MarketScreener Homepage > Equities > Australian Stock Exchange > Castillo Copper Limited CCZ AU000000CCZ2 CASTILLO COPPER LIMITED (CCZ) Add to my list Report Report End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 05/19 0.018 AUD +12.50% 06:43p CASTILLO COPPER : Mt Oxide - Flapjack Prospect - Large IOCG Target Identified PU 05/10 CASTILLO COPPER : Fast-tracking Drilling Campaigns at Arya and Big One PU 05/08 CASTILLO COPPER : Quarterly Tenement Summary PU Summary Charts News Calendar Company Financials News Summary Most relevant All news Press Releases Official Publications Sector news Castillo Copper : Mt Oxide - Flapjack Prospect - Large IOCG Target Identified 0 05/19/2020 | 06:43pm EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields CASTILLO COPPER LIMITED ASX Release 20 May 2020 CASTILLO COPPER LIMITED ACN 137 606 476 Level 26 140 St Georges Terrace Perth WA, 6000 Australia Tel: +61 8 6558 0886 Fax: +61 8 6316 3337 Contact: Simon Paull Managing Director E-mail: info@castillocopper.com For the latest news: www.castillocopper.com Directors / Officers: Rob Scott Simon Paull Gerrard Hall Issued Capital: 825.2 million shares 245.5 million options 93.7 million performance shares ASX Symbol: CCZ Large mineralised system, with IOCG targets, identified at Mt Oxide pillar Detailed work on Flapjack (an IOCG target), within the Mt Oxide pillar, has interpreted it to be part of a larger mineralised system that comprises the Crescent 1 (IOCG) and Johnnies 2 (shear- hosted copper/supergene ore) prospects This is a significant development which further enhances the exploration upside and potential scale for the Mt Oxide pillar Flapjack, which is within a zone of structurally controlled ENE trending haematitic-quartz veins, is on a circa 10km alteration trend that follows fault lines that closely passes Johnnies 2 then connects with the IOCG target zone in the Crescent prospect 1 Historic reports 3 on the Flapjack prospect verify the presence of gold within the haematitic-quartz veins and a distinct chlorite alternation which is a potential indicator for IOCG mineralisation Encouragingly, high-grade surface assays for coincident gold- copper occurrences provide further support to the presence of potential IOCG mineralisation: Rock chip: up to 1.37ppm Au and 606ppm Cu 3

1.37ppm Au and 606ppm Cu Stream sediment: up to 820ppb Au and 50ppm Cu 3

Soil: up to 81ppb Au and 292ppm Cu 3 Around 600m south-west of Flapjack's soil-grid is a 250m by 150m sub-surface anomaly, discovered by an aeromagnetic GEOTEM survey and on the fault line, which is a future primary drill target, subject to follow up field work verification 3 While the current focus is progressing the Big One Deposit and the Arya prospect drilling campaign, discovering a large mineralised system, comprising Flapjack, Crescent and Johnnies, will generate a significant number of future drill targets *** Castillo Copper's Managing Director Simon Paull commented: "As we wind up the current geological review on the eight prospects across the Mt Oxide pillar, we continue to be surprised to the upside by the findings. Having large relatively under-explored mineralised system, comprising three prospects that are known IOCG and shear-hosted copper targets, still leaves plenty of work ahead to extend these areas materially. Our teams are now working at a rapid pace to secure the necessary approvals to commence drilling at the Arya prospect and Big One Deposit." Castillo Copper Limited ("CCZ") is delighted to announce a large mineralised system has been identified at the Mt Oxide pillar which captures the Flapjack, Crescent and Johnnies prospects. LARGE MINERALISED SYSTEM A closer review of the Flapjack prospect has verified it is within a zone of structurally controlled ENE trending haematitic-quartz veins. More significantly, based on interpretations by CCZ's independent geology consultant (through analysing historic geophysics and geochemical data3), the Flapjack and Crescent prospects, which are circa 6km apart, are on the same fault system (Figure 1). This is a significant finding as the Flapjack and Crescent prospects are both prospective IOCG targets. Further work, specifically targeting the trajectory of this fault, will be required to determine the extent and scale of prospective IOCG mineralisation, allowing test-drill targets to be formulated. Incrementally, factoring in Johnnies, a shear-hosted copper / supergene ore target, proximity to the fault line, there is anecdotal evidence all three prospects are sub-components of a larger mineralised system. Holistically, this significantly enhances Mt Oxide pillar's exploration upside, especially IOCG potential, through providing further targets to investigate along the prospective mineralised trend. FIGURE 1: FAULT INTERPRETATION LINKING FLAPJACK & CRESCET PROSPECTS Source: Xplore Resources (refer Reference 1 and Appendices B & C for further information) 2 For the Flapjack prospect specifically, historic geology reports3 confirm the presence of haematitic-quartz veins laced with gold and a distinct chlorite alteration which is an indicator for prospective IOCG mineralisation. More specifically, high-grade surface assay results for coincident gold-copper occurrences highlight key evidence supportive for IOCG mineralisation including: o Stream sediment: up to 820ppb Au, 50ppm Cu, 57ppm Pb & 374ppm Zn3; o Soil: up to 81ppb Au, 292ppm Cu, 212ppm Pb & 803ppm Zn3; and o Rock chip: up to 1.37ppm Au, 606ppm Cu, 981ppm Pb & 463ppm Zn3. In 1992, a previous historic tenure holder conducted an aeromagnetic GEOTEM survey which identified a sub-surface magnetic anomaly circa 250m by 150m. Notably, the anomaly - called PC13 - is 600m southwest of the main soil grid within the Flapjack prospect1. A follow up field trip is necessary to conduct incremental soil sampling above PC13, which is on the southern edge of the trendline that is interpreted to connect the Flapjack and Crescent prospects, to reconcile its suitability as a future primary drill target. FIGURE 2: SUB-SURFACE ANOMALY "PC13" RELATIVE TO FLAPJACK SOIL GRID Source: Xplore Resources (refer Reference 1 and Appendices B & C for further information) Figures 3-6 below are Isopach contour maps for the Flapjack prospect comprising gold-copper-lead-zinc readings. These highlight the concentration and surface mineralisation trends from the soil data based on gold - the dimensions reach circa 800m ENE by 300m NNW (refer to Appendix B for further information). The historic exploration3 at Flapjack could have followed the ENE mineralisation to the east or west, particularly for anomalous gold. Incrementally, it is unclear why the magnetic anomaly that initially identified near surface conductivity at Flapjack, PC13, did not undergo surface sampling. Meanwhile, replacement carbonate mineralisation within the Quilalar Formation appears to explain the occurrence of elevated zinc-lead at the Flapjack prospect. 3 FIGURE 3: FLAPJACK - ASSAYED GOLD SOIL SAMPLE ISOPACH Source: Xplore Resources (refer Reference 1 and Appendices B & C for further information) FIGURE 4: FLAPJACK - ASSAYED COPPER SOIL SAMPLE ISOPACH Source: Xplore Resources (refer Reference 1 and Appendices B & C for further information) 4 FIGURE 5: FLAPJACK - ASSAYED ZINC SOIL SAMPLE ISOPACH Source: Xplore Resources (refer Reference 1 and Appendices B & C for further information) FIGURE 6: CRESCENT - ASSAYED LEAD SOIL SAMPLE ISOPACH Source: Xplore Resources (refer Reference 1 and Appendices B & C for further information) 5 To recap, CCZ commissioned an independent geology consultant to review all eight prospects at the Mt Oxide pillar (refer Appendix A), as they can potentially deliver high-grade, near surface deposits that could be suitable for multiple open-pit operations. So far, there has been adequate historic geochemical and geophysics data3 to determine preliminary test-drill targets. This release continues the review that is drilling down into target areas across the Mt Oxide pillar. FIGURE 7: MINERALISATION SUMMARY FOR THE MT OXIDE PILLAR PROSPECTS The Wall Mt Isa style mineralisation Pancake Mt Isa style mineralisation with IOCG potential Johnnies Shear-hosted copper and supergene ore potential Crescent IOCG target with Mt Isa style mineralisation potential Flapjack IOCG target with Mt Isa style mineralisation potential Arya Sizeable massive sulphide anomaly with IOCG potential Big One Deposit Shallow high-grade supergene ore up to 28.4% Cu from drilling intercepts* Boomerang Mine Historically produced circa 4,211t high-grade oxide ore grading circa 6% Cu, with an output of circa 251t Cu* Source: CCZ geology team (* Refer ASX Releases - 14 January, 10 & 19 February 2020) Next steps The geology team are working towards securing necessary approvals to commence drilling operations at targets within the Arya prospect and Big One Deposit. For and on behalf of Castillo Copper Simon Paull Managing Director 6 ABOUT CASTILLO COPPER Castillo Copper Limited (ASX: CCZ) is a base metal explorer primarily focused on copper then zinc & nickel. The group is embarking on a strategic transformation to morph into a mid-tier copper group underpinned by three core pillars: Pillar I: The Mt Oxide project in the Mt Isa copper-belt district, north-west Queensland, which delivers significant exploration upside through having several high-grade targets and a sizeable untested anomaly within its boundaries in a copper-rich region. Pillar II: Four high-quality prospective assets across Zambia's copper-belt which is the second largest copper producer in Africa. Pillar III: Cangai Copper Mine in northern New South Wales, which is one of Australia's highest grading historic copper mines. In addition, Castillo Copper is progressing a dual listing on the Standard Board of the London Stock Exchange. References CCZ ASX Release - 28 April 2020 CCZ ASX Release - 6 April 2020 Mount Isa Mines ("MIM") Exploration Reports 1993-98 which comprise: M.I.M Exploration Pty Ltd, 1998. Exploration Permit for Minerals No. 7804 "Fiery Creek" Queensland. Final Report. QDEX

Report number: 30006. M.I.M Exploration Pty Ltd, 1996. Exploration Permit for Minerals No. 7676 "Pandanus Creek", Queensland. Final Report. QDEX Report number: 27982. M.I.M Exploration Pty Ltd, 1994. Exploration Permit for Minerals Nos. 7676 "Pandanus Creek", and 7804 "Fiery Creek".

Annual Report for the 12 months ended February 25, 1994. QDEX Report number: 25492. M.I.M Exploration Pty Ltd, 1993. Exploration Permit for Minerals Nos. 7676 "Pandanus Creek", and 7804 "Fiery Creek".

Annual Report for the 12 months ended February 25, 1993. QDEX Report number: 24522. M.I.M Exploration Pty Ltd, 1993. Exploration Permit for Minerals Nos. 7448 "Lagoon Creek". Second Annual Report 18 May 1991 to 17 May 1992, Queensland Australia. QDEX Report number: 24523. Competent Person Statement The information in this report that relates to Exploration Results for the Mt Oxide pillar Crescent prospect contained in this announcement is based on a fair and accurate representation of the publicly available information at the time of compiling the ASX Release, and is based on information and supporting documentation compiled by Nicholas Ryan, a Competent Person who is a Member of The Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy. Nicholas Ryan is Consultant Resource Geologist employed by Xplore Resources Pty Ltd. Mr Ryan has been a Member of the Australian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy for 14 years and is a Chartered Professional (Geology). Mr Ryan is employed by Xplore Resources Pty Ltd. Mr Ryan has sufficient experience that is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity being undertaken to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the 'Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves'. Mr Ryan consents to the inclusion in the report of the matters based on his information and the form and context in which it appears. The Australian Securities Exchange has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the accuracy or adequacy of this release. 7 APPENDIX A: MT OXIDE PILLAR Source: CCZ ASX Release - 14 January 2020 & CCZ geology team 8 APPENDIX B: FLAPJACK - GOLD-COPPER-ZINC-LEAD SURFACE MINERALISATION PLANS FIGURE B1: GOLD ROCK CHIP DATA Source: Xplore Resources (for data sources refer Reference 1 & Appendix C) FIGURE B2: GOLD SOIL THEMATICS Source: Xplore Resources (for data sources refer Reference 1 and Appendix C for further information) 9 FIGURE B3: GOLD STREAM SEDIMENT DATA Source: Xplore Resources (for data sources refer Reference 1 and Appendix C for further information) FIGURE B4: COPPER ROCK CHIP DATA Source: Xplore Resources (for data sources refer Reference 1 and Appendix C for further information) 10 FIGURE B5: COPPER SOIL THEMATICS Source: Xplore Resources (for data sources refer Reference 1 and Appendix C for further information) FIGURE B6: COPPER STREAM SEDIMENT DATA Source: Xplore Resources (for data sources refer Reference 1 and Appendix C for further information) 11 FIGURE B7: ZINC ROCK CHIP DATA Source: Xplore Resources (for data sources refer Reference 1 and Appendix C for further information) FIGURE B8: ZINC SOIL THEMATICS Source: Xplore Resources (for data sources refer Reference 1 and Appendix C for further information) 12 FIGURE B9: ZINC STREAM SEDIMENT DATA Source: Xplore Resources (for data sources refer Reference 1 and Appendix C for further information) FIGURE B10: LEAD ROCK CHIP DATA Source: Xplore Resources (for data sources refer Reference 1 and Appendix C for further information) 13 FIGURE B11: LEAD SOIL THEMATICS Source: Xplore Resources (for data sources refer Reference 1 and Appendix C for further information) FIGURE B12: LEAD STREAM SEDIMENT DATA Source: Xplore Resources (for data sources refer Reference 1 and Appendix C for further information) 14 FIGURE B13: ROCK CHIP ASSAY DATA* SAMPLE EASTING (mE) NORTHING (mN) Cu (ppm) Pb (ppm) Zn (ppm) Au (ppm) MGA94 zone 54 MGA94 zone 54 QQ86385 333397 7894022 8 BDL 21 0.009 QQ86386 333342 7893982 18 28 17 0.002 QQ86387 333172 7893772 12 5 78 0.004 QQ86427 333332 7893772 5 12 55 0.01 QQ86428 333287 7893772 606 404 128 0.015 QQ86431 333172 7893822 3 139 463 0.002 QQ86432 333197 7893822 3 9 44 0.001 QQ86433 333157 7893772 6 95 111 0.046 QQ86434 333137 7893747 4 69 160 0.001 QQ86435 333122 7893672 9 21 58 1.37 QQ86436 333212 7893602 16 6 168 0.001 QQ86437 333197 7893582 15 15 24 0.365 QQ86438 333222 7893572 8 BDL 19 0.002 QQ86439 333122 7893572 48 5 159 0.011 QQ86440 333122 7893647 5 5 46 0.07 QQ86441 333172 7893672 10 156 237 0.005 QQ86442 333162 7893697 2 14 121 0.001 QQ86443 333082 7893697 BDL 9 121 0.001 QQ86444 333147 7893712 2 BDL 37 0.001 QQ86445 333172 7893622 9 BDL 45 0.371 QQ86446 333247 7893582 9 BDL 15 0.001 QQ86447 333347 7893822 BDL 9 88 0.001 QQ86448 333322 7893822 3 9 207 0.001 QQ86449 333372 7893872 4 11 101 BDL QQ86450 333372 7893832 2 19 296 0.001 QQ86451 333322 7893722 2 BDL 66 BDL QQ86452 333497 7893722 41 9 134 BDL QQ86455 333457 7893722 6 6 49 0.008 15 SAMPLE EASTING (mE) NORTHING (mN) Cu (ppm) Pb (ppm) Zn (ppm) Au (ppm) MGA94 zone 54 MGA94 zone 54 QQ086455 333457 7893722 6 6 49 0.008 QQ098444 333317 7893757 71 12 23 0.165 QQ097811 333465 7894161 BDL BDL BDL Not Tested QQ097916 333530 7894203 21 18 63 BDL QQ 98427 333437 7893854 6 6 9 0.002 QQ 98428 333462 7893780 27 31 79 0.007 QQ 98429 333462 7893722 49 12 52 0.009 QQ 98430 333567 7893791 11 157 321 0.001 QQ 98431 333608 7893840 3 53 213 BDL QQ 98432 333315 7893708 85 981 56 0.007 QQ 98433 333459 7893994 23 22 99 0.001 QQ97664 333490 7893969 22 3 9 0.021 QQ97809 332889 7894338 52 3 99 BDL QQ97810 333492 7894130 46 3 19 BDL = Source: Compiled by Xplore Resources (for data sources refer Reference 1 and Appendix C for further information) Note: (1) BDL = Below Detectable Limit (testing at Analabs Townsville)

Note: (2) NT = Not Tested for a repeat gold (Au ppb) at ALS 16 APPENDIX C: JORC Code, 2012 Edition - Table 1 - M.I.M. Exploration Pty Ltd Surface Sampling Summary Primary source of information and data are QDEX reports, the five (5) QDEX reports that were reviewed for this ASX Release and the accompanying JORC Code (2012) Table 1 are: M.I.M Exploration Pty Ltd, 1998. Exploration Permit for Minerals No. 7804 "Fiery Creek" Queensland. Final Report. QDEX Report number: 30006. M.I.M Exploration Pty Ltd, 1996. Exploration Permit for Minerals No. 7676 "Pandanus Creek", Queensland. Final Report. QDEX Report number:

27982. M.I.M Exploration Pty Ltd, 1994. Exploration Permit for Minerals Nos. 7676 "Pandanus Creek", and 7804 "Fiery Creek". Annual Report for the 12 months ended February 25, 1994. QDEX Report number: 25492. M.I.M Exploration Pty Ltd, 1993. Exploration Permit for Minerals Nos. 7676 "Pandanus Creek", and 7804 "Fiery Creek". Annual Report for the 12 months ended February 25, 1993. QDEX Report number: 24522. M.I.M Exploration Pty Ltd, 1993. Exploration Permit for Minerals Nos. 7448 "Lagoon Creek". Second Annual Report 18 May 1991 to 17 May 1992,

Queensland Australia. QDEX Report number: 24523. Section 1 Sampling Techniques and Data Criteria JORC Code explanation Commentary Sampling • Nature and quality of sampling (e.g. cut channels, random • Three (3) surface sampling methods were described in the techniques chips, or specific specialised industry standard measurement current ASX Release, these are: tools appropriate to the minerals under investigation, such as o Soil Samples - Flapjack soil samples were taken on down hole gamma sondes, or handheld XRF instruments, etc). multiple grid spacings, with a final 'coarse scale grid' of These examples should not be taken as limiting the broad approx. 200m by 25m grid, to final 'fine scale grid' of meaning of sampling. approx. 50m by 25m grid. In some portions the grid • Include reference to measures taken to ensure sample pattern was by either DGPS navigation or set out using a representivity and the appropriate calibration of any Theodolite. Samples were collected in the minus 80# measurement tools or systems used. fraction and analysed for a standard suite of elements. • Aspects of the determination of mineralisation that are Material o Stream Sediment Samples - were collected from to the Public Report. practically accessible locations, across active sections of • In cases where 'industry standard' work has been done this the stream/drainage channels gravel beds. Sieving the would be relatively simple (e.g. 'reverse circulation drilling was field to -2mm fraction was conducted to obtain a ~2kg used to obtain 1 m samples from which 3 kg was pulverised to sample of stream sediment material. produce a 30 g charge for fire assay'). In other cases more o Rock Chip Samples - were collected from approximately explanation may be required, such as where there is coarse a 3m radius around the recorded co-ordinate location. gold that has inherent sampling problems. Unusual The rock chip fragments that were collected to make up commodities or mineralisation types (e.g. submarine nodules) may warrant disclosure of detailed information. the sample included fragments that approximately ranged from 2-5cm. 17 • Sub-sampling occurred as described in the section 'Sub-sampling techniques and sample preparation' in Section 1 of the current Table 1. • The surface sample results described in this ASX Release are suitable for the reporting 'exploration results' for mineral prospectivity, additional exploration work would have to be completed in order to geologically model and then estimate a mineral resource. Drilling • Drill type (e.g. core, reverse circulation, open-hole hammer, • Not Applicable - no Drilling results are discussed in this ASX techniques rotary air blast, auger, Bangka, sonic, etc) and details (e.g. core Release. diameter, triple or standard tube, depth of diamond tails, face- sampling bit or other type, whether core is oriented and if so, by what method, etc). Drill sample • Method of recording and assessing core and chip sample • Not Applicable - no Drilling results are discussed in this ASX recovery recoveries and results assessed. Release. • Measures taken to maximise sample recovery and ensure representative nature of the samples. • Whether a relationship exists between sample recovery and grade and whether sample bias may have occurred due to preferential loss/gain of fine/coarse material. Logging • Whether core and chip samples have been geologically and • The records for surface sampling are shown in the Appendices of geotechnically logged to a level of detail to support appropriate each relevant MIM historical QDEX report as .dat files. Mineral Resource estimation, mining studies and metallurgical • Typically for surface samples there were brief descriptions of the studies. lithology etc is recorded within sample ledgers/registers. • Whether logging is qualitative or quantitative in nature. Core (or • The surface sample results described in this ASX Release are costean, channel, etc) photography. suitable for the reporting 'exploration results' for mineral • The total length and percentage of the relevant intersections prospectivity, additional exploration work would have to be logged. completed in order to geologically model and then estimate a mineral resource. Sub- • If core, whether cut or sawn and whether quarter, half or all • Sub-sampling occurred in the field for soil samples where a 2kg sampling core taken. sample was taken for analysis. techniques • If non-core, whether riffled, tube sampled, rotary split, etc and • The recovered samples for soil, and stream were predominantly and sample whether sampled wet or dry. dry. preparation • For all sample types, the nature, quality and appropriateness of • The surface sample results described in this ASX Release are the sample preparation technique. • suitable for the reporting 'exploration results' for mineral Quality control procedures adopted for all sub-sampling stages 18 • to maximise representivity of samples. prospectivity, additional exploration work would have to be Measures taken to ensure that the sampling is representative completed in order to geologically model and then estimate a of the in situ material collected, including for instance results for mineral resource. field duplicate/second-half sampling. • Whether sample sizes are appropriate to the grain size of the material being sampled. Quality of • The nature, quality and appropriateness of the assaying and • Drainage samples were collected, where practical, from active assay data laboratory procedures used and whether the technique is gravel beds across the section of the stream. Sieving in the field and considered partial or total. to - 2mm was carried out and approximately 2kg of material was laboratory • For geophysical tools, spectrometers, handheld XRF submitted to Analabs Townsville for analysis. tests instruments, etc, the parameters used in determining the • The samples were then dried and sieved to -80# (or -180µm) and analysis including instrument make and model, reading times, a small aliquot was then taken and analysed for base metals by calibrations factors applied and their derivation, etc. method GA 140. This method comprises of a mix acid digest with • Nature of quality control procedures adopted (e.g. standards, AAS (Atomic Absorption Spectroscopic) finish. blanks, duplicates, external laboratory checks) and whether • Elements analysed by this method were Cu, Pb, Zn, Fe, Mn, Co, acceptable levels of accuracy (i.e. lack of bias) and precision Ag, Ni, Mo and Cd. Not all batched, however, were analysed for have been established. all elements. • Gold was assessed by sampling techniques in the field then assayed by method GI 142 which is a cyanidation technique (BCL or Bulk Cyanide Leach) bottle roll which had detection limits as low as 0.05 ppb Au. • Rock chips were collected by taking a series of chips approximately 2 to 5cm in diameter across approx. a 3m radius of the outcrop being sampled. The sample was then crushed and analysed for a base metal suite by method GA 140. • Rock chips analysed for gold were done by suite GG 326 comprising of a 30 gram charged fire assay fusion with carbon rod finish with detection limits down to 0.001 ppm Au. Some indicator element and whole rock analysis was undertaken by ICP-MS at Analabs. • The surface sample results described in this ASX Release are suitable for the reporting 'exploration results' for mineral prospectivity, additional exploration work would have to be completed in order to geologically model and then estimate a mineral resource. • The Analabs analytical methods changed from March 1994, yet 19 the same collection method appears to be comparable to earlier years: • March 1994 - Jan 1996 (cr_27982) Analabs Assay methods employed for rock chip, soil, and stream sediment were: o Method GI 142 (ICP) for elements Cu, Pb, Zn, Fe, Mn, Co, P, & As; o Method GX401 (pressed powder XRF trace determination) for Ba; and o Method GG334 (aqua regia with carbon rod finish) for Au. • Detection limits across any year were suitable for detecting 'Trace Elements'. 'Ore grade' testing occurred when either, visible base metal minerals were present and/or were Cu, Pb, or Zn, exceeded 10,000ppm of the respective element. • The surface sample results described in this ASX Release are suitable for the reporting 'exploration results' for mineral prospectivity, additional exploration work would have to be completed in order to geologically model and then estimate a mineral resource. Verification • The verification of significant intersections by either • Independent verification of surface samples had been completed of sampling independent or alternative company personnel. for selected gold assay values. and • The use of twinned holes. • Analabs Townsville Assays checked against ALS Townsville Assays assaying • Documentation of primary data, data entry procedures, data when high Au values were returned for stream sediment verification, data storage (physical and electronic) protocols. samples. The two sets of assay results generally showed an • Discuss any adjustment to assay data. acceptable correlation, and this matched observations historically reported by MIIM. • The surface sample results described in this ASX Release are suitable for the reporting 'exploration results' for mineral prospectivity, additional exploration work would have to be completed in order to geologically model and then estimate a mineral resource. Location of • Accuracy and quality of surveys used to locate drill holes (collar • Flapjack soil samples were taken on multiple grid spacings, with data points and down-hole surveys), trenches, mine workings and other a final 'coarse scale grid' of approx. 200m by 25m grid, to final locations used in Mineral Resource estimation. 'fine scale grid' of approx. 50m by 25m grid. One soil sample • Specification of the grid system used. dataset had the sample locations digitised from a map, with the • Quality and adequacy of topographic control. assay values contained in a .dat file. • In some portions the grid pattern was by either DGPS navigation 20 or set out using a Theodolite. Samples were collected in the minus 80# fraction and analysed for a standard suite of elements. • For rock chip samples, and stream sediment samples, positions were recorded by handheld GPS with areas highlighting anomalies sometimes returned to for additional sampling and locations checked by handheld GPS. • Locational Data was recorded in local grid and/or AMG84 zone 54 Easting (mE) and Northing (mN). There was no topographical control used for locations. • The Flapjack location dataset as a whole is anticipated on average to have a +/-20m horizontal level of accuracy in sample locations and range up to a +/-15m of accuracy in sample locations for vertical accuracy, for all files with the exception of the digitised soil sample locations are assumed to have a horizontal accuracy of +/- 35m. • Surface sample and assay data had been prepared and compiled into MapINFO 2019 (64 bit - Release Build 58: 12345.67), any translation of co-ordinate data utilised the Discover package, an add on to MapINFO. • The surface sample results described in this ASX Release are suitable for the reporting 'exploration results' for mineral prospectivity, additional exploration work would have to be completed in order to geologically model and then estimate a mineral resource. Data • Data spacing for reporting of Exploration Results. • Flapjack Soil samples initially covered a grid, with lines that were spacing • Whether the data spacing and distribution is sufficient to spaced that approximately 200m apart east-west, and 25m, and establish the degree of geological and grade continuity which was refined in locations to approximately 50m by 25m (or distribution appropriate for the Mineral Resource and Ore Reserve less). The soil sample data spacing is considered appropriate for estimation procedure(s) and classifications applied. defining grade and trend of the base metal assay values for Zn, • Whether sample compositing has been applied. Pb, & Cu, and for Gold (Au). • Flapjack rock chip and stream sediment samples were taken at areas of interest and not confined by gridding. • There was no sample composing applied to surface samples collected for Flapjack. • The surface sample results described in this ASX Release are suitable for the reporting 'exploration results' for mineral prospectivity, additional exploration work would have to be 21 completed in order to geologically model and then estimate a mineral resource. Orientation • Whether the orientation of sampling achieves unbiased • For 'Flapjack' rock chips and stream sediment samples, there was of data in sampling of possible structures and the extent to which this is no fixed orientation as these methods were used in the first relation to known, considering the deposit type. instance to define distinct areas of anomalisms. geological • If the relationship between the drilling orientation and the • For soil samples at specific localities, the grid was often oriented structure orientation of key mineralised structures is considered to have to cover the approximate trend of the anomalism(s) highlighted introduced a sampling bias, this should be assessed and from earlier regional soil sampling and/or rock chip sampling. reported if material. • The surface sample results described in this ASX Release are suitable for the reporting 'exploration results' for mineral prospectivity, additional exploration work would have to be completed in order to geologically model and then estimate a mineral resource. Sample • The measures taken to ensure sample security. • There is no record of sample security methods were employed in security the field or by transport to the laboratory and measures taken in the laboratory by earlier explorers. • Given the provenance of the data from a large mining entity and the remoteness of the location, historical sample security is deemed adequate for the reporting of surface assay grades and trends. • The surface sample results described in this ASX Release are suitable for the reporting 'exploration results' for mineral prospectivity, additional exploration work would have to be completed in order to geologically model and then estimate a mineral resource. Audits or • The results of any audits or reviews of sampling techniques • To date there are no known external audits or review reports reviews and data. completed of the sample techniques and resultant data generated from the historical research of earlier explorers' records. Section 2 Reporting of Exploration Results (Criteria listed in the preceding section also apply to this section.) Criteria JORC Code explanation Commentary 22 Mineral • Type, reference name/number, location and ownership • The following mineral tenures are held 100% by subsidiaries of tenement including agreements or material issues with third parties such Castillo Copper Limited, totalling an area of approximately 961km2 and land as joint ventures, partnerships, overriding royalties, native title in the "Mt Oxide project": tenure interests, historical sites, wilderness or national park and o EPM 26574 (Valprasia North) - encompasses the Big One status • environmental settings. historical mineral resource, Holder Total Minerals Pty Ltd, The security of the tenure held at the time of reporting along Granted 12-June-2018 for a 5 year period over 100 sub- with any known impediments to obtaining a licence to operate blocks (323.3Km2), Expires 11-June-2023. in the area. o EPM 26462 (Big Oxide North) - encompasses the 'Boomerang' historical mine and the 'Big One' historical mine, Holder: QLD Commodities Pty Ltd, Granted: 29-Aug- 2017 for a 5 year period over 67 sub-blocks (216.5Km2), Expires: 28-Aug-2022. o EPM 26525 (Hill of Grace) - encompasses the Arya significant aeromagnetic anomaly, Holder: Total Minerals Pty Ltd for a 5 year period over 38 sub-blocks (128.8Km2), Granted: 12-June-2018, Expires: 11-June-2023. o EPM 26513 (Torpedo Creek/Alpha Project) - Granted 13- Aug-2018 for a 5-year period over 23 sub-blocks (74.2Km2), Expires 12-Aug-2023; and o EPMA 27440 (The Wall) - An application lodged on the 12- Dec-2019 over 70 sub-blocks (~215Km2) by Castillo Copper Limited. Exploration • Acknowledgment and appraisal of exploration by other parties. • A selection of historical QDEX / mineral exploration reports have done by been reviewed for historical tenures that cover or partially cover other the Project Area in this announcement. Federal and State parties Government reports supplement the historical mineral exploration reporting (QDEX open file exploration records). • Most explorers were searching for Cu-Au-U and/or Pb-Zn-Ag, and in particular, proving satellite deposit style extensions to the several small sub-economic copper deposits (e.g. Big Oxide and Josephine). • With the Mt Oxide Project in regional proximity to Mt Isa and numerous historical and active mines, the Project area has seen portions of the historical mineral tenure subject to various styles of surface sampling, with selected locations typically targeted by shallow drilling (Total hole depth is typically less than 50m). • The Mt Oxide project tenure package has a significant opportunity 23 to be reviewed and explored by modern exploration methods in a coherent package of EPM's, with three of these forming a contiguous tenure package. • The five (5) historical exploration reports generated by MIM that contributed information and data to this ASX Release are detailed in the Appendix C preamble to the JORC 2012 Code Table 1. • Various Holders and related parties of the 'Big One' historical mining tenure (ML8451) completed a range of mining activities and exploration activities on what is now the 'Big One' prospect for EPM 26462. The following unpublished work is acknowledged (and previously shown in the reference list): o West Australian Metals NL, 1994. Drill Programme at the "Big One" Copper Deposit, North Queensland for West Australian Metals NL. o Wilson, D., 2011. 'Big One' Copper Mine Lease 5481 Memorandum - dated 7 May 2011. o Wilson, D., 2015. 'Big One' Mining Lease Memorandum - dated 25 May 2015: and o Csar, M, 1996. Big One & Mt Storm Copper Deposits. Unpublished field report. Geology • Deposit type, geological setting and style of mineralisation. • The Mt Oxide North project is located within the Mt Isa Inlier of western Queensland, a large exposed section of Proterozoic (2.5 billion to 540 million year old) crustal rocks. The inlier records a long history of tectonic evolution, now thought to be similar to that of the Broken Hill Block in western New South Wales. • The Mt Oxide project lies within the Mt Oxide Domain, straddling the Lawn Hill Platform and Leichhardt River Fault Trough. The geology of the tenement is principally comprised of rocks of the Surprise Creek and Quilalar Formations which include feldspathic quartzites, conglomerates, arkosic grits, shales, siltstones and minor dolomites and limestones. • The Project area is cut by a major fault zone, trending north- northeast - south- southwest across the permits. This fault is associated with major folding, forming a number of tight syncline- anticline structures along its length. • The Desktop studies commissioned by CCZ on the granted mineral 24 tenures described four main styles of mineralisation account for the majority of mineral resources within the rocks of the Mt Isa Province (after Withnall & Cranfield, 2013). Sediment hosted silver-lead-zinc - occurs mainly within fine-grained sedimentary rocks of the Isa Super basin within the Western Fold Belt. Deposits include Black Star (Mount Isa Pb-Zn), Century, George Fisher North, George Fisher South (Hilton) and Lady Loretta deposits; Brecciated sediment hosted copper - occurs dominantly within the Leichhardt, Calvert and Isa Super basin of the Western Fold Belt, hosted in brecciated dolomitic, carbonaceous and pyritic sediments or brecciated rocks proximal to major fault/shear zones. Includes the Mount Isa copper orebodies and the Esperanza/Mammoth mineralisation. Iron-oxide-copper-gold ("IOCG") - predominantly chalcopyrite-pyrite magnetite/hematite mineralisation within high grade metamorphic rocks of the Eastern Fold Belt. Deposits of this style include Ernest Henry, Osborne and Selwyn; and Broken Hill type silver-lead-zinc - occur within the high- grade metamorphic rocks of the Eastern Fold Belt. Cannington is the major example, but several smaller currently sub-economic deposits are known.

Gold is primarily found associated with copper within the IOCG deposits of the Eastern Fold Belt. However, a significant exception is noted at Tick Hill where high grade gold mineralisation was produced, between 1991 and 1995 by Carpentaria Gold Pty Ltd, some 700 000 tonnes of ore was mined at an average grade of

22.5 g/t Au, producing 15 900 kg Au. The Tick Hill deposit style is poorly understood (Withnall & Cranfield, 2013).

22.5 g/t Au, producing 15 900 kg Au. The Tick Hill deposit style is poorly understood (Withnall & Cranfield, 2013). Rom Resources had noted in a series of recent reports for CCZ on the granted tenures, that cover the known mineralisation styles including:

Stratabound copper mineralisation within ferruginous sandstones and siltstones of the Surprise Creek Formation.

25 Disseminated copper associated with trachyte dykes. Copper-rich iron stones (possible IOCG) in E-W fault zones; and possible Mississippi Valley Type ("MVT") stockwork sulphide mineralisation carrying anomalous copper-lead- zinc and silver.

The Mt Oxide and Mt Gordon occurrences are thought to be breccia and replacement zones with interconnecting faults. The Mt Gordon/Mammoth deposit is hosted by brittle quartzites, and Esperanza by carbonaceous shales. Mineralisation has been related to the Isan Orogeny (1,590 - 1,500 Ma).

Mineralisation at all deposits is primarily chalcopyrite-pyrite- chalcocite, typically as massive sulphide within breccias.

chalcopyrite-pyrite- chalcocite, typically as massive sulphide within breccias. At the Big One prospect, West Australian Metals NL described the mineralisation as (as sourced from the document "West Australian Metals NL, 1994. Drill Programme at the "Big One" Copper Deposit, North Queensland for West Australian Metals NL."):

The targeted lode / mineralised dyke is observable on the surface. The mineralisation targeted in the 1993 drilling programmed is a supergene copper mineralisation that includes malachite, azurite, cuprite, and tenorite, all associated with a NE trending fault (062 o to 242 o ) that is

intruded by a porphyry dyke. The mineralised porphyry dyke is vertical to near vertical (85 o ), with the 'true width' dimensions reaching up to 7m at surface. At least 600m in strike length, with strong Malachite staining observed along the entire strike length, with historical open pits having targeted approximately 200m of this strike. Exact depth of mining below the original ground surface is not clear in the historical documents, given the pits are not battered it is anticipated that excavations have reached 5m to 10m beneath the original ground surface. Associated with the porphyry dyke are zones of fractured and/or sheared rock, the siltstones are described as brecciated, and sandstones around the shear as 26 carbonaceous. The known mineralisation from the exploration activities to date had identified shallow supergene mineralisation, with a few drillholes targeting deeper mineralisation in and around the 200m of strike historical open A strongly altered hanging wall that contained malachite and cuprite nodules. Chalcocite mineralization has been identified but it is unclear on the prevalence of the Chalcocite; and The mineralisation was amenable to high grade open pit mining methods of the oxide mineralization (as indicated by numerous historical open pit shallow workings into the shear zone).

Desktop studies commissioned by CCZ and completed by ROM Resources and SRK Exploration have determined that the Big One prospect is prospective for Cuco, and Ag.

Desktop studies commissioned by CCZ have determined the Boomerang prospect contains:

Secondary copper staining over ~800m of strike length. Associated with a major east-west trending fault that juxtaposes the upper Suprise Creek Formation sediments against both the underlying Bigie Formation and the upper Quilalar Formation units.

27 • At the 'Flapjack' prospect there is the potential for: o Skarn mineralisation for Cu-Au and/or Zn-Pb-Cu from replacement carbonate mineralisation, particularly the Quilalar Formation; o Thermal Gold Aurole mineralisation is a potential model due to the high silica alteration in thermal aureole with contact of A-Type Weberra Granite - related to the Au mineralisation; and o IOCG mineralisation related to chloride rich fluids. • At the 'Crescent' prospect there is the potential for: o Skarn mineralisation for Cu-Au and/or Zn-Pb-Cu from replacement carbonate mineralisation, particularly the Quilalar Formation; and o Thermal Gold Aurole mineralisation is a potential model due to the high silica alteration in thermal aureole with contact of A-Type Weberra Granite - related to the Au mineralisation; and o IOCG mineralisation related to potassic rich fluids. • All publicly available QDEX documents / historical exploration reports have been reviewed, refer to Section 2, sub-section "Further Work" for both actions in progress and proposed future actions. Drill hole • A summary of all information material to the understanding of • Not Applicable - no Drilling results are discussed in this ASX Information the exploration results including a tabulation of the following Release. information for all Material drill holes: o easting and northing of the drill hole collar o elevation or RL (Reduced Level - elevation above sea level in metres) of the drill hole collar o dip and azimuth of the hole o down hole length and interception depth o hole length. • If the exclusion of this information is justified on the basis that the information is not Material and this exclusion does not detract from the understanding of the report, the Competent 28 Person should clearly explain why this is the case. Data • In reporting Exploration Results, weighting averaging • No data aggregation methods are utilised in the current ASX aggregatio techniques, maximum and/or minimum grade truncations (e.g. Release, due to the fact that the sampling types are surface n methods cutting of high grades) and cut-off grades are usually Material samples (soil, rock, stream sediment, etc.). and should be stated. • Where aggregate intercepts incorporate short lengths of high grade results and longer lengths of low grade results, the procedure used for such aggregation should be stated and some typical examples of such aggregations should be shown in detail. • The assumptions used for any reporting of metal equivalent values should be clearly stated. Diagrams • Appropriate maps and sections (with scales) and tabulations • Appropriate diagrams are presented in the body and the of intercepts should be included for any significant discovery Appendices of the current ASX Release. Where scales are absent being reported These should include, but not be limited to a from the diagram, grids have been included and clearly labelled to plan view of drill hole collar locations and appropriate sectional act as a scale for distance. views. • Maps and Plans presented in the current ASX Release are in MGA94 Zone 54, Eastings (mN), and Northing (mN), unless clearly labelled otherwise. • The surface sample results described in this ASX Release are suitable for the reporting 'exploration results' for mineral prospectivity, additional exploration work would have to be completed in order to geologically model and then estimate a mineral resource. Balanced • Where comprehensive reporting of all Exploration Results is • For the purposes of Balanced Reporting it is reiterated that the reporting not practicable, representative reporting of both low and high information and data displayed in the current ASX Release is grades and/or widths should be practiced to avoid misleading pertaining to a spatial subset placed on and surrounding Flapjack reporting of Exploration Results. prospect - based on the following spatial bounds from MGA94 zone 54: o Easting minimum: 332,293.27mE o Easting maximum: 334,641.96mE o Northing minimum: 7,892,920.55mN o Northing maximum: 7,894,603.15mN • ' Flapjack' soil assay values are summarised from the data files submitted with the historical MIM reports (refer to Section 2, subsection "Exploration done by other parties"), appropriate 29 plans of the distribution of soil samples and associated geochemical values are displayed in the release and its appendices: Flapjack statistics summary - assayed soil samples Descriptor: Cu (ppm) Pb (ppm) Zn (ppm) Au (ppb) Ag (ppm) Minimum 4 5 7 1 0.2 Maximum 292 212 803 81 0.6 Average 30.2 36.8 153.9 11.5 0.29 Std. Dev. 26.3 35.9 126.8 15.9 0.15 Count 459 455 459 305 8 Note (1): 459 soil samples were collected over the "Flapjack" prospect. o Note (2): 4 soil samples were 'Below Detectable Limit' for Lead (Pb ppm).

o Note (3): Only 445 soil samples were assayed for Gold (results presented in Au ppb), 140 assays were 'Below Detectable Limit'.

o Note (4): Although all soil samples were assayed for Silver (Ag ppm) only eight retuned a result above the detectable limit.

Appropriate soil assay isopach / contours have been generated to demonstrate the trend of the soil data, there are not geologically modelled surfaces for the purposes of mineral resource estimation. The isopachs were developed in MapINFO 2019 (64 bit

Release Build 58: 12345.67). The parameters for generating the isopachs / contours were to use the 'Nearest Neighbour' raster method, automatic cell size, with a 200m search radius, average smoothing set to level 2, with "Near" clipping set to 8 respectively.

A Summary of 'Flapjack' Rock Chip assay data and location data is presented in " Appendix B14: Rock Chip Assay Data ", a statistical summary is presented below: Flapjack statistics summary - assayed rock chip samples Descriptor: Cu (ppm) Pb (ppm) Zn (ppm) Au (ppb) Minimum 2 3 9 1 Maximum 606 981 463 1,370 Average 32.8 67.5 101.4 74.1 Std. Dev. 96.4 176.2 95.9 246.0 Count 39 35 41 34 30 o Note (1): 42 rock chip samples were collected over the "Flapjack" prospect. o Note (2): 1 rock chip sample in the Flapjack area did not appear to be tested for Gold (Au ppb) after assay for base metals all returned 'Below Detectable Limits'. o Note (3): 41 rock chip samples were assayed for Silver (Ag ppm), 33 rock chip samples were discovered to be 'Below Detectable Limits' for Silver (Ag ppm), 8 samples were 'Not Tested' and the single assay result above BDL was 4.3ppm Ag. o Note (3): 41 rock chip samples were assayed for Gold (Au ppb), 7 were discovered to be 'Below Detectable Limits' for Gold (Au ppb). • The surface sample results and/or isopach / contours presented and described in this ASX Release are suitable for the reporting 'exploration results' for mineral prospectivity, additional exploration work would have to be completed in order to geologically model and then estimate a mineral resource. • 'Flapjack' stream sediment assay values are summarised from the data files submitted with the historical MIM reports (refer to Section 2, subsection "Exploration done by other parties"), appropriate plans of the distribution of soil samples and associated geochemical values are displayed in the release and its appendices: Flapjack statistics summary - assayed stream sediment samples Descriptor: Cu (ppm) Pb (ppm) Zn (ppm) Au (ppb) Minimum 10 3 15 1.4 Maximum 50 57 374 820 Average 27.0 17.7 130.7 168.6 Std. Dev. 10.5 14.0 85.5 288.9 Count 21 21 21 12 o Note (1): 24 stream sediment samples were collected over the "Flapjack" prospect. o Note (2): 21 stream sediment samples were assayed for Silver (Ag ppm) all returned results 'Below Detectable Limit'. o Note (3): 19 stream sediment samples were assayed for Gold (Au ppm), 10 stream sediment samples were tested and were discovered to be 'Below Detectable Limits' for Gold (Au ppm). • Other exploration data, if meaningful and material, should be • GEOTEM: The airborne electromagnetic GEOTEM geophysical reported including (but not limited to): geological observations; survey undertaken by MIM in 1992 on historical tenure EPM7676, geophysical survey results; geochemical survey results; bulk now significantly overlain by CCZ's tenure application EPM27440. 31 samples - size and method of treatment; metallurgical test results; bulk density, groundwater, geotechnical and rock characteristics; potential deleterious or contaminating substances. A total of 828-line kilometres were flown on a SE-NW, flown by Geoterrex at a mean height of approximately 105m above the ground surface. Penetration of the GEOTEM method had been estimated to range between 200-300m below the ground surface, this is dependent on conductivity contrasts, size, and attitude of the subsurface targets. Sixteen (16) anomalies were identified, with nine (9) recommended for follow up, with only five (5) followed up by ground geophysical. Flapjack (PC13 anomaly) was one of the anomalies followed up by surface geophysical survey methods. The aerial geophysical survey data, or the outputs of the surface geophysical survey for

'Flapjack' are yet to be reviewed in detail, it is anticipated that this will occur during the planning of any field exploration campaigns, particularly exploration drilling campaigns. The PC13 geophysical anomaly appears on maps in this ASX Release, the historical location marker is assumed to be at the centre of the PC13 anomaly. The anomaly is circa 400m long by 300m wide anomaly.

'Flapjack' are yet to be reviewed in detail, it is anticipated that this will occur during the planning of any field exploration campaigns, particularly exploration drilling campaigns. The PC13 geophysical anomaly appears on maps in this ASX Release, the historical location marker is assumed to be at the centre of the PC13 anomaly. The anomaly is circa 400m long by 300m wide anomaly. Alteration observations: Ferruginous sandstones appeared to be an alteration product that was localised between the two east- north-east trending faults and comprised of abundant patchy haematisation, pervasive and as veins. Petrographic samples from within the alteration zone showed red K Feldspar haematite +/- tourmaline, altered lithologies - the alteration type, in conjunction with the Geoscience Australia IOCG prospectivity of the region requires further investigation into the Crescent prospect being part of an IOCG mineral system.

Ferruginous sandstones appeared to be an alteration product that was localised between the two east- north-east trending faults and comprised of abundant patchy haematisation, pervasive and as veins. Petrographic samples from within the alteration zone showed red K Feldspar haematite +/- tourmaline, altered lithologies - the alteration type, in conjunction with the Geoscience Australia IOCG prospectivity of the region requires further investigation into the Crescent prospect being part of an IOCG mineral system. Furthermore, the alkali minerals appeared to be zoned with sodic- dominant on the southern margin passing to potassic-dominant on the northern margin near the Crescent Prospect.

potassic-dominant on the northern margin near the Crescent Prospect. Petrographic samples from Crescent showed similar alteration to that at the nearby Flapjack prospect (which falls within CCZ's EPMA 27440) where there was distinct red rock/green rock alteration associated with the potassic alteration of an argillaceous limestone.

Haematite-quartz veins bear the elevated Au: the CCZ Geology

Team's interpretation is that, in conjunction with the Geoscience Australia IOCG prospectivity work, the various descriptive geology 32 recorded by MIM is indicative of alteration and mineralogy reflective of characteristics attributable to an IOCG mineral system. • Petrographic samples from the eastern portion of the Crescent prospect showed similar alteration to that at the nearby Flapjack Prospect (anomalous Au also within CCZ's EPMA 27440) where there was distinct red rock/green rock alteration associated with the potassic alteration of an argillaceous limestone. The mineralisation is an indicator of IOCG alteration styles, the presence of Haematitic-quartz veins that contain traces of gold. • Quartz veining is common throughout the ferruginous zone with several rhyolite dykes outcropping in the alteration zone which strike ENE and the dips in the alteration zone vary between steeply south dipping to steeply north dipping. • An alternative explanation of gold (Au) mineralisation could be at Crescent considered to be a thermal gold (Au) aurole mineralisation model/event - due to the high silica alteration in thermal aureole with contact of A-Type Weberra Granite - related to the gold (Au) mineralisation. Based on the whole rock analyses done by MIM where the results showed high silica (>74% SiO2). • Ongoing Work: Work is ongoing in reviewing the breadth of the information contained on QDEX for the mineral tenure application EPMA 27440 (The Wall), as the application had only been recently had the application lodged on the 12-Dec-2019. • In light of the aforementioned bullet point, both the requirements Chapter 5 of the ASX Listing Rules and the JORC Code (2012), no material information pertaining to the surface sample exploration results is known to exist within the area defined in the bounds of Crescent prospect (refer to the current Table 1, Section 2, subsection "Balanced Reporting"). Further • The nature and scale of planned further work (e.g. tests for • Work is ongoing in reviewing the breadth of the information work lateral extensions or depth extensions or large-scalestep-out contained on QDEX for the mineral tenure application EPMA drilling). 27440 (The Wall), as the application had only been recently had • Diagrams clearly highlighting the areas of possible extensions, the application lodged on the 12-Dec-2019. including the main geological interpretations and future drilling • Future releases to the market are proposed to occur in line with areas, provided this information is not commercially sensitive. the body of the ASX Release. 33 Future exploration work proposed in sequence or concurrently above will complete surface sampling (rock or soil as appropriate) and an appropriate geophysical surveys over specific to be defined areas within the Mt Oxide Pillar.

Future desktop work is anticipated to include a re-evaluation of additional QDEX data available for the prospect area, and/or a detailed drill design on specific targeted areas in the prospect. 34 Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer Castillo Copper Limited published this content on 19 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 May 2020 22:42:01 UTC 0 Latest news on CASTILLO COPPER LIMITED 06:43p CASTILLO COPPER : Mt Oxide - Flapjack Prospect - Large IOCG Target Identified PU 05/10 CASTILLO COPPER : Fast-tracking Drilling Campaigns at Arya and Big One PU 05/08 CASTILLO COPPER : Quarterly Tenement Summary PU 05/03 CASTILLO COPPER : Resumption of Trade PU 05/03 CASTILLO COPPER : Pause in Trading PU 05/03 CASTILLO COPPER : Cangai - Focus on Extending Known Mineralisation PU 05/03 CASTILLO COPPER : Board Change PU 04/09 Impact Minerals Limited - BROKEN HILL ALLIANCE PRESENTATION AQ 03/26 CASTILLO COPPER : Proposed issue of Securities - CCZ PU 03/24 CASTILLO COPPER : Four IOCG mineralisation targets confirmed at Mt Oxide PU Chart CASTILLO COPPER LIMITED Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends CASTILLO COPPER LIMITED Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Neutral Bearish Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers Name Title Simon Paull Managing Director & Director Robert Norman Scott Chairman Gerrard Hall Non-Executive Director Dale Hanna Secretary Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capitalization (M$) CASTILLO COPPER LIMITED 5.88% 9 PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY MINING AND METALLURGICAL COMPANY NORILSK NICKEL -3.50% 46 651 SOUTHERN COPPER CORPORATION -16.13% 27 544 FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC. -30.03% 13 329 CHINA MOLYBDENUM CO., LTD. 3.40% 10 080 SUMITOMO METAL MINING CO., LTD. -1.21% 7 088