CASTILLO COPPER LIMITED

(CCZ)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 05/01
0.016 AUD   -15.79%
Castillo Copper : Resumption of Trade

05/03/2020 | 09:24pm EDT

Market Announcement

4 May 2020

Castillo Copper Limited (ASX: CCZ)

Description

The pause in trading in the securities of Castillo Copper Limited ('CCZ') will be lifted immediately on release of this announcement.

Issued by

Madeleine Green

Senior Adviser, Listings Compliance (Perth)

4 May 2020

Market Announcement 1/1

ASX Limited

ASX Customer Service Centre 131 279 | asx.com.au

Disclaimer

Castillo Copper Limited published this content on 04 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 May 2020 01:23:05 UTC
