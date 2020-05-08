Castillo Copper : Quarterly Tenement Summary

ABN 52 137 606 476

8 May 2020

Australian Securities Exchange

Level 40

Central Park

Resources Regulator

152 - 158 St. Georges Terrace

Perth WA 6000

By e-lodgement

Castillo Copper Limited (A.C.N. 137 606 476) ("The Company") Quarterly Tenement Summary

In accordance with ASX Listing Rule 5.3.3 please find enclosed over page details of the Company's tenements as at 31 March 2020, which should be read together with the Quarterly Acrivities Report lodged with the ASX Market Announcements Platform on 30 April 2020.

Authorised for release by the Board.

Dale Hanna

Company Secretary

Castillo Copper Limited

Level 26 / 140 St Georges Terrace, Perth WA 6000

P.O. Box 5457, Perth WA 6831, Australia

Ph: +61 8 6558 0886, Fax: +61 8 6316 3337