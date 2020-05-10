Castillo Copper : Fast-tracking Drilling Campaigns at Arya and Big One

For the latest news:

Fast-tracking RC drilling campaigns at Arya Prospect & Big One Deposit in Mt Oxide pillar

CCZ's Board has decided to expedite commencing RC drilling campaigns at the Arya Prospect and Big One Deposit within the Mt Oxide pillar

Arya, which is prospective for IOCG mineralisation and comprises a sizeable massive sulphide bedrock conductor 1 , was initially discovered via geophysics work in 1997 by BHP 2 and again by Geoscience Australia in 2019 3 :

Rock chips at surface up to 1.84% Cu4 were interpreted up- dip extensions to the main sulphide body that correlates with the bedrock conductor

BHP2 recommended follow-up drilling but it was not carried out, likely due to the then down-turn in the base metal cycle

The Big One Deposit, which comprises shallow high-grade supergene copper ore, was RC drilled in 1993 by West Australian Metals 5 (27 drill-holes for 1,673m) and has excellent economic intercepts up to 28.4% Cu 5 , including:

B07: 3m @ 12.25% Cu from 42m incl: 2m @ 17.87% Cu from 43m; and 1m @ 28.4% Cu from 44m

B05: 8m @ 2.33% Cu from 44m incl: 6m @ 3.00% Cu from 45m; and 5m @ 3.28% Cu from 45m

B06: 4m @ 2.20% Cu from 44m incl: 2m @ 3.19% Cu from 46m and 1m @ 3.63% Cu from 47m

B25: 6m @ 1.55% Cu from 66m incl: 5m @ 1.79% Cu from 66m and 2m @ 2.08% Cu from 66m5

Priority targets to test-drill at the Arya Prospect and Big One Deposit, tailored to deliver optimal results, have been finalised and drilling contractors are being invited to submit quotes

With landholder and access agreements being completed and, subject to approval from Queensland's resources regulator, the drill-testing campaign can be readily expedited

Castillo Copper's Managing Director Simon Paull commented: "Based on the underlying fundamentals of the prospects reviewed to date, the Board has decided to expedite drilling the Arya Prospect and Big One Deposit. With drill-testtargets selected and most preliminary work complete, we anticipate drilling commencing once Queensland's resources regulator grants approval."