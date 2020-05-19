Castillo Copper : Mt Oxide - Flapjack Prospect - Large IOCG Target Identified

Detailed work on Flapjack (an IOCG target), within the Mt Oxide pillar, has interpreted it to be part of a larger mineralised system that comprises the Crescent1 (IOCG) and Johnnies2 (shear- hosted copper/supergene ore) prospects
This is a significant development which further enhances the exploration upside and potential scale for the Mt Oxide pillar
Flapjack, which is within a zone of structurally controlled ENE trending haematitic-quartz veins, is on a circa 10km alteration trend that follows fault lines that closely passes Johnnies2 then connects with the IOCG target zone in the Crescent prospect1
Historic reports3 on the Flapjack prospect verify the presence of gold within the haematitic-quartz veins and a distinct chlorite alternation which is a potential indicator for IOCG mineralisation
Encouragingly, high-grade surface assays for coincident gold- copper occurrences provide further support to the presence of potential IOCG mineralisation:
Rock chip: up to 1.37ppm Au and 606ppm Cu3
Stream sediment: up to820ppb Au and 50ppm Cu3
Soil: up to 81ppb Au and 292ppm Cu3
Around 600m south-west of Flapjack's soil-grid is a 250m by 150m sub-surface anomaly, discovered by an aeromagnetic GEOTEM survey and on the fault line, which is a future primary drill target, subject to follow up field work verification3
While the current focus is progressing the Big One Deposit and the Arya prospect drilling campaign, discovering a large mineralised system, comprising Flapjack, Crescent and Johnnies, will generate a significant number of future drill targets
Castillo Copper's Managing Director Simon Paull commented: "As we wind up the current geological review on the eight prospects across the Mt Oxide pillar, we continue to be surprised to the upside by the findings. Having
large relatively under-explored mineralised system, comprising three prospects that are known IOCG and shear-hosted copper targets, still leaves plenty of work ahead to extend these areas materially. Our teams are now working at a rapid pace to secure the necessary approvals to commence drilling at the Arya prospect and Big One Deposit."
Castillo Copper Limited ("CCZ") is delighted to announce a large mineralised system has been identified at the Mt Oxide pillar which captures the Flapjack, Crescent and Johnnies prospects.
LARGE MINERALISED SYSTEM
A closer review of the Flapjack prospect has verified it is within a zone of structurally controlled ENE trending haematitic-quartz veins. More significantly, based on interpretations by CCZ's independent geology consultant (through analysing historic geophysics and geochemical data3), the Flapjack and Crescent prospects, which are circa 6km apart, are on the same fault system (Figure 1).
This is a significant finding as the Flapjack and Crescent prospects are both prospective IOCG targets. Further work, specifically targeting the trajectory of this fault, will be required to determine the extent and scale of prospective IOCG mineralisation, allowing test-drill targets to be formulated.
Incrementally, factoring in Johnnies, a shear-hosted copper / supergene ore target, proximity to the fault line, there is anecdotal evidence all three prospects are sub-components of a larger mineralised system. Holistically, this significantly enhances Mt Oxide pillar's exploration upside, especially IOCG potential, through providing further targets to investigate along the prospective mineralised trend.
Source: Xplore Resources (refer Reference 1 and Appendices B & C for further information)
For the Flapjack prospect specifically, historic geology reports3 confirm the presence of haematitic-quartz veins laced with gold and a distinct chlorite alteration which is an indicator for prospective IOCG mineralisation.
More specifically, high-grade surface assay results for coincident gold-copper occurrences highlight key evidence supportive for IOCG mineralisation including:
o Stream sediment: up to 820ppb Au, 50ppm Cu, 57ppm Pb & 374ppm Zn3;
o Soil: up to 81ppb Au, 292ppm Cu, 212ppm Pb & 803ppm Zn3; and
o Rock chip: up to 1.37ppm Au, 606ppm Cu, 981ppm Pb & 463ppm Zn3.
In 1992, a previous historic tenure holder conducted an aeromagnetic GEOTEM survey which identified a sub-surface magnetic anomaly circa 250m by 150m. Notably, the anomaly - called PC13 - is 600m southwest of the main soil grid within the Flapjack prospect1.
A follow up field trip is necessary to conduct incremental soil sampling above PC13, which is on the southern edge of the trendline that is interpreted to connect the Flapjack and Crescent prospects, to reconcile its suitability as a future primary drill target.
FIGURE 2: SUB-SURFACE ANOMALY "PC13" RELATIVE TO FLAPJACK SOIL GRID
Source: Xplore Resources (refer Reference 1 and Appendices B & C for further information)
Figures 3-6 below are Isopach contour maps for the Flapjack prospect comprising gold-copper-lead-zinc readings. These highlight the concentration and surface mineralisation trends from the soil data based on gold - the dimensions reach circa 800m ENE by 300m NNW (refer to Appendix B for further information). The historic exploration3 at Flapjack could have followed the ENE mineralisation to the east or west, particularly for anomalous gold. Incrementally, it is unclear why the magnetic anomaly that initially identified near surface conductivity at Flapjack, PC13, did not undergo surface sampling.
Meanwhile, replacement carbonate mineralisation within the Quilalar Formation appears to explain the occurrence of elevated zinc-lead at the Flapjack prospect.
Source: Xplore Resources (refer Reference 1 and Appendices B & C for further information)
FIGURE 6: CRESCENT - ASSAYED LEAD SOIL SAMPLE ISOPACH
Source: Xplore Resources (refer Reference 1 and Appendices B & C for further information)
To recap, CCZ commissioned an independent geology consultant to review all eight prospects at the Mt Oxide pillar (refer Appendix A), as they can potentially deliver high-grade, near surface deposits that could be suitable for multiple open-pit operations. So far, there has been adequate historic geochemical and geophysics data3 to determine preliminary test-drill targets.
This release continues the review that is drilling down into target areas across the Mt Oxide pillar.
FIGURE 7: MINERALISATION SUMMARY FOR THE MT OXIDE PILLAR PROSPECTS
The Wall
Mt Isa style mineralisation
Pancake
Mt Isa style mineralisation with IOCG potential
Johnnies
Shear-hosted copper and supergene ore potential
Crescent
IOCG target with Mt Isa style mineralisation potential
Flapjack
IOCG target with Mt Isa style mineralisation potential
Arya
Sizeable massive sulphide anomaly with IOCG potential
Big One Deposit
Shallow high-grade supergene ore up to 28.4% Cu from drilling intercepts*
Boomerang Mine
Historically produced circa 4,211t high-grade oxide ore grading circa 6% Cu,
with an output of circa 251t Cu*
Source: CCZ geology team (* Refer ASX Releases - 14 January, 10 & 19 February 2020)
Next steps
The geology team are working towards securing necessary approvals to commence drilling operations at targets within the Arya prospect and Big One Deposit.
For and on behalf of Castillo Copper
Simon Paull
Managing Director
ABOUT CASTILLO COPPER
Castillo Copper Limited (ASX: CCZ) is a base metal explorer primarily focused on copper then zinc & nickel.
The group is embarking on a strategic transformation to morph into a mid-tier copper group underpinned by three core pillars:
Pillar I: The Mt Oxide project in the Mt Isa copper-belt district, north-west Queensland, which delivers significant exploration upside through having several high-grade targets and a sizeable untested anomaly within its boundaries in
a copper-rich region.
Pillar II: Four high-quality prospective assets across Zambia's copper-belt which is the second largest copper producer in Africa.
Pillar III: Cangai Copper Mine in northern New South Wales, which is one of Australia's highest grading historic copper mines.
In addition, Castillo Copper is progressing a dual listing on the Standard Board of the London Stock Exchange.
References
CCZ ASX Release - 28 April 2020
CCZ ASX Release - 6 April 2020
Mount Isa Mines ("MIM") Exploration Reports 1993-98 which comprise:
M.I.M Exploration Pty Ltd, 1998. Exploration Permit for Minerals No. 7804 "Fiery Creek" Queensland. Final Report. QDEX
Report number: 30006.
M.I.M Exploration Pty Ltd, 1996. Exploration Permit for Minerals No. 7676 "Pandanus Creek", Queensland. Final Report. QDEX Report number: 27982.
M.I.M Exploration Pty Ltd, 1994. Exploration Permit for Minerals Nos. 7676 "Pandanus Creek", and 7804 "Fiery Creek".
Annual Report for the 12 months ended February 25, 1994. QDEX Report number: 25492.
M.I.M Exploration Pty Ltd, 1993. Exploration Permit for Minerals Nos. 7676 "Pandanus Creek", and 7804 "Fiery Creek".
Annual Report for the 12 months ended February 25, 1993. QDEX Report number: 24522.
M.I.M Exploration Pty Ltd, 1993. Exploration Permit for Minerals Nos. 7448 "Lagoon Creek". Second Annual Report 18 May 1991 to 17 May 1992, Queensland Australia. QDEX Report number: 24523.
Competent Person Statement
The information in this report that relates to Exploration Results for the Mt Oxide pillar Crescent prospect contained in this announcement is based on a fair and accurate representation of the publicly available information at the time of compiling the ASX Release, and is based on information and supporting documentation compiled by Nicholas Ryan, a Competent Person who is a Member of The Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy. Nicholas Ryan is Consultant Resource Geologist employed by Xplore Resources Pty Ltd. Mr Ryan has been a Member of the Australian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy for 14 years and is a Chartered Professional (Geology). Mr Ryan is employed by Xplore Resources Pty Ltd. Mr Ryan has sufficient experience that is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity being undertaken to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the 'Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves'. Mr Ryan consents to the inclusion in the report of the matters based on his information and the form and context in which it appears.
The Australian Securities Exchange has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the accuracy or adequacy of this release.
APPENDIX A: MT OXIDE PILLAR
Source: CCZ ASX Release - 14 January 2020 & CCZ geology team
Source: Xplore Resources (for data sources refer Reference 1 & Appendix C)
FIGURE B2: GOLD SOIL THEMATICS
Source: Xplore Resources (for data sources refer Reference 1 and Appendix C for further information)
FIGURE B3: GOLD STREAM SEDIMENT DATA
Source: Xplore Resources (for data sources refer Reference 1 and Appendix C for further information)
FIGURE B4: COPPER ROCK CHIP DATA
Source: Xplore Resources (for data sources refer Reference 1 and Appendix C for further information)
FIGURE B5: COPPER SOIL THEMATICS
Source: Xplore Resources (for data sources refer Reference 1 and Appendix C for further information)
FIGURE B6: COPPER STREAM SEDIMENT DATA
Source: Xplore Resources (for data sources refer Reference 1 and Appendix C for further information)
FIGURE B7: ZINC ROCK CHIP DATA
Source: Xplore Resources (for data sources refer Reference 1 and Appendix C for further information)
FIGURE B8: ZINC SOIL THEMATICS
Source: Xplore Resources (for data sources refer Reference 1 and Appendix C for further information)
FIGURE B9: ZINC STREAM SEDIMENT DATA
Source: Xplore Resources (for data sources refer Reference 1 and Appendix C for further information)
FIGURE B10: LEAD ROCK CHIP DATA
Source: Xplore Resources (for data sources refer Reference 1 and Appendix C for further information)
FIGURE B11: LEAD SOIL THEMATICS
Source: Xplore Resources (for data sources refer Reference 1 and Appendix C for further information)
FIGURE B12: LEAD STREAM SEDIMENT DATA
Source: Xplore Resources (for data sources refer Reference 1 and Appendix C for further information)
FIGURE B13: ROCK CHIP ASSAY DATA*
SAMPLE
EASTING (mE)
NORTHING (mN)
Cu (ppm)
Pb (ppm)
Zn (ppm)
Au (ppm)
MGA94 zone 54
MGA94 zone 54
QQ86385
333397
7894022
8
BDL
21
0.009
QQ86386
333342
7893982
18
28
17
0.002
QQ86387
333172
7893772
12
5
78
0.004
QQ86427
333332
7893772
5
12
55
0.01
QQ86428
333287
7893772
606
404
128
0.015
QQ86431
333172
7893822
3
139
463
0.002
QQ86432
333197
7893822
3
9
44
0.001
QQ86433
333157
7893772
6
95
111
0.046
QQ86434
333137
7893747
4
69
160
0.001
QQ86435
333122
7893672
9
21
58
1.37
QQ86436
333212
7893602
16
6
168
0.001
QQ86437
333197
7893582
15
15
24
0.365
QQ86438
333222
7893572
8
BDL
19
0.002
QQ86439
333122
7893572
48
5
159
0.011
QQ86440
333122
7893647
5
5
46
0.07
QQ86441
333172
7893672
10
156
237
0.005
QQ86442
333162
7893697
2
14
121
0.001
QQ86443
333082
7893697
BDL
9
121
0.001
QQ86444
333147
7893712
2
BDL
37
0.001
QQ86445
333172
7893622
9
BDL
45
0.371
QQ86446
333247
7893582
9
BDL
15
0.001
QQ86447
333347
7893822
BDL
9
88
0.001
QQ86448
333322
7893822
3
9
207
0.001
QQ86449
333372
7893872
4
11
101
BDL
QQ86450
333372
7893832
2
19
296
0.001
QQ86451
333322
7893722
2
BDL
66
BDL
QQ86452
333497
7893722
41
9
134
BDL
QQ86455
333457
7893722
6
6
49
0.008
15
SAMPLE
EASTING (mE)
NORTHING (mN)
Cu (ppm)
Pb (ppm)
Zn (ppm)
Au (ppm)
MGA94 zone 54
MGA94 zone 54
QQ086455
333457
7893722
6
6
49
0.008
QQ098444
333317
7893757
71
12
23
0.165
QQ097811
333465
7894161
BDL
BDL
BDL
Not Tested
QQ097916
333530
7894203
21
18
63
BDL
QQ 98427
333437
7893854
6
6
9
0.002
QQ 98428
333462
7893780
27
31
79
0.007
QQ 98429
333462
7893722
49
12
52
0.009
QQ 98430
333567
7893791
11
157
321
0.001
QQ 98431
333608
7893840
3
53
213
BDL
QQ 98432
333315
7893708
85
981
56
0.007
QQ 98433
333459
7893994
23
22
99
0.001
QQ97664
333490
7893969
22
3
9
0.021
QQ97809
332889
7894338
52
3
99
BDL
QQ97810
333492
7894130
46
3
19
BDL
= Source: Compiled by Xplore Resources (for data sources refer Reference 1 and Appendix C for further information) Note: (1) BDL = Below Detectable Limit (testing at Analabs Townsville)
Note: (2) NT = Not Tested for a repeat gold (Au ppb) at ALS
2017 for a 5 year period over 67 sub-blocks (216.5Km2),
Expires: 28-Aug-2022.
o
EPM 26525 (Hill of Grace) - encompasses the Arya
significant aeromagnetic anomaly, Holder: Total Minerals
Pty Ltd for a 5 year period over 38 sub-blocks (128.8Km2),
Granted: 12-June-2018, Expires: 11-June-2023.
o EPM 26513 (Torpedo Creek/Alpha Project) - Granted 13-
Aug-2018 for a 5-year period over 23 sub-blocks
(74.2Km2), Expires 12-Aug-2023; and
o EPMA 27440 (The Wall) - An application lodged on the 12-
Dec-2019 over 70 sub-blocks (~215Km2) by Castillo
Copper Limited.
Exploration
•
Acknowledgment and appraisal of exploration by other parties.
• A selection of historical QDEX / mineral exploration reports have
done by
been reviewed for historical tenures that cover or partially cover
other
the Project Area in this announcement. Federal and State
parties
Government reports supplement the historical mineral
exploration reporting (QDEX open file exploration records).
• Most explorers were searching for Cu-Au-U and/or Pb-Zn-Ag, and
in particular, proving satellite deposit style extensions to the
several small sub-economic copper deposits (e.g. Big Oxide and
Josephine).
• With the Mt Oxide Project in regional proximity to Mt Isa and
numerous historical and active mines, the Project area has seen
portions of the historical mineral tenure subject to various styles
of surface sampling, with selected locations typically targeted by
shallow drilling (Total hole depth is typically less than 50m).
• The Mt Oxide project tenure package has a significant opportunity
23
to be reviewed and explored by modern exploration methods in a
coherent package of EPM's, with three of these forming a
contiguous tenure package.
• The five (5) historical exploration reports generated by MIM that
contributed information and data to this ASX Release are detailed
in the Appendix C preamble to the JORC 2012 Code Table 1.
• Various Holders and related parties of the 'Big One' historical
mining tenure (ML8451) completed a range of mining activities
and exploration activities on what is now the 'Big One' prospect
for EPM 26462. The following unpublished work is acknowledged
(and previously shown in the reference list):
o West Australian Metals NL, 1994. Drill Programme at the
"Big One" Copper Deposit, North Queensland for West
Australian Metals NL.
o Wilson, D., 2011. 'Big One' Copper Mine Lease 5481
Memorandum - dated 7 May 2011.
o Wilson, D., 2015. 'Big One' Mining Lease Memorandum -
dated 25 May 2015: and
o Csar, M, 1996. Big One & Mt Storm Copper Deposits.
Unpublished field report.
Geology
• Deposit type, geological setting and style of mineralisation.
• The Mt Oxide North project is located within the Mt Isa Inlier of
western Queensland, a large exposed section of Proterozoic (2.5
billion to 540 million year old) crustal rocks. The inlier records a
long history of tectonic evolution, now thought to be similar to
that of the Broken Hill Block in western New South Wales.
• The Mt Oxide project lies within the Mt Oxide Domain, straddling
the Lawn Hill Platform and Leichhardt River Fault Trough. The
geology of the tenement is principally comprised of rocks of the
Surprise Creek and Quilalar Formations which include feldspathic
quartzites, conglomerates, arkosic grits, shales, siltstones and
minor dolomites and limestones.
• The Project area is cut by a major fault zone, trending north-
northeast - south- southwest across the permits. This fault is
associated with major folding, forming a number of tight syncline-
anticline structures along its length.
• The Desktop studies commissioned by CCZ on the granted mineral
24
tenures described four main styles of mineralisation account for the majority of mineral resources within the rocks of the Mt Isa Province (after Withnall & Cranfield, 2013).
Sediment hosted silver-lead-zinc - occurs mainly within fine-grained sedimentary rocks of the Isa Super basin within the Western Fold Belt. Deposits include Black Star (Mount Isa Pb-Zn), Century, George Fisher North, George Fisher South (Hilton) and Lady Loretta deposits;
Brecciated sediment hosted copper - occurs dominantly within the Leichhardt, Calvert and Isa Super basin of the Western Fold Belt, hosted in brecciated dolomitic, carbonaceous and pyritic sediments or brecciated rocks
proximal to major fault/shear zones. Includes the Mount Isa copper orebodies and the Esperanza/Mammoth mineralisation.
Iron-oxide-copper-gold("IOCG") - predominantly chalcopyrite-pyrite magnetite/hematite mineralisation within high grade metamorphic rocks of the Eastern Fold Belt. Deposits of this style include Ernest Henry, Osborne
and Selwyn; and
Broken Hill type silver-lead-zinc - occur within the high- grade metamorphic rocks of the Eastern Fold Belt. Cannington is the major example, but several smaller currently sub-economic deposits are known.
Gold is primarily found associated with copper within the IOCG deposits of the Eastern Fold Belt. However, a significant exception is noted at Tick Hill where high grade gold mineralisation was produced, between 1991 and 1995 by Carpentaria Gold Pty Ltd, some 700 000 tonnes of ore was mined at an average grade of
22.5 g/t Au, producing 15 900 kg Au. The Tick Hill deposit style is poorly understood (Withnall & Cranfield, 2013).
Rom Resources had noted in a series of recent reports for CCZ on the granted tenures, that cover the known mineralisation styles including:
Stratabound copper mineralisation within ferruginous sandstones and siltstones of the Surprise Creek Formation.
25
Disseminated copper associated with trachyte dykes.
Copper-richiron stones (possible IOCG) in E-W fault zones; and
possible Mississippi Valley Type ("MVT") stockwork sulphide mineralisation carrying anomalous copper-lead- zinc and silver.
The Mt Oxide and Mt Gordon occurrences are thought to be breccia and replacement zones with interconnecting faults. The Mt Gordon/Mammoth deposit is hosted by brittle quartzites, and Esperanza by carbonaceous shales. Mineralisation has been related to the Isan Orogeny (1,590 - 1,500 Ma).
Mineralisation at all deposits is primarily chalcopyrite-pyrite- chalcocite, typically as massive sulphide within breccias.
At the Big One prospect, West Australian Metals NL described the mineralisation as (as sourced from the document "West Australian Metals NL, 1994. Drill Programme at the "Big One" Copper Deposit, North Queensland for West Australian Metals NL."):
The targeted lode / mineralised dyke is observable on the surface. The mineralisation targeted in the 1993 drilling programmed is a supergene copper mineralisation that includes malachite, azurite, cuprite, and tenorite, all associated with a NE trending fault (062o to 242o) that is
intruded by a porphyry dyke.
The mineralised porphyry dyke is vertical to near vertical (85o), with the 'true width' dimensions reaching up to 7m
at surface.
At least 600m in strike length, with strong Malachite staining observed along the entire strike length, with historical open pits having targeted approximately 200m of this strike. Exact depth of mining below the original ground surface is not clear in the historical documents, given the pits are not battered it is anticipated that excavations have reached 5m to 10m beneath the original ground surface.
Associated with the porphyry dyke are zones of fractured and/or sheared rock, the siltstones are described as brecciated, and sandstones around the shear as
26
carbonaceous.
The known mineralisation from the exploration activities to date had identified shallow supergene mineralisation, with a few drillholes targeting deeper mineralisation in and around the 200m of strike historical open
A strongly altered hanging wall that contained malachite and cuprite nodules. Chalcocite mineralization has been identified but it is unclear on the prevalence of the Chalcocite; and
The mineralisation was amenable to high grade open pit mining methods of the oxide mineralization (as indicated by numerous historical open pit shallow workings into the shear zone).
Desktop studies commissioned by CCZ and completed by ROM Resources and SRK Exploration have determined that the Big One prospect is prospective for Cuco, and Ag.
Desktop studies commissioned by CCZ have determined the Boomerang prospect contains:
Secondary copper staining over ~800m of strike length.
Associated with a major east-west trending fault that juxtaposes the upper Suprise Creek Formation sediments against both the underlying Bigie Formation and the upper Quilalar Formation units.
27
• At the 'Flapjack' prospect there is the potential for:
o Skarn mineralisation for Cu-Au and/or Zn-Pb-Cu from
replacement carbonate mineralisation, particularly the
Quilalar Formation;
o Thermal Gold Aurole mineralisation is a potential model
due to the high silica alteration in thermal aureole with
contact of A-Type Weberra Granite - related to the Au
mineralisation; and
o IOCG mineralisation related to chloride rich fluids.
• At the 'Crescent' prospect there is the potential for:
o Skarn mineralisation for Cu-Au and/or Zn-Pb-Cu from
replacement carbonate mineralisation, particularly the
Quilalar Formation; and
o Thermal Gold Aurole mineralisation is a potential model
due to the high silica alteration in thermal aureole with
contact of A-Type Weberra Granite - related to the Au
mineralisation; and
o IOCG mineralisation related to potassic rich fluids.
• All publicly available QDEX documents / historical exploration
reports have been reviewed, refer to Section 2, sub-section
"Further Work" for both actions in progress and proposed future
actions.
Drill hole
• A summary of all information material to the understanding of
• Not Applicable - no Drilling results are discussed in this ASX
Information
the exploration results including a tabulation of the following
Release.
information for all Material drill holes:
o easting and northing of the drill hole collar
o elevation or RL (Reduced Level - elevation above sea level
in metres) of the drill hole collar
o dip and azimuth of the hole
o down hole length and interception depth
o hole length.
• If the exclusion of this information is justified on the basis that
the information is not Material and this exclusion does not
detract from the understanding of the report, the Competent
28
Person should clearly explain why this is the case.
Data
• In reporting Exploration Results, weighting averaging
• No data aggregation methods are utilised in the current ASX
aggregatio
techniques, maximum and/or minimum grade truncations (e.g.
Release, due to the fact that the sampling types are surface
n methods
cutting of high grades) and cut-off grades are usually Material
samples (soil, rock, stream sediment, etc.).
and should be stated.
• Where aggregate intercepts incorporate short lengths of high
grade results and longer lengths of low grade results, the
procedure used for such aggregation should be stated and
some typical examples of such aggregations should be shown
in detail.
• The assumptions used for any reporting of metal equivalent
values should be clearly stated.
Diagrams
• Appropriate maps and sections (with scales) and tabulations
• Appropriate diagrams are presented in the body and the
of intercepts should be included for any significant discovery
Appendices of the current ASX Release. Where scales are absent
being reported These should include, but not be limited to a
from the diagram, grids have been included and clearly labelled to
plan view of drill hole collar locations and appropriate sectional
act as a scale for distance.
views.
• Maps and Plans presented in the current ASX Release are in
MGA94 Zone 54, Eastings (mN), and Northing (mN), unless clearly
labelled otherwise.
• The surface sample results described in this ASX Release are
suitable for the reporting 'exploration results' for mineral
prospectivity, additional exploration work would have to be
completed in order to geologically model and then estimate a
mineral resource.
Balanced
• Where comprehensive reporting of all Exploration Results is
• For the purposes of Balanced Reporting it is reiterated that the
reporting
not practicable, representative reporting of both low and high
information and data displayed in the current ASX Release is
grades and/or widths should be practiced to avoid misleading
pertaining to a spatial subset placed on and surrounding Flapjack
reporting of Exploration Results.
prospect - based on the following spatial bounds from MGA94
zone 54:
o
Easting minimum:
332,293.27mE
o
Easting maximum:
334,641.96mE
o
Northing minimum:
7,892,920.55mN
o
Northing maximum:
7,894,603.15mN
• ' Flapjack' soil assay values are summarised from the data files
submitted with the historical MIM reports (refer to Section 2,
subsection "Exploration done by other parties"), appropriate
29
plans of the distribution of soil samples and associated geochemical values are displayed in the release and its appendices:
Note (1): 459 soil samples were collected over the "Flapjack" prospect.o Note (2): 4 soil samples were 'Below Detectable Limit' for Lead (Pb ppm). o Note (3): Only 445 soil samples were assayed for Gold (results presented in Au ppb), 140 assays were 'Below Detectable Limit'. o Note (4): Although all soil samples were assayed for Silver (Ag ppm) only eight
retuned a result above the detectable limit.
Appropriate soil assay isopach / contours have been generated to demonstrate the trend of the soil data, there are not geologically modelled surfaces for the purposes of mineral resource estimation. The isopachs were developed in MapINFO 2019 (64 bit
Release Build 58: 12345.67). The parameters for generating the isopachs / contours were to use the 'Nearest Neighbour' raster method, automatic cell size, with a 200m search radius, average smoothing set to level 2, with "Near" clipping set to 8 respectively.
A Summary of 'Flapjack'Rock Chip assay data and location data is presented in "Appendix B14: Rock Chip Assay Data", a statistical summary is presented below:
Flapjack statistics summary - assayed rock chip samples
Descriptor:
Cu (ppm)
Pb (ppm)
Zn (ppm)
Au (ppb)
Minimum
2
3
9
1
Maximum
606
981
463
1,370
Average
32.8
67.5
101.4
74.1
Std. Dev.
96.4
176.2
95.9
246.0
Count
39
35
41
34
30
o
Note (1): 42 rock chip samples were collected over the "Flapjack" prospect.
o
Note (2): 1 rock chip sample in the Flapjack area did not appear to be tested for
Gold (Au ppb) after assay for base metals all returned 'Below Detectable Limits'.
o
Note (3): 41 rock chip samples were assayed for Silver (Ag ppm), 33 rock chip
samples were discovered to be 'Below Detectable Limits' for Silver (Ag ppm), 8
samples were 'Not Tested' and the single assay result above BDL was 4.3ppm
Ag.
o
Note (3): 41 rock chip samples were assayed for Gold (Au ppb), 7 were
discovered to be 'Below Detectable Limits' for Gold (Au ppb).
• The surface sample results and/or isopach / contours presented
and described in this ASX Release are suitable for the reporting
'exploration results' for mineral prospectivity, additional
exploration work would have to be completed in order to
geologically model and then estimate a mineral resource.
• 'Flapjack' stream sediment assay values are summarised from the
data files submitted with the historical MIM reports (refer to
Section 2, subsection "Exploration done by other parties"),
appropriate plans of the distribution of soil samples and
associated geochemical values are displayed in the release and its
now significantly overlain by CCZ's tenure application EPM27440.
31
samples - size and method of treatment; metallurgical test results; bulk density, groundwater, geotechnical and rock characteristics; potential deleterious or contaminating substances.
A total of 828-line kilometres were flown on a SE-NW, flown by Geoterrex at a mean height of approximately 105m above the ground surface. Penetration of the GEOTEM method had been estimated to range between 200-300m below the ground surface, this is dependent on conductivity contrasts, size, and attitude of the subsurface targets. Sixteen (16) anomalies were identified, with nine (9) recommended for follow up, with only five (5) followed up by ground geophysical.
Flapjack (PC13 anomaly) was one of the anomalies followed up by surface geophysical survey methods. The aerial geophysical survey data, or the outputs of the surface geophysical survey for
'Flapjack' are yet to be reviewed in detail, it is anticipated that this will occur during the planning of any field exploration campaigns, particularly exploration drilling campaigns. The PC13 geophysical anomaly appears on maps in this ASX Release, the historical location marker is assumed to be at the centre of the PC13 anomaly. The anomaly is circa 400m long by 300m wide anomaly.
Alteration observations: Ferruginous sandstones appeared to be an alteration product that was localised between the two east- north-east trending faults and comprised of abundant patchy haematisation, pervasive and as veins. Petrographic samples from within the alteration zone showed red K Feldspar haematite +/- tourmaline, altered lithologies - the alteration type, in conjunction with the Geoscience Australia IOCG prospectivity of the region requires further investigation into the Crescent prospect being part of an IOCG mineral system.
Furthermore, the alkali minerals appeared to be zoned with sodic- dominant on the southern margin passing to potassic-dominant on the northern margin near the Crescent Prospect.
Petrographic samples from Crescent showed similar alteration to that at the nearby Flapjack prospect (which falls within CCZ's EPMA 27440) where there was distinct red rock/green rock alteration associated with the potassic alteration of an argillaceous limestone.
Haematite-quartzveins bear the elevated Au: the CCZ Geology
Team's interpretation is that, in conjunction with the Geoscience Australia IOCG prospectivity work, the various descriptive geology
32
recorded by MIM is indicative of alteration and mineralogy
reflective of characteristics attributable to an IOCG mineral
system.
• Petrographic samples from the eastern portion of the Crescent
prospect showed similar alteration to that at the nearby Flapjack
Prospect (anomalous Au also within CCZ's EPMA 27440) where
there was distinct red rock/green rock alteration associated with
the potassic alteration of an argillaceous limestone. The
mineralisation is an indicator of IOCG alteration styles, the
presence of Haematitic-quartz veins that contain traces of gold.
• Quartz veining is common throughout the ferruginous zone with
several rhyolite dykes outcropping in the alteration zone which
strike ENE and the dips in the alteration zone vary between
steeply south dipping to steeply north dipping.
• An alternative explanation of gold (Au) mineralisation could be at
Crescent considered to be a thermal gold (Au) aurole
mineralisation model/event - due to the high silica alteration in
thermal aureole with contact of A-Type Weberra Granite - related
to the gold (Au) mineralisation. Based on the whole rock analyses
done by MIM where the results showed high silica (>74% SiO2).
•Ongoing Work: Work is ongoing in reviewing the breadth of the
information contained on QDEX for the mineral tenure
application EPMA 27440 (The Wall), as the application had only
been recently had the application lodged on the 12-Dec-2019.
• In light of the aforementioned bullet point, both the requirements
Chapter 5 of the ASX Listing Rules and the JORC Code (2012), no
material information pertaining to the surface sample exploration
results is known to exist within the area defined in the bounds of
Crescent prospect (refer to the current Table 1, Section 2,
subsection "Balanced Reporting").
Further
• The nature and scale of planned further work (e.g. tests for
• Work is ongoing in reviewing the breadth of the information
work
lateral extensions or depth extensions or large-scalestep-out
contained on QDEX for the mineral tenure application EPMA
drilling).
27440 (The Wall), as the application had only been recently had
• Diagrams clearly highlighting the areas of possible extensions,
the application lodged on the 12-Dec-2019.
including the main geological interpretations and future drilling
• Future releases to the market are proposed to occur in line with
areas, provided this information is not commercially sensitive.
the body of the ASX Release.
33
Future exploration work proposed in sequence or concurrently above will complete surface sampling (rock or soil as appropriate) and an appropriate geophysical surveys over specific to be defined areas within the Mt Oxide Pillar.
Future desktop work is anticipated to include a re-evaluation of additional QDEX data available for the prospect area, and/or a detailed drill design on specific targeted areas in the prospect.
