Castle Brands : Recapitalizes Balance Sheet, Substantially Expands and Extends Credit Facility and Significantly Lowers Interest Expense

NEW YORK, July 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Castle Brands Inc. (NYSE American: ROX), a developer and international marketer of premium and super-premium drinks brands, today announced that its primary lender under its Revolving Credit Facility, had agreed to substantially increase and extend its $27 million credit facility. At the same time, the Company will repay and retire its higher priced, $20 million 11% Subordinated Notes. The balance sheet recapitalization and amended revolving facility provide a number of major benefits to Castle Brands.

Benefits of the Balance Sheet Recapitalization:

The Revolving Credit facility was increased to $60 million and extended to July 2023.

The weighted average cost of debt for the Company was reduced by approximately 350 basis points based on today's LIBOR.

The Company's $20 million 11% Subordinated Notes have been fully retired.

The combination of these steps will reduce the Company's annual interest and debt service expenses by over $1.5 million annually.

The new facility recognizes the value of the Company's bourbon inventory.

The new facility will add incremental liquidity of approximately $10 million.

'This balance sheet recapitalization and expansion of our revolving credit facility with our lender marks a major turning point for Castle Brands. It properly recognizes the value of our bourbon inventory, substantially lowers our overall interest expense, and provides significantly increased liquidity and financial flexibility,' stated Richard J. Lampen, President and Chief Executive Officer of Castle Brands.

'We are grateful for the support that our revolving credit facility lender has provided in the past. It has allowed us to build bourbon inventories of almost 35,000 barrels, enough to produce approximately 800,000 cases (9L) of Jefferson's bourbon. We appreciate that they have agreed to make these significant changes and look forward to continuing to work together to increase the scale and profitability of our business,' stated Alfred J. Small, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Castle Brands.

About Castle Brands

Castle Brands is a developer and international marketer of premium and super-premium brands including: Jefferson's®, Jefferson's Presidential SelectTM, Jefferson's Reserve®, Jefferson's Ocean Aged at Sea Bourbon, Jefferson's Wine Finish Collection and Jefferson's Wood Experiments, Goslings® Rums, Goslings® Stormy Ginger Beer, Knappogue Castle Whiskey®, Clontarf® Irish Whiskey, Pallini® Limoncello, Boru® Vodka, Brady's® Irish Cream, The Arran Malt® Single Malt Scotch Whisky, The Robert Burns Scotch Whisky and Machrie Moor Scotch Whisky. Additional information concerning the Company is available on the Company's website, www.castlebrandsinc.com.

