail:
info@castillocopper.com
For the latest news:
www.castillocopper.com
Directors / Officers:
Rob Scott
Simon Paull
Gerrard Hall
Issued Capital:
825.2 million shares
245.5 million options
93.7 million performance shares
ASX Symbol:
CCZ
Fast-tracking RC drilling campaigns at Arya Prospect & Big One Deposit in Mt Oxide pillar
CCZ's Board has decided to expedite commencing RC drilling campaigns at the Arya Prospect and Big One Deposit within the Mt Oxide pillar
Arya, which is prospective forIOCG mineralisation and comprises a sizeable massive sulphide bedrock conductor1, was initially discovered via geophysics work in 1997 by BHP2 and again by Geoscience Australia in 20193:
Rock chips at surface up to 1.84% Cu4 were interpreted up- dip extensions to the main sulphide body that correlates with the bedrock conductor
BHP2 recommended follow-up drilling but it was not carried out, likely due to the then down-turn in the base metal cycle
The Big One Deposit, which comprises shallow high-grade supergene copper ore, was RC drilled in 1993 by West Australian Metals5 (27 drill-holes for 1,673m) and has excellent economic intercepts up to 28.4% Cu5, including:
B07: 3m @ 12.25% Cu from 42m incl: 2m @ 17.87% Cu from 43m; and 1m @ 28.4% Cu from 44m
B05: 8m @ 2.33% Cu from 44m incl: 6m @ 3.00% Cu from 45m; and 5m @ 3.28% Cu from 45m
B06: 4m @ 2.20% Cu from 44m incl: 2m @ 3.19% Cu from 46m and 1m @ 3.63% Cu from 47m
B25: 6m @ 1.55% Cu from 66m incl: 5m @ 1.79% Cu from 66m and 2m @ 2.08% Cu from 66m5
Priority targets to test-drill at the Arya Prospect and Big One Deposit, tailored to deliver optimal results, have been finalised and drilling contractors are being invited to submit quotes
With landholder and access agreements being completed and, subject to approval from Queensland's resources regulator, the drill-testing campaign can be readily expedited
+++
Castillo Copper's Managing Director Simon Paull commented: "Based on the underlying fundamentals of the prospects reviewed to date, the Board has decided to expedite drilling the Arya Prospect and Big One Deposit. Withdrill-testtargets selected and most preliminary work complete, we anticipate drilling commencing once Queensland's resources regulator grants approval."
Castillo Copper Limited ("CCZ" or "the Company") is delighted to inform shareholders that plans are underway to fast track securing approval to commence RC drilling campaigns at the priority Arya Prospect and Big One Deposit at the Mt Oxide pillar in Queensland's copper-belt.
ACCELERATING RC DRILLING CAMPAIGNS
CCZ's Board has decided, given there are ample data points to formulate optimal test-drill targets, to expedite commencing RC drilling campaigns at the Arya Prospect and Big One Deposit. Summary overviews, with key fundamentals, follow:
Arya Prospect
In March 2019, Geoscience Australia3 released the results of an airborne electromagnetic (AEM) survey which identified the anomaly below the then newly named Arya Prospect. Reconciling this finding with earlier work undertaken by BHP2 in 1997, which originally discovered the anomaly via a ground electromagnetic survey, determined it was a sizeable massive sulphide bedrock conductor. This interpretation was made after assayed rock chips at surface, up to 1.84% Cu4, were interpreted as up-dip extensions to the main sulphide body that correlated with the bedrock conductor.
BHP2 noted Arya Prospect was prospective for IOCG mineralisation and recommended follow up drilling. However, this never materialised likely due a base-metaldown-turn in the late 1990s.
FIGURE 1: ARYA PROSPECT - SURFACE ASSAYS AND AEM ANOMALY
Source: CCZ ASX Release - 4 September 2019
2
Big One Deposit
After an extensive search, CCZ secured original logs and assay results from previously listed West Australian Metals' (ASX: WME), the former owner of the Big One Deposit. In late 1992, WME undertook a 27-hole (1,673m) RC drilling campaign which delivered excellent economic copper intercepts up to 28.4% Cu5 (Figure 2). Notably, the drilling intersected shallow high-grade supergene copper ore.
Incrementally, in 1997, circa 4,400t of supergene ore was mined from the Big One Deposit within historic mining lease ML5481 that delivered an average 3.5% Cu grade6.
FIGURE 2: HIGH GRADE ECONOMIC COPPER INTERCEPTS
Source: CCZ ASX Release - 14 January 2020
Progressing logistics and approvals
Priority targets to drill-test at the Arya Prospect and Big One Deposit have been tailored to deliver optimal results. Further, several drilling contractors are being invited to submit quotes to run the twin RC drilling campaigns.
Earlier work has already ensured most of the necessary landholder and accessibility agreements are in place. In addition, a contractor has been selected to clear access tracks, which were adversely affected following the wet season and severe cyclone that hit the Gulf of Carpentaria.
The application to progress the drilling campaigns will shortly be filed with Queensland's resources regulator and, once approval is secured, then the drilling teams will be fast-tracked to site.
Next steps
Ensuring all the necessary logistics are in place and following up with stakeholders to ensure key approvals are secured.
Authorised by and the Board of Castillo Copper Ltd
Simon Paull
Managing Director
3
ABOUT CASTILLO COPPER
Castillo Copper Limited (ASX: CCZ) is a base metal explorer primarily focused on copper then zinc & nickel.
The group is embarking on a strategic transformation to morph into a mid-tier copper group underpinned by three core pillars:
Pillar I: The Mt Oxide project in the Mt Isa copper-belt district, north-west Queensland, which delivers significant exploration upside through having several high-grade targets and a sizeable untested anomaly within its
boundaries in a copper-rich region.
Pillar II: Four high-quality prospective assets across Zambia's copper-belt which is the second largest copper
producer in Africa.
Pillar III: Cangai Copper Mine in northern New South Wales, which is one of Australia's highest grading historic copper mines.
In addition, Castillo Copper is progressing a dual listing on the Standard Board of the London Stock Exchange.
References
CCZ ASX Release - 18 March 2020
BHP Minerals open file report (CR29726, Alsace Project, Annual Report 19 Dec 1997) held within the QLD, QDEX open-file Exploration Reporting System & CCZ ASX Release - 4 September 2019
Mt Isa Metals Ltd open file report (CR64491, Isa North Project, Annual Report 4 June 2010) held within the QLD, QDEX open-file Exploration Reporting System & CCZ ASX Release - 4 September 2019
West Australian Metals NL, 1994. Drill Programme at the "Big One" Copper Deposit, North Queensland for
West Australian Metals NL and CCZ ASX Release - 14 January 2020
Wilson, D., 2011. 'Big One' Copper Mine Lease 5481 Memorandum - dated 7 May 2011; Wilson, D., 2015. 'Big One' Mining Lease Memorandum - dated 25 May 2015 and CCZ ASX Release - 14 January 2020
Competent Person Statement
The information on the page that relates to Exploration Results is based on information compiled or reviewed by Mr Mark Biggs, a consultant to Castillo Copper Limited. Mr Biggs is a member of the Australian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy (member #107188) and has sufficient experience of relevance to the styles of mineralisation and types of deposits under consideration, and to the activities undertaken, to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the Joint Ore Reserves Committee (JORC) Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, and Mineral Resources. Mr Biggs holds an AusIMM Online Course Certificate in 2012 JORC Code Reporting. Mr Biggs also consents to the inclusion in this report of the matters based on information in the form and context in which it appears.
The Australian Securities Exchange has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the accuracy or adequacy of this release.
Castillo Copper Limited published this content on 10 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 May 2020 23:03:00 UTC