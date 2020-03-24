Castillo Copper : Four IOCG mineralisation targets confirmed at Mt Oxide

Log in
CASTILLO COPPER LTD

(CCZ)

CASTILLO COPPER LTD

(CCZ)
03/24/2020 | 10:18pm EDT

CASTILLO COPPER

LIMITED

ASX Release

25 March 2020

CASTILLO COPPER

LIMITED

ACN 137 606 476

Level 26

140 St Georges Terrace

Perth WA, 6000

Australia

Tel: +61 8 6558 0886

Fax: +61 8 6316 3337

Contact:

Simon Paull

Managing Director

E-mail:

info@castillocopper.com

For the latest news:

www.castillocopper.com

Directors / Officers:

Rob Scott

Simon Paull

Gerrard Hall

Matt Bull

Issued Capital:

825.2 million shares 184 million options

93.7 million performance

shares

ASX Symbol:

CCZ

Four IOCG mineralisation targets confirmed at the

Mt Oxide pillar

  1. Further detailed work on the Pancake prospect, within the Mt Oxide pillar, by an independent geology consultant highlights potential for IOCG mineralisation:
  • This was recently determined after reconciling haematitic alterations with the IOCG prospectivity observed by Geoscience Australia1
  1. Encouragingly, factoring in Pancake, there are now four IOCG targets within the Mt Oxide pillar including Arya, Crescent & Flapjack prospects2
  1. Prospect in focus: Other than IOCG potential, the initial work on Pancake verified it was prospective for Mt Isa style mineralisation based on alteration characteristics and high- grade surface results:
    • Soil samples up to 670ppm Cu, 1,320ppm Pb & 4,600ppm Zn and rock chips up to 433ppm Cu, 2,460ppm Pb & 7,140ppm Zn3
  1. Moreover, analysing historic geochemical data holistically enabled a sizeable zinc-lead with copper anomalous zone - the dimensions circa 950m E-W by 150m N-S
  1. Historic aerial & ground electro-magnetic surveys identified two sub-surface anomalies: one characterised as a shallow source adjacent to mapped north-west trending faults, with the other modelled as moderate depth source dipping to the east
  1. Interpreting the historic geochemical and geophysical data for the Pancake prospect has enabled preliminary targets for test- drilling to be readily identified
  1. Corporate: The Financial Conduct Authority in the UK had approved the prospectus for CCZ to dual list on the Standard Board of the London Stock Exchange - however, CCZ will wait for stability in financial markets before proceeding

***

Castillo Copper's Managing Director Simon Paull commented: "The Board's overriding strategic objective remains developing the three pillars and transforming CCZ into a mid-tier copper group. Consequently, now having four IOCG targets within the Mt Oxide pillar as a result of reviewing the historic data on the Pancake prospect is an excellent outcome, as it materially enhances the upside potential."

Castillo Copper's London-basedDirector Gerrard Hall remarked: "Uncovering another IOCG target is outstanding news that continues to highlight the upside potential the Mt Oxide pillar delivers. Meanwhile, passing eligibility to dual list on the London Stock Exchange is another significant milestone which we will progress at the appropriate time."

Castillo Copper Limited ("CCZ") is delighted to announce that further work on the Pancake prospect, within the Mt Oxide pillar, verified it has IOCG potential, complementary to known Mt Isa style mineralisation. Incrementally, observed historic mineralisation descriptions have aided the interpretation as there maybe more than one mineralisation system at the Pancake prospect.

To recap, CCZ's independent geology consultant is focusing on eight prospects in the Mt Oxide pillar (refer Appendix A), with varying mineralisation styles (Figure 1). The prospects have the potential to deliver high- grade, near surface deposits suitable for multiple satellite open-pit operations with each feeding into an onsite or third-party processing facility. Importantly, due to the significant amount of historic data available preliminary test-drill targets for most of the prospects have been defined.

This release is the second in a series which looks more closely at the prospects within the Mt Oxide pillar

- the Pancake prospect is next to be featured.

FIGURE 1: MINERALISATION SUMMARY FOR THE MT OXIDE PILLAR PROSPECTS

The Wall

Mt Isa style mineralisation

Pancake

Mt Isa style mineralisation with IOCG potential

Johnnies

Shear-hosted copper

Crescent

IOCG target

Flapjack

IOCG target

Arya

Sizeable massive sulphide anomaly with IOCG potential

Big One Deposit

Shallow high-grade supergene ore up to 28.4% Cu from drilling intercepts

Boomerang Mine

Historically produced 4,211t high-grade oxide ore grading circa 6% Cu

Source: CCZ geology team (refer ASX Releases - 14 January, 10 & 19 February 2020)

PANCAKE: MT ISA STYLE MINERALISATION WITH IOCG POTENTIAL

Work undertaken historically at the Pancake prospect included aerial GEOTEM & ground electromagnetic surveys which uncovered two sub-surface anomalies: a shallow source adjacent to mapped north-west trending faults, with the other modelled as moderate depth source dipping to the east.

In addition, considerable surface samples were taken which delivered high-grade surface assay results and observed alteration styles that are comparable to Mt Isa style mineralisation including:

  1. Stream sediment: up to 60ppm Cu, 316ppm Pb & 1,370ppm Zn; o Soil: up to 670ppm Cu, 1,320ppm Pb & 4,600ppm Zn; and
    o Rock chips: up to 433ppm Cu, 1,320ppm Pb & 7,140ppm Zn3.

Interpretation

Analysing the historic geochemical data resulted in a sizeable (circa 950m E-W by 150m N-S)zinc-lead- copper anomalous zone being defined; the dimensions stated are based on anomalous zinc. In turn, reconciling the geochemical findings with the geophysics results, has facilitated identifying preliminary targets to drill-test.

Incrementally, among the historic reports it was observed there was a haematitic alteration within the Pancake prospect, which is an indicative signature for IOCG potential. The case is made materially stronger factoring in Geoscience Australia's determination the Mt Oxide pillar is in an area prospective for IOCG mineralisation.

Figures 1-3 below are Isopach contour maps for Pancake prospect comprising zinc-copper-lead readings which highlight the concentration and surface mineralisation trends from the soil data.

2

FIGURE 1: PANCAKE - ZINC ISOPACH CONTOUR MAP

Source: Xplore Resources (for data sources refer Reference 3, refer to soil thematic maps in Appendix B).

3

FIGURE 2: PANCAKE - COPPER ISOPACH CONTOUR MAP

Source: Xplore Resources (for data sources refer Reference 3, refer to soil thematic maps in Appendix B).

FIGURE 3: PANCAKE - LEAD ISOPACH CONTOUR MAP

Source: Xplore Resources (for data sources refer Reference 3, refer to soil thematic maps in Appendix B).

4

Corporate

The Financial Conduct Authority in the UK has advised that CCZ had passed eligibility to dual list on the Standard Board of the London Stock Exchange.

However, due to the current dislocation in global financial markets attributable to the coronavirus crises, CCZ's Board has decided to defer progressing the LSE listing until exogenous events stabilise.

In the interim, CCZ, working closely with its London-based corporate adviser, SI Capital, will monitor financial markets closely.

Next steps

Continuation of the current review with further drilled down analysis on the remaining prospects within the Mt Oxide pillar and finalising preliminary drill targets.

For and on behalf of Castillo Copper

Simon Paull

Managing Director

5

ABOUT CASTILLO COPPER

Castillo Copper Limited (ASX: CCZ) is a base metal explorer primarily focused on copper then zinc & nickel.

The group is embarking on a strategic transformation to morph into a mid-tier copper group underpinned by three core pillars:

  1. Pillar I: The Mt Oxide project in the Mt Isa copper-belt district, north-west Queensland, which delivers significant exploration upside through having several high-grade targets and a sizeable untested anomaly within its boundaries in a copper-rich region.
  1. Pillar II: Four high-quality prospective assets across Zambia's copper-belt which is the second largest copper producer in Africa.
  1. Pillar III: Cangai Copper Mine in northern New South Wales, which is one of Australia's highest grading historic copper mines.

In addition, Castillo Copper is progressing a dual listing on the Standard Board of the London Stock Exchange.

References

  1. CCZ ASX Release - 10 February 2020
  2. CCZ ASX Release - 18 March 2020

3] M.I.M Exploration Reports 1993-98 which comprise

  1. M.I.M Exploration Pty Ltd, 1998. Exploration Permit for Minerals No. 7804 "Fiery Creek" Queensland. Final Report. QDEX Report number: 30006.
  2. M.I.M Exploration Pty Ltd, 1996. Exploration Permit for Minerals No. 7676 "Pandanus Creek", Queensland. Final Report. QDEX Report number: 27982.
  3. M.I.M Exploration Pty Ltd, 1994. Exploration Permit for Minerals Nos. 7676 "Pandanus Creek", and 7804 "Fiery Creek". Annual Report for the 12 months ended February 25, 1994. QDEX Report number: 25492.
  4. M.I.M Exploration Pty Ltd, 1993. Exploration Permit for Minerals Nos. 7676 "Pandanus Creek", and 7804 "Fiery Creek". Annual Report for the 12 months ended February 25, 1993. QDEX Report number: 24522.
  5. M.I.M Exploration Pty Ltd, 1993. Exploration Permit for Minerals Nos. 7448 "Lagoon Creek". Second Annual Report 18 May 1991 to 17 May 1992, Queensland Australia. QDEX Report number: 24523.

Competent Person Statement

The information in this report that relates to Exploration Results for the Mt Oxide pillar contained in this announcement is based on a fair and accurate representation of the publicly available information at the time of compiling the ASX Release, and is based on information and supporting documentation compiled by Nicholas Ryan, a Competent Person who is a Member of The Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy. Nicholas Ryan is an employee of Xplore Resources Pty Ltd. Mr Ryan has been a Member of the Australian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy for 14 years and is a Chartered Professional (Geology). Mr Ryan is employed by Xplore Resources Pty Ltd. Mr Ryan has sufficient experience that is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity being undertaken to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the 'Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves'. Mr Ryan consents to the inclusion in the report of the matters based on his information and the form and context in which it appears.

The Australian Securities Exchange has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the accuracy or adequacy of this release.

6

APPENDIX A: MT OXIDE PILLAR

Source: CCZ ASX Release - 14 January 2020 & CCZ geology team

7

APPENDIX B: PANCAKE - COPPER-ZINC-LEAD SURFACE MINERALISATION PLANS

FIGURE B1: COPPER ROCK CHIP DATA

Source: Xplore Resources (for data sources refer Reference 3)

FIGURE B2: COPPER SOIL THEMATICS

Source: Xplore Resources (for data sources refer Reference 3)

8

FIGURE B3: COPPER STREAM SEDIMENT DATA

Source: Xplore Resources (for data sources refer Reference 3)

FIGURE B4: ZINC ROCK CHIP DATA

Source: Xplore Resources (for data sources refer Reference 3)

9

FIGURE B5: ZINC SOIL THEMATICS

Source: Xplore Resources (for data sources refer Reference 3)

FIGURE B6: ZINC STREAM SEDIMENT DATA

Source: Xplore Resources (for data sources refer Reference 3)

10

FIGURE B7: LEAD ROCK CHIP DATA

Source: Xplore Resources (for data sources refer Reference 3)

FIGURE B8: LEAD SOIL THEMATICS

Source: Xplore Resources (for data sources refer Reference 3)

11

FIGURE B9: LEAD STREAM SEDIMENT DATA

Source: Xplore Resources (for data sources refer Reference 3)

12

FIGURE B10: ROCK CHIP ASSAY DATA

SAMPLE

MGA94 Zone 54

Easting (m)

Northing (m)

Cu (ppm)

Pb (ppm)

Zn (ppm)

Ag (ppm)

Au (ppb)

QQ97701

328016

7894676

27

3

44

BDL

BDL

QQ97703

326787

7894654

15

26

164

BDL

BDL

QQ97704

326718

7894797

17

3

108

BDL

BDL

QQ97705

326545

7894801

2

3

510

BDL

BDL

QQ97706

326452

7894795

18

23

176

BDL

BDL

QQ97707

326841

7894499

101

2010

6080

BDL

BDL

QQ97708

326228

7894555

22

3

31

BDL

3

QQ97709

326352

7894484

72

11

160

BDL

BDL

QQ97710

326717

7894167

28

6

27

BDL

BDL

QQ97711

326810

7894335

293

690

6500

BDL

BDL

QQ97712

327143

7894761

18

7

315

BDL

BDL

QQ97713

327173

7894822

2

55

138

BDL

BDL

QQ97714

326840

7895005

154

3

1320

BDL

BDL

QQ97715

327511

7894950

56

158

199

BDL

BDL

QQ97716

327168

7894295

5

3

143

BDL

BDL

QQ97717

327136

7893831

48

3

120

BDL

BDL

QQ97718

327197

7894600

Not Tested

Not Tested

Not Tested

Not Tested

Not Tested

QQ97719

327492

7894048

49

3

790

BDL

BDL

QQ97720

327839

7894080

67

50

690

BDL

BDL

QQ97721

327533

7894201

24

3

57

BDL

BDL

QQ97722

327648

7894799

14

28

1450

BDL

2

QQ97723

328368

7894855

72

3

389

BDL

BDL

QQ97724

328057

7894668

30

3

91

BDL

BDL

QQ97725

328653

7895239

433

66

186

BDL

BDL

QQ97741

326932

7894477

32

17

640

BDL

BDL

QQ97742

326907

7894510

27

121

3830

BDL

BDL

QQ97743

326942

7894487

17

119

463

BDL

BDL

QQ97744

327157

7894492

19

12

111

BDL

BDL

QQ97745

327227

7894555

13

41

197

BDL

BDL

QQ97746

327350

7894572

22

121

432

BDL

BDL

QQ97747

326559

7894532

17

46

720

BDL

BDL

QQ97748

326557

7894507

23

120

532

BDL

BDL

QQ97749

326579

7894478

18

52

250

BDL

BDL

QQ97750

326522

7894467

122

44

348

BDL

BDL

QQ97751

326355

7894602

34

189

65

BDL

BDL

QQ97752

326963

7894683

13

307

860

BDL

BDL

QQ97753

326757

7894416

63

220

610

BDL

BDL

QQ97754

326783

7894353

8

29

58

BDL

BDL

QQ97755

326925

7894272

16

47

670

BDL

BDL

QQ97756

326968

7894450

31

351

7140

BDL

BDL

QQ97757

327100

7894419

30

610

2440

BDL

BDL

QQ97758

327282

7894457

8

11

179

BDL

BDL

QQ97759

327483

7894597

22

384

3820

BDL

BDL

QQ97760

327564

7894494

12

11

67

BDL

BDL

QQ97774

327953

7893791

19

11

147

BDL

BDL

13

SAMPLE

MGA94 Zone 54

Easting (m)

Northing (m)

Cu (ppm)

Pb (ppm)

Zn (ppm)

Ag (ppm)

Au (ppb)

QQ97311

326904

7894777

Not Tested

Not Tested

Not Tested

Not Tested

10

QQ97339

327025

7894851

256

27

474

BDL

BDL

QQ97340

326897

7894895

103

11

2350

BDL

BDL

QQ97611

327271

7893867

56

4

118

BDL

1

QQ97612

328680

7894991

2

3

13

BDL

1

QQ97613

328032

7894816

2

154

183

1

4

QQ97614

326718

7894571

2

451

374

1

3

QQ97615

326848

7894487

14

2460

1210

1

16

QQ97616

327130

7894468

4

64

2230

BDL

1

QQ97617

327284

7894507

2

7

187

BDL

BDL

Note: BDL = Below Detectable Limit

14

APPENDIX C: JORC Code, 2012 Edition - Table 1 - M.I.M. Exploration Pty Ltd Surface Sampling Summary

Primary source of information and data are QDEX reports, the five (5) QDEX reports that were reviewed for this ASX Release and the accompanying JORC Code

(2012) Table 1 are:

  1. M.I.M Exploration Pty Ltd, 1998. Exploration Permit for Minerals No. 7804 "Fiery Creek" Queensland. Final Report. QDEX Report number: 30006.
  2. M.I.M Exploration Pty Ltd, 1996. Exploration Permit for Minerals No. 7676 "Pandanus Creek", Queensland. Final Report. QDEX Report number: 27982.
  3. M.I.M Exploration Pty Ltd, 1994. Exploration Permit for Minerals Nos. 7676 "Pandanus Creek", and 7804 "Fiery Creek". Annual Report for the 12 months ended February 25, 1994. QDEX Report number: 25492.
  4. M.I.M Exploration Pty Ltd, 1993. Exploration Permit for Minerals Nos. 7676 "Pandanus Creek", and 7804 "Fiery Creek". Annual Report for the 12 months ended February 25, 1993. QDEX Report number: 24522.
  5. M.I.M Exploration Pty Ltd, 1993. Exploration Permit for Minerals Nos. 7448 "Lagoon Creek". Second Annual Report 18 May 1991 to 17 May 1992, Queensland Australia. QDEX Report number: 24523.

Section 1 Sampling Techniques and Data

Criteria

JORC Code explanation

Commentary

Sampling

Nature and quality of sampling (e.g. cut channels, random chips, or

Three (3) surface sampling methods were described in the current ASX

techniques

specific specialised industry standard measurement tools appropriate

Release, these are:

to the minerals under investigation, such as down hole gamma

o Soil Samples - for Pancake, samples were taken on a approx.

sondes, or handheld XRF instruments, etc). These examples should

200m by 25m grid, in some portions the grid pattern was by

not be taken as limiting the broad meaning of sampling.

either DGPS navigation or set out using a Theodolite. Samples

Include reference to measures taken to ensure sample representivity

were collected in the minus 80# fraction and analysed for a

and the appropriate calibration of any measurement tools or systems

standard suite of elements.

used.

o Stream Sediment Samples - were collected from practically

Aspects of the determination of mineralisation that are Material to the

accessible locations, across active sections of the

Public Report.

stream/drainage channels gravel beds. Sieving the field to -

In cases where 'industry standard' work has been done this would be

2mm fraction was conducted to obtain a ~2kg sample of

relatively simple (e.g. 'reverse circulation drilling was used to obtain 1

stream sediment material.

m samples from which 3 kg was pulverised to produce a 30 g charge

o Rock Chip Samples - were collected from approximately a 3m

for fire assay'). In other cases more explanation may be required,

such as where there is coarse gold that has inherent sampling

radius around the recorded co-ordinate location. The rock chip

fragments that were collected to make up the sample included

problems. Unusual commodities or mineralisation types (e.g.

fragments that approximately ranged from 2-5cm.

submarine nodules) may warrant disclosure of detailed information.

Sub-sampling occurred as described in the section 'Sub-sampling

techniques and sample preparation' in Section 1 of the current Table 1.

15

Criteria

JORC Code explanation

Commentary

The surface sample results described in this ASX Release are suitable for

the reporting 'exploration results' for mineral prospectivity, additional

exploration work would have to be completed in order to geologically

model and then estimate a mineral resource.

Drilling

Drill type (e.g. core, reverse circulation, open-hole hammer, rotary air

Not Applicable - no Drilling results are discussed in this ASX Release.

techniques

blast, auger, Bangka, sonic, etc) and details (e.g. core diameter, triple

or standard tube, depth of diamond tails, face-sampling bit or other

type, whether core is oriented and if so, by what method, etc).

Drill sample

Method of recording and assessing core and chip sample recoveries

Not Applicable - no Drilling results are discussed in this ASX Release.

recovery

and results assessed.

Measures taken to maximise sample recovery and ensure

representative nature of the samples.

Whether a relationship exists between sample recovery and grade

and whether sample bias may have occurred due to preferential

loss/gain of fine/coarse material.

Logging

Whether core and chip samples have been geologically and

The records for rock chip sampling are shown in the Appendices of each

geotechnically logged to a level of detail to support appropriate

relevant MIM historical report as .dat files.

Mineral Resource estimation, mining studies and metallurgical

Typically for surface samples there were brief descriptions of the

studies.

lithology etc is recorded within sample ledgers/registers.

Whether logging is qualitative or quantitative in nature. Core (or

The surface sample results described in this ASX Release are suitable for

costean, channel, etc) photography.

the reporting 'exploration results' for mineral prospectivity, additional

The total length and percentage of the relevant intersections logged.

exploration work would have to be completed in order to geologically

model and then estimate a mineral resource.

Sub-

If core, whether cut or sawn and whether quarter, half or all core

Sub-sampling occurred in the field for soil samples where a 2kg sample

sampling

taken.

was taken for analysis.

techniques

If non-core, whether riffled, tube sampled, rotary split, etc and

The recovered samples for soil, stream and costeans were

and sample

whether sampled wet or dry.

predominantly dry.

preparation

For all sample types, the nature, quality and appropriateness of the

The surface sample results described in this ASX Release are suitable for

sample preparation technique.

the reporting 'exploration results' for mineral prospectivity, additional

Quality control procedures adopted for all sub-sampling stages to

exploration work would have to be completed in order to geologically

maximise representivity of samples.

model and then estimate a mineral resource.

Measures taken to ensure that the sampling is representative of the in

situ material collected, including for instance results for field

duplicate/second-half sampling.

Whether sample sizes are appropriate to the grain size of the material being sampled.

16

Criteria

JORC Code explanation

Commentary

Quality of assay data and laboratory tests

  • The nature, quality and appropriateness of the assaying and laboratory procedures used and whether the technique is considered partial or total.
  • For geophysical tools, spectrometers, handheld XRF instruments, etc, the parameters used in determining the analysis including instrument make and model, reading times, calibrations factors applied and their derivation, etc.
  • Nature of quality control procedures adopted (e.g. standards, blanks, duplicates, external laboratory checks) and whether acceptable levels of accuracy (i.e. lack of bias) and precision have been established.
  • Drainage samples were collected, where practical, from active gravel beds across the section of the stream. Sieving in the field to - 2mm was carried out and approximately 2kg of material was submitted to Analabs Townsville for analysis.
  • The samples were then dried and sieved to -80# (or -180µm) and a small aliquot was then taken and analysed for base metals by method GA 140. This method comprises of a mix acid digest with AAS (Atomic Absorption Spectroscopic) finish.
  • Elements analysed by this method were Cu, Pb, Zn, Fe, Mn, Co, Ag, Ni, Mo and Cd. Not all batched, however, were analysed for all elements.
  • Gold was assessed by sampling techniques in the field then assayed by method GI 142 which is a cyanidation technique (BCL or Bulk Cyanide Leach) bottle roll which had detection limits as low as 0.05 ppb Au.
  • Rock chips were collected by taking a series of chips approximately 2 to 5cm in diameter across approx. a 3m radius of the outcrop being sampled. The sample was then crushed and analysed for a base metal suite by method GA 140.
  • Rock chips analysed for gold were done by suite GG 326 comprising of a 30 gram charged fire assay fusion with carbon rod finish with detection limits down to 0.001 ppm Au. Some indicator element and whole rock analysis was undertaken by ICP-MS at Analabs.
  • The surface sample results described in this ASX Release are suitable for the reporting 'exploration results' for mineral prospectivity, additional exploration work would have to be completed in order to geologically model and then estimate a mineral resource.
  • The Analabs analytical methods changed from March 1994, yet the same collection method appears to be comparable to earlier years:
  • March 1994 - Jan 1996 (cr_27982) Analabs Assay methods employed for rock chip, soil, and stream sediment were:
    o Method GI 142 (ICP) for elements Cu, Pb, Zn, Fe, Mn, Co, P, & As;
    o Method GX401 (pressed powder XRF trace determination) for Ba; and
    o Method GG334 (aqua regia with carbon rod finish) for Au.
  • Detection limits across any year were suitable for detecting 'Trace Elements'. 'Ore grade' testing occurred when either, visible base metal minerals were present and/or were Cu, Pb, or Zn, exceeded 10,000ppm of the respective element.
  • The surface sample results described in this ASX Release are suitable for

17

Criteria

JORC Code explanation

Commentary

the reporting 'exploration results' for mineral prospectivity, additional

exploration work would have to be completed in order to geologically

model and then estimate a mineral resource.

Verification

The verification of significant intersections by either independent or

Independent verification of surface samples had been completed for

of sampling

alternative company personnel.

gold assay values only.

and

The use of twinned holes.

Analabs Townsville Assays checked against ALS Townsville Assays when

assaying

Documentation of primary data, data entry procedures, data

high Au values were returned for stream sediment samples. The two

verification, data storage (physical and electronic) protocols.

sets of assay results showed an acceptable correlation.

Discuss any adjustment to assay data.

Location of

Accuracy and quality of surveys used to locate drill holes (collar and

data points

down-hole surveys), trenches, mine workings and other locations

used in Mineral Resource estimation.

Specification of the grid system used.

Quality and adequacy of topographic control.

  • Pancake soil samples were taken on a approx. 200m by 25m grid, in some portions the grid pattern was by either DGPS navigation or set out using a Theodolite. Samples were collected in the minus 80# fraction and analysed for a standard suite of elements. The grid lines were 200m apart, with the samples collected at 25m increments along the lines.
  • For rock chip samples, and stream sediment samples, positions were recorded by handheld GPS with areas highlighting anomalies sometimes returned to for additional sampling and locations checked by handheld GPS.
  • Locational Data was recorded in local grid and/or AMG84 zone 54 Easting (mE) and Northing (mN). There was no topographical control used for locations.
  • The location dataset as a whole is anticipated on average to have a +/10m horizontal level of accuracy in sample locations and range up to a +/25m of accuracy in sample locations.
  • The Pancake soil sample locations were digitally preserved on a map. with the local Pancake grid parameters for local grid Easting (m) and Northing (m). The location map that contained the soil sample locations had been georeferenced using the translation parameters extracted from the corresponding Pancake rock chip data file - as the Pancake rock chip file held the Rock Chip locations in both co-ordinates of [i] local grid Eastings (m) and Northings (m), and [ii] Eastings (mE) and Northings (mN) for AMG84 zone54. A visual check was completed to ascertain the translation accuracy of the Pancake soil sample locations to the Pancake rock chip locations when converted into AMG84 zone 54 Eastings (mE) and Northings (mN): the soil sample translation accuracy appeared to be within an acceptable tolerance of approx. +/- 5m.
  • Surface sample and assay data had been prepared and compiled into MapINFO 2019 (64 bit - Release Build 58: 12345.67), any translation of

18

Criteria

JORC Code explanation

Commentary

co-ordinate data utilised the Discover package, an add on to MapINFO.

The surface sample results described in this ASX Release are suitable for

the reporting 'exploration results' for mineral prospectivity, additional

exploration work would have to be completed in order to geologically

model and then estimate a mineral resource.

Data spacing

Data spacing for reporting of Exploration Results.

Pancake Soil samples initially covered a grid, with lines that were spaced

and

Whether the data spacing and distribution is sufficient to establish the

that approximately 200m apart east-west, and 25m, which was refined

distribution

degree of geological and grade continuity appropriate for the Mineral

in locations to 25m by 25m. The soil sample data spacing is considered

Resource and Ore Reserve estimation procedure(s) and

appropriate for defining grade and trend of the base metal assay values

classifications applied.

for Zn, Pb, & Cu.

Whether sample compositing has been applied.

Pancake rock chip and stream sediment samples were taken at areas of

interest and not confined by gridding.

There was no sample composing applied to surface samples collected

for Pancake.

The surface sample results described in this ASX Release are suitable for

the reporting 'exploration results' for mineral prospectivity, additional

exploration work would have to be completed in order to geologically

model and then estimate a mineral resource.

Orientation

Whether the orientation of sampling achieves unbiased sampling of

For 'Pancake' rock chips and stream sediment samples, there was no

of data in

possible structures and the extent to which this is known, considering

fixed orientation as these methods were used in the first instance to

relation to

the deposit type.

define distinct areas of anomalisms.

geological

If the relationship between the drilling orientation and the orientation

For soil samples at specific localities, the grid was often oriented to

structure

of key mineralised structures is considered to have introduced a

cover the approximate trend of the anomalism(s) highlighted from

sampling bias, this should be assessed and reported if material.

earlier regional soil sampling and/or rock chip sampling.

The surface sample results described in this ASX Release are suitable for

the reporting 'exploration results' for mineral prospectivity, additional

exploration work would have to be completed in order to geologically

model and then estimate a mineral resource.

Sample

The measures taken to ensure sample security.

There is no record of sample security methods were employed in the

security

field or by transport to the laboratory and measures taken in the

laboratory by earlier explorers.

Given the provenance of the data from a large mining entity and the

remoteness of the location, historical sample security is deemed

adequate for the reporting of surface assay grades and trends.

The surface sample results described in this ASX Release are suitable for

the reporting 'exploration results' for mineral prospectivity, additional

exploration work would have to be completed in order to geologically

model and then estimate a mineral resource.

19

Criteria

JORC Code explanation

Commentary

Audits or

The results of any audits or reviews of sampling techniques and data.

To date there are no known external audits or review reports

reviews

completed of the sample techniques and resultant data generated from

the historical research of earlier explorers' records.

Section 2 Reporting of Exploration Results

(Criteria listed in the preceding section also apply to this section.)

Criteria

JORC Code explanation

Commentary

Mineral

Type, reference name/number, location and ownership including

The following mineral tenures are held 100% by subsidiaries of Castillo

tenement

agreements or material issues with third parties such as joint

Copper Limited, totalling an area of approximately 961km2 in the "Mt

and land

ventures, partnerships, overriding royalties, native title interests,

Oxide project":

tenure status

historical sites, wilderness or national park and environmental

o EPM 26574 (Valprasia North) - encompasses the Big One

settings.

historical mineral resource, Holder Total Minerals Pty Ltd,

The security of the tenure held at the time of reporting along with any

Granted 12-June-2018 for a 5 year period over 100 sub-blocks

known impediments to obtaining a licence to operate in the area.

(323.3Km2), Expires 11-June-2023.

o EPM 26462 (Big Oxide North) - encompasses the 'Boomerang'

historical mine and the 'Big One' historical mine, Holder: QLD

Commodities Pty Ltd, Granted: 29-Aug-2017 for a 5 year period

over 67 sub-blocks (216.5Km2), Expires: 28-Aug-2022.

o EPM 26525 (Hill of Grace) - encompasses the Arya significant

aeromagnetic anomaly, Holder: Total Minerals Pty Ltd for a 5

year period over 38 sub-blocks (128.8Km2), Granted: 12-June-

2018, Expires: 11-June-2023.

o EPM 26513 (Torpedo Creek/Alpha Project) - Granted 13-Aug-

2018 for a 5-year period over 23 sub-blocks (74.2Km2), Expires

12-Aug-2023; and

o EPMA 27440 (Pancake) - An application lodged on the 12-Dec-

2019 over 70 sub-blocks (~215Km2) by Castillo Copper Limited.

Exploration

Acknowledgment and appraisal of exploration by other parties.

A selection of historical QDEX / mineral exploration reports have been

done by

reviewed for historical tenures that cover or partially cover the Project

other parties

Area in this announcement. Federal and State Government reports

supplement the historical mineral exploration reporting (QDEX open file

exploration records).

Most explorers were searching for Cu-Au-U and/or Pb-Zn-Ag, and in

particular, proving satellite deposit style extensions to the several small

20

Criteria

JORC Code explanation

Commentary

sub-economic copper deposits (e.g. Big Oxide and Josephine).

With the Mt Oxide Project in regional proximity to Mt Isa and numerous

historical and active mines, the Project area has seen portions of the

historical mineral tenure subject to various styles of surface sampling,

with selected locations typically targeted by shallow drilling (Total hole

depth is typically less than 50m).

The Mt Oxide project tenure package has a significant opportunity to be

reviewed and explored by modern exploration methods in a coherent

package of EPM's, with three of these forming a contiguous tenure

package.

The five (5) historical exploration reports generated by MIM that

contributed information and data to this ASX Release are detailed in the

Appendix C preamble to the JORC 2012 Code Table 1.

Various Holders and related parties of the 'Big One' historical mining

tenure (ML8451) completed a range of mining activities and exploration

activities on what is now the 'Big One' prospect for EPM 26462. The

following unpublished work is acknowledged (and previously shown in

the reference list):

o West Australian Metals NL, 1994. Drill Programme at the "Big

One" Copper Deposit, North Queensland for West Australian

o

Metals NL.

Wilson, D., 2011. 'Big One' Copper

Mine Lease 5481

Memorandum - dated 7 May 2011.

o Wilson, D., 2015. 'Big One' Mining Lease Memorandum - dated

o

25 May 2015: and

Csar, M, 1996. Big One & Mt Storm

Copper Deposits.

Unpublished field report.

Geology

Deposit type, geological setting and style of mineralisation.

  • The Mt Oxide North project is located within the Mt Isa Inlier of western Queensland, a large exposed section of Proterozoic (2.5 billion to 540 million year old) crustal rocks. The inlier records a long history of tectonic evolution, now thought to be similar to that of the Broken Hill Block in western New South Wales.
  • The Mt Oxide project lies within the Mt Oxide Domain, straddling the Lawn Hill Platform and Leichhardt River Fault Trough. The geology of the tenement is principally comprised of rocks of the Surprise Creek and Quilalar Formations which include feldspathic quartzites, conglomerates, arkosic grits, shales, siltstones and minor dolomites and limestones.

21

Criteria

JORC Code explanation

Commentary

The Project area is cut by a major fault zone, trending north- northeast -

south- southwest across the permits. This fault is associated with major

folding, forming a number of tight syncline- anticline structures along its

length.

The Desktop studies commissioned by CCZ on the granted mineral

tenures described four main styles of mineralisation account for the

majority of mineral resources within the rocks of the Mt Isa Province

(after Withnall & Cranfield, 2013).

o Sediment hosted silver-lead-zinc - occurs mainly within fine-

grained sedimentary rocks of the Isa Super basin within the

Western Fold Belt. Deposits include Black Star (Mount Isa Pb-

Zn), Century, George Fisher North, George Fisher South (Hilton)

and Lady Loretta deposits;

o Brecciated sediment hosted copper - occurs dominantly within

the Leichhardt, Calvert and Isa Super basin of the Western Fold

Belt, hosted in brecciated dolomitic, carbonaceous and pyritic

sediments or brecciated rocks proximal to major fault/shear

zones. Includes the Mount Isa copper orebodies and the

Esperanza/Mammoth mineralisation.

o Iron-oxide-copper-gold ("IOCG") - predominantly chalcopyrite-

pyrite magnetite/hematite mineralisation within high grade

metamorphic rocks of the Eastern Fold Belt. Deposits of this

style include Ernest Henry, Osborne and Selwyn; and

o Broken Hill type silver-lead-zinc - occur within the high-grade

metamorphic rocks of the Eastern Fold Belt. Cannington is the

major example, but several smaller currently sub-economic

deposits are known.

Gold is primarily found associated with copper within the IOCG deposits

of the Eastern Fold Belt. However, a significant exception is noted at Tick

Hill where high grade gold mineralisation was produced, between 1991

and 1995 by Carpentaria Gold Pty Ltd, some 700 000 tonnes of ore was

mined at an average grade of 22.5 g/t Au, producing 15 900 kg Au. The

Tick Hill deposit style is poorly understood (Withnall & Cranfield, 2013).

Rom Resources had noted in a series of recent reports for CCZ on the

granted tenures, that cover the known mineralisation styles including:

o Stratabound copper mineralisation within ferruginous

sandstones and siltstones of the Surprise Creek Formation.

o Disseminated copper associated with trachyte dykes.

o Copper-rich iron stones (possible IOCG) in E-W fault zones; and

22

Criteria

JORC Code explanation

Commentary

o possible Mississippi Valley Type ("MVT") stockwork sulphide

mineralisation carrying anomalous copper-lead-zinc and silver.

The Mt Oxide and Mt Gordon occurrences are thought to be breccia and

replacement zones with interconnecting faults. The Mt

Gordon/Mammoth deposit is hosted by brittle quartzites, and Esperanza

by carbonaceous shales. Mineralisation has been related to the Isan

Orogeny (1,590 - 1,500 Ma).

Mineralisation at all deposits is primarily chalcopyrite-pyrite-chalcocite,

typically as massive sulphide within breccias.

At the Big One prospect, West Australian Metals NL described the

mineralisation as (as sourced from the document "West Australian

Metals NL, 1994. Drill Programme at the "Big One" Copper Deposit,

North Queensland for West Australian Metals NL."):

o The targeted lode / mineralised dyke is observable on the

surface. The mineralisation targeted in the 1993 drilling

programmed is a supergene copper mineralisation that includes

malachite, azurite, cuprite, and tenorite, all associated with a

NE trending fault (062o to 242o) that is intruded by a porphyry

dyke.

o The mineralised porphyry dyke is vertical to near vertical (85o),

with the 'true width' dimensions reaching up to 7m at surface.

o At least 600m in strike length, with strong Malachite staining

observed along the entire strike length, with historical open pits

having targeted approximately 200m of this strike. Exact depth

of mining below the original ground surface is not clear in the

historical documents, given the pits are not battered it is

anticipated that excavations have reached 5m to 10m beneath

the original ground surface.

o Associated with the porphyry dyke are zones of fractured

and/or sheared rock, the siltstones are described as brecciated,

and sandstones around the shear as carbonaceous.

o The known mineralisation from the exploration activities to

date had identified shallow supergene mineralisation, with a

few drillholes targeting deeper mineralisation in and around the

200m of strike historical open

o A strongly altered hanging wall that contained malachite and

cuprite nodules. Chalcocite mineralization has been identified

but it is unclear on the prevalence of the Chalcocite; and

o The mineralisation was amenable to high grade open pit mining

23

Criteria

JORC Code explanation

Commentary

methods of the oxide mineralization (as indicated by numerous

historical open pit shallow workings into the shear zone).

Desktop studies commissioned by CCZ and completed by ROM Resources

and SRK Exploration have determined that the Big One prospect is

prospective for Cuco, and Ag.

Desktop studies commissioned by CCZ have determined the Boomerang

prospect contains:

o Secondary copper staining over ~800m of strike length.

o Associated with a major east-west trending fault that

juxtaposes the upper Suprise Creek Formation sediments

against both the underlying Bigie Formation and the upper

Quilalar Formation units.

Additionally, at the 'Pancake' prospect potential Skarn mineralisation for

Zn-Pb-Cu is a possibility, along with observed separately alteration for

Mt Isa Style replacement carbonate mineralisation, and IOCG

mineralisation.

All publicly available QDEX documents / historical exploration reports

have been reviewed, refer to Section 2, sub-section "Further Work" for

both actions in progress and proposed future actions.

Drill hole

A summary of all information material to the understanding of the

Not Applicable - no Drilling results are discussed in this ASX Release.

Information

exploration results including a tabulation of the following information

for all Material drill holes:

o easting and northing of the drill hole collar

o elevation or RL (Reduced Level - elevation above sea level in

metres) of the drill hole collar

o dip and azimuth of the hole

o down hole length and interception depth

o hole length.

If the exclusion of this information is justified on the basis that the

information is not Material and this exclusion does not detract from

the understanding of the report, the Competent Person should

clearly explain why this is the case.

Data

In reporting Exploration Results, weighting averaging techniques,

No data aggregation methods are utilised in the current ASX Release, due

aggregation

maximum and/or minimum grade truncations (e.g. cutting of high

to the fact that the sampling types are surface samples (soil, rock, stream

methods

grades) and cut-off grades are usually Material and should be

sediment, etc.).

stated.

Where aggregate intercepts incorporate short lengths of high grade

results and longer lengths of low grade results, the procedure used

for such aggregation should be stated and some typical examples of

24

Criteria

JORC Code explanation

Commentary

such aggregations should be shown in detail.

The assumptions used for any reporting of metal equivalent values

should be clearly stated.

Diagrams

Appropriate maps and sections (with scales) and tabulations of

Appropriate diagrams are presented in the body and the Appendices of

intercepts should be included for any significant discovery being

the current ASX Release. Where scales are absent from the diagram,

reported These should include, but not be limited to a plan view of

grids have been included and clearly labelled to act as a scale for

drill hole collar locations and appropriate sectional views.

distance.

Maps and Plans presented in the current ASX Release are in MGA94 Zone

54, Eastings (mN), and Northing (mN), unless clearly labelled otherwise.

The surface sample results described in this ASX Release are suitable for

the reporting 'exploration results' for mineral prospectivity, additional

exploration work would have to be completed in order to geologically

model and then estimate a mineral resource.

Balanced

Where comprehensive reporting of all Exploration Results is not

reporting

practicable, representative reporting of both low and high grades

and/or widths should be practiced to avoid misleading reporting of

Exploration Results.

  • For the purposes of Balanced Reporting it is reiterated that the information and data displayed in the current ASX Release is pertaining to a spatial subset placed on and surrounding Pancake prospect - based on the following spatial bounds from MGA94 zone 54:

o

Easting minimum:

325,974.23mE

o

Easting maximum:

328,834.88mE

    1. Northing minimum: 7,893,453.40mN o Northing maximum: 7,894,391.62mN
  • 'Pancake' soil assay values are summarised from the data files submitted with the historical MIM reports (refer to Section 2, subsection "Exploration done by other parties"), appropriate plans of the distribution of soil samples and associated geochemical values are displayed in the release and its appendices:

Pancake statistics summary - assayed soil samples

Descriptor:

Cu (ppm)

Pb (ppm)

Zn (ppm)

Minimum

5

0.1

12

Maximum

670

1,320

4,600

Average

28.4

61.3

296

Std. Dev.

36.6

109

421.1

Count

428

428

428

  1. Note (1): 428 soil samples were collected over the "Pancake" prospect.
  1. Note (2): Although all soil samples were assayed for Silver (ag ppm) only three

25

Criteria

JORC Code explanation

Commentary

(3) retuned a result above the detectable limit, all three were 1ppm Ag.

o Note (3): No soil samples were assayed for Gold (Au ppm).

Appropriate soil assay isopach / contours have been generated to

demonstrate the trend of the soil data, there are not geologically

modelled surfaces for the purposes of mineral resource estimation. The

isopachs were developed in MapINFO 2019 (64 bit - Release Build 58:

12345.67). The parameters for generating the isopachs / contours were

to use the 'Natural Neighbour' raster method, automatic cell size, with a

350m search radius, average smoothing set to level 2, with "Near/Far"

clipping set to 20/30 respectively.

A Summary of 'Pancake' Rock Chip assay data and location data is

presented in "Appendix B10: Rock Chip Assay Data", a statistical

summary is presented below:

Pancake statistics summary - assayed rock chip samples

Descriptor:

Cu (ppm)

Pb (ppm)

Zn (ppm)

Ag (ppm)

Au (ppb)

Minimum

2

3

13

1.0

1.0

Maximum

433

2,460

7,140

1.0

16.0

Average

48.6

173.7

951.1

1.0

4.6

Std. Dev.

78.1

441.3

1,635.20

-

5.1

Count

53

53

53

3

9

o

Note (1): 55 rock chip samples were collected over the "Pancake" prospect.

o Note (2): 2 rock chip samples were not tested for Cu (ppm), Pb (ppm), and Zn

(ppm).

o Note (3): 53 rock chip samples assayed for Silver (Ag ppm), 2 rock chip samples

were not assayed for Silver (Ag ppm), 50 rock chip samples were discovered to

be 'below detectable limits' for Silver (Ag ppm),

o Note (3): 9 rock chip samples were assayed for Gold (Au ppb), 2 rock chip

samples were not assayed for Gold (Au ppb), and 45 were discovered to be

'below detectable limits' for Gold (Au ppb).

'Pancake' stream sediment assay values are summarised from the data files submitted with the historical MIM reports (refer to Section 2, subsection "Exploration done by other parties"), appropriate plans of the distribution of soil samples and associated geochemical values are displayed in the release and its appendices:

Pancake statistics summary - assayed stream sed. samples

Descriptor:

Cu (ppm)

Pb (ppm)

Zn (ppm)

Au (ppb)

26

Criteria

JORC Code explanation

Commentary

Minimum

8

3

13

0.3

Maximum

60

316

1,370

1.9

Average

24.5

59.6

244.8

0.9

Std. Dev.

11.8

76.6

275.2

0.5

Count

44

44

44

14

o Note (1): 44 stream sediment samples were collected over the "Pancake"

prospect.

o Note (2): No stream sediment samples were assayed for Silver (Ag ppm).

o Note (3): 14 stream sediment samples were assayed for Gold (Au ppm), 38

stream sediment samples were tested and were discovered to be 'below

detectable limits' for Gold (Au ppm), and 2 stream sediment samples were not

tested for Gold for Gold (Au ppm).

The surface sample results and/or isopach / contours presented and

described in this ASX Release are suitable for the reporting 'exploration

results' for mineral prospectivity, additional exploration work would

have to be completed in order to geologically model and then estimate

a mineral resource.

Other exploration data, if meaningful and material, should be

The airborne electromagnetic GEOTEM geophysical survey undertaken

reported including (but not limited to): geological observations;

by MIM in 1992 on historical tenure EPM7676, now significantly overlain

geophysical survey results; geochemical survey results; bulk

by CCZ's tenure application EPM27440. A total of 828-line kilometres

samples - size and method of treatment; metallurgical test results;

were flown on a SE-NW, flown by Geoterrex at a mean height of 105m

bulk density, groundwater, geotechnical and rock characteristics;

above the ground surface. Penetration of the GEOTEM method had been

potential deleterious or contaminating substances.

estimated to range between 200-300m below the ground surface, this is

dependent on conductivity contrasts, size, and attitude of the subsurface

targets. Sixteen (16) anomalies were identified, with nine (9)

recommended for follow up, with only five (5) followed up by ground

geophysical.

Pancake was one of the anomalies followed up by surface geophysical

survey methods. The aerial geophysical survey data, or the outputs of

the surface geophysical survey for 'Pancake' are yet to be reviewed in

detail, it is anticipated that this will occur during the planning of any field

exploration campaigns, particularly exploration drilling campaigns.

Work is ongoing in reviewing the breadth of the information contained

on QDEX for the mineral tenure application EPMA 27440 (Pancake), as

the application had only been recently had the application lodged on the

12-Dec-2019.

In light of the aforementioned bullet point, both the requirements

27

Criteria

JORC Code explanation

Commentary

Chapter 5 of the ASX Listing Rules and the JORC Code (2012), no material

information pertaining to the surface sample exploration results is

known to exist within the area defined in the bounds of Pancake

prospect (refer to the current Table 1, Section 2, subsection "Balanced

Reporting").

Further work

The nature and scale of planned further work (e.g. tests for lateral

Work is ongoing in reviewing the breadth of the information contained

extensions or depth extensions or large-scalestep-out drilling).

on QDEX for the mineral tenure application EPMA 27440 (Pancake), as

Diagrams clearly highlighting the areas of possible extensions,

the application had only been recently had the application lodged on

including the main geological interpretations and future drilling areas,

the 12-Dec-2019.

provided this information is not commercially sensitive.

Future releases to the market are proposed to occur in line with the body

of the ASX Release.

Future exploration work proposed in sequence or concurrently above

will complete surface sampling (rock or soil as appropriate) and an IP

survey over and adjacent to the historical workings.

Future desktop work is anticipated to include a re-evaluation of

additional QDEX data available for the prospect area.

28

Disclaimer

Castillo Copper Limited published this content on 25 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 March 2020 02:17:02 UTC
