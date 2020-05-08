Castillo Copper : Quarterly Tenement Summary

ABN 52 137 606 476
8 May 2020
Australian Securities Exchange
Level 40
Central Park
Resources Regulator
152 - 158 St. Georges Terrace
Perth WA 6000
By e-lodgement
Castillo Copper Limited (A.C.N. 137 606 476) ("The Company") Quarterly Tenement Summary
In accordance with ASX Listing Rule 5.3.3 please find enclosed over page details of the Company's tenements as at 31 March 2020, which should be read together with the Quarterly Acrivities Report lodged with the ASX Market Announcements Platform on 30 April 2020.
Authorised for release by the Board.
Dale Hanna
Company Secretary
Castillo Copper Limited
Level 26 / 140 St Georges Terrace, Perth WA 6000
P.O. Box 5457, Perth WA 6831, Australia
Ph: +61 8 6558 0886, Fax: +61 8 6316 3337
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ABN 52 137 606 476
|
INTEREST IN MINING TENEMENTS HELD
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
JACKADERRY
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
New England Orogen in NSW
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Tenement ID
|
|
|
Ownership at start
|
Ownership at end
|
|
Change during the
|
|
|
|
|
of Quarter
|
|
|
of Quarter
|
|
|
Quarter
|
EL8635
|
|
|
100%
|
|
|
|
|
100%
|
|
|
|
-
|
EL8625
|
|
|
100%
|
|
|
|
|
100%
|
|
|
|
-
|
EL8601
|
|
|
100%
|
|
|
|
|
100%
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
BROKEN HILL
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
located within a 20km radius of Broken Hill, NSW
|
|
|
Tenement ID
|
|
|
Ownership at start
|
|
Ownership at end
|
|
|
Change during the
|
|
|
|
|
of Quarter
|
|
|
of Quarter
|
|
|
|
Quarter
|
EL8599
|
|
100%
|
|
|
|
100%
|
|
|
|
-
|
EL8572
|
|
100%
|
|
|
|
100%
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
MT OXIDE
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Mt Isa region, northwest Queensland
|
|
|
Tenement ID
|
|
|
Ownership at start
|
Ownership at end of
|
|
Change during the
|
|
|
|
|
of Quarter
|
|
|
Quarter
|
|
|
Quarter
|
EPM 26513
|
|
100%
|
|
|
|
|
100%
|
|
|
|
-
|
EPM 26525
|
|
100%
|
|
|
|
|
100%
|
|
|
|
-
|
EPM 26574
|
|
100%
|
|
|
|
|
100%
|
|
|
|
-
|
EPM 26462
|
|
100%
|
|
|
|
|
100%
|
|
|
|
-
|
EPM 27440
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
Application
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Zambia
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Project
|
|
Tenement ID
|
|
Ownership at
|
|
Ownership at
|
Change
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
start of
|
|
end of Quarter
|
during the
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Quarter
|
|
|
|
|
|
Quarter
|
Lumwana North
|
|
23914-HQ-SEL
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
100%
|
|
|
100%
|
Lumwana North
|
|
23913-HQ-SEL
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
100%
|
|
|
100%
|
Mkushi
|
|
24659-HQ-LEL
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
100%
|
|
|
100%
|
Luanshya
|
|
22448-HQ-LEL
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
0%*
|
|
|
|
0%*
|
Luanshya
|
|
25195-HQ-LEL
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
55%
|
|
|
55%*
|
Luanshya
|
|
25273-HQ-LEL
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
55%^
|
|
|
55%^*
|
Mwansa
|
|
25261-HQ-LEL
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
100%^
|
|
100%^
*CCZ can earn up to 80% by meeting previously disclosed milestones ^ Indicates the tenement is still under application
Level 26 / 140 St Georges Terrace, Perth WA 6000
P.O. Box 5457, Perth WA 6831, Australia
Ph: +61 8 6558 0886, Fax: +61 8 6316 3337
Disclaimer
Castillo Copper Limited published this content on 08 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 May 2020 09:18:06 UTC