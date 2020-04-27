Castle Minerals : Acquisition of Western Australia Gold Projects and Placement 0 04/27/2020 | 10:58pm EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields JulieAcquisitionWest Licenceof WesternTransferAust aliaCompletedGold Projects and Placement Castle Minerals Limited (ASX: CDT) ("Castle" or the "Company") advises that it has entered into agreements to purchase a 100% interest in two quality gold projects, Wanganui and Polelle, located in the prolific Meekatharra gold mining district of Western Australia (Fig 1). The Wanganui project presents an immediate opportunity to extend shallow mined mineralisation down-plunge and to delineate resources for trucking and sale to one or more regional processing facilities. Polelle hosts a mainly obscured and minimally explored greenstone belt comprising a combination of prospective lithological units and major structural features, in particular one linked to the Albury Heath deposit immediately adjacent to the east of licence. The Company has received commitments for a placement of 122,000,000 new ordinary shares at a price of $0.004 each to raise $488,000 (before expenses) which will be completed in two tranches (details below). Castle Managing Director, Stephen Stone said "We are very pleased to have secured these two strategically located and prospective gold projects in the Meekatharra region. "The acquisition increases Castle's exposure to exploration for structurally controlled orogenic gold deposits which can extend to considerable depths, as is the case elsewhere in Western Australia and in West Africa where Castle holds extensive and similarly prospective tenure. "It also provides broader jurisdictional balance and, given the current operating environment, exposure to more serviceable exploration in Western Australia and hence ultimately improved news flow for shareholders." Wanganui At the Wanganui project (E51/1703, 18.4km2), 33km south-west of the active Meekatharra mining centre and 15km south-west of the operating Bluebird gold mine, the opportunity is to quickly test for down-plunge and along strike extensions to the existing Main Lode North and South deposits. In 2002, when the gold price was much lower than present, these were partially open-pit mined to recover shallow oxide ore to a depth of approximately 30m (Fig 2). The Main Lode mineralisation, which can be intermittently traced for at least 1km, is one of at least four sub-parallel, northeast striking and structurally analogous mineralised zones. The others are the East Lode, the Far East Lode and the Queenslander reef line where anomalous mineralisation has been confirmed over 1km, 400m and 200m respectively. The plan at all zones is to quickly finesse and drill targets with the similar aim of delineating relatively shallow supergene and then deeper primary mineralisation suitable for open pit and underground extraction. ASX & Media Release ASX Code: CDT 28 April 2020 Principal and Registered Office: Suite 2 / 11 Ventnor Ave West Perth WA 6005 PO Box 437 West Perth WA 6872 Tel:+61 8 9322 7018 ACN 116 095 802 www.castleminerals.com info@castleminerals.com Board: Michael Atkins Chairman Stephen Stone Managing Director James Guy Non-Executive Director Company Secretary: Jade Styants Capital Structure: Ordinary Shares: 237.2M Castle Minerals Limited: Project Acquisitions and Placement At East Lode, historical shallow drilling has returned better intercepts of 6m at 3.68g/t Au from 6m (WA058), 7m at 3.52g/t Au from 32m (WA074), 3m at 2.88g/t Au from 45m (WA092), 5m at 2.01g/t Au from 24m (WA093), 6m at 1.33g/t Au from 7m (WA097), 2m at 23.59g/t Au from 4m (WAP116) and 1m at 20.40g/t Au from 8m (WAP129). (Refer Table 1 - JORC for detailed drill hole and rock chip sampling information). Figure 1: Location Plan Page 2 of 14 Castle Minerals Limited: Project Acquisitions and Placement At Far East Lode, limited shallow RAB drilling has returned better intercepts of 2m at 70g/t Au from 4m (WE9), 2m at 5.3g/t Au from 4m (WE4) and 2m at 25g/t Au from surface (WE17) with no follow-up drilling below a vertical depth of 20m. Results from historical drilling at Main Lode are unable to be reported as drill hole collar information cannot be verified. Within the Wanganui licence there are several historical, untested soil and shallow bedrock RAB drill hole geochemical anomalies coincident with favourable structural settings interpreted from aeromagnetic data interpretation. Broader areas of the licence have also yet to be systematically and effectively geochemically sampled. Mineralisation at Wanganui generally occurs as north-north-east trending sheeted quartz veins associated with laminated mylonitic zones in the local granodiorite - tonalite terrain. Historical mining in the early 1900s comprised a series of small, shallow underground mines that focused on narrow high- grade zones of mineralisation. Whilst there was a revival of exploration in the 1980s, none of the various explorers sought to focus on the possibility of deeper mineralisation below the supergene oxidised zone. Figure 2: Wanganui Project Polelle At the Polelle project (E51/1843, 144.5km2), 25km south of Meekatharra and 7km southeast of the operating Bluebird Mine, the initial focus will be on exploring for repetitions onto the licence of the Albury Heath gold deposit mineralisation, 1km to the east (Inferred Resource of 528,000t at 2.09g/t Au for 35,479oz Au)(refer Cervantes ASX release 12 March 2019)(Fig 3). Page 3 of 14 Castle Minerals Limited: Project Acquisitions and Placement This mineralisation is associated with the regionally dominant, southwest trending Albury Heath shear that runs onto the Polelle project area and, using aeromagnetics, is traceable on it for some 7.5km. Albury Heath was purchased recently by Big Bell Gold Operations Pty Ltd (a subsidiary of Westgold Resources Limited) from Cervantes Corporation Ltd (ASX: CVS)(refer Cervantes ASX release 23 April 2020). Recent vendor sampling in the vicinity of a quartz vein along the trend of the Albury Heath structure, and where there is also a prominent jog in its orientation, has returned several anomalous values including 1,360ppb Au, 465ppb Au, 202ppb Au and 465ppb Au (refer Table 1 - JORC). Reinforcing the excellent location of Polelle, it is also 12km west of the Gabanintha Mine, 11km east of the Nannine group of gold mines and is easily accessed via sealed and good quality unsealed highways. No historical gold workings have been reported on the licence. Whilst historical exploration has generated sporadic shallow RAB drill hole, rock chip and geochemical gold anomalies, the sampling techniques employed are considered unreliable given that 70% of the project area is covered by a veneer of transported cover. The opportunity therefore is for Castle to use a modern understanding of regional and local tectonics, structure and the regolith along with appropriately designed sampling techniques to more effectively test the underlying prospective Archaean greenstone lithologies for gold. Four broad target areas have been outlined for initial work. This will comprise reprocessing of aeromagnetic data, historical data compilation and review, regolith mapping, geological mapping, sampling of outcrop where available and reconnaissance geochemical sampling. This will be undertaken and completed in coming months so that initial drill testing of any defined anomalies can commence soon after. Agreements Castle will purchase a 100% interest in the Wanganui and Polelle granted exploration licences as set out below: Project Vendor Deposit Cash Ordinary Share (Non-Refundable) Consideration Consideration Wanganui Bar None Exploration Pty Ltd $5,000 $5,000 10,000,000 E51/1703 Polelle Corporate & Resource Consultants Pty Ltd (70%) $5,000 $5,000 20,000,000 E51/1843 Bruce Robert Legendre (30%) Castle has undertaken to complete a minimum 2,000m of drilling at Wanganui within six months of Completion of its purchase. A 1% gross royalty is payable on any gold produced from both projects. A once only milestone payment of $50,000 is payable when either a decision is made to mine ore or an ore reserve of at least 30,000oz gold has been declared on one of the projects. The purchase is subject to several conditions precedent including but not limited to the simultaneous completion of the purchase of both licences and Castle shareholders approving the issue of the total 30,000,000 consideration shares by 3 July 2020. A date will be set and a notice of meeting will be issued shortly for the shareholder meeting. Completion of the 100% acquisition of the two licences is expected to occur within three days of receiving shareholder approval for the issue of consideration shares at the shareholder meeting which is anticipated to be held on or around 19 June 2020. The vendors have agreed to a six month voluntary escrow on the sale of their consideration shares. Page 4 of 14 Castle Minerals Limited: Project Acquisitions and Placement Figure 3: Polelle Project Page 5 of 14 Castle Minerals Limited: Project Acquisitions and Placement Placement Castle has received commitments totalling $488,000 (before expenses) for a placement of 122,000,000 new ordinary shares at an issue price of $0.004 each to sophisticated investors and directors of the Company ("Placement"). The Placement will be completed in two tranches: Tranche 1 Tranche 1 will comprise an issue of 35,584,690 new ordinary shares to raise a total of $142,338 before costs. These shares will be issued shortly under the Company's existing placement capacity pursuant to Listing Rule 7.1. which enables an issue of 15% of the present Castle issued capital. Tranche 2 Tranche 2 will be issued subject to shareholder approval and will comprise 86,415,310 new ordinary shares to raise an additional $345,661. Directors participation Directors of the Company have committed to subscribe for 23,750,000 new ordinary shares ($95,000) which will be included in and issued as part of Tranche 2 ("Director Placement Shares"). The Director Placement Shares require the approval of shareholders pursuant to Listing Rule 10.11. All new shares issued pursuant to the Placement will rank equally with existing fully paid ordinary shares in the Company. Funds raised will be applied to progress exploration on the Company's new Wanganui and Polelle projects (subject to completion), the Beasley Creek gold project in the Pilbara, the Wa Project in Ghana and for general working capital purposes. Shareholders Meeting A date will be set and a formal notice will be issued shortly along with the required documentation for the required shareholders meeting to approve the consideration shares for the Wanganui and Polelle projects, the Trance 2 shares and the Director Placement Shares. The meeting is expected to be held on or around 19 June 2020. Authorised for release by: Stephen Stone Managing Director stone@castleminerals.com +61 (0)418 804 564 About Castle Minerals Limited Castle Minerals is listed on the Australian Stock Exchange (ASX: CDT) and headquartered in Perth, Western Australia. In addition to its interest in the Beasley Creek conglomerate-hosted,paleo-placer style gold project in the Pilbara region of Western Australia, it has a large contiguous tenure position in the Upper West region of Ghana, West Africa, a country with a long history of gold exploration and mining. Its Ghana licence holdings encompass large tracts of highly prospective Birimian geological terrane, the host to many of West Africa's multi-million-ounce gold mines. Castle has recently contracted to acquire two new gold projects in the Meekatharra region of Western Australia Page 6 of 14 Castle Minerals Limited: Project Acquisitions and Placement All of Castle's ground in Western Australia and Ghana, whilst at a relatively early stage of exploration, presents a number of targets offering opportunities for discoveries of gold and other minerals. Cautionary Statement The Wanganui and Polelle project areas are considered to be of grass roots or of relatively early stage exploration status. There has been insufficient exploration to a define a Mineral Resource. No Competent Person has done sufficient work in accordance with JORC Code 2012 to conclusively determine or to estimate in what quantities gold or other minerals are present. It is possible that following further evaluation and/or exploration work that the confidence in the information used to identify areas of interest may be reduced when reported under JORC Code 2012. Forward Looking Statement Statements regarding Castle's plans, forecasts and projections with respect to its mineral properties and programmes are forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that Castle's plans for development of its mineral properties will proceed as currently expected. There can be no assurance that Castle will be able to confirm the presence of Mineral Resources or Ore Reserves, that any mineralisation will prove to be economic or that a mine will be successfully developed on any of Castle's mineral properties. The performance of Castle may be influenced by a number of factors which are outside the control of the Company, its Directors, staff or contractors. Competent Persons Statement The scientific and technical information in this Report that relates to the geology of the deposits and exploration results is based on information compiled by Mr Stephen Stone, who is Managing Director of Castle Minerals Limited. Mr Stone is a Member of the Australian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy and has sufficient experience which is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity which he is undertaking to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the 'Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves'. Mr Stone is the Qualified Person overseeing Castle's exploration projects and has reviewed and approved the disclosure of all scientific or technical information contained in this announcement that relates to the geology of the deposits and exploration results. Table 1 - JORC Code 2012 Edition Section 1: Sampling Techniques and Data Criteria JORC Code explanation Certified Person Commentary Sampling techniques Nature and quality of sampling (e.g. cut channels, The exploration results presented in the report are random chips, or specific specialised industry either historical exploration or recent sampling collected standard measurement tools appropriate to the by the vendors prior to Castle Minerals Limited minerals under investigation, such as down hole involvement gamma sondes, or handheld XRF instruments, Samples are from early stage exploration work etc). These examples should not be taken as comprising surface soil and rock samples, auger soil limiting the broad meaning of sampling. samples, rotary air blast (RAB) and air-core (AC) geochemical sampling. Some prospects have reverse circulation (RC) percussion sampling and limited diamond drilling. Because of the early stage exploration style of the work, limited documentation and quality control are available. Include reference to measures taken to ensure All data presented herein come from exploration and sample representivity and the appropriate mining conducted prior to Castle Minerals Limited calibration of any measurement tools or systems obtaining the tenements and projects. As such, limited used. validation and verification of the sampling techniques has been performed. However, the review conducted by the Competent Persons suggests that the sampling performed was performed consistently with standard and adequate industry standards and is fit for the purpose of planning exploration programs and Page 7 of 14 Castle Minerals Limited: Project Acquisitions and Placement generating targets for investigation. For the stage of the Projects, the quality of past data is considered fit for purpose. Aspects of the determination of mineralisation that All references to mineralisation are taken from reports are Material to the Public Report. and documents prepared by previous. However, the existing documents are considered to be of suitable quality to form a view as to the geology style of mineralisation. In cases where 'industry standard' work has been The data on the Wanganui Project presented herein is done this would be relatively simple (eg 'reverse historical information sourced from open file exploration circulation drilling was used to obtain 1 m samples reported lodged with the Geological Survey of WA. from which 3kg was pulverised to produce a 30g Rock chip sampling reported on the Polelle Project was charge for fire assay'). In other cases more the result of more recent sampling undertaken by the explanation may be required, such as where there vendors. is coarse gold that has inherent sampling problems. Unusual commodities or mineralisation types (e.g. submarine nodules) may warrant disclosure of detailed information. Drill type (eg core, reverse circulation, open-hole Various drill types have been used previously including Drilling hammer, rotary air blast, auger, Bangka, sonic, AC, RAB, RC and diamond. At this time, hole diameters etc) and details (eg core diameter, triple or and detailed information regarding drilling has not been techniques standard tube, depth of diamond tails, face- compiled and are not considered material to supporting sampling bit or other type, whether core is oriented the assessment of the prospectivity of the Project and if so, by what method, etc). Method of recording and assessing core and chip No information available sample recoveries and results assessed. Drill sample Measures taken to maximise sample recovery and No information available ensure representative nature of the samples. recovery Whether a relationship exists between sample No information available recovery and grade and whether sample bias may have occurred due to preferential loss/gain of fine/coarse material. Whether core and chip samples have been Holes were geologically logged at the time of drilling geologically and geotechnically logged to a level of and the geology logs are available in the open file detail to support appropriate Mineral Resource reports. The vendor has provided a brief geological estimation, mining studies and metallurgical description of the rock samples collected. Logging studies. Whether logging is qualitative or quantitative in The majority of the drill holes were geologically logged nature. Core (or costean, channel, etc) though it is not possible to verify the quality and level of photography. detail The total length and percentage of the relevant No information available intersections logged. If core, whether cut or sawn and whether quarter, Not applicable half or all core taken. If non-core, whether riffled, tube sampled, rotary No information available split, etc and whether sampled wet or dry. For all sample types, the nature, quality and No information available appropriateness of the sample preparation Sub- technique. sampling Quality control procedures adopted for all sub- No information available techniques sampling stages to maximise representivity of and sample samples. preparation Measures taken to ensure that the sampling is No information available. representative of the insitu material collected, including for instance results for field duplicate/second-half sampling. Whether sample sizes are appropriate to the grain For the Wanganui Project previous exploration reports size of the material being sampled. indicate that industry standard sampling practices were routinely applied to the drill programs Page 8 of 14 Castle Minerals Limited: Project Acquisitions and Placement Rock chip sampling on the Polelle Project comprise collecting 2-3 kg of surface outcrop or old drill chip spoil. As these samples were collected in the early stage of the exploration, they are considered to be representative of the material sampled The nature, quality and appropriateness of the For the Wanganui Project the analytical procedures as assaying and laboratory procedures used and reported were to industry standards whether the technique is considered partial or The rock chip samples were analysed for a 63 element total. suite by mass spectrometry following a aqua regia digestion. Samples returning gold values greater than Quality of 0.5 ppm Au were repeated by carbon furnace AAS For geophysical tools, spectrometers, handheld No geophysical surveys undertaken assay data and XRF instruments, etc, the parameters used in laboratory determining the analysis including instrument tests make and model, reading times, calibrations factors applied and their derivation, etc. Nature of quality control procedures adopted (e.g. No external duplicates or blanks were submitted. standards, blanks, duplicates, external laboratory Standard internal laboratory checks were in place. checks) and whether acceptable levels of accuracy (i.e. lack of bias) and precision have been established. The verification of significant intersections by A consultant geologist to Castle Minerals has reviewed either independent or alternative company the significant drill intersections reported personnel. Verification The use of twinned holes. No information available Documentation of primary data, data entry For Wanganui, the drill and assay information was of sampling procedures, data verification, data storage obtained from hard copy exploration reports submitted and assaying (physical and electronic) protocols. by the previous tenement holders to the Geological Survey of WA . The company's consultant geologist has reviewed the original laboratory data for the Polelle results Discuss any adjustment to assay data. No adjustments made Accuracy and quality of surveys used to locate drill Holes were drilled on several local grids provided on the holes (collar and down-hole surveys), trenches, drill logs. Some programs reported collar locations in mine workings and other locations used in Mineral local as well as national grid. Local drill collars were Resource estimation. converted to National grid by applying a transformation. No records of downhole surveys exist. Location of The data is not being used for mineral resource estimation. data points The location of the Polelle rock chip samples was determined by a handheld GPS receiver Specification of the grid system used. Local grid and GDA94 zone 50 projection Quality and adequacy of topographic control. The drill collar positions have not been verified in the field by GPS Pick up as yet. Data spacing for reporting of Exploration Results. The drilling is completed on a regular grid pattern, drill lines are between 20 and 40 metres apart and holes are spaced between 10 and 30 m apart along the lines . The rock chip sampling at Polelle was undertaken as Data spacing outcrop allowed and was not collected on a regular grid pattern and distribution Whether the data spacing and distribution is The drilling undertaken to date is not sufficient to sufficient to establish the degree of geological and establish continuity for the purposes of mineral resource grade continuity appropriate for the Mineral calculations Resource and Ore Reserve estimation procedure(s) and classifications applied. Whether sample compositing has been applied. Not applicable Orientation Whether the orientation of sampling achieves Holes were drilled perpendicular to the assumed strike unbiased sampling of possible structures and the of the mineralisation and holes were sampled on a of data in extent to which this is known, considering the regular basis through the hole. relation to deposit type. Page 9 of 14 Castle Minerals Limited: Project Acquisitions and Placement geological If the relationship between the drilling orientation Drilling was perpendicular to the assumed strike of the structure and the orientation of key mineralised structures is mineralization. considered to have introduced a sampling bias, this should be assessed and reported if material. The measures taken to ensure sample security. No information available on the security of the drill Sample samples. security The vendor hand delivered the rock chip samples from the Polelle Project to the laboratory. Audits or The results of any audits or reviews of sampling No audits have been completed yet. reviews techniques and data. Section 2: Reporting of Exploration Results Criteria JORC Code explanation Certified Person Commentary Type, reference name/number, location and Two tenements are being acquired. ownership including agreements or material E 51/1703, held in the name Bar None Exploration issues with third parties such as joint ventures, Pty Ltd. partnerships, overriding royalties, native title E 51/1843 held in the names of Resource and interests, historical sites, wilderness or national Corporate Consultants Pty Ltd and Bruce Robert park and environmental settings. Legendre. Castle Minerals is acquiring 100% interest in both titles, details of which are provided in the body of the announcement. Mineral The vendors of the tenement will hold a 1% gross tenement gold royalty on completion of the transaction. and land The vendors have entered into an agreement with tenure status the Native title party covering E 51/1843. No third party agreement currently exists on E 51/1703. Both tenements are located on pastoral licenses. There are no known environmental or aboriginal sites identified on the tenements The security of the tenure held at the time of The titles have been granted and are in good reporting along with any known impediments to standing with the Department of Mines Industry obtaining a license to operate in the area. Regulation and Safety Acknowledgment and appraisal of exploration by Both projects have had several parties undertake other parties. exploration over the lease areas in the past. E51/1703 historical mining for gold occurred between 1898 and 1905. Surface sampling and drilling has been undertaken by Endeavour Resources Limited, Giralia Resources Limited, Dominion Mining Limited, Saint Barbara Mining Exploration Limited, St Barbara Mining also open pit mined the North and South pits on the Main lode. Bar None done by Pty Ltd has completed data compilation and limited other parties surface and rock chip sampling E 51/1843. Previous work comprising surface soils and rock chip sampling, as well as RAB and aircore drilling has been undertaken by St Barbara Mining Limited, Jindalee Resources Limited and Elara Mining Limited. Corporate and Resource Consultants has completed data compilation and, geophysical interpretation and rock chip sampling Deposit type, geological setting and style of E 51/1703 historical gold mineralisation is mineralisation. associated with laminated quartz veins infilling shear zones within Archean granite. Geology E51/1843 No significant gold mineralisation has been identified on the tenement yet. The company believes the tenement is prospective for shear hosted gold mineralisation similar to other gold deposits in the Meekatharra region. In addition the Page 10 of 14 Castle Minerals Limited: Project Acquisitions and Placement Yaloginda Formation which hosts volcanogenic base metal mineralisation in the Murchison area is also known to occur on the tenement which the company will evaluate for base metals as part of its exploration program A summary of all information material to the Details of historical drillholes for the East and Far understanding of the exploration results including East holes for the Wanganui Project are included in a tabulation of the following information for all the tablulation below. Material drill holes: Details of rock chip sampling completed by the ∙ easting and northing of the drill hole collar vendors on the Polelle Project are included in ∙ elevation or RL (Reduced Level - tabulation below. elevation above sea level in metres) of the drill hole collar Drill hole ∙ dip and azimuth of the hole ∙ down hole length and interception depth Information ∙ hole length. If the exclusion of this information is justified on For Wanganui, drilling has also occurred on the the basis that the information is not Material and main lode reef. Subsequent open cut mining has this exclusion does not detract from the removed some of the material defined by the understanding of the report, the Competent drilling. As the company does not have final surveys Person should clearly explain why this is the case. of the open cuts no drilling from this lode is being reported. The location of all the samples collected in the current program for Polelle are shown on the plan provided. In reporting Exploration Results, weighting For Wanganui, all assays are based on previous averaging techniques, maximum and/or minimum databases, and upon review have been treated at grade truncations (e.g. cutting of high grades) and face value. No validation or check assaying has cut-off grades are usually Material and should be been carried out. stated Data Where aggregate intercepts incorporate short Drill intersections reported have been calculated aggregation lengths of high grade results and longer lengths of using a 1g/t Au cut off and a minimum internal methods low grade results, the procedure used for such dilution of 1 metre. aggregation should be stated and some typical examples of such aggregations should be shown in detail. The assumptions used for any reporting of metal Not applicable equivalent values should be clearly stated. These relationships are particularly important in Drill orientations have been perpendicular to the the reporting of Exploration Results. orientation of the principal mineralised structures. Relationship If the geometry of the mineralisation with respect Drill orientations have been perpendicular to the between to the drill hole angle is known, its nature should orientation of the principal mineralised structures. mineralisatio be reported. n widths and intercept If it is not known and only the down hole lengths All intersections reported are down hole length. The lengths are reported, there should be a clear statement to true width of the mineralisation has not as yet been this effect (eg 'down hole length, true width not determined. known'). Appropriate maps and sections (with scales) and Appropriate maps are provided in the body of the tabulations of intercepts should be included for test. Diagrams any significant discovery being reported These should include, but not be limited to a plan view of drill hole collar locations and appropriate sectional views. Where comprehensive reporting of all Exploration Drill intersections reported in the tables below have Results is not practicable, representative been calculated using a 1g/t Au cut off and a Balanced reporting of both low and high grades and/or minimum internal dilution of 1 metre. widths should be practiced to avoid misleading All of the vendor rock chip samples have been reporting reporting of Exploration Results. reported in the Summary tabulation table below along with their location. Figure 2 shows drill hole collars and sample locations. Page 11 of 14 Castle Minerals Limited: Project Acquisitions and Placement Other exploration data, if meaningful and material, The company has access to precompetitive Other should be reported including (but not limited to): regional geological mapping and interpretation as geological observations; geophysical survey well as aeromagnetic imagery provided by the substantive results; geochemical survey results; bulk samples Geological Survey of Western Australia. exploration - size and method of treatment; metallurgical test data results; bulk density, groundwater, geotechnical and rock characteristics; potential deleterious or contaminating substances. The nature and scale of planned further work (e.g. The company intends to undertake further tests for lateral extensions or depth extensions or exploration included geological mapping, surface large-scalestep-out drilling). and auger sampling, air core RC and diamond Further work drilling. Diagrams clearly highlighting the areas of Refer to diagram in body of the report. possible extensions, including the main geological interpretations and future drilling areas, provided this information is not commercially sensitive. Summary tabulation of drill results and rock chips Hole ID Easting Northing RL Azimuth Dip Max From To Interval Au Hole (MGA94) (MGA94) (m) depth (m) (m) (m) ppm type East Lode WA0039 625,357 7,035,786 462 115 ‐60 39 9 10 1 1.25 RC 12 18 6 2.44 WA0047 625,426 7,035,905 461 110 ‐60 22 12 15 3 2.85 RC 17 18 1 1.19 WA0049 625,419 7,035,886 462 110 ‐60 18 9 14 5 2.23 RC WA0057 625,351 7,035,805 462 110 ‐60 35 22 25 3 2.05 RC WA0058 625,365 7,035,779 462 110 ‐60 18 6 12 6 3.68 RC WA0074 625,169 7,035,425 461 110 ‐60 45 32 39 7 3.52 RC WA0076 625,162 7,035,406 461 110 ‐60 45 30 37 7 2.34 RC WA0089 625,150 7,035,432 461 111 ‐60 57 56 57 1 1.37 RC WA0091 625,171 7,035,403 461 111 ‐60 39 26 32 6 1.61 RC WA0092 625,143 7,035,413 461 111 ‐60 63 45 48 3 2.88 RC WA0093 625,164 7,035,384 461 111 ‐60 39 24 29 5 2.01 RC WA0094 625,136 7,035,394 461 111 ‐60 63 46 48 2 1.97 RC WA0095 625,133 7,035,374 461 111 ‐60 57 40 46 6 1.24 RC WA0096 625,346 7,035,786 461 111 ‐60 33 20 25 5 1.32 RC WA0097 625,400 7,035,851 461 111 ‐60 21 7 13 6 1.33 RC WA0098 625,435 7,035,902 461 111 ‐60 21 11 14 3 1.00 RC WAP008 625,217 7,035,465 455 111 ‐60 16 12 14 2 2.12 RC WAP116 625,171 7,035,360 455 111 ‐60 15 4 6 2 23.59 RC incl 4 5 1 46.10 WAP126 625,162 7,035,364 455 111 ‐60 15 7 8 1 3.00 RC WAP129 625,160 7,035,332 455 111 ‐60 15 5 6 1 8.55 RC 8 9 1 20.40 WAP142 625,153 7,035,326 455 111 ‐60 17 7 8 1 2.19 RC 111 ‐60 15 16 1 7.44 Far East Lode WA0001 625,668 7,035,646 490 115 -60 39 18 19 1 1.26 RC WA0002 625,667 7,035,669 490 115 -60 43 20 21 1 18.00 RC WA0004 625,690 7,035,681 490 115 -60 15 6 7 1 1.81 RC WA0010 625,829 7,035,910 490 115 -60 21 5 6 1 3.89 RC Page 12 of 14 Castle Minerals Limited: Project Acquisitions and Placement Summary tabulation of drill results and rock chips Hole ID Easting Northing RL Azimuth Dip Max From To Interval Au Hole (MGA94) (MGA94) (m) depth (m) (m) (m) ppm type WA0011 625,809 7,035,898 490 115 -60 25 11 12 1 1.29 RC WA0014 625,822 7,035,912 490 115 -60 27 14 15 1 1.22 RC 21 22 1 1.69 WE4 625,811 7,035,872 490 117 ‐60 10 4 6 2 5.30 UNKN WE5 625,806 7,035,875 490 117 ‐60 12 7 8 1 3.90 UNKN WE6 625,800 7,035,856 490 117 ‐60 10 5 6 1 1.15 UNKN WE9 625,832 7,035,906 490 117 ‐60 10 4 6 2 70.00 UNKN WE16 625,686 7,035,682 490 117 ‐60 15 11 12 1 14.85 UNKN WE17 625,700 7,035,700 490 117 ‐60 11 0 2 2 25.00 UNKN WE19 625,705 7,035,719 490 117 ‐60 12 3 4 1 1.90 UNKN *AC - air‐core, DD - diamond, RAB - rotary air blast, RC - reverse circulation, UNKN - unknown Vendor rock chip sampling results Sample East North License No. Sample Type Description Au ppb Number (MGA94) (MGA94) POL‐056 655,640 7,035,270 E51/1843 Rock Chip Jasperlite 1 POL‐057 655,690 7,035,250 E51/1843 Rock Chip Ironstone 1 POL‐058 655,640 7,035,180 E51/1843 Rock Chip Jasperlite 1 POL‐059 654,529 7,034,375 E51/1843 Rock Chip Cherty mafic 16 POL‐060 654,527 7,034,349 E51/1843 Rock Chip Ironstone 5 POL‐061 654,526 7034325 E51/1843 Rock Chip Ironstone 1 POL‐062 654,679 7,034,932 E51/1843 Rock Chip Vein quartz 465 POL‐063 654,687 7,034,950 E51/1843 Rock Chip Vein quartz 93 POL‐064 654,691 7,034,966 E51/1843 Rock Chip Vein quartz 202 POL‐065 654,760 7,034,988 E51/1843 Rock Chip Vein quartz 1360 POL‐066 654,767 7,035,183 E51/1843 Drill Chip Mafic volcanic 3 POL‐067 654,739 7,035,196 E51/1843 Drill Chip Mafic volcanic 6 POL‐068 654,716 7,035,210 E51/1843 Drill Chip Mafic volcanic 3 POL‐069 654,549 7,034,748 E51/1843 Drill Chip Mafic volcanic 9 POL‐070 654,563 7,034,742 E51/1843 Rock Chip Vein quartz 6 POL‐071 654,564 7,034,752 E51/1843 Rock Chip Vein quartz 28 POL‐072 654,561 7,034,750 E51/1843 Rock Chip Vein quartz 6 POL‐073 654,437 7,034,615 E51/1843 Rock Chip Vein quartz and ironstone 1 POL‐074 654,461 7,034,619 E51/1843 Rock Chip Vein quartz and ironstone 10 POL‐075 654,481 7,034,668 E51/1843 Rock Chip Vein quartz and ironstone 1 POL‐076 654,516 7,034,778 E51/1843 Rock Chip Ironstone 2 POL‐077 654,510 7,034,734 E51/1843 Rock Chip Ironstone 1 POL‐078 654,569 7,034,788 E51/1843 Rock Chip Vein quartz 2 POL‐079 654,536 7,034,837 E51/1843 Rock Chip Granite 1 POL‐080 654,529 7,034,889 E51/1843 Rock Chip Ironstone 1 POL‐081 654,545 7,034,897 E51/1843 Rock Chip Ironstone 1 POL‐082 654,571 7,034,882 E51/1843 Rock Chip Vein quartz 1 POL‐083 654,656 7,034,874 E51/1843 Rock Chip Vein quartz and ironstone 16 POL‐084 665,466 7,034,871 E51/1843 Rock Chip Ironstone 35 Page 13 of 14 Castle Minerals Limited: Project Acquisitions and Placement POL‐085 654,698 7,035,226 E51/1843 Rock Chip Mafic volcanic 6 POL‐086 654,686 7,035,227 E51/1843 Rock Chip Mafic volcanic 83 POL‐087 654,674 7,035,229 E51/1843 Rock Chip Mafic volcanic 5 POL‐088 654,656 7,035,230 E51/1843 Rock Chip Mafic volcanic 1 POL‐089 654,676 7,035,248 E51/1843 Rock Chip Mafic volcanic 1 POL‐090 654,700 7,035,265 E51/1843 Rock Chip Mafic volcanic 1 Page 14 of 14 Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer Castle Minerals Limited published this content on 28 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 April 2020 02:57:08 UTC 0 Latest news on CASTLE MINERALS LIMITED 04/27 CASTLE MINERALS : Acquisition of Western Australia Gold Projects and Placement PU 04/27 CASTLE MINERALS : Proposed issue of securities PU 04/24 CASTLE MINERALS LIMITED : - Request for Two Consecutive Trading Halts AQ 04/22 CASTLE MINERALS : Trading Halt PU 03/22 CASTLE MINERALS : Withdrawal of Entitlement Offer PU 03/19 CASTLE MINERALS : Notice of change of interests of substantial holder (Azumah) PU 03/11 CASTLE MINERALS : Interim Financial Report for the Half Year Ended 31 December 2.. PU 03/09 CASTLE MINERALS LIMITED : - Entitlement Offer Document Dispatched AQ 03/09 CASTLE MINERALS LIMITED : - Entitlement Offer Timetable AQ 03/09 CASTLE MINERALS : Entitlement Offer Timetable PU