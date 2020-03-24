Castillo Copper : Four IOCG mineralisation targets confirmed at Mt Oxide 0 03/24/2020 | 10:18pm EDT Send by mail :

CASTILLO COPPER LIMITED ASX Release 25 March 2020 CASTILLO COPPER LIMITED ACN 137 606 476 Level 26 140 St Georges Terrace Perth WA, 6000 Australia Tel: +61 8 6558 0886 Fax: +61 8 6316 3337 Contact: Simon Paull Managing Director E-mail: info@castillocopper.com For the latest news: www.castillocopper.com Directors / Officers: Rob Scott Simon Paull Gerrard Hall Matt Bull Issued Capital: 825.2 million shares 184 million options 93.7 million performance shares ASX Symbol: CCZ Four IOCG mineralisation targets confirmed at the Mt Oxide pillar Further detailed work on the Pancake prospect, within the Mt Oxide pillar, by an independent geology consultant highlights potential for IOCG mineralisation: This was recently determined after reconciling haematitic alterations with the IOCG prospectivity observed by Geoscience Australia 1 Encouragingly, factoring in Pancake, there are now four IOCG targets within the Mt Oxide pillar including Arya, Crescent & Flapjack prospects 2 Prospect in focus: Other than IOCG potential, the initial work on Pancake verified it was prospective for Mt Isa style mineralisation based on alteration characteristics and high- grade surface results: Soil samples up to 670ppm Cu, 1,320ppm Pb & 4,600ppm Zn and rock chips up to 433ppm Cu, 2,460ppm Pb & 7,140ppm Zn 3 Moreover, analysing historic geochemical data holistically enabled a sizeable zinc-lead with copper anomalous zone - the dimensions circa 950m E-W by 150m N-S Historic aerial & ground electro-magnetic surveys identified two sub-surface anomalies: one characterised as a shallow source adjacent to mapped north-west trending faults, with the other modelled as moderate depth source dipping to the east Interpreting the historic geochemical and geophysical data for the Pancake prospect has enabled preliminary targets for test- drilling to be readily identified Corporate: The Financial Conduct Authority in the UK had approved the prospectus for CCZ to dual list on the Standard Board of the London Stock Exchange - however, CCZ will wait for stability in financial markets before proceeding *** Castillo Copper's Managing Director Simon Paull commented: "The Board's overriding strategic objective remains developing the three pillars and transforming CCZ into a mid-tier copper group. Consequently, now having four IOCG targets within the Mt Oxide pillar as a result of reviewing the historic data on the Pancake prospect is an excellent outcome, as it materially enhances the upside potential." Castillo Copper's London-basedDirector Gerrard Hall remarked: "Uncovering another IOCG target is outstanding news that continues to highlight the upside potential the Mt Oxide pillar delivers. Meanwhile, passing eligibility to dual list on the London Stock Exchange is another significant milestone which we will progress at the appropriate time." Castillo Copper Limited ("CCZ") is delighted to announce that further work on the Pancake prospect, within the Mt Oxide pillar, verified it has IOCG potential, complementary to known Mt Isa style mineralisation. Incrementally, observed historic mineralisation descriptions have aided the interpretation as there maybe more than one mineralisation system at the Pancake prospect. To recap, CCZ's independent geology consultant is focusing on eight prospects in the Mt Oxide pillar (refer Appendix A), with varying mineralisation styles (Figure 1). The prospects have the potential to deliver high- grade, near surface deposits suitable for multiple satellite open-pit operations with each feeding into an onsite or third-party processing facility. Importantly, due to the significant amount of historic data available preliminary test-drill targets for most of the prospects have been defined. This release is the second in a series which looks more closely at the prospects within the Mt Oxide pillar - the Pancake prospect is next to be featured. FIGURE 1: MINERALISATION SUMMARY FOR THE MT OXIDE PILLAR PROSPECTS The Wall Mt Isa style mineralisation Pancake Mt Isa style mineralisation with IOCG potential Johnnies Shear-hosted copper Crescent IOCG target Flapjack IOCG target Arya Sizeable massive sulphide anomaly with IOCG potential Big One Deposit Shallow high-grade supergene ore up to 28.4% Cu from drilling intercepts Boomerang Mine Historically produced 4,211t high-grade oxide ore grading circa 6% Cu Source: CCZ geology team (refer ASX Releases - 14 January, 10 & 19 February 2020) PANCAKE: MT ISA STYLE MINERALISATION WITH IOCG POTENTIAL Work undertaken historically at the Pancake prospect included aerial GEOTEM & ground electromagnetic surveys which uncovered two sub-surface anomalies: a shallow source adjacent to mapped north-west trending faults, with the other modelled as moderate depth source dipping to the east. In addition, considerable surface samples were taken which delivered high-grade surface assay results and observed alteration styles that are comparable to Mt Isa style mineralisation including: Stream sediment: up to 60ppm Cu, 316ppm Pb & 1,370ppm Zn; o Soil: up to 670ppm Cu, 1,320ppm Pb & 4,600ppm Zn; and

o Rock chips: up to 433ppm Cu, 1,320ppm Pb & 7,140ppm Zn 3 . Interpretation Analysing the historic geochemical data resulted in a sizeable (circa 950m E-W by 150m N-S)zinc-lead- copper anomalous zone being defined; the dimensions stated are based on anomalous zinc. In turn, reconciling the geochemical findings with the geophysics results, has facilitated identifying preliminary targets to drill-test. Incrementally, among the historic reports it was observed there was a haematitic alteration within the Pancake prospect, which is an indicative signature for IOCG potential. The case is made materially stronger factoring in Geoscience Australia's determination the Mt Oxide pillar is in an area prospective for IOCG mineralisation. Figures 1-3 below are Isopach contour maps for Pancake prospect comprising zinc-copper-lead readings which highlight the concentration and surface mineralisation trends from the soil data. 2 FIGURE 1: PANCAKE - ZINC ISOPACH CONTOUR MAP Source: Xplore Resources (for data sources refer Reference 3, refer to soil thematic maps in Appendix B). 3 FIGURE 2: PANCAKE - COPPER ISOPACH CONTOUR MAP Source: Xplore Resources (for data sources refer Reference 3, refer to soil thematic maps in Appendix B). FIGURE 3: PANCAKE - LEAD ISOPACH CONTOUR MAP Source: Xplore Resources (for data sources refer Reference 3, refer to soil thematic maps in Appendix B). 4 Corporate The Financial Conduct Authority in the UK has advised that CCZ had passed eligibility to dual list on the Standard Board of the London Stock Exchange. However, due to the current dislocation in global financial markets attributable to the coronavirus crises, CCZ's Board has decided to defer progressing the LSE listing until exogenous events stabilise. In the interim, CCZ, working closely with its London-based corporate adviser, SI Capital, will monitor financial markets closely. Next steps Continuation of the current review with further drilled down analysis on the remaining prospects within the Mt Oxide pillar and finalising preliminary drill targets. For and on behalf of Castillo Copper Simon Paull Managing Director 5 ABOUT CASTILLO COPPER Castillo Copper Limited (ASX: CCZ) is a base metal explorer primarily focused on copper then zinc & nickel. The group is embarking on a strategic transformation to morph into a mid-tier copper group underpinned by three core pillars: Pillar I: The Mt Oxide project in the Mt Isa copper-belt district, north-west Queensland, which delivers significant exploration upside through having several high-grade targets and a sizeable untested anomaly within its boundaries in a copper-rich region. Pillar II: Four high-quality prospective assets across Zambia's copper-belt which is the second largest copper producer in Africa. Pillar III: Cangai Copper Mine in northern New South Wales, which is one of Australia's highest grading historic copper mines. In addition, Castillo Copper is progressing a dual listing on the Standard Board of the London Stock Exchange. References CCZ ASX Release - 10 February 2020 CCZ ASX Release - 18 March 2020 3] M.I.M Exploration Reports 1993-98 which comprise M.I.M Exploration Pty Ltd, 1998. Exploration Permit for Minerals No. 7804 "Fiery Creek" Queensland. Final Report. QDEX Report number: 30006. M.I.M Exploration Pty Ltd, 1996. Exploration Permit for Minerals No. 7676 "Pandanus Creek", Queensland. Final Report. QDEX Report number: 27982. M.I.M Exploration Pty Ltd, 1994. Exploration Permit for Minerals Nos. 7676 "Pandanus Creek", and 7804 "Fiery Creek". Annual Report for the 12 months ended February 25, 1994. QDEX Report number: 25492. M.I.M Exploration Pty Ltd, 1993. Exploration Permit for Minerals Nos. 7676 "Pandanus Creek", and 7804 "Fiery Creek". Annual Report for the 12 months ended February 25, 1993. QDEX Report number: 24522. M.I.M Exploration Pty Ltd, 1993. Exploration Permit for Minerals Nos. 7448 "Lagoon Creek". Second Annual Report 18 May 1991 to 17 May 1992, Queensland Australia. QDEX Report number: 24523. Competent Person Statement The information in this report that relates to Exploration Results for the Mt Oxide pillar contained in this announcement is based on a fair and accurate representation of the publicly available information at the time of compiling the ASX Release, and is based on information and supporting documentation compiled by Nicholas Ryan, a Competent Person who is a Member of The Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy. Nicholas Ryan is an employee of Xplore Resources Pty Ltd. Mr Ryan has been a Member of the Australian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy for 14 years and is a Chartered Professional (Geology). Mr Ryan is employed by Xplore Resources Pty Ltd. Mr Ryan has sufficient experience that is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity being undertaken to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the 'Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves'. Mr Ryan consents to the inclusion in the report of the matters based on his information and the form and context in which it appears. The Australian Securities Exchange has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the accuracy or adequacy of this release. 6 APPENDIX A: MT OXIDE PILLAR Source: CCZ ASX Release - 14 January 2020 & CCZ geology team 7 APPENDIX B: PANCAKE - COPPER-ZINC-LEAD SURFACE MINERALISATION PLANS FIGURE B1: COPPER ROCK CHIP DATA Source: Xplore Resources (for data sources refer Reference 3) FIGURE B2: COPPER SOIL THEMATICS Source: Xplore Resources (for data sources refer Reference 3) 8 FIGURE B3: COPPER STREAM SEDIMENT DATA Source: Xplore Resources (for data sources refer Reference 3) FIGURE B4: ZINC ROCK CHIP DATA Source: Xplore Resources (for data sources refer Reference 3) 9 FIGURE B5: ZINC SOIL THEMATICS Source: Xplore Resources (for data sources refer Reference 3) FIGURE B6: ZINC STREAM SEDIMENT DATA Source: Xplore Resources (for data sources refer Reference 3) 10 FIGURE B7: LEAD ROCK CHIP DATA Source: Xplore Resources (for data sources refer Reference 3) FIGURE B8: LEAD SOIL THEMATICS Source: Xplore Resources (for data sources refer Reference 3) 11 FIGURE B9: LEAD STREAM SEDIMENT DATA Source: Xplore Resources (for data sources refer Reference 3) 12 FIGURE B10: ROCK CHIP ASSAY DATA SAMPLE MGA94 Zone 54 Easting (m) Northing (m) Cu (ppm) Pb (ppm) Zn (ppm) Ag (ppm) Au (ppb) QQ97701 328016 7894676 27 3 44 BDL BDL QQ97703 326787 7894654 15 26 164 BDL BDL QQ97704 326718 7894797 17 3 108 BDL BDL QQ97705 326545 7894801 2 3 510 BDL BDL QQ97706 326452 7894795 18 23 176 BDL BDL QQ97707 326841 7894499 101 2010 6080 BDL BDL QQ97708 326228 7894555 22 3 31 BDL 3 QQ97709 326352 7894484 72 11 160 BDL BDL QQ97710 326717 7894167 28 6 27 BDL BDL QQ97711 326810 7894335 293 690 6500 BDL BDL QQ97712 327143 7894761 18 7 315 BDL BDL QQ97713 327173 7894822 2 55 138 BDL BDL QQ97714 326840 7895005 154 3 1320 BDL BDL QQ97715 327511 7894950 56 158 199 BDL BDL QQ97716 327168 7894295 5 3 143 BDL BDL QQ97717 327136 7893831 48 3 120 BDL BDL QQ97718 327197 7894600 Not Tested Not Tested Not Tested Not Tested Not Tested QQ97719 327492 7894048 49 3 790 BDL BDL QQ97720 327839 7894080 67 50 690 BDL BDL QQ97721 327533 7894201 24 3 57 BDL BDL QQ97722 327648 7894799 14 28 1450 BDL 2 QQ97723 328368 7894855 72 3 389 BDL BDL QQ97724 328057 7894668 30 3 91 BDL BDL QQ97725 328653 7895239 433 66 186 BDL BDL QQ97741 326932 7894477 32 17 640 BDL BDL QQ97742 326907 7894510 27 121 3830 BDL BDL QQ97743 326942 7894487 17 119 463 BDL BDL QQ97744 327157 7894492 19 12 111 BDL BDL QQ97745 327227 7894555 13 41 197 BDL BDL QQ97746 327350 7894572 22 121 432 BDL BDL QQ97747 326559 7894532 17 46 720 BDL BDL QQ97748 326557 7894507 23 120 532 BDL BDL QQ97749 326579 7894478 18 52 250 BDL BDL QQ97750 326522 7894467 122 44 348 BDL BDL QQ97751 326355 7894602 34 189 65 BDL BDL QQ97752 326963 7894683 13 307 860 BDL BDL QQ97753 326757 7894416 63 220 610 BDL BDL QQ97754 326783 7894353 8 29 58 BDL BDL QQ97755 326925 7894272 16 47 670 BDL BDL QQ97756 326968 7894450 31 351 7140 BDL BDL QQ97757 327100 7894419 30 610 2440 BDL BDL QQ97758 327282 7894457 8 11 179 BDL BDL QQ97759 327483 7894597 22 384 3820 BDL BDL QQ97760 327564 7894494 12 11 67 BDL BDL QQ97774 327953 7893791 19 11 147 BDL BDL 13 SAMPLE MGA94 Zone 54 Easting (m) Northing (m) Cu (ppm) Pb (ppm) Zn (ppm) Ag (ppm) Au (ppb) QQ97311 326904 7894777 Not Tested Not Tested Not Tested Not Tested 10 QQ97339 327025 7894851 256 27 474 BDL BDL QQ97340 326897 7894895 103 11 2350 BDL BDL QQ97611 327271 7893867 56 4 118 BDL 1 QQ97612 328680 7894991 2 3 13 BDL 1 QQ97613 328032 7894816 2 154 183 1 4 QQ97614 326718 7894571 2 451 374 1 3 QQ97615 326848 7894487 14 2460 1210 1 16 QQ97616 327130 7894468 4 64 2230 BDL 1 QQ97617 327284 7894507 2 7 187 BDL BDL Note: BDL = Below Detectable Limit 14 APPENDIX C: JORC Code, 2012 Edition - Table 1 - M.I.M. Exploration Pty Ltd Surface Sampling Summary Primary source of information and data are QDEX reports, the five (5) QDEX reports that were reviewed for this ASX Release and the accompanying JORC Code (2012) Table 1 are: M.I.M Exploration Pty Ltd, 1998. Exploration Permit for Minerals No. 7804 "Fiery Creek" Queensland. Final Report. QDEX Report number: 30006. M.I.M Exploration Pty Ltd, 1996. Exploration Permit for Minerals No. 7676 "Pandanus Creek", Queensland. Final Report. QDEX Report number: 27982. M.I.M Exploration Pty Ltd, 1994. Exploration Permit for Minerals Nos. 7676 "Pandanus Creek", and 7804 "Fiery Creek". Annual Report for the 12 months ended February 25, 1994. QDEX Report number: 25492. M.I.M Exploration Pty Ltd, 1993. Exploration Permit for Minerals Nos. 7676 "Pandanus Creek", and 7804 "Fiery Creek". Annual Report for the 12 months ended February 25, 1993. QDEX Report number: 24522. M.I.M Exploration Pty Ltd, 1993. Exploration Permit for Minerals Nos. 7448 "Lagoon Creek". Second Annual Report 18 May 1991 to 17 May 1992, Queensland Australia. QDEX Report number: 24523. Section 1 Sampling Techniques and Data Criteria JORC Code explanation Commentary Sampling • Nature and quality of sampling (e.g. cut channels, random chips, or • Three (3) surface sampling methods were described in the current ASX techniques specific specialised industry standard measurement tools appropriate Release, these are: to the minerals under investigation, such as down hole gamma o Soil Samples - for Pancake, samples were taken on a approx. sondes, or handheld XRF instruments, etc). These examples should 200m by 25m grid, in some portions the grid pattern was by not be taken as limiting the broad meaning of sampling. either DGPS navigation or set out using a Theodolite. Samples • Include reference to measures taken to ensure sample representivity were collected in the minus 80# fraction and analysed for a and the appropriate calibration of any measurement tools or systems standard suite of elements. used. o Stream Sediment Samples - were collected from practically • Aspects of the determination of mineralisation that are Material to the accessible locations, across active sections of the Public Report. stream/drainage channels gravel beds. Sieving the field to - • In cases where 'industry standard' work has been done this would be 2mm fraction was conducted to obtain a ~2kg sample of relatively simple (e.g. 'reverse circulation drilling was used to obtain 1 stream sediment material. m samples from which 3 kg was pulverised to produce a 30 g charge o Rock Chip Samples - were collected from approximately a 3m for fire assay'). In other cases more explanation may be required, such as where there is coarse gold that has inherent sampling radius around the recorded co-ordinate location. The rock chip fragments that were collected to make up the sample included problems. Unusual commodities or mineralisation types (e.g. fragments that approximately ranged from 2-5cm. submarine nodules) may warrant disclosure of detailed information. • Sub-sampling occurred as described in the section 'Sub-sampling techniques and sample preparation' in Section 1 of the current Table 1. 15 Criteria JORC Code explanation Commentary • The surface sample results described in this ASX Release are suitable for the reporting 'exploration results' for mineral prospectivity, additional exploration work would have to be completed in order to geologically model and then estimate a mineral resource. Drilling • Drill type (e.g. core, reverse circulation, open-hole hammer, rotary air • Not Applicable - no Drilling results are discussed in this ASX Release. techniques blast, auger, Bangka, sonic, etc) and details (e.g. core diameter, triple or standard tube, depth of diamond tails, face-sampling bit or other type, whether core is oriented and if so, by what method, etc). Drill sample • Method of recording and assessing core and chip sample recoveries • Not Applicable - no Drilling results are discussed in this ASX Release. recovery and results assessed. • Measures taken to maximise sample recovery and ensure representative nature of the samples. • Whether a relationship exists between sample recovery and grade and whether sample bias may have occurred due to preferential loss/gain of fine/coarse material. Logging • Whether core and chip samples have been geologically and • The records for rock chip sampling are shown in the Appendices of each geotechnically logged to a level of detail to support appropriate relevant MIM historical report as .dat files. Mineral Resource estimation, mining studies and metallurgical • Typically for surface samples there were brief descriptions of the • studies. lithology etc is recorded within sample ledgers/registers. Whether logging is qualitative or quantitative in nature. Core (or • The surface sample results described in this ASX Release are suitable for • costean, channel, etc) photography. the reporting 'exploration results' for mineral prospectivity, additional The total length and percentage of the relevant intersections logged. exploration work would have to be completed in order to geologically model and then estimate a mineral resource. Sub- • If core, whether cut or sawn and whether quarter, half or all core • Sub-sampling occurred in the field for soil samples where a 2kg sample sampling taken. was taken for analysis. techniques • If non-core, whether riffled, tube sampled, rotary split, etc and • The recovered samples for soil, stream and costeans were and sample whether sampled wet or dry. predominantly dry. preparation • For all sample types, the nature, quality and appropriateness of the • The surface sample results described in this ASX Release are suitable for sample preparation technique. • the reporting 'exploration results' for mineral prospectivity, additional Quality control procedures adopted for all sub-sampling stages to exploration work would have to be completed in order to geologically maximise representivity of samples. • model and then estimate a mineral resource. Measures taken to ensure that the sampling is representative of the in situ material collected, including for instance results for field duplicate/second-half sampling. • Whether sample sizes are appropriate to the grain size of the material being sampled. 16 Criteria JORC Code explanation Commentary Quality of assay data and laboratory tests The nature, quality and appropriateness of the assaying and laboratory procedures used and whether the technique is considered partial or total.

For geophysical tools, spectrometers, handheld XRF instruments, etc, the parameters used in determining the analysis including instrument make and model, reading times, calibrations factors applied and their derivation, etc.

Nature of quality control procedures adopted (e.g. standards, blanks, duplicates, external laboratory checks) and whether acceptable levels of accuracy (i.e. lack of bias) and precision have been established. Drainage samples were collected, where practical, from active gravel beds across the section of the stream. Sieving in the field to - 2mm was carried out and approximately 2kg of material was submitted to Analabs Townsville for analysis.

The samples were then dried and sieved to -80# (or -180µm) and a small aliquot was then taken and analysed for base metals by method GA 140. This method comprises of a mix acid digest with AAS (Atomic Absorption Spectroscopic) finish.

-80# (or -180µm) and a small aliquot was then taken and analysed for base metals by method GA 140. This method comprises of a mix acid digest with AAS (Atomic Absorption Spectroscopic) finish. Elements analysed by this method were Cu, Pb, Zn, Fe, Mn, Co, Ag, Ni, Mo and Cd. Not all batched, however, were analysed for all elements.

Gold was assessed by sampling techniques in the field then assayed by method GI 142 which is a cyanidation technique (BCL or Bulk Cyanide Leach) bottle roll which had detection limits as low as 0.05 ppb Au.

Rock chips were collected by taking a series of chips approximately 2 to 5cm in diameter across approx. a 3m radius of the outcrop being sampled. The sample was then crushed and analysed for a base metal suite by method GA 140.

Rock chips analysed for gold were done by suite GG 326 comprising of a 30 gram charged fire assay fusion with carbon rod finish with detection limits down to 0.001 ppm Au. Some indicator element and whole rock analysis was undertaken by ICP-MS at Analabs.

ICP-MS at Analabs. The surface sample results described in this ASX Release are suitable for the reporting 'exploration results' for mineral prospectivity, additional exploration work would have to be completed in order to geologically model and then estimate a mineral resource.

The Analabs analytical methods changed from March 1994, yet the same collection method appears to be comparable to earlier years:

March 1994 - Jan 1996 (cr_27982) Analabs Assay methods employed for rock chip, soil, and stream sediment were:

o Method GI 142 (ICP) for elements Cu, Pb, Zn, Fe, Mn, Co, P, & As;

o Method GX401 (pressed powder XRF trace determination) for Ba; and

o Method GG334 (aqua regia with carbon rod finish) for Au.

Method GI 142 (ICP) for elements Cu, Pb, Zn, Fe, Mn, Co, P, & As; Method GX401 (pressed powder XRF trace determination) for Ba; and Method GG334 (aqua regia with carbon rod finish) for Au. Detection limits across any year were suitable for detecting 'Trace Elements'. 'Ore grade' testing occurred when either, visible base metal minerals were present and/or were Cu, Pb, or Zn, exceeded 10,000ppm of the respective element.

The surface sample results described in this ASX Release are suitable for 17 Criteria JORC Code explanation Commentary the reporting 'exploration results' for mineral prospectivity, additional exploration work would have to be completed in order to geologically model and then estimate a mineral resource. Verification • The verification of significant intersections by either independent or • Independent verification of surface samples had been completed for of sampling alternative company personnel. gold assay values only. and • The use of twinned holes. • Analabs Townsville Assays checked against ALS Townsville Assays when assaying • Documentation of primary data, data entry procedures, data high Au values were returned for stream sediment samples. The two verification, data storage (physical and electronic) protocols. sets of assay results showed an acceptable correlation. • Discuss any adjustment to assay data. Location of • Accuracy and quality of surveys used to locate drill holes (collar and data points down-hole surveys), trenches, mine workings and other locations • used in Mineral Resource estimation. Specification of the grid system used. • Quality and adequacy of topographic control. Pancake soil samples were taken on a approx. 200m by 25m grid, in some portions the grid pattern was by either DGPS navigation or set out using a Theodolite. Samples were collected in the minus 80# fraction and analysed for a standard suite of elements. The grid lines were 200m apart, with the samples collected at 25m increments along the lines.

For rock chip samples, and stream sediment samples, positions were recorded by handheld GPS with areas highlighting anomalies sometimes returned to for additional sampling and locations checked by handheld GPS.

Locational Data was recorded in local grid and/or AMG84 zone 54 Easting (mE) and Northing (mN). There was no topographical control used for locations.

The location dataset as a whole is anticipated on average to have a +/10m horizontal level of accuracy in sample locations and range up to a +/25m of accuracy in sample locations.

The Pancake soil sample locations were digitally preserved on a map. with the local Pancake grid parameters for local grid Easting (m) and Northing (m). The location map that contained the soil sample locations had been georeferenced using the translation parameters extracted from the corresponding Pancake rock chip data file - as the Pancake rock chip file held the Rock Chip locations in both co-ordinates of [i] local grid Eastings (m) and Northings (m), and [ii] Eastings (mE) and Northings (mN) for AMG84 zone54. A visual check was completed to ascertain the translation accuracy of the Pancake soil sample locations to the Pancake rock chip locations when converted into AMG84 zone 54 Eastings (mE) and Northings (mN): the soil sample translation accuracy appeared to be within an acceptable tolerance of approx. +/- 5m.

co-ordinates of [i] local grid Eastings (m) and Northings (m), and [ii] Eastings (mE) and Northings (mN) for AMG84 zone54. A visual check was completed to ascertain the translation accuracy of the Pancake soil sample locations to the Pancake rock chip locations when converted into AMG84 zone 54 Eastings (mE) and Northings (mN): the soil sample translation accuracy appeared to be within an acceptable tolerance of approx. +/- 5m. Surface sample and assay data had been prepared and compiled into MapINFO 2019 (64 bit - Release Build 58: 12345.67), any translation of 18 Criteria JORC Code explanation Commentary co-ordinate data utilised the Discover package, an add on to MapINFO. • The surface sample results described in this ASX Release are suitable for the reporting 'exploration results' for mineral prospectivity, additional exploration work would have to be completed in order to geologically model and then estimate a mineral resource. Data spacing • Data spacing for reporting of Exploration Results. • Pancake Soil samples initially covered a grid, with lines that were spaced and • Whether the data spacing and distribution is sufficient to establish the that approximately 200m apart east-west, and 25m, which was refined distribution degree of geological and grade continuity appropriate for the Mineral in locations to 25m by 25m. The soil sample data spacing is considered Resource and Ore Reserve estimation procedure(s) and appropriate for defining grade and trend of the base metal assay values classifications applied. for Zn, Pb, & Cu. • Whether sample compositing has been applied. • Pancake rock chip and stream sediment samples were taken at areas of interest and not confined by gridding. • There was no sample composing applied to surface samples collected for Pancake. • The surface sample results described in this ASX Release are suitable for the reporting 'exploration results' for mineral prospectivity, additional exploration work would have to be completed in order to geologically model and then estimate a mineral resource. Orientation • Whether the orientation of sampling achieves unbiased sampling of • For 'Pancake' rock chips and stream sediment samples, there was no of data in possible structures and the extent to which this is known, considering fixed orientation as these methods were used in the first instance to relation to the deposit type. define distinct areas of anomalisms. geological • If the relationship between the drilling orientation and the orientation • For soil samples at specific localities, the grid was often oriented to structure of key mineralised structures is considered to have introduced a cover the approximate trend of the anomalism(s) highlighted from sampling bias, this should be assessed and reported if material. earlier regional soil sampling and/or rock chip sampling. • The surface sample results described in this ASX Release are suitable for the reporting 'exploration results' for mineral prospectivity, additional exploration work would have to be completed in order to geologically model and then estimate a mineral resource. Sample • The measures taken to ensure sample security. • There is no record of sample security methods were employed in the security field or by transport to the laboratory and measures taken in the laboratory by earlier explorers. • Given the provenance of the data from a large mining entity and the remoteness of the location, historical sample security is deemed adequate for the reporting of surface assay grades and trends. • The surface sample results described in this ASX Release are suitable for the reporting 'exploration results' for mineral prospectivity, additional exploration work would have to be completed in order to geologically model and then estimate a mineral resource. 19 Criteria JORC Code explanation Commentary Audits or • The results of any audits or reviews of sampling techniques and data. • To date there are no known external audits or review reports reviews completed of the sample techniques and resultant data generated from the historical research of earlier explorers' records. Section 2 Reporting of Exploration Results (Criteria listed in the preceding section also apply to this section.) Criteria JORC Code explanation Commentary Mineral • Type, reference name/number, location and ownership including • The following mineral tenures are held 100% by subsidiaries of Castillo tenement agreements or material issues with third parties such as joint Copper Limited, totalling an area of approximately 961km2 in the "Mt and land ventures, partnerships, overriding royalties, native title interests, Oxide project": tenure status historical sites, wilderness or national park and environmental o EPM 26574 (Valprasia North) - encompasses the Big One settings. historical mineral resource, Holder Total Minerals Pty Ltd, • The security of the tenure held at the time of reporting along with any Granted 12-June-2018 for a 5 year period over 100 sub-blocks known impediments to obtaining a licence to operate in the area. (323.3Km2), Expires 11-June-2023. o EPM 26462 (Big Oxide North) - encompasses the 'Boomerang' historical mine and the 'Big One' historical mine, Holder: QLD Commodities Pty Ltd, Granted: 29-Aug-2017 for a 5 year period over 67 sub-blocks (216.5Km2), Expires: 28-Aug-2022. o EPM 26525 (Hill of Grace) - encompasses the Arya significant aeromagnetic anomaly, Holder: Total Minerals Pty Ltd for a 5 year period over 38 sub-blocks (128.8Km2), Granted: 12-June- 2018, Expires: 11-June-2023. o EPM 26513 (Torpedo Creek/Alpha Project) - Granted 13-Aug- 2018 for a 5-year period over 23 sub-blocks (74.2Km2), Expires 12-Aug-2023; and o EPMA 27440 (Pancake) - An application lodged on the 12-Dec- 2019 over 70 sub-blocks (~215Km2) by Castillo Copper Limited. Exploration • Acknowledgment and appraisal of exploration by other parties. • A selection of historical QDEX / mineral exploration reports have been done by reviewed for historical tenures that cover or partially cover the Project other parties Area in this announcement. Federal and State Government reports supplement the historical mineral exploration reporting (QDEX open file exploration records). • Most explorers were searching for Cu-Au-U and/or Pb-Zn-Ag, and in particular, proving satellite deposit style extensions to the several small 20 Criteria JORC Code explanation Commentary sub-economic copper deposits (e.g. Big Oxide and Josephine). • With the Mt Oxide Project in regional proximity to Mt Isa and numerous historical and active mines, the Project area has seen portions of the historical mineral tenure subject to various styles of surface sampling, with selected locations typically targeted by shallow drilling (Total hole depth is typically less than 50m). • The Mt Oxide project tenure package has a significant opportunity to be reviewed and explored by modern exploration methods in a coherent package of EPM's, with three of these forming a contiguous tenure package. • The five (5) historical exploration reports generated by MIM that contributed information and data to this ASX Release are detailed in the Appendix C preamble to the JORC 2012 Code Table 1. • Various Holders and related parties of the 'Big One' historical mining tenure (ML8451) completed a range of mining activities and exploration activities on what is now the 'Big One' prospect for EPM 26462. The following unpublished work is acknowledged (and previously shown in the reference list): o West Australian Metals NL, 1994. Drill Programme at the "Big One" Copper Deposit, North Queensland for West Australian o Metals NL. Wilson, D., 2011. 'Big One' Copper Mine Lease 5481 Memorandum - dated 7 May 2011. o Wilson, D., 2015. 'Big One' Mining Lease Memorandum - dated o 25 May 2015: and Csar, M, 1996. Big One & Mt Storm Copper Deposits. Unpublished field report. Geology • Deposit type, geological setting and style of mineralisation. The Mt Oxide North project is located within the Mt Isa Inlier of western Queensland, a large exposed section of Proterozoic (2.5 billion to 540 million year old) crustal rocks. The inlier records a long history of tectonic evolution, now thought to be similar to that of the Broken Hill Block in western New South Wales.

The Mt Oxide project lies within the Mt Oxide Domain, straddling the Lawn Hill Platform and Leichhardt River Fault Trough. The geology of the tenement is principally comprised of rocks of the Surprise Creek and Quilalar Formations which include feldspathic quartzites, conglomerates, arkosic grits, shales, siltstones and minor dolomites and limestones. 21 Criteria JORC Code explanation Commentary • The Project area is cut by a major fault zone, trending north- northeast - south- southwest across the permits. This fault is associated with major folding, forming a number of tight syncline- anticline structures along its length. • The Desktop studies commissioned by CCZ on the granted mineral tenures described four main styles of mineralisation account for the majority of mineral resources within the rocks of the Mt Isa Province (after Withnall & Cranfield, 2013). o Sediment hosted silver-lead-zinc - occurs mainly within fine- grained sedimentary rocks of the Isa Super basin within the Western Fold Belt. Deposits include Black Star (Mount Isa Pb- Zn), Century, George Fisher North, George Fisher South (Hilton) and Lady Loretta deposits; o Brecciated sediment hosted copper - occurs dominantly within the Leichhardt, Calvert and Isa Super basin of the Western Fold Belt, hosted in brecciated dolomitic, carbonaceous and pyritic sediments or brecciated rocks proximal to major fault/shear zones. Includes the Mount Isa copper orebodies and the Esperanza/Mammoth mineralisation. o Iron-oxide-copper-gold ("IOCG") - predominantly chalcopyrite- pyrite magnetite/hematite mineralisation within high grade metamorphic rocks of the Eastern Fold Belt. Deposits of this style include Ernest Henry, Osborne and Selwyn; and o Broken Hill type silver-lead-zinc - occur within the high-grade metamorphic rocks of the Eastern Fold Belt. Cannington is the major example, but several smaller currently sub-economic deposits are known. • Gold is primarily found associated with copper within the IOCG deposits of the Eastern Fold Belt. However, a significant exception is noted at Tick Hill where high grade gold mineralisation was produced, between 1991 and 1995 by Carpentaria Gold Pty Ltd, some 700 000 tonnes of ore was mined at an average grade of 22.5 g/t Au, producing 15 900 kg Au. The Tick Hill deposit style is poorly understood (Withnall & Cranfield, 2013). • Rom Resources had noted in a series of recent reports for CCZ on the granted tenures, that cover the known mineralisation styles including: o Stratabound copper mineralisation within ferruginous sandstones and siltstones of the Surprise Creek Formation. o Disseminated copper associated with trachyte dykes. o Copper-rich iron stones (possible IOCG) in E-W fault zones; and 22 Criteria JORC Code explanation Commentary o possible Mississippi Valley Type ("MVT") stockwork sulphide mineralisation carrying anomalous copper-lead-zinc and silver. • The Mt Oxide and Mt Gordon occurrences are thought to be breccia and replacement zones with interconnecting faults. The Mt Gordon/Mammoth deposit is hosted by brittle quartzites, and Esperanza by carbonaceous shales. Mineralisation has been related to the Isan Orogeny (1,590 - 1,500 Ma). • Mineralisation at all deposits is primarily chalcopyrite-pyrite-chalcocite, typically as massive sulphide within breccias. • At the Big One prospect, West Australian Metals NL described the mineralisation as (as sourced from the document "West Australian Metals NL, 1994. Drill Programme at the "Big One" Copper Deposit, North Queensland for West Australian Metals NL."): o The targeted lode / mineralised dyke is observable on the surface. The mineralisation targeted in the 1993 drilling programmed is a supergene copper mineralisation that includes malachite, azurite, cuprite, and tenorite, all associated with a NE trending fault (062o to 242o) that is intruded by a porphyry dyke. o The mineralised porphyry dyke is vertical to near vertical (85o), with the 'true width' dimensions reaching up to 7m at surface. o At least 600m in strike length, with strong Malachite staining observed along the entire strike length, with historical open pits having targeted approximately 200m of this strike. Exact depth of mining below the original ground surface is not clear in the historical documents, given the pits are not battered it is anticipated that excavations have reached 5m to 10m beneath the original ground surface. o Associated with the porphyry dyke are zones of fractured and/or sheared rock, the siltstones are described as brecciated, and sandstones around the shear as carbonaceous. o The known mineralisation from the exploration activities to date had identified shallow supergene mineralisation, with a few drillholes targeting deeper mineralisation in and around the 200m of strike historical open o A strongly altered hanging wall that contained malachite and cuprite nodules. Chalcocite mineralization has been identified but it is unclear on the prevalence of the Chalcocite; and o The mineralisation was amenable to high grade open pit mining 23 Criteria JORC Code explanation Commentary methods of the oxide mineralization (as indicated by numerous historical open pit shallow workings into the shear zone). • Desktop studies commissioned by CCZ and completed by ROM Resources and SRK Exploration have determined that the Big One prospect is prospective for Cuco, and Ag. • Desktop studies commissioned by CCZ have determined the Boomerang prospect contains: o Secondary copper staining over ~800m of strike length. o Associated with a major east-west trending fault that juxtaposes the upper Suprise Creek Formation sediments against both the underlying Bigie Formation and the upper Quilalar Formation units. • Additionally, at the 'Pancake' prospect potential Skarn mineralisation for Zn-Pb-Cu is a possibility, along with observed separately alteration for Mt Isa Style replacement carbonate mineralisation, and IOCG mineralisation. • All publicly available QDEX documents / historical exploration reports have been reviewed, refer to Section 2, sub-section "Further Work" for both actions in progress and proposed future actions. Drill hole • A summary of all information material to the understanding of the • Not Applicable - no Drilling results are discussed in this ASX Release. Information exploration results including a tabulation of the following information for all Material drill holes: o easting and northing of the drill hole collar o elevation or RL (Reduced Level - elevation above sea level in metres) of the drill hole collar o dip and azimuth of the hole o down hole length and interception depth o hole length. • If the exclusion of this information is justified on the basis that the information is not Material and this exclusion does not detract from the understanding of the report, the Competent Person should clearly explain why this is the case. Data • In reporting Exploration Results, weighting averaging techniques, • No data aggregation methods are utilised in the current ASX Release, due aggregation maximum and/or minimum grade truncations (e.g. cutting of high to the fact that the sampling types are surface samples (soil, rock, stream methods grades) and cut-off grades are usually Material and should be sediment, etc.). stated. • Where aggregate intercepts incorporate short lengths of high grade results and longer lengths of low grade results, the procedure used for such aggregation should be stated and some typical examples of 24 Criteria JORC Code explanation Commentary such aggregations should be shown in detail. • The assumptions used for any reporting of metal equivalent values should be clearly stated. Diagrams • Appropriate maps and sections (with scales) and tabulations of • Appropriate diagrams are presented in the body and the Appendices of intercepts should be included for any significant discovery being the current ASX Release. Where scales are absent from the diagram, reported These should include, but not be limited to a plan view of grids have been included and clearly labelled to act as a scale for drill hole collar locations and appropriate sectional views. distance. • Maps and Plans presented in the current ASX Release are in MGA94 Zone 54, Eastings (mN), and Northing (mN), unless clearly labelled otherwise. • The surface sample results described in this ASX Release are suitable for the reporting 'exploration results' for mineral prospectivity, additional exploration work would have to be completed in order to geologically model and then estimate a mineral resource. Balanced • Where comprehensive reporting of all Exploration Results is not reporting practicable, representative reporting of both low and high grades and/or widths should be practiced to avoid misleading reporting of Exploration Results. For the purposes of Balanced Reporting it is reiterated that the information and data displayed in the current ASX Release is pertaining to a spatial subset placed on and surrounding Pancake prospect - based on the following spatial bounds from MGA94 zone 54: o Easting minimum: 325,974.23mE o Easting maximum: 328,834.88mE Northing minimum: 7,893,453.40mN o Northing maximum: 7,894,391.62mN

'Pancake' soil assay values are summarised from the data files submitted with the historical MIM reports (refer to Section 2, subsection " Exploration done by other parties "), appropriate plans of the distribution of soil samples and associated geochemical values are displayed in the release and its appendices: Pancake statistics summary - assayed soil samples Descriptor: Cu (ppm) Pb (ppm) Zn (ppm) Minimum 5 0.1 12 Maximum 670 1,320 4,600 Average 28.4 61.3 296 Std. Dev. 36.6 109 421.1 Count 428 428 428 Note (1): 428 soil samples were collected over the "Pancake" prospect. Note (2): Although all soil samples were assayed for Silver (ag ppm) only three 25 Criteria JORC Code explanation Commentary (3) retuned a result above the detectable limit, all three were 1ppm Ag. o Note (3): No soil samples were assayed for Gold (Au ppm). • Appropriate soil assay isopach / contours have been generated to demonstrate the trend of the soil data, there are not geologically modelled surfaces for the purposes of mineral resource estimation. The isopachs were developed in MapINFO 2019 (64 bit - Release Build 58: 12345.67). The parameters for generating the isopachs / contours were to use the 'Natural Neighbour' raster method, automatic cell size, with a 350m search radius, average smoothing set to level 2, with "Near/Far" clipping set to 20/30 respectively. • A Summary of 'Pancake' Rock Chip assay data and location data is presented in "Appendix B10: Rock Chip Assay Data", a statistical summary is presented below: Pancake statistics summary - assayed rock chip samples Descriptor: Cu (ppm) Pb (ppm) Zn (ppm) Ag (ppm) Au (ppb) Minimum 2 3 13 1.0 1.0 Maximum 433 2,460 7,140 1.0 16.0 Average 48.6 173.7 951.1 1.0 4.6 Std. Dev. 78.1 441.3 1,635.20 - 5.1 Count 53 53 53 3 9 o Note (1): 55 rock chip samples were collected over the "Pancake" prospect. o Note (2): 2 rock chip samples were not tested for Cu (ppm), Pb (ppm), and Zn (ppm). o Note (3): 53 rock chip samples assayed for Silver (Ag ppm), 2 rock chip samples were not assayed for Silver (Ag ppm), 50 rock chip samples were discovered to be 'below detectable limits' for Silver (Ag ppm), o Note (3): 9 rock chip samples were assayed for Gold (Au ppb), 2 rock chip samples were not assayed for Gold (Au ppb), and 45 were discovered to be 'below detectable limits' for Gold (Au ppb). • 'Pancake' stream sediment assay values are summarised from the data files submitted with the historical MIM reports (refer to Section 2, subsection "Exploration done by other parties"), appropriate plans of the distribution of soil samples and associated geochemical values are displayed in the release and its appendices: Pancake statistics summary - assayed stream sed. samples Descriptor: Cu (ppm) Pb (ppm) Zn (ppm) Au (ppb) 26 Criteria JORC Code explanation Commentary Minimum 8 3 13 0.3 Maximum 60 316 1,370 1.9 Average 24.5 59.6 244.8 0.9 Std. Dev. 11.8 76.6 275.2 0.5 Count 44 44 44 14 o Note (1): 44 stream sediment samples were collected over the "Pancake" prospect. o Note (2): No stream sediment samples were assayed for Silver (Ag ppm). o Note (3): 14 stream sediment samples were assayed for Gold (Au ppm), 38 stream sediment samples were tested and were discovered to be 'below detectable limits' for Gold (Au ppm), and 2 stream sediment samples were not tested for Gold for Gold (Au ppm). • The surface sample results and/or isopach / contours presented and described in this ASX Release are suitable for the reporting 'exploration results' for mineral prospectivity, additional exploration work would have to be completed in order to geologically model and then estimate a mineral resource. • Other exploration data, if meaningful and material, should be • The airborne electromagnetic GEOTEM geophysical survey undertaken reported including (but not limited to): geological observations; by MIM in 1992 on historical tenure EPM7676, now significantly overlain geophysical survey results; geochemical survey results; bulk by CCZ's tenure application EPM27440. A total of 828-line kilometres samples - size and method of treatment; metallurgical test results; were flown on a SE-NW, flown by Geoterrex at a mean height of 105m bulk density, groundwater, geotechnical and rock characteristics; above the ground surface. Penetration of the GEOTEM method had been potential deleterious or contaminating substances. estimated to range between 200-300m below the ground surface, this is dependent on conductivity contrasts, size, and attitude of the subsurface targets. Sixteen (16) anomalies were identified, with nine (9) recommended for follow up, with only five (5) followed up by ground geophysical. • Pancake was one of the anomalies followed up by surface geophysical survey methods. The aerial geophysical survey data, or the outputs of the surface geophysical survey for 'Pancake' are yet to be reviewed in detail, it is anticipated that this will occur during the planning of any field exploration campaigns, particularly exploration drilling campaigns. • Work is ongoing in reviewing the breadth of the information contained on QDEX for the mineral tenure application EPMA 27440 (Pancake), as the application had only been recently had the application lodged on the 12-Dec-2019. • In light of the aforementioned bullet point, both the requirements 27 Criteria JORC Code explanation Commentary Chapter 5 of the ASX Listing Rules and the JORC Code (2012), no material information pertaining to the surface sample exploration results is known to exist within the area defined in the bounds of Pancake prospect (refer to the current Table 1, Section 2, subsection "Balanced Reporting"). 