Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Australian Stock Exchange  >  Castillo Copper Limited    CCZ   AU000000CCZ2

CASTILLO COPPER LIMITED

(CCZ)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 05/07
0.018 AUD   +5.88%
05:19aCASTILLO COPPER : Quarterly Tenement Summary
PU
05/03CASTILLO COPPER : Resumption of Trade
PU
05/03CASTILLO COPPER : Pause in Trading
PU
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Castillo Copper : Quarterly Tenement Summary

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/08/2020 | 05:19am EDT

ABN 52 137 606 476

8 May 2020

Australian Securities Exchange

Level 40

Central Park

Resources Regulator

152 - 158 St. Georges Terrace

Perth WA 6000

By e-lodgement

Castillo Copper Limited (A.C.N. 137 606 476) ("The Company") Quarterly Tenement Summary

In accordance with ASX Listing Rule 5.3.3 please find enclosed over page details of the Company's tenements as at 31 March 2020, which should be read together with the Quarterly Acrivities Report lodged with the ASX Market Announcements Platform on 30 April 2020.

Authorised for release by the Board.

Dale Hanna

Company Secretary

Castillo Copper Limited

Level 26 / 140 St Georges Terrace, Perth WA 6000

P.O. Box 5457, Perth WA 6831, Australia

Ph: +61 8 6558 0886, Fax: +61 8 6316 3337

ABN 52 137 606 476

INTEREST IN MINING TENEMENTS HELD

JACKADERRY

New England Orogen in NSW

Tenement ID

Ownership at start

Ownership at end

Change during the

of Quarter

of Quarter

Quarter

EL8635

100%

100%

-

EL8625

100%

100%

-

EL8601

100%

100%

-

BROKEN HILL

located within a 20km radius of Broken Hill, NSW

Tenement ID

Ownership at start

Ownership at end

Change during the

of Quarter

of Quarter

Quarter

EL8599

100%

100%

-

EL8572

100%

100%

-

MT OXIDE

Mt Isa region, northwest Queensland

Tenement ID

Ownership at start

Ownership at end of

Change during the

of Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

EPM 26513

100%

100%

-

EPM 26525

100%

100%

-

EPM 26574

100%

100%

-

EPM 26462

100%

100%

-

EPM 27440

-

-

Application

Zambia

Project

Tenement ID

Ownership at

Ownership at

Change

start of

end of Quarter

during the

Quarter

Quarter

Lumwana North

23914-HQ-SEL

-

100%

100%

Lumwana North

23913-HQ-SEL

-

100%

100%

Mkushi

24659-HQ-LEL

-

100%

100%

Luanshya

22448-HQ-LEL

-

0%*

0%*

Luanshya

25195-HQ-LEL

-

55%

55%*

Luanshya

25273-HQ-LEL

-

55%^

55%^*

Mwansa

25261-HQ-LEL

-

100%^

100%^

*CCZ can earn up to 80% by meeting previously disclosed milestones ^ Indicates the tenement is still under application

Level 26 / 140 St Georges Terrace, Perth WA 6000

P.O. Box 5457, Perth WA 6831, Australia

Ph: +61 8 6558 0886, Fax: +61 8 6316 3337

Disclaimer

Castillo Copper Limited published this content on 08 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 May 2020 09:18:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on CASTILLO COPPER LIMITED
05:19aCASTILLO COPPER : Quarterly Tenement Summary
PU
05/03CASTILLO COPPER : Resumption of Trade
PU
05/03CASTILLO COPPER : Pause in Trading
PU
05/03CASTILLO COPPER : Cangai - Focus on Extending Known Mineralisation
PU
05/03CASTILLO COPPER : Board Change
PU
04/09Impact Minerals Limited - BROKEN HILL ALLIANCE PRESENTATION
AQ
03/26CASTILLO COPPER : Proposed issue of Securities - CCZ
PU
03/24CASTILLO COPPER : Four IOCG mineralisation targets confirmed at Mt Oxide
PU
03/23CASTILLO COPPER : General Meeting Update
PU
02/26CASTILLO COPPER : Notice of General Meeting
PU
More news
Chart CASTILLO COPPER LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Castillo Copper Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CASTILLO COPPER LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Simon Paull Managing Director & Director
Robert Norman Scott Chairman
Gerrard Hall Non-Executive Director
Matthew Norman Bull Non-Executive Director
Dale Hanna Secretary
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CASTILLO COPPER LIMITED0.00%10
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY MINING AND METALLURGICAL COMPANY NORILSK NICKEL-10.41%43 312
SOUTHERN COPPER CORPORATION-22.53%25 441
FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC.-31.63%13 024
CHINA MOLYBDENUM CO., LTD.-0.80%10 261
SUMITOMO METAL MINING CO., LTD.0.02%6 658
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group