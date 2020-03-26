Castillo Copper : Proposed issue of Securities - CCZ

A one-for-one free attaching option for the placement participants of the placement completed on 12 December 2018.

What is the issue price per +security?

In what currency is the cash consideration being paid?

Will all the +securities issued in this class rank equally in all respects from their issue date?

Yes

Oversubscription & Scale back details

May a scale back be applied to this event?

No

Options details +Security Currency Exercise Price Expiry date AUD - Australian Dollar AUD 0.0500 Monday March 27, 2023

Details of the existing class of +security that will be issued upon exercise or conversion of this new class of company option

CCZ : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Please provide any further information relating to the principal terms of the +securities

Quoted options exercisable at $0.05 on or before 27 March 2023

Part 7C - Timetable

7C.1 Proposed +issue date

Friday March 27, 2020

Part 7D - Listing Rule requirements

7D.1 Has the entity obtained, or is it obtaining, +security holder approval for the issue under listing rule 7.1? Yes