Castillo Copper : Mt Oxide site visit confirms visible outcropping

CASTILLO COPPER LIMITED ASX Release 10 August 2020 CASTILLO COPPER LIMITED ACN 137 606 476 45 Ventnor Avenue, West Perth, Western Australia 6005 Tel: +61 8 9389 4407 Contact: Simon Paull Managing Director E-mail: info@castillocopper.com For the latest news: www.castillocopper.com Directors / Officers: Rob Scott Simon Paull Gerrard Hall ASX/LSE Symbol: CCZ Pre-site visit to Mt Oxide Pillar confirms visible outcrop and progress with drilling campaign CCZ is now fully funded to ramp up its exploration efforts across tier one assets, with the Mt Oxide Pillar in the Mt Isa copper-belt in Queensland the priority As part of pre-drilling formalities, CCZ's geology team visited the high-grade Big One Deposit at the Mt Oxide Pillar, and noted: A prominent shear zone and surface outcrop with visible copper mineralisation; and

The preliminary site visit at the Big One Deposit confirmed the location of the three pits with visible copper mineralisation The objective of drilling at the Big One Deposit is to extend known mineralisation where an earlier RC drilling campaign hit excellent economic intercepts up to 28.4% Cu 1 along 600m strike of surface mineralised porphyry dike including: B07: 3m @ 12.25% Cu from 42m incl: 2m @ 17.87% Cu from 43m; and 1m @ 28.4% Cu from 44m;

B05: 8m @ 2.33% Cu from 44m incl: 6m @ 3.00% Cu from 45m; and 5m @ 3.28% Cu from 45m;

B06: 4m @ 2.20% Cu from 44m incl: 2m @ 3.19% Cu from 46m and 1m @ 3.63% Cu from 47m; and

B25: 6m @ 1.55% Cu from 66m incl: 5m @ 1.79% Cu from 66m and 2m @ 2.08% Cu 1 from 66m For the Arya Prospect, the primary drill target (EG01) 2 is an interpreted potential massive sulphide from a geophysical conductor ~130m thick, with dimensions ~1,500m by ~450m and ~426m below surface: Complementing this are two secondary targets (EG02 & EG10) that are interpreted supergene copper mineralisation - both ~25m below surface and ~25m thick, with dimensions at ~160m by 50m and ~270m by 280m respectively 2 Castillo Copper's Managing Director Simon Paull commented: "We soon intend to commence drilling tier one copper targets at the Mt Oxide Pillar which is a pivotal moment in CCZ's evolution. Our objective is to extend known high-grade copper mineralisation at the Big One Deposit and test drill the enormous 130m thick interpreted potential massive sulphide target at the Arya Prospect. Thereafter, the focus shifts to eight additional prospects within the Mt Oxide Pillar, which reflects the substantial exploration upside this asset delivers." Castillo Copper's UK Director Ged Hall commented: "As preparations for the drilling campaign ramp up, our geology team has been delighted with the amount of outcropping and visible mineralisation at surface around the Big One Deposit. In short, the prominent shear zone, coupled with surface outcrops deliver clear demonstrable targets, which is excellent news during our maiden week trading on the LSE." Castillo Copper Limited (ASX: CCZ) is delighted to confirm it is now fully funded to rapidly expand exploration activities across tier one assets. The priorities are the Big One Deposit and Arya Prospect in the Mt Oxide Pillar within the Mt Isa copper-belt in Queensland. As part of pre-drilling formalities, CCZ's geology team recently visited the high-grade Big One Deposit, and verified the following: A prominent shear zone and surface outcrop with visible copper mineralisation (Figure 1 & 2); and

The preliminary site visit at the Big One Deposit confirmed the location of the three pits with visible copper mineralisation FIGURE 1: HISTORIC BIG ONE MINE Note: View looking east-north-east in the main excavated pit at the Big One Mine sub-parallel to the strike of the mineralisation, steep dip to the south-east dipping, which includes a copper carbonate mineralised (green & blue) fault breccia zone. Location 01: 335504mE; 7880388mN MGA94 zone54 Note: View looking west-south-west in a second pit following the strike trend in the opposite direction to the first pit; the host sediments are strongly hematite stained (non-magnetic) and form a near vertical footwall. Location 02: 335471mE; 7880375mN MGA94 zone54 Source: CCZ geology team - Mt Oxide site visit 5 August 2020 (Refer to Appendix B for a location map) 2 FIGURE 2: HISTORIC BIG ONE MINE - OBSERVATIONS FROM MULLOCK HEAPS Note: Malachite (green) and Azurite (blue) as staining and fracture fill in this case, in Note: Malachite (green) as a crystalline fault brecciated siltstone. coating/fracture infiill on hematite stained siltstone. Location 03:335499mE, 7880381mN MGA94 zone54 Location 04: 335495mE; 7880366mN MGA94 zone54 Source: CCZ geology team - Mt Oxide site visit 5 August 2020 (Refer to Appendix B for a location map) Big One Deposit: extend known mineralisation The emphasis of the upcoming program is to build on results from an earlier RC drilling campaign, which intersected up to 28.4% Cu1 at shallow depths, and extend exploration drilling along the known mineralised 600m strike zone, and parallel to this mineralised zone. Reflecting the potential upside, the best intercepts1 from the previous campaign are shown in Figure 3 below. FIGURE 3: HIGH GRADE ECONOMIC COPPER INTERCEPTS1 B07: 3m @ 12.25% Cu from 42m incl: 2m @ 17.87% Cu from 43m; and 1m @ 28.4% Cu from 44m B05: 8m @ 2.33% Cu from 44m incl: 6m @ 3.00% Cu from 45m; and 5m @ 3.28% Cu from 45m B06: 4m @ 2.20% Cu from 44m incl: 2m @ 3.19% Cu from 46m and 1m @ 3.63% Cu from 47m B25: 6m @ 1.55% Cu from 66m incl: 5m @ 1.79% Cu from 66m and 2m @ 2.08% Cu from 66m B02: 4m @ 1.45% Cu from 36m incl: 1m @ 2.48% Cu from 37m B26: 3m @ 1.36% Cu from 73m incl: 2m @ 2.29% Cu from 73m and 1m @ 1.02% Cu from 74m B07: 9m @ 0.84% Cu from 32m incl: 3m @ 1.69% Cu from 36m; and 1m @ 2.37% Cu from 36m B08: 3m @ 0.80% Cu from 48m incl: 1m @ 1.18% Cu from 49m Source: CCZ ASX Release - 14 January 2020 3 Arya Prospect: test for massive sulphides at depth The primary drill target (EG01) at the Arya Prospect is an interpreted potential massive sulphide geophysical conductor2 ~130m thick, with dimensions ~1,500m by ~450m and ~426m below surface. Complementing this are two secondary drill targets (EG02 & EG10)2 that could be supergene copper mineralisation - both ~25m below surface and ~25m thick, with dimensions at ~160m by 50m and ~270m by 280m respectively (Figure 4).2,3 As such, the objective of the drilling campaign is to test for potential shallow supergene copper mineralisation and potential massive sulphides at depth (Figure 4).2,3 FIGURE 4: DRILLING TARGETS AT ARYA PROSPECT Source: Xplore Resources (refer to CCZ ASX Release - 1 July 2020 & CCZ ASX Release - 10 June 2020) Next steps These include: Further clarity on the timeline will be forthcoming once the drilling contractor is appointed

Reviews on Valparaisa 4 and Eldorado 4 prospects within the Mt Oxide Pillar. For and on behalf of Castillo Copper Simon Paull Managing Director 4 For further information: Simon Paull (Australia) Gerrard Hall (UK) Managing Director Director +618 9389 4407 +44 1483 413500 spaull@castillocopper.com ged.hall@sicapital.co.uk Visit Castillo Copper's website: https://www.castillocopper.com/ ABOUT CASTILLO COPPER Castillo Copper Limited is an Australian-based explorer primarily focused on copper across Australia and Zambia. The group is embarking on a strategic transformation to morph into a mid-tier copper group underpinned by three core pillars: Pillar I: The Mt Oxide project in the Mt Isa copper-belt district, north-west Queensland, which delivers significant exploration upside through having several high-grade targets and a sizeable untested anomaly within its boundaries in a copper-rich region.

Pillar II: Four high-quality prospective assets across Zambia's copper-belt which is the second largest copper producer in Africa.

Pillar III: Cangai Copper Mine in northern New South Wales, which is one of Australia's highest grading historic copper mines. The group is listed on the LSE and ASX under the ticker "CCZ." Reference CCZ ASX Release - 14 January 2020 CCZ ASX Release - 10 June 2020 CCZ ASX Release - 1 July 2020 CCZ ASX Release - 14 July 2020 Competent Person Statement The information in this report that relates to Exploration Results for the Mt Oxide pillar for the 'Big One' deposit and the 'Arya prospect' contained in this announcement is based on a fair and accurate representation of the publicly available information at the time of compiling the ASX Release, and is based on information and supporting documentation compiled by Nicholas Ryan, a Competent Person who is a Member of The Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy. Nicholas Ryan is Consultant Resource Geologist employed by Xplore Resources Pty Ltd. Mr Ryan has been a Member of the Australian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy for 14 years and is a Chartered Professional (Geology). Mr Ryan is employed by Xplore Resources Pty Ltd. Mr Ryan has sufficient experience that is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity being undertaken to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the 'Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves'. Mr Ryan consents to the inclusion in the report of the matters based on his information and the form and context in which it appears. The Australian Securities Exchange has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the accuracy or adequacy of this release. 5 APPENDIX A: PROSPECTS ACROSS MT OXIDE PILLAR Source: CCZ geology team (refer CCZ ASX Release - 14 July 2020) 6 APPENDIX B: PHOTO OBSERVATION LOCATIONS FOR 5th AUGUST 2020 Source: CCZ geology team (refer to Appendix C: JORC CODE, 2012 EDITION - TABLE 1) 7 APPENDIX C: JORC CODE, 2012 EDITION - TABLE 1 The following JORC Code (2012 Edition) Table 1 is primarily supplied for the provision of the first release of the photographs and location data for the 'Big One' Deposit. The reader of the current ASX Release is referred to the CCZ's first publication of the exploration results, diagrams, geological information, exploration planning activities and/or information contained in the body or appendices of the following CCZ ASX Releases: "Historic drill data verifies grades up to 28.40% Cu from <50m in supergene ore at Mt Oxide Pillar" released on the ASX by CCZ on the 14-

January-2020; "Drill program finalised to test 130m massive sulphide target at Arya prospect in Mt Oxide Pillar" released on 1-July-2020; and

1-July-2020; and "Final targets completed for drilling campaigns at Arya and Big One Deposit" released on 14-July-2020. Section 1 Sampling Techniques and Data Criteria JORC Code explanation Commentary Sampling • Nature and quality of sampling (eg cut channels, random chips, • Due to time constraints no samples were collected with the preliminary techniques or specific specialised industry standard measurement tools site visit at the Big One Deposit. appropriate to the minerals under investigation, such as down • The reader of the current ASX Release is referred to the CCZ's first hole gamma sondes, or handheld XRF instruments, etc). These publication of the 1993 historical reverse circulation drilling results for examples should not be taken as limiting the broad meaning of additional diagrams and drilling information: "Historic drill data verifies sampling. grades up to 28.40% Cu from <50m in supergene ore at Mt Oxide Pillar" • Include reference to measures taken to ensure sample • released on the ASX by CCZ on the 14-January-2020. representivity and the appropriate calibration of any The reader of the current ASX Release is referred to the CCZ's first publication of the geological diagrams and associated information: measurement tools or systems used. • Aspects of the determination of mineralisation that are Material "Drill program finalised to test 130m massive sulphide target at Arya prospect in Mt Oxide Pillar" released on the ASX by CCZ on the 1-July- to the Public Report. 2020. • In cases where 'industry standard' work has been done this • The reader of the current ASX Release is referred to the CCZ's first would be relatively simple (eg 'reverse circulation drilling was publication of the geological diagrams and associated information: used to obtain 1 m samples from which 3 kg was pulverised to "Final targets completed for drilling campaigns at Arya and Big One produce a 30 g charge for fire assay'). In other cases more Deposit" released on the ASX by CCZ on the 14-July-2020. explanation may be required, such as where there is coarse gold that has inherent sampling problems. Unusual commodities or mineralisation types (eg submarine nodules) may warrant disclosure of detailed information. Drilling • Drill type (eg core, reverse circulation, open-hole hammer, • Due to time constraints no samples were collected with the preliminary techniques rotary air blast, auger, Bangka, sonic, etc) and details (eg core site visit at the Big One Deposit. diameter, triple or standard tube, depth of diamond tails, face- • The reader of the current ASX Release is referred to the CCZ's first sampling bit or other type, whether core is oriented and if so, by publication of the 1993 historical reverse circulation drilling results for 8 what method, etc). additional diagrams and drilling information: "Historic drill data verifies grades up to 28.40% Cu from <50m in supergene ore at Mt Oxide Pillar" released on the ASX by CCZ on the 14-January-2020. • The reader of the current ASX Release is referred to the CCZ's first publication of the geological diagrams and associated information: "Drill program finalised to test 130m massive sulphide target at Arya prospect in Mt Oxide Pillar" released on the ASX by CCZ on the 1-July- 2020. • The reader of the current ASX Release is referred to the CCZ's first publication of the geological diagrams and associated information: "Final targets completed for drilling campaigns at Arya and Big One Deposit" released on the ASX by CCZ on the 14-July-2020. Drill sample • Method of recording and assessing core and chip sample • Due to time constraints no samples were collected with the preliminary recovery recoveries and results assessed. site visit at the Big One Deposit. • Measures taken to maximise sample recovery and ensure • The reader of the current ASX Release is referred to the CCZ's first representative nature of the samples. publication of the 1993 historical reverse circulation drilling results for • Whether a relationship exists between sample recovery and additional diagrams and drilling information: "Historic drill data verifies grade and whether sample bias may have occurred due to grades up to 28.40% Cu from <50m in supergene ore at Mt Oxide Pillar" preferential loss/gain of fine/coarse material. released on the ASX by CCZ on the 14-January-2020. • The reader of the current ASX Release is referred to the CCZ's first publication of the geological diagrams and associated information: "Drill program finalised to test 130m massive sulphide target at Arya prospect in Mt Oxide Pillar" released on the ASX by CCZ on the 1-July- 2020. • The reader of the current ASX Release is referred to the CCZ's first publication of the geological diagrams and associated information: "Final targets completed for drilling campaigns at Arya and Big One Deposit" released on the ASX by CCZ on the 14-July-2020. Logging • Whether core and chip samples have been geologically and • Due to time constraints no samples were collected with the preliminary geotechnically logged to a level of detail to support appropriate site visit at the Big One Deposit. Mineral Resource estimation, mining studies and metallurgical • The reader of the current ASX Release is referred to the CCZ's first studies. publication of the 1993 historical reverse circulation drilling results for • Whether logging is qualitative or quantitative in nature. Core (or additional diagrams and drilling information: "Historic drill data verifies costean, channel, etc) photography. grades up to 28.40% Cu from <50m in supergene ore at Mt Oxide Pillar" • The total length and percentage of the relevant intersections released on the ASX by CCZ on the 14-January-2020. logged. • The reader of the current ASX Release is referred to the CCZ's first publication of the geological diagrams and associated information: "Drill program finalised to test 130m massive sulphide target at Arya prospect in Mt Oxide Pillar" released on the ASX by CCZ on the 1-July- 2020. 9 • The reader of the current ASX Release is referred to the CCZ's first publication of the geological diagrams and associated information: "Final targets completed for drilling campaigns at Arya and Big One Deposit" released on the ASX by CCZ on the 14-July-2020. Sub- • If core, whether cut or sawn and whether quarter, half or all • Due to time constraints no samples were collected with the preliminary sampling core taken. site visit at the Big One Deposit. techniques • If non-core, whether riffled, tube sampled, rotary split, etc and • The reader of the current ASX Release is referred to the CCZ's first and sample whether sampled wet or dry. publication of the 1993 historical reverse circulation drilling results for preparation • For all sample types, the nature, quality and appropriateness of additional diagrams and drilling information: "Historic drill data verifies the sample preparation technique. grades up to 28.40% Cu from <50m in supergene ore at Mt Oxide Pillar" • Quality control procedures adopted for all sub-sampling stages released on the ASX by CCZ on the 14-January-2020. • The reader of the current ASX Release is referred to the CCZ's first to maximise representivity of samples. publication of the geological diagrams and associated information: • Measures taken to ensure that the sampling is representative "Drill program finalised to test 130m massive sulphide target at Arya of the in situ material collected, including for instance results for prospect in Mt Oxide Pillar" released on the ASX by CCZ on the 1-July- field duplicate/second-half sampling. 2020. • Whether sample sizes are appropriate to the grain size of the • The reader of the current ASX Release is referred to the CCZ's first material being sampled. publication of the geological diagrams and associated information: "Final targets completed for drilling campaigns at Arya and Big One Deposit" released on the ASX by CCZ on the 14-July-2020. Quality of • The nature, quality and appropriateness of the assaying and • Due to time constraints no samples were collected with the preliminary assay data laboratory procedures used and whether the technique is site visit at the Big One Deposit. and considered partial or total. • The reader of the current ASX Release is referred to the CCZ's first laboratory • For geophysical tools, spectrometers, handheld XRF publication of the 1993 historical reverse circulation drilling results for tests instruments, etc, the parameters used in determining the additional diagrams and drilling information: "Historic drill data verifies analysis including instrument make and model, reading times, grades up to 28.40% Cu from <50m in supergene ore at Mt Oxide Pillar" calibrations factors applied and their derivation, etc. • released on the ASX by CCZ on the 14-January-2020. • Nature of quality control procedures adopted (eg standards, The reader of the current ASX Release is referred to the CCZ's first publication of the geological diagrams and associated information: blanks, duplicates, external laboratory checks) and whether acceptable levels of accuracy (ie lack of bias) and precision "Drill program finalised to test 130m massive sulphide target at Arya prospect in Mt Oxide Pillar" released on the ASX by CCZ on the 1-July- have been established. 2020. • The reader of the current ASX Release is referred to the CCZ's first publication of the geological diagrams and associated information: "Final targets completed for drilling campaigns at Arya and Big One Deposit" released on the ASX by CCZ on the 14-July-2020. Verification • The verification of significant intersections by either • Due to time constraints no samples were collected with the preliminary of sampling independent or alternative company personnel. site visit at the Big One Deposit. and • The use of twinned holes. • The reader of the current ASX Release is referred to the CCZ's first assaying • Documentation of primary data, data entry procedures, data publication of the 1993 historical reverse circulation drilling results for 10 verification, data storage (physical and electronic) protocols. additional diagrams and drilling information: "Historic drill data verifies • Discuss any adjustment to assay data. grades up to 28.40% Cu from <50m in supergene ore at Mt Oxide Pillar" released on the ASX by CCZ on the 14-January-2020. • The reader of the current ASX Release is referred to the CCZ's first publication of the geological diagrams and associated information: "Drill program finalised to test 130m massive sulphide target at Arya prospect in Mt Oxide Pillar" released on the ASX by CCZ on the 1-July- 2020. • The reader of the current ASX Release is referred to the CCZ's first publication of the geological diagrams and associated information: "Final targets completed for drilling campaigns at Arya and Big One Deposit" released on the ASX by CCZ on the 14-July-2020. Location of • Accuracy and quality of surveys used to locate drill holes (collar • The spatial location for the photographs collected during the data points and down-hole surveys), trenches, mine workings and other preliminary site visit at the Big One Deposit were collected by handheld locations used in Mineral Resource estimation. GPS (-/+ 5m accuracy) [MGA94 Zone54]: • Specification of the grid system used. o Location 01: 335504mE; 7880388mN • Quality and adequacy of topographic control. o Location 02: 335471mE; 7880375mN o Location 03: 335499mE; 7880381mN o Location 04: 335495mE; 7880366mN • Due to time constraints no samples were collected with the preliminary site visit at the Big One Deposit. • The reader of the current ASX Release is referred to the CCZ's first publication of the 1993 historical reverse circulation drilling results for additional diagrams and drilling information: "Historic drill data verifies grades up to 28.40% Cu from <50m in supergene ore at Mt Oxide Pillar" released on the ASX by CCZ on the 14-January-2020. • The reader of the current ASX Release is referred to the CCZ's first publication of the geological diagrams and associated information: "Drill program finalised to test 130m massive sulphide target at Arya prospect in Mt Oxide Pillar" released on the ASX by CCZ on the 1-July- 2020. • The reader of the current ASX Release is referred to the CCZ's first publication of the geological diagrams and associated information: "Final targets completed for drilling campaigns at Arya and Big One Deposit" released on the ASX by CCZ on the 14-July-2020. Data • Data spacing for reporting of Exploration Results. • The spatial location for the photographs collected during the spacing and • Whether the data spacing and distribution is sufficient to preliminary site visit at the Big One Deposit were collected at two distribution establish the degree of geological and grade continuity previously mined sites that exposed the copper mineralisation. The appropriate for the Mineral Resource and Ore Reserve preliminary site visit was brief, in a limited time inspection of the Big estimation procedure(s) and classifications applied. One Deposit with the Landholder: therefore the full 600m strike length 11 Whether sample compositing has been applied. of the surface mineralisation is yet to be observed, the observations completed on the 05-August-2020 showed prospective copper mineralisation within one of the mined pits and the greater Big One Deposit area is anticipated to undergo a widespread reconnaissance during the pegging of the Big One Deposit drill sites. The 05-August-2020 observed mineralisation included: Location 01 (Figure 1, left photo, in ASX Release body): View looking east-north-east in the main excavated pit at the Big One Mine sub-parallel to the strike of the mineralisation, steep dip to the south-east dipping, which includes a copper carbonate mineralised fault breccia zone; Location 02 (Figure 1, right photo, in ASX Release body): View looking west-south-west, the same sub-vertical structure looking south in a second pit following the strike trend in the opposite direction to the first pit; the host sediments are strongly hematite stained (non-magnetic), it is possible the mineralisation had been fully excavated here; Location 03 (Figure 2, left photo, in ASX Release body): Malachite (green) and Azurite (blue) as staining and fracture fill in this case, in fault brecciated siltstone. Most likely this had spalled off the mineralised zone, located as in pit float material. Green malachite and blue azurite are common as breccia and slicken side fracture fill; and Location 04 (Figure 2, right photo, in ASX Release body): Malachite (green) as a crystalline coating/fracture infiill on hematite stained siltstone. Most likely this had spalled off the mineralised zone, located as in pit float material.

Due to time constraints no samples were collected with the preliminary site visit at the Big One Deposit.

The reader is referred to CCZ ASX Release 14-January-2020 for historical drilling results.

The reader is referred to CCZ ASX Release 1-July-2020 for geological information.

The reader is referred to CCZ ASX Release 14-July-2020 for geological information.

"Drill program finalised to test 130m massive sulphide target at Arya prospect in Mt Oxide Pillar" released on the ASX by CCZ on the 1-July- 2020. The reader of the current ASX Release is referred to the CCZ's first publication of the geological diagrams and associated information: 12 "Final targets completed for drilling campaigns at Arya and Big One Deposit" released on the ASX by CCZ on the 14-July-2020. Orientation • Whether the orientation of sampling achieves unbiased • Due to time constraints no samples were collected with the preliminary of data in sampling of possible structures and the extent to which this is site visit at the Big One Deposit. relation to known, considering the deposit type. • The reader of the current ASX Release is referred to the CCZ's first geological • If the relationship between the drilling orientation and the publication of the 1993 historical reverse circulation drilling results for structure orientation of key mineralised structures is considered to have additional diagrams and drilling information: "Historic drill data verifies introduced a sampling bias, this should be assessed and grades up to 28.40% Cu from <50m in supergene ore at Mt Oxide Pillar" reported if material. released on the ASX by CCZ on the 14-January-2020. • The reader of the current ASX Release is referred to the CCZ's first publication of the geological diagrams and associated information: "Drill program finalised to test 130m massive sulphide target at Arya prospect in Mt Oxide Pillar" released on the ASX by CCZ on the 1-July- 2020. • The reader of the current ASX Release is referred to the CCZ's first publication of the geological diagrams and associated information: "Final targets completed for drilling campaigns at Arya and Big One Deposit" released on the ASX by CCZ on the 14-July-2020. Sample • The measures taken to ensure sample security. • Due to time constraints no samples were collected with the preliminary security site visit at the Big One Deposit. • The reader of the current ASX Release is referred to the CCZ's first publication of the 1993 historical reverse circulation drilling results for additional diagrams and drilling information: "Historic drill data verifies grades up to 28.40% Cu from <50m in supergene ore at Mt Oxide Pillar" released on the ASX by CCZ on the 14-January-2020. • The reader of the current ASX Release is referred to the CCZ's first publication of the geological diagrams and associated information: "Drill program finalised to test 130m massive sulphide target at Arya prospect in Mt Oxide Pillar" released on the ASX by CCZ on the 1-July- 2020. • The reader of the current ASX Release is referred to the CCZ's first publication of the geological diagrams and associated information: "Final targets completed for drilling campaigns at Arya and Big One Deposit" released on the ASX by CCZ on the 14-July-2020. Audits or • The results of any audits or reviews of sampling techniques • Due to time constraints no samples were collected with the preliminary reviews and data. site visit at the Big One Deposit. • The reader of the current ASX Release is referred to the CCZ's first publication of the 1993 historical reverse circulation drilling results for additional diagrams and drilling information: "Historic drill data verifies grades up to 28.40% Cu from <50m in supergene ore at Mt Oxide Pillar" 13 released on the ASX by CCZ on the 14-January-2020. • The reader of the current ASX Release is referred to the CCZ's first publication of the geological diagrams and associated information: "Drill program finalised to test 130m massive sulphide target at Arya prospect in Mt Oxide Pillar" released on the ASX by CCZ on the 1-July- 2020. • The reader of the current ASX Release is referred to the CCZ's first publication of the geological diagrams and associated information: "Final targets completed for drilling campaigns at Arya and Big One Deposit" released on the ASX by CCZ on the 14-July-2020. Section 2 Reporting of Exploration Results (Criteria listed in the preceding section also apply to this section.) Criteria JORC Code explanation Commentary Mineral tenement and land tenure status Type, reference name/number, location and ownership including agreements or material issues with third parties such as joint ventures, partnerships, overriding royalties, native title interests, historical sites, wilderness or national park and environmental settings.

The security of the tenure held at the time of reporting along with any known impediments to obtaining a licence to operate in the area. The following mineral tenures are held 100% by subsidiaries of Castillo Copper Limited, totalling an area of 736.8 km 2 in the "Mt Oxide project": o EPM 26574 (Valprasia North) - encompasses the Big One historical mineral resource, Holder Total Minerals Pty Ltd, Granted 12-June-2018 for a 5 year period over 100 sub-blocks

(323.3Km 2 ), Expires 11-June-2023;

o EPM 26462 (Big Oxide North) - encompasses the 'Boomerang' historical mine and the 'Big One' historical mine, Holder: QLD

Commodities Pty Ltd, Granted: 29-Aug-2017 for a 5 year period

over 67 sub-blocks (216.5Km 2 ), Expires: 28-Aug-2022;

o EPM 26525 (Hill of Grace) - encompasses the Ayra significant aeromagnetic anomaly, Holder: Total Minerals Pty Ltd for a 5 year period over 38 sub-blocks (128.8Km 2 ), Granted: 12-June- 2018, Expires: 11-June-2023;

o EPM 26513 (Torpedo Creek/Alpha Project) - Granted 13-Aug- 2018 for a 5-year period over 23 sub-blocks (74.2Km 2 ), Expires 12-Aug-2023; and

o EPMA 27440 (The Wall) - An application lodged on the 12-Dec- 2019 over 70 sub-blocks (~215Km 2 ) by Castillo Copper Limited.

in the "Mt Oxide project": EPM 26574 (Valprasia North) - encompasses the Big One historical mineral resource, Holder Total Minerals Pty Ltd, Granted 12-June-2018 for a 5 year period over 100 sub-blocks (323.3Km ), Expires 11-June-2023; EPM 26462 (Big Oxide North) - encompasses the 'Boomerang' historical mine and the 'Big One' historical mine, Holder: QLD Commodities Pty Ltd, Granted: 29-Aug-2017 for a 5 year period over 67 sub-blocks (216.5Km ), Expires: 28-Aug-2022; EPM 26525 (Hill of Grace) - encompasses the Ayra significant aeromagnetic anomaly, Holder: Total Minerals Pty Ltd for a 5 year period over 38 sub-blocks (128.8Km ), Granted: 12-June- 2018, Expires: 11-June-2023; EPM 26513 (Torpedo Creek/Alpha Project) - Granted 13-Aug- 2018 for a 5-year period over 23 sub-blocks (74.2Km ), Expires 12-Aug-2023; and EPMA 27440 (The Wall) - An application lodged on the 12-Dec- 2019 over 70 sub-blocks (~215Km ) by Castillo Copper Limited. A check on an tenures in 'application status' was completed in 'GeoResGlobe' on the 07-August-2020. 14 Criteria JORC Code explanation Commentary Exploration • Acknowledgment and appraisal of exploration by other parties. done by other parties Historical QDEX / mineral exploration reports have been reviewed for historical tenures that cover or partially cover the Project Area in this announcement. Federal and State Government reports supplement the historical mineral exploration reporting (QDEX open file exploration records).

Most explorers were searching for Cu-Au-U, and in particular, proving satellite deposit style extensions to the several small sub-economic copper deposits (e.g. Big Oxide and Josephine).

Cu-Au-U, and in particular, proving satellite deposit style extensions to the several small sub-economic copper deposits (e.g. Big Oxide and Josephine). With the Mt Oxide Project in regional proximity to Mt Isa and numerous historical and active mines, the Project area has seen portions of the historical mineral tenure subject to various styles of surface sampling, with selected locations typically targeted by shallow drilling (Total hole depth is typically less than 50m).

The Mt Oxide project tenure package has a significant opportunity to be reviewed and explored by modern exploration methods in a coherent package of EPM's, with three of these forming a contiguous tenure package.

Various Holders and related parties of the 'Big One' historical mining tenure (ML8451) completed a range of mining activities and exploration activities on what is now the 'Big One' prospect for EPM 26462. The following unpublished work is acknowledged (and previously shown in the reference list):

o West Australian Metals NL, 1994. Drill Programme at the "Big One" Copper Deposit, North Queensland for West Australian

Metals NL.

o Wilson, D., 2011. 'Big One' Copper Mine Lease 5481

Memorandum - dated 7 May 2011.

o Wilson, D., 2015. 'Big One' Mining Lease Memorandum - dated 25 May 2015: and

o Csar, M, 1996. Big One & Mt Storm Copper Deposits. Unpublished field report.

West Australian Metals NL, 1994. Drill Programme at the "Big One" Copper Deposit, North Queensland for West Australian Metals NL. Wilson, D., 2011. 'Big One' Copper Mine Lease 5481 Memorandum - dated 7 May 2011. Wilson, D., 2015. 'Big One' Mining Lease Memorandum - dated 25 May 2015: and Csar, M, 1996. Big One & Mt Storm Copper Deposits. Unpublished field report. The reader of the current ASX Release is referred to the CCZ's first publication of the 1993 historical reverse circulation drilling results for additional diagrams and drilling information: "Historic drill data verifies grades up to 28.40% Cu from <50m in supergene ore at Mt Oxide Pillar" released on the ASX by CCZ on the 14-January-2020.

14-January-2020. The reader of the current ASX Release is referred to the CCZ's first publication of the geological diagrams and associated information: "Drill program finalised to test 130m massive sulphide target at Arya prospect 15 Criteria JORC Code explanation Commentary in Mt Oxide Pillar" released on the ASX by CCZ on the 1-July-2020. • The reader of the current ASX Release is referred to the CCZ's first publication of the geological diagrams and associated information: "Final targets completed for drilling campaigns at Arya and Big One Deposit" released on the ASX by CCZ on the 14-July-2020. • The SRK Independent Geologists Report released by CCZ on the ASX on 28-July-2020 contains further details on the 'Exploration done by other parties - Acknowledgment and appraisal of exploration by other parties' this report is formally titled "A Competent Persons Report on the Mineral Assets of Castillo Copper Limited" Prepared as part of the Castillo Copper Limited (ASX: CCZ, LSE: CCZ) LSE Prospectus, with the effective date of the 17-July-2020. Geology • Deposit type, geological setting and style of mineralisation.• The Mt Oxide North project is located within the Mt Isa Inlier of western Queensland, a large exposed section of Proterozoic (2.5 billion to 540 million year old) crustal rocks. The inlier records a long history of tectonic evolution, now thought to be similar to that of the Broken Hill Block in western New South Wales. • The Mt Oxide project lies within the Mt Oxide Domain, straddling the Lawn Hill Platform and Leichhardt River Fault Trough. The geology of the tenement is principally comprised of rocks of the Surprise Creek and Quilalar Formations which include feldspathic quartzites, conglomerates, arkosic grits, shales, siltstones and minor dolomites and limestones. • The Project area is cut by a major fault zone, trending north- northeast - south- southwest across the permits. This fault is associated with major folding, forming a number of tight syncline- anticline structures along its length. • The Desktop studies commissioned by CCZ on the granted mineral tenures described four main styles of mineralisation account for the majority of mineral resources within the rocks of the Mt Isa Province (after Withnall & Cranfield, 2013). o Sediment hosted silver-lead-zinc - occurs mainly within fine- grained sedimentary rocks of the Isa Super basin within the Western Fold Belt. Deposits include Black Star (Mount Isa Pb- Zn), Century, George Fisher North, George Fisher South (Hilton) and Lady Loretta deposits; o Brecciated sediment hosted copper - occurs dominantly within the Leichhardt, Calvert and Isa Super basin of the Western Fold Belt, hosted in brecciated dolomitic, carbonaceous and pyritic 16 Criteria JORC Code explanation Commentary sediments or brecciated rocks proximal to major fault/shear zones. Includes the Mount Isa copper orebodies and the Esperanza/Mammoth mineralisation. o Iron-oxide-copper-gold ("IOCG") - predominantly chalcopyrite- pyrite magnetite/hematite mineralisation within high grade metamorphic rocks of the Eastern Fold Belt. Deposits of this style include Ernest Henry, Osborne and Selwyn; and o Broken Hill type silver-lead-zinc - occur within the high-grade metamorphic rocks of the Eastern Fold Belt. Cannington is the major example, but several smaller currently sub-economic deposits are known. • Gold is primarily found associated with copper within the IOCG deposits of the Eastern Fold Belt. However, a significant exception is noted at Tick Hill where high grade gold mineralisation was produced, between 1991 and 1995 by Carpentaria Gold Pty Ltd, some 700 000 tonnes of ore was mined at an average grade of 22.5 g/t Au, producing 15 900 kg Au. The Tick Hill deposit style is poorly understood (Withnall & Cranfield, 2013). • Rom Resources had noted in a series of recent reports for CCZ on the granted tenures, that cover the known mineralisation styles including: o Stratabound copper mineralisation within ferruginous sandstones and siltstones of the Surprise Creek Formation. o Disseminated copper associated with trachyte dykes. o Copper-rich iron stones (possible IOCG) in E-W fault zones; and o possible Mississippi Valley Type ("MVT") stockwork sulphide mineralisation carrying anomalous copper-lead-zinc and silver. • The Mt Oxide and Mt Gordon occurrences are thought to be breccia and replacement zones with interconnecting faults. The Mt Gordon/Mammoth deposit is hosted by brittle quartzites, and Esperanza by carbonaceous shales. Mineralisation has been related to the Isan Orogeny (1,590 - 1,500 Ma). • Mineralisation at all deposits is primarily chalcopyrite-pyrite-chalcocite, typically as massive sulphide within breccias. • At the Big One prospect, West Australian Metals NL described the mineralisation as (as sourced from the document "West Australian Metals NL, 1994. Drill Programme at the "Big One" Copper Deposit, North Queensland for West Australian Metals NL."): o The targeted lode / mineralised dyke is observable on the surface. The mineralisation targeted in the 1993 drilling programmed is a supergene copper mineralisation that includes 17 Criteria JORC Code explanation Commentary malachite, azurite, cuprite, and tenorite, all associated with a NE trending fault (062o to 242o) that is intruded by a porphyry dyke. o The mineralised porphyry dyke is vertical to near vertical (85o), with the 'true width' dimensions reaching up to 7m at surface. o At least 600m in strike length, with strong Malachite staining observed along the entire strike length, with historical open pits having targeted approximately 200m of this strike. Exact depth of mining below the original ground surface is not clear in the historical documents, given the pits are not battered it is anticipated that excavations have reached 5m to 10m beneath the original ground surface. o Associated with the porphyry dyke are zones of fractured and/or sheared rock, the siltstones are described as brecciated, and sandstones around the shear as carbonaceous. o The known mineralisation from the exploration activities to date had identified shallow supergene mineralisation, with a few drillholes targeting deeper mineralisation in and around the 200m of strike historical open o A strongly altered hanging wall that contained malachite and cuprite nodules. Chalcocite mineralization has been identified but it is unclear on the prevalence of the Chalcocite; and o The mineralisation was amenable to high grade open pit mining methods of the oxide mineralization (as indicated by numerous historical open pit shallow workings into the shear zone). • Desktop studies commissioned by CCZ and completed by ROM Resources and SRK Exploration have determined that the Big One prospect is prospective for Cuco, and Ag. • Desktop studies commissioned by CCZ have determined the Boomerang prospect contains: o Secondary copper staining over ~800m of strike length. o Associated with a major east-west trending fault that juxtaposes the upper Surprise Creek Formation sediments against both the underlying Bigie Formation and the upper Quilalar Formation units. • At the 'Flapjack' prospect there is the additional potential for: o Skarn mineralisation for Cu-Au and/or Zn-Pb-Cu from replacement carbonate mineralisation, particularly the Quilalar 18 Criteria JORC Code explanation Commentary Formation; o Thermal Gold Auroele mineralisation is a potential model due to the high silica alteration in thermal aureole with contact of A-Type Weberra Granite - related to the Au mineralisation; and/or o IOCG mineralisation related to chloride rich fluids • At the 'Crescent' prospect there is the additional potential for: o Skarn mineralisation for Cu-Au and/or Zn-Pb-Cu from replacement carbonate mineralisation, particularly the Quilalar Formation; and/or o Thermal Gold Auroele mineralisation is a potential model due to the high silica alteration in thermal aureole with contact of A-Type Weberra Granite - related to the Au mineralisation; and o IOCG mineralisation related to potassic rich fluids. • At the 'Arya' prospect there is the additional potential for: o Supergene mineralisation forming at the surface along the fault, fault breccia, and the Surprise Creek Formation 'PLrd' rock unit ('Prd' historical); o Epigenetic replacement mineralisation for Cu (with minor components of other base metals and gold) from replacement carbonate mineralisation, particularly the Surprise Creek Formation; o Skarn mineralisation for Cu-Au and/or Zn-Pb-Cu from replacement carbonate mineralisation, particularly the Surprised Creek Formation; o Sulphide mineralisation within breccia zones, along stress dilation fractures, emplaced within pore spaces, voids, or in other rock fractures; and/or o IOCG mineralisation related to chloride rich fluids. • A selection of publicly available QDEX documents / historical exploration reports have been reviewed, refer to Section 2, sub-section "Further Work" for both actions in progress and proposed future actions. • The SRK Independent Geologists Report released by CCZ on the ASX on 28-July-2020 contains further details on the 'Geology - Deposit type, geological setting and style of mineralisation': this report is formally titled "A Competent Persons Report on the Mineral Assets of Castillo Copper Limited" Prepared as part of the Castillo Copper Limited (ASX: 19 Criteria JORC Code explanation Commentary CCZ, LSE: CCZ) LSE Prospectus, with the effective date of the 17-July- 2020. Drill hole • A summary of all information material to the understanding of the • The reader of the current ASX Release is referred to the CCZ's first Information exploration results including a tabulation of the following information publication of the 1993 historical reverse circulation drilling results for for all Material drill holes: additional diagrams and drilling information: "Historic drill data verifies o easting and northing of the drill hole collar grades up to 28.40% Cu from <50m in supergene ore at Mt Oxide Pillar" o elevation or RL (Reduced Level - elevation above sea level in released on the ASX by CCZ on the 14-January-2020. metres) of the drill hole collar • The reader of the current ASX Release is referred to the CCZ's first o dip and azimuth of the hole publication of the geological diagrams and associated information: "Drill o down hole length and interception depth program finalised to test 130m massive sulphide target at Arya prospect o hole length. in Mt Oxide Pillar" released on the ASX by CCZ on the 1-July-2020. • If the exclusion of this information is justified on the basis that the • The reader of the current ASX Release is referred to the CCZ's first information is not Material and this exclusion does not detract from publication of the geological diagrams and associated information: "Final the understanding of the report, the Competent Person should clearly explain why this is the case. targets completed for drilling campaigns at Arya and Big One Deposit" released on the ASX by CCZ on the 14-July-2020. • For clarity and the avoidance of doubt, no recent drilling results are presented in this ASX Release for the Big One Deposit or the Arya Prospect. Data • In reporting Exploration Results, weighting averaging techniques, • The reader of the current ASX Release is referred to the CCZ's first aggregation maximum and/or minimum grade truncations (eg cutting of high publication of the 1993 historical reverse circulation drilling results for methods grades) and cut-off grades are usually Material and should be additional diagrams and drilling information: "Historic drill data verifies stated. grades up to 28.40% Cu from <50m in supergene ore at Mt Oxide Pillar" • Where aggregate intercepts incorporate short lengths of high grade released on the ASX by CCZ on the 14-January-2020. results and longer lengths of low grade results, the procedure used • The reader of the current ASX Release is referred to the CCZ's first for such aggregation should be stated and some typical examples of publication of the geological diagrams and associated information: "Drill such aggregations should be shown in detail. program finalised to test 130m massive sulphide target at Arya prospect • The assumptions used for any reporting of metal equivalent values in Mt Oxide Pillar" released on the ASX by CCZ on the 1-July-2020. should be clearly stated. • The reader of the current ASX Release is referred to the CCZ's first publication of the geological diagrams and associated information: "Final targets completed for drilling campaigns at Arya and Big One Deposit" released on the ASX by CCZ on the 14-July-2020. • For clarity and the avoidance of doubt, no recent drilling results are presented in this ASX Release for the Big One Deposit or the Arya Prospect. Relationship • These relationships are particularly important in the reporting of • The reader of the current ASX Release is referred to the CCZ's first between Exploration Results. publication of the 1993 historical reverse circulation drilling results for mineralisation • If the geometry of the mineralisation with respect to the drill hole additional diagrams and drilling information: "Historic drill data verifies widths and angle is known, its nature should be reported. grades up to 28.40% Cu from <50m in supergene ore at Mt Oxide Pillar" • If it is not known and only the down hole lengths are reported, there released on the ASX by CCZ on the 14-January-2020. 20 Criteria JORC Code explanation Commentary intercept should be a clear statement to this effect (eg 'down hole length, true • The reader of the current ASX Release is referred to the CCZ's first lengths width not known'). publication of the geological diagrams and associated information: "Drill program finalised to test 130m massive sulphide target at Arya prospect in Mt Oxide Pillar" released on the ASX by CCZ on the 1-July-2020. • The reader of the current ASX Release is referred to the CCZ's first publication of the geological diagrams and associated information: "Final targets completed for drilling campaigns at Arya and Big One Deposit" released on the ASX by CCZ on the 14-July-2020. • For clarity and the avoidance of doubt, no recent drilling results are presented in this ASX Release for the Big One Deposit or the Arya Prospect. Diagrams • Appropriate maps and sections (with scales) and tabulations of • The reader of the current ASX Release is referred to the CCZ's first intercepts should be included for any significant discovery being publication of the 1993 historical reverse circulation drilling results for reported These should include, but not be limited to a plan view of additional diagrams and drilling information: "Historic drill data verifies drill hole collar locations and appropriate sectional views. grades up to 28.40% Cu from <50m in supergene ore at Mt Oxide Pillar" released on the ASX by CCZ on the 14-January-2020. • The reader of the current ASX Release is referred to the CCZ's first publication of the geological diagrams and associated information: "Drill program finalised to test 130m massive sulphide target at Arya prospect in Mt Oxide Pillar" released on the ASX by CCZ on the 1-July-2020. • The reader of the current ASX Release is referred to the CCZ's first publication of the geological diagrams and associated information: "Final targets completed for drilling campaigns at Arya and Big One Deposit" released on the ASX by CCZ on the 14-July-2020. • For clarity and the avoidance of doubt, no recent drilling results are presented in this ASX Release for the Big One Deposit or the Arya Prospect. Balanced • Where comprehensive reporting of all Exploration Results is not • The reader of the current ASX Release is referred to the CCZ's first reporting practicable, representative reporting of both low and high grades publication of the 1993 historical reverse circulation drilling results for and/or widths should be practiced to avoid misleading reporting of additional diagrams and drilling information: "Historic drill data verifies Exploration Results. grades up to 28.40% Cu from <50m in supergene ore at Mt Oxide Pillar" released on the ASX by CCZ on the 14-January-2020. • The reader of the current ASX Release is referred to the CCZ's first publication of the geological diagrams and associated information: "Drill program finalised to test 130m massive sulphide target at Arya prospect in Mt Oxide Pillar" released on the ASX by CCZ on the 1-July-2020. • The reader of the current ASX Release is referred to the CCZ's first 21 Criteria JORC Code explanation Commentary publication of the geological diagrams and associated information: "Final targets completed for drilling campaigns at Arya and Big One Deposit" released on the ASX by CCZ on the 14-July-2020. • For clarity and the avoidance of doubt, no recent drilling results are presented in this ASX Release for the Big One Deposit or the Arya Prospect. Other • Other exploration data, if meaningful and material, should be • The reader of the current ASX Release is referred to the CCZ's first substantive reported including (but not limited to): geological observations; publication of the 1993 historical reverse circulation drilling results for exploration geophysical survey results; geochemical survey results; bulk additional diagrams and drilling information: "Historic drill data verifies data samples - size and method of treatment; metallurgical test results; grades up to 28.40% Cu from <50m in supergene ore at Mt Oxide Pillar" bulk density, groundwater, geotechnical and rock characteristics; released on the ASX by CCZ on the 14-January-2020. potential deleterious or contaminating substances. • The reader of the current ASX Release is referred to the CCZ's first publication of the geological diagrams and associated information: "Drill program finalised to test 130m massive sulphide target at Arya prospect in Mt Oxide Pillar" released on the ASX by CCZ on the 1-July-2020. • The reader of the current ASX Release is referred to the CCZ's first publication of the geological diagrams and associated information: "Final targets completed for drilling campaigns at Arya and Big One Deposit" released on the ASX by CCZ on the 14-July-2020. Further work • The nature and scale of planned further work (eg tests for lateral • 'Further work' is described within the body of the ASX Release. extensions or depth extensions or large-scalestep-out drilling). • Diagrams clearly highlighting the areas of possible extensions, including the main geological interpretations and future drilling areas, provided this information is not commercially sensitive. 22 Attachments Original document

