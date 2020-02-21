Castillo Copper : Cleansing Prospectus 0 02/21/2020 | 04:07am EST Send by mail :

Castillo Copper Limited ACN 137 606 476 PROSPECTUS Cleansing offer For an offer of up to 100,000 shares at an issue price of $0.02 each to raise up to $2,000 (before costs) (cleansing offer). This prospectus has been prepared primarily for the purposes of section 708A(11) of the Corporations Act to remove any trading restrictions on the sale of certain shares issued prior to the closing date. Please refer to Section 4.1 for further details. This document is important and should be read in its entirety. If after reading this prospectus you have any questions about the securities being offered under this prospectus or any other matter, then you should consult your stockbroker, accountant or other professional advisor. The shares offered by this prospectus should be considered as highly speculative. CONTENTS 1. CORPORATE DIRECTORY............................................................................................. 2 2. TIMETABLE ......................................................................................................................... 3 3. IMPORTANT NOTES ........................................................................................................ 4 3.1. Lodgement and timing........................................................................................................... 4 3.2. Disclaimer................................................................................................................................ 4 3.3. Electronic prospectus ............................................................................................................ 4 3.4. Forward-looking statements ................................................................................................. 5 3.5. Foreign jurisdictions............................................................................................................... 5 3.6. Other matters .......................................................................................................................... 5 4. DETAILS OF THE OFFER............................................................................................... 7 4.1. Cleansing offer........................................................................................................................ 7 4.2. Purpose of the cleansing offer.............................................................................................. 7 4.3. Minimum subscription........................................................................................................... 7 4.4. Applications............................................................................................................................. 7 4.5. Issue of securities.................................................................................................................... 8 4.6. Quotation of securities .......................................................................................................... 8 4.7. Dividend policy....................................................................................................................... 8 4.8. Financial forecasts .................................................................................................................. 8 4.9. CHESS and issuer sponsorship............................................................................................ 9 4.10. Privacy...................................................................................................................................... 9 4.11. Taxation ................................................................................................................................. 10 4.12. Enquiries................................................................................................................................ 10 5. EFFECT OF THE OFFER............................................................................................... 11 5.1. Effect on capital structure................................................................................................... 11 5.2. Effect on control .................................................................................................................. 11 5.3. Substantial holdings.............................................................................................................. 11 5.4. Effect on financial position of the company.................................................................... 12 6. RISK FACTORS.................................................................................................................. 13 6.1. Introduction .......................................................................................................................... 13 6.2. Risks specific to the company ............................................................................................ 13 6.3. General risks.......................................................................................................................... 15 6.4. Speculative investment......................................................................................................... 16 7. ADDITIONAL INFORMATION .................................................................................. 17 7.1. Rights attaching to shares.................................................................................................... 17 7.2. Continuous disclosure.......................................................................................................... 18 7.3. Market price of shares.......................................................................................................... 21 7.4. Interests of directors ............................................................................................................ 22 7.5. Interests of experts and advisors........................................................................................ 23 7.6. Consents ................................................................................................................................ 23 7.7. Litigation................................................................................................................................ 24 7.8. Expenses of the offer........................................................................................................... 24 8. DIRECTORS' AUTHORISATION ................................................................................ 25 9. GLOSSARY.......................................................................................................................... 26 1 1. CORPORATE DIRECTORY directors Mr Robert Scott Non-Executive Chairman Mr Simon Paull Managing Director Mr Matthew Bull Non-Executive Director Mr Gerrard Hall Non-Executive Director company secretary Mr Tim Slate registered office Level 26, 140 St Georges Terrace, Perth WA 6000 telephone +61 8 6558 0886 email info@castillocopper.com website www.castillocopper.com share registry* Automic Registry Services Level 5, 126 Phillip Street, Sydney NSW 2000 auditor* HLB Mann Judd Level 4, 130 Stirling Street, Perth WA 6000 solicitors to the Blackwall Legal LLP company Level 26, 140 St Georges Terrace, Perth WA 6000 securities exchange Australian Securities Exchange ASX Code: CCZ *These entities are included for information purposes only. They have not been involved in the preparation of this prospectus and have not consented to being named in it. 2 2. TIMETABLE 21 February 2020 Lodgement of prospectus with ASIC and ASX 21 February 2020 Offer opens 30 April 2020 Closing date 1 May 2020 Quotation of securities issued under the offer The above timetable is indicative only and subject to change. Subject to the listing rules, the directors reserve the right to vary these dates, including the closing date, without prior notice. Any extension of the closing date will have a consequential effect on the anticipated date for issue of the securities. The directors also reserve the right not to proceed with the whole or part of the offer at any time prior to allotment. In that event, any relevant application monies will be returned without interest. 3 3. IMPORTANT NOTES 3.1. Lodgement and timing This prospectus is dated 21 February 2020 and was lodged with ASIC on that date. ASIC , ASX and their officers take no responsibility for the contents of this prospectus or the merits of the investment to which this prospectus relates. This prospectus is a transaction-specific prospectus for an offer of continuously quoted securities and has been prepared in accordance with section 713 of the Corporations Act . As such it should be read in conjunction with the company's periodic and continuous disclosure announcements given to ASX which are available at www.asx.com.au. In making representations in this prospectus , regard has been had to the fact that the company is a disclosing entity for the purposes of the Corporations Act and certain matters may reasonably be expected to be known to investors and professional advisers whom potential investors may consult. No securities may be issued on the basis of this prospectus later than 13 months after the date of this prospectus . Application will be made to ASX within seven days after the date of this prospectus for quotation of the securities the subject of the offer . 3.2. Disclaimer No person is authorised to give information or to make any representation in connection with this prospectus , which is not contained in the prospectus . Any information or representation not so contained may not be relied on as having been authorised by the company in connection with this prospectus . It is important that investors read this prospectus in its entirety and seek professional advice where necessary. The securities the subject of this prospectus should be considered highly speculative. No document or information included on the company's website is incorporated by reference into this prospectus . 3.3. Electronic prospectus This prospectus will be issued in paper form and as an electronic prospectus which may be accessed on the internet at www.castillocopper.com. The offer pursuant to the electronic prospectus is only available to persons receiving an electronic version of this prospectus in Australia. The Corporations Act prohibits any person passing the application form on to another person unless it is attached to, or accompanied by, the complete and unaltered version of the prospectus. During the offer period, any person may obtain 4 a hard copy of this prospectus by contacting the company at the address set out in the corporate directory in section 1. 3.4. Forward-looking statements This prospectus may contain forward-looking statements which are identified by words such as 'may', 'could', 'believes', 'estimates', 'targets', 'expects', or 'intends' and other similar words that involve risks and uncertainties. These statements are based on an assessment of present economic and operating conditions, and on a number of assumptions regarding future events and actions that, as at the date of this prospectus , are expected to take place. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are beyond the control of the company , the directors and management. We cannot and do not give any assurance that the results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements contained in this prospectus will actually occur and investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. We have no intention to update or revise forward-looking statements, or to publish prospective financial information in the future, regardless of whether new information, future events or any other factors affect the information contained in this prospectus , except where required by law. These forward-looking statements are subject to various risk factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from the results expressed or anticipated in these statements. These risk factors are set out in section 6 . 3.5. Foreign jurisdictions 3.5.1. No action has been taken to permit the offer of securities under this prospectus in any jurisdiction other than Australia. The distribution of this prospectus outside Australia may be restricted by law and therefore persons into whose possession this prospectus comes should seek advice on and observe any such restrictions. Any failure to comply with these restrictions may constitute a violation of those laws. This prospectus does not constitute an offer of any securities in any jurisdiction where, or to any person to whom, it would be unlawful to issue this prospectus. 3.6. Other matters 3.6.1. All financial amounts in this prospectus are expressed as Australian dollars unless otherwise stated. Any discrepancies between totals and sums and components in tables contained in this prospectus are due to rounding. 5 3.6.2. Defined terms and abbreviations italicised in this prospectus are detailed in the glossary in section 9. 6 4. DETAILS OF THE OFFER 4.1. Cleansing offer By this prospectus, the company offers up to 100,000 shares at an issue price of $0.02 each to raise up to $2,000. As the company is only seeking to raise a nominal amount by way of the cleansing offer , the principal purpose of the prospectus is not to raise capital. All shares issued pursuant to the cleansing offer will rank equally with existing shares . Please refer to section 7.1 for further information regarding the rights and liabilities attaching to shares . Please refer to section 4.4 for details on how to apply for shares under the cleansing offer . 4.2. Purpose of the cleansing offer Following lodgement of the prospectus , subject to completion occurring, the company intends to issue 31,250,000 shares and 93,750,000 performance shares to the Zed sellers (or their nominees) pursuant to the Zed acquisition and as set out in the explanatory statement contained in the company's notice of meeting dated 7 October 2019 and approved by shareholders on 6 November 2019. On 19 February 2020 the ASX granted a waiver of listing rule 14.7 to extend the time limit for the issue of shares and performance shares to the Zed sellers to 26 February 2020. The company is unable to issue a cleansing notice under section 708A(5) of the Corporations Act as its shares have been suspended from trading on ASX for more than five trading days in the last 12 months. Accordingly, for the purposes of section 708A(11)(b)(ii) of the Corporations Act , the primary purpose of the cleansing offer is to facilitate secondary trading of the shares that are proposed to be issued by the company as referred to above and any other shares that may be issued under the company's 15% placement capacity and its additional 10% placement capacity to raise additional capital, made before the closing date . As at the date of this prospectus , the company has not arranged any issues of additional securities . 4.3. Minimum subscription There is no minimum subscription for the cleansing offer. 4.4. Applications 4.4.1. The cleansing offer will only be extended to specific parties on invitation from the directors. Application forms will only be provided to these parties. 7 4.4.2. All application monies for shares will be held by the company on trust on behalf of applicants in a separate bank account maintained solely for the purpose of depositing application monies received pursuant to this prospectus. If the shares to be issued under the cleansing offer are not admitted to quotation within three months after the date of this prospectus, no shares will be issued and application monies will be refunded in full without interest in accordance with the Corporations Act. 4.5. Issue of securities Securities issued pursuant to the offer will be issued in accordance with the listing rules and the timetable set out at in section 2. Holding statements for securities issued under the offer will be mailed in accordance with the listing rules and timetable set out at in section 2 . 4.6. Quotation of securities Application for quotation of the securities issued pursuant to this prospectus will be made in accordance with the timetable set out in section 2 . If ASX does not grant quotation of the shares offered pursuant to this prospectus before the expiration of 3 months after the date of issue of the prospectus (or such period as varied by ASIC ) the company will not issue any shares and will repay all application monies for the shares within the time prescribed under the Corporations Act , without interest. The fact that ASX may grant quotation to the shares is not to be taken in any way as an indication of the merits of the company or the shares now offered for subscription. 4.7. Dividend policy The company does not expect to declare any dividends in the near future as its focus will primarily be on using cash reserves to grow and develop the company's exploration projects. Any future determination as to the payment of dividends by the company will be at the discretion of the directors and will depend on matters such as the availability of distributable earnings, the operating results and financial condition of the company , future capital requirements and general business and other factors considered relevant by the directors . No assurances can be given by the company in relation to the payment of dividends or that franking credits may attach to any dividends. 4.8. Financial forecasts The directors have considered the matters set out in ASIC Regulatory Guide 170 and believe that they do not have a reasonable basis to forecast future earnings on the basis that the operations of the company are inherently uncertain. Accordingly, any forecast or projection information would contain such a broad range of potential 8 outcomes and possibilities that it is not possible to prepare a reliable best estimate forecast or projection. 4.9. CHESS and issuer sponsorship The company is a participant in CHESS , for those investors who have, or wish to have, a sponsoring stockbroker. Investors who do not wish to participate through CHESS will be issuer sponsored by the company . Because the sub-registers are electronic, ownership of securities can be transferred without having to rely upon paper documentation. Electronic registers mean that the company will not be issuing certificates to investors. Instead, investors will be provided with a statement (similar to a bank account statement) that sets out the number of shares issued to them under this prospectus (as well as any other securities registered in their name at the time). The notice will also advise holders of their "Holder Identification Number" (if broker sponsored) or "Securityholder Reference Number" (if issuer sponsored ) and explain, for future reference, the sale and purchase procedures under CHESS and issuer sponsorship . Further monthly statements will be provided to holders if there have been any changes in their security holding in the company during the preceding month. Privacy If you complete an application for shares , you will be providing personal information to the company (directly or through the company's share registry). The company collects, holds and will use that information to assess your application , service your needs as a holder of securities in the company , facilitate distribution payments and corporate communications to you as a shareholder, and carry out administration. The information may also be used from time to time and disclosed to persons inspecting the company's securities registers, bidders for your securities in the context of takeovers, regulatory bodies, including the Australian Taxation Office, authorised securities brokers, print service providers, mail houses and the company's share registry. You can access, correct and update the personal information that we hold about you. Please contact the company or its share registry if you wish to do so at the relevant contact numbers set out in this prospectus . Collection, maintenance and disclosure of certain personal information is governed by legislation including the Privacy Act 1988 (Cth) (as amended), the Corporations Act and certain rules such as the settlement operating rules . You should note that if you do not provide the information required on the application form , the company may not be able to process or accept your application . 9 Taxation It is the responsibility of all persons to satisfy themselves of the taxation treatment that applies to them in relation to the offer , by consulting their own professional tax advisers. Neither the company nor any of its directors or officers accepts any liability or responsibility in respect of the taxation consequences of the matters referred to above. Enquiries Any questions concerning the offer should be directed to the company on +61 8 6558 0886. 10 5. EFFECT OF THE OFFER 5.1. Effect on capital structure As at the date of this prospectus , the company has on issue: 793,936,049 shares ; 10,000,000 unlisted options exercisable at $0.03 on or before 30 June 2020; 15,000,000 unlisted options exercisable at $0.03 on or before 5 July 2020; 15,000,000 unlisted options exercisable at $0.05 on or before 1 February 2022; 5,000,000 unlisted options exercisable at $0.05 on or before 31 December 2023; 17,000,000 unlisted options exercisable at $0.10 on or before 31 December 2023; 57,716,574 unlisted options exercisable at $0.05 on or before 1 August 2022; 52,291,667 unlisted options exercisable at $0.05 on or before 2 December 2022; The combined effect on the capital structure of the company of the cleansing offer (assuming the offer is fully subscribed and no options are exercised between the date of this prospectus and the closing date ) and the other issues of securities as set out in section 1.1.1 , is set out below: ordinary shares unlisted performance options shares currently on issue 793,936,049 184,008,241 - cleansing offer 100,000 - - Zed sellers* 31,250,000 - 93,750,000 total after offer and 825,286,049 184,008,241 93,750,000 issues Subject to completion occurring 5.2. Effect on control The cleansing offer and other issues of securities will not have a material impact on control of the company. 5.3. Substantial holdings The company does not have any substantial shareholders. The cleansing offer and other issues of securities will not result in any shareholder becoming a substantial shareholder. 11 5.4. Effect on financial position of the company After paying the expenses of the cleansing offer of approximately $10,000 (exclusive of GST), there will be no net proceeds from the cleansing offer . The net expenses of the cleansing offer will be met from the company's existing cash reserves. The net effect of the cleansing offer on the company's financial position will be a net decrease in cash held of approximately $8,000 (exclusive of GST). 12 6. RISK FACTORS 6.1. Introduction The securities offered under this prospectus are considered highly speculative. An investment in the company is not risk free and the directors strongly recommend potential investors to consider the risk factors described below, together with information contained elsewhere in this prospectus and to consult their professional advisors before deciding whether to apply for shares pursuant to this prospectus . There are specific risks which relate directly to the company's business. In addition, there are other general risks, many of which are largely beyond the control of the company and the directors . The risks identified in this section , or other risk factors, may have a material impact on the financial performance of the company and the market price of the shares . The following is not intended to be an exhaustive list of the risk factors to which the company is exposed. 6.2. Risks specific to the company Exploration risks

The company's projects are at an early stage of exploration and development. There can be no assurance that exploration of these mineral tenements, or any other mineral tenements that may be acquired in the future, will result in the discovery of an economic ore deposit. Even if an apparently viable deposit is identified, there is no guarantee that it can be economically exploited. Country risk - Zambia On completion of the Zed acquisition , the company will commence operations in Zambia, and will be subject to the risks associated with operating in a foreign country. These risks include economic, social or political instability or change, hyperinflation, currency non-convertibility or instability and changes of law affecting foreign ownership, government participation, taxation, working conditions, rates of exchange, exchange control, exploration licensing, export duties, repatriation of income or return of capital, environmental protection, mine safety, labour relations as well as government control over mineral properties or government regulations that require the employment of local staff or contractors or require other benefits to be provided to local residents. The company may also be hindered or prevented from enforcing its rights with respect to a governmental instrument because of the doctrine of sovereign immunity. Any future material adverse changes in government policies or legislation in Zambia that affect foreign ownership, mineral exploration, 13 development or mining activities, may affect the viability and profitability of the company and its projects. Environmental risks

The operations and proposed activities of the company are subject to state and federal environmental laws and regulations. As with most exploration projects and mining operations, the company's activities are expected to have an impact on the environment, particularly if advanced exploration or mine development proceeds. The company will attempt to conduct its activities to the highest standard of environmental obligation, including compliance with all environmental laws. Tenement grant and maintenance risks

The company's mining exploration activities are dependent upon the grant, or as the case may be, the maintenance of appropriate licences, concessions, leases, permits and regulatory consents which may be withdrawn or made subject to limitations.

The maintaining of tenements, obtaining renewals, or getting tenements granted, often depends on the company being successful in obtaining the required statutory approvals for its proposed activities and that the licences, concessions, leases, permits or consents it holds will be renewed as and when required. There is no assurance that such renewals will be given as a matter of course and there is no assurance that new conditions will not be imposed in connection therewith. Commodity and exchange rate fluctuation risk

To the extent the company may become involved in mineral production the revenue derived through the sale of commodities may expose the potential income of the company to commodity price and exchange rate risks. Commodity prices fluctuate and are affected by many factors beyond the control of the company . Such factors include supply and demand fluctuations for precious and base metals, technological advancements, forward selling activities and other macro-economic factors. Requirement for additional capital The funds to be raised under the offer are considered sufficient to meet the immediate objectives of the company . Additional funding may be required in the event costs exceed the company's estimates and to effectively implement its business and operational plans in the future to take advantage of opportunities for acquisitions, joint ventures or other business opportunities, and to meet any unanticipated liabilities or expenses which the company may incur. If such events occur, additional funding will be required. Following the offer , the company may seek to raise further funds through equity or debt financing, joint ventures, licensing arrangements, or other means. Failure to obtain sufficient financing for the company's activities and future projects may result in delay and indefinite postponement of these activities and potential development programmes. There can be no assurance that additional finance will be available when needed or, if available, the terms of the financing 14 may not be favourable to the company and might involve substantial dilution to shareholders. 6.2.7. Retention of key personnel There is a risk that, where there is a turnover of development staff who have knowledge of the mineral tenements and the business, knowledge will be lost in the event that those staff resign or retire. This involves the risk that those staff will have information in respect of the company's activities which has a commercial value to the company's as well as an opportunity cost for replacement of those staff and subsequent training. 6.3. General risks 6.3.1. Market conditions Share market conditions may affect the value of the company's quoted securities regardless of the company's operating performance. Share market conditions are affected by many factors such as: general economic outlook; introduction of tax reform or other new legislation; interest rates and inflation rates; changes in investor sentiment toward particular market sectors; the demand for, and supply of, capital; and terrorism or other hostilities. The market price of securities can fall as well as rise and may be subject to varied and unpredictable influences on the market for equities in general and technology stocks in particular. Neither the company nor the directors warrant the future performance of the company or any return on an investment in the company. 6.3.2. Economic and government risk The future viability of the company is also dependent on a number of other factors affecting performance of all industries and not just the exploration industry including, but not limited to, the following: general economic conditions in jurisdictions in which the company operates; changes in government policies, taxation and other laws in jurisdictions in which the company operates; the strength of the equity markets in Australia and throughout the world, and in particular investor sentiment towards the exploration sector; 15 movement in, or outlook on, interest rates and inflation rates in jurisdictions in which the company operates; and natural disasters, social upheaval or war in jurisdictions in which the Company operates. 6.4. Speculative investment The above list of risk factors ought not to be taken as exhaustive of the risks faced by the company or by investors in the company . The above factors, and others not specifically referred to above, may in the future materially affect the financial performance of the company and the value of the shares offered under this prospectus . Therefore, the shares to be issued pursuant to this prospectus carry no guarantee with respect to the payment of dividends, returns of capital or the market value of those shares . Potential investors should consider that the investment in the company is highly speculative and should consult their professional advisors before deciding whether to apply for shares pursuant to this prospectus . 16 7. ADDITIONAL INFORMATION 7.1. Rights attaching to shares The following is a summary of the more significant rights and liabilities attaching to shares being offered pursuant to this prospectus . This summary is not exhaustive and does not constitute a definitive statement of the rights and liabilities of shareholders .

To obtain such a statement, persons should seek independent legal advice. Full details of the rights and liabilities attaching to shares are set out in the constitution , a copy of which is available for inspection at the company's registered office during normal business hours. General meetings Shareholders are entitled to be present in person, or by proxy, attorney or representative to attend and vote at general meetings of the company. Shareholders may requisition meetings in accordance with section 249D of the Corporations Act and the constitution. Voting rights Subject to the constitution and to any rights and restrictions attaching to any class of shares , at meetings of shareholders , each shareholder entitled to attend and vote may attend and vote in person or by proxy or by attorney and, where the shareholder is a body corporate, by representative. On a show of hands every shareholder present having the right to vote at the meeting has one vote. On a poll, every shareholder present has one vote for each fully paid share and, the case of partly paid shares or share held by the shareholder , a fraction of a vote equivalent to the proportion which the amount paid (but not credited) is of the total amounts paid and payable (excluding amounts credited) on the share or shares held. Dividend rights

Subject to the Corporations Act and to any special rights or restrictions attached to any shares , directors may from time to time authorise the company to pay interim and final dividends which appear to the directors to be justified by the profits of the company . Winding-up

If the company is wound up, the liquidator may, with the authority of a special resolution, divide among the shareholders in kind the whole or any part of the property of the company , and may for that purpose set such value as he considers fair upon any property to be so divided, and may determine how the division is to be carried out as between the shareholders or different classes of shareholders . 17 Transfer of shares

Generally, shares are freely transferable, subject to formal requirements, the registration of the transfer not resulting in a contravention of or failure to observe the provisions of a law of Australia and the transfer not being in breach of the Corporations Act and the listing rules . Future increase in capital

The issue of any shares is under the control of the directors . Subject to restrictions on the issue or grant of securities contained in the listing rules , the constitution and the Corporations Act (and without affecting any special right previously conferred on the holder of an existing share or class of shares ), the directors may issue shares as they shall, in their absolute discretion, determine. Variation of rights Under section 246B of the Corporations Act , the company may, with the sanction of a special resolution passed at a meeting of shareholders, vary or abrogate the rights attaching to shares . If at any time the share capital is divided into different classes of shares, the rights attached to any class (unless otherwise provided by the terms of issue of the shares of that class), whether or not the company is being wound up, may be varied or abrogated with the consent in writing of the holders of three quarters of the issued shares of that class, or if authorised by a special resolution passed at a separate meeting of the holders of the shares of that class. 7.2. Continuous disclosure The company is a "disclosing entity" (as defined in section 111AC of the Corporations Act ) for the purposes of section 713 of the Corporations Act and, as such, is subject to regular reporting and disclosure obligations. Specifically, the company is required to continuously disclose any information it has to the market which a reasonable person would expect to have a material effect on the price or the value of the company's securities . This prospectus is a "transaction specific prospectus" prepared in accordance with section 713 of the Corporations Act . Section 713 provides that a "transaction specific prospectus" is only required to contain information in relation to: the effect of the issue of securities on the company ; and the rights attaching to the securities . It is not necessary to include general information in relation to all of the assets and liabilities, financial position, profits and losses or prospects of the issuing company. 18 This prospectus is intended to be read in conjunction with the publicly available information in relation to the company which has been notified to ASX and does not include all of the information that would be included in a prospectus for an initial offering of securities in an entity that is not already listed on a stock exchange. Investors should therefore have regard to the other publicly available information in relation to the company before deciding whether or not to invest. The company believes that it has complied with the general and specific requirements of ASX as applicable from time to time throughout the 3 months before the issue of this prospectus which required the company to notify ASX of information about specified events or matters as they arise for the purpose of ASX making that information available to the stock market conducted by ASX . Information that is already in the public domain has not been reported in this prospectus other than that which is considered necessary to make this prospectus complete. The company , as a disclosing entity under the Corporations Act and in accordance with section 713(3) of the Corporations Act , states that: it is subject to regular reporting and disclosure obligations; copies of documents lodged with ASIC in relation to the company (not being documents referred to in section 1274(2)(a) of the Corporations Act ) may be obtained from, or inspected at, the offices of ASIC ; and it will provide a copy of each of the following documents, free of charge, to any person on request between the date of issue of this prospectus and the closing date : the annual financial report most recently lodged by the company with the ASIC ; any half-year financial report lodged by the company with ASIC after the lodgement of the annual financial report referred to in (i) and before the lodgement of this prospectus with ASIC ; and any continuous disclosure documents given by the company to ASX in accordance with the listing rules as referred to in section 674(1) of the Corporations Act after the lodgement of the annual financial report referred to in (i) and before the lodgement of this prospectus with ASIC . Copies of all documents lodged with ASIC in relation to the company can be: inspected at the registered office of the company during normal office hours; or obtained from ASIC or an information broker nominated by ASIC . 19 7.2.9. Market price of shares 7.3.1. The highest, lowest and last market sale prices of shares on ASX during the three months immediately preceding the date of lodgement of this prospectus with ASIC and the respective dates of those sales were: 21 price date highest $0.024 20 January 2020 lowest $0.016 10 December 2019 last $0.018 20 February 2020 7.4. Interests of directors 7.4.1. Other than as set out below or elsewhere in this prospectus, no director has or had within 2 years before the lodgement of this prospectus with ASIC, any interest in: the formation or promotion of the company ; property acquired or proposed to be acquired by the company in connection with its formation or promotion or the offer pursuant to this prospectus; or the offer , and no amounts have been paid or agreed to be paid (in cash or shares or otherwise) to any director either to induce them to become, or to qualify them as, a director or otherwise for services rendered by them in connection with the formation or promotion of the company or the offer. 7.4.2. The relevant interest of each of the directors in the securities of the company as at the date of this prospectus is set out below: director shares options Robert Scott1 1,000,0001 5,000,000 Simon Paull 1,000,0002 6,000,0003 Matthew Bull 160,000 - Gerrard Hall 2,500,0004 3,000,0004 Notes: Held by associate Ferber Holdings Pty Ltd ATF Scott Superannuation Fund Held by associate Paulkiner Pty Ltd ATF Paulkiner Superannuation Fund Held by associate Yingyang Pty Ltd ATF Trojan Trust Jointly held by Mr G Hall & Mrs Z Hall 7.4.3. Details of the directors' expected remuneration (exclusive of superannuation or GST) are set out in the table below: 22 director remuneration for year proposed remuneration for ended 30 June 2019 year ended 30 June 2020 Robert Scott 24,450 48,000 Simon Paull - 108,000 Matthew Bull - 48,000 Gerrard Hall 54,0001 Notes: 1. Mr Hall's proposed remunerations is £30,000 (estimated fx rate GBP£1/AUD$1.80) 7.5. Interests of experts and advisors 7.5.1. Other than as set out below or elsewhere in this prospectus, no promoter of the company or person named in this prospectus as performing a function in a professional, advisory or other capacity in connection with the preparation or distribution of this prospectus has, or had within the 2 years preceding lodgement of this prospectus with ASIC, any interest in: the formation or promotion of the company ; any property acquired or proposed to be acquired by the company in connection with its formation or promotion or in connection with the offer , and no amounts have been paid or agreed to be paid and no benefits have been given or agreed to be given to any of these persons for services provided in connection with the formation or promotion of the company or the offer. 7.5.2. Blackwall Legal LLP has acted as the company's solicitors in relation to the offer. The company estimates it will pay Blackwall Legal LLP approximately $1,500 (excluding GST and disbursements) for these services. Blackwall Legal LLP has been paid $99,000 for other professional services provided to the company during the 2 years prior to the lodgement of this prospectus with ASIC. 7.6. Consents Chapter 6D of the Corporations act imposes a liability regime on the company (as the offeror of the securities ), the directors , the persons named in the prospectus with their consent as incoming directors, any underwriters, persons named in the prospectus with their consent having made a statement in the prospectus and persons involved in a contravention in relation to the prospectus . Although the company bears primary responsibility for the prospectus , the other parties involved in the preparation of the prospectus can also be responsible for certain statements in it. Other than as set out below, each of the parties referred to in this section : 23 has not authorised or caused the issue of this prospectus ; does not make, or purport to make, any statement in this prospectus other than those referred to in this section ; to the maximum extent permitted by law, expressly disclaim and take no responsibility for any part of this prospectus other than a reference to its name and a statement included in this prospectus with the consent of that party; and was not involved in the preparation of this prospectus or any part of it except where expressly attributed to that person. 7.6.3. Blackwall Legal LLP has given its written consent to being named as the solicitors to the company in this prospectus. Blackwall Legal LLP has not withdrawn its consent prior to the lodgement of this prospectus with ASIC. 7.7. Litigation As at the date of this prospectus, the company is not involved in any legal proceedings and the directors are not aware of any legal proceedings pending or threatened against the company. 7.8. Expenses of the offer The expenses of the offer are expected to comprise the following amounts, which are exclusive of any GST payable by the company: Expense Amount ($) Legal fees 1,500 ASIC & ASX fees 5,128 Miscellaneous 1,372 Total 8,000 24 8. DIRECTORS' AUTHORISATION This prospectus is issued by the company and its issue has been authorised by a resolution of the directors. In accordance with section 720 of the Corporations Act, each director has consented to the lodgement of this prospectus with ASIC. Robert Scott Non-Executive Chairman for and on behalf of Castillo Copper Limited 25 9. GLOSSARY In this prospectus, unless the context otherwise requires, the following terms have the following meanings: applicant a person who applies for securities pursuant to an offer. application a valid application to subscribe for shares under this prospectus. application form the application form provided to applicants. application money submitted by applicants in respect of applications. monies ASIC the Australian Securities and Investments Commission. ASX ASX Limited ACN 008 624 691, or where the context requires, the Australian Securities Exchange which it runs. CHESS ASX's Clearing House Electronic Sub-registry System. cleansing offer has the meaning given on the cover page of this prospectus. or offer closing date 30 April 2020 (unless extended). company Castillo Copper Limited ACN 137 606 476, a public company incorporated and existing in Australia and listed on ASX (ASX: CCZ). company the secretary of the company, Mr Tim Slate. secretary completion completion of the Zed acquisition. constitution the constitution of the company from time to time. continuously has the meaning given by section 9 of the Corporations Act. quoted securities Corporations Act the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth). director a director of the company. dollar, $, A$ or the lawful currency for the time being of the Commonwealth of Australia. AUD glossary this glossary of terms. 26 issuer sponsored securities issued by an issuer that are held in uncertificated form without the holder entering into a sponsorship agreement with a broker or without the holder being admitted as an institutional participant in CHESS. listing rules the official listing rules of ASX from time to time. offer period the period between the date of this prospectus and the closing date. option an option to acquire a share. prospectus this prospectus dated 21 February 2020 quotation has the meaning given to that term in the listing rules. relevant interest has the meaning given by sections 608 and 609 of the Corporations Act. section a section of this prospectus. securities has the meaning given to that term in section 92 of the Corporations Act. settlement the settlement rules of the securities clearing house which operates CHESS. operating rules shares fully paid ordinary shares in the capital of the company. shareholder a holder of shares from time to time. WST Western Standard Time, being the time in Perth, Western Australia. Zed acquisition the company's proposed acquisition of 100% of the issued capital of Zed Copper. Zed Copper Zed Copper Pty Ltd ACN 634 154 331, a proprietary company incorporated and existing in Australia. Zed sellers the shareholders of Zed Copper, to which shares will be issued in accordance with the terms of the Zed acquisition. 27 Attachments Original document

