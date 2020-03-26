Castillo Copper : Proposed issue of Securities - CCZ

Proposed issue of securities
Announcement Summary
Entity name
CASTILLO COPPER LIMITED
Announcement Type
New announcement
Date of this announcement
Friday March 27, 2020
The Proposed issue is:
A placement or other type of issue
Total number of +securities proposed to be issued for a placement or other type of issue
|
|
|
Maximum Number of
|
ASX +Security Code
|
+Security Description
|
+securities to be issued
|
n/a
|
Quoted options exercisable at $0.05 on or before 27 March
|
61,500,000
|
|
2023
|
Proposed +issue date
Friday March 27, 2020
Refer to next page for full details of the announcement
|
Proposed issue of securities
|
1 / 5
Proposed issue of securities
Part 1 - Entity and announcement details
1.1 Name of +Entity
CASTILLO COPPER LIMITED
We (the entity named above) give ASX the following information about a proposed issue of +securities and, if ASX agrees to +quote any of the +securities (including any rights) on a +deferred settlement basis, we agree to the matters set out in Appendix 3B of the ASX Listing Rules.
|
1.2
|
Registered Number Type
|
Registration Number
|
ABN
|
52137606476
|
1.3
|
ASX issuer code
|
|
CCZ
|
-
The announcement is New announcement
-
Date of this announcement
Friday March 27, 2020
1.6 The Proposed issue is:
A placement or other type of issue
|
Proposed issue of securities
|
2 / 5
Proposed issue of securities
Part 7 - Details of proposed placement or other issue
Part 7A - Conditions
7A.1 - Are any of the following approvals required for the placement or other type of issue?
+Security holder approval
Court approval
Lodgement of court order with +ASIC
ACCC approval
FIRB approval
Another approval/condition external to the entity
No
Part 7B - Issue details
Is the proposed security a 'New class' (+securities in a class that is not yet quoted or recorded by ASX) or an 'Existing class' (additional securities in a class that is already quoted or recorded by ASX)?
New class
Will the proposed issue of this +security include an offer of attaching +securities?
No
Details of +securities proposed to be issued
ISIN Code (if Issuer is a foreign company and +securities are non CDIs)
Have you received confirmation from ASX that the terms of the proposed +securities are appropriate and equitable under listing rule 6.1?
Yes
ASX +Security Code
New class-code to be confirmed
Will the entity be seeking quotation of the 'new' class of +securities on ASX?
Yes
+Security Description
Quoted options exercisable at $0.05 on or before 27 March 2023
+Security Type
Options
Maximum Number of +securities proposed to be issued
61,500,000
|
Proposed issue of securities
|
3 / 5
Proposed issue of securities
Purpose of the issue
A one-for-one free attaching option for the placement participants of the placement completed on 12 December 2018.
Offer price details for retail security holders
In what currency is the cash consideration being paid?
What is the issue price per +security?
Will all the +securities issued in this class rank equally in all respects from their issue date?
Yes
Oversubscription & Scale back details
May a scale back be applied to this event?
No
|
Options details
|
|
|
+Security Currency
|
Exercise Price
|
Expiry date
|
AUD - Australian Dollar
|
AUD 0.0500
|
Monday March 27, 2023
Details of the existing class of +security that will be issued upon exercise or conversion of this new class of company option
CCZ : ORDINARY FULLY PAID
Please provide any further information relating to the principal terms of the +securities
Quoted options exercisable at $0.05 on or before 27 March 2023
Part 7C - Timetable
7C.1 Proposed +issue date
Friday March 27, 2020
Part 7D - Listing Rule requirements
7D.1 Has the entity obtained, or is it obtaining, +security holder approval for the issue under listing rule 7.1? Yes
|
Proposed issue of securities
|
4 / 5
Proposed issue of securities
7D.1a Date of meeting or proposed meeting to approve the issue under listing rule 7.1
Friday March 27, 2020
7D.2 Is a party referred to in listing rule 10.11.1 participating in the proposed issue? No
7D.3 Will any of the +securities to be issued be +restricted securities for the purposes of the listing rules? No
7D.4 Will any of the +securities to be issued be subject to +voluntary escrow? No
Part 7E - Fees and expenses
7E.1 Will there be a lead manager or broker to the proposed issue? No
7E.2 Is the proposed issue to be underwritten? No
7E.4 Details of any other material fees or costs to be incurred by the entity in connection with the proposed issue
Part 7F - Further Information
7F.1 Will the entity be changing its dividend/distribution policy if the proposed issue proceeds? No
7F.2 Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the proposed issue
|
Proposed issue of securities
|
5 / 5
Disclaimer
Castillo Copper Limited published this content on 27 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 March 2020 03:32:06 UTC