CASTLE MINERALS LIMITED

(CDT)
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Castle Minerals : Acquisition of Western Australia Gold Projects and Placement

04/27/2020 | 10:58pm EDT

JulieAcquisitionWest Licenceof WesternTransferAust aliaCompletedGold Projects and Placement

Castle Minerals Limited (ASX: CDT) ("Castle" or the "Company") advises that it has entered into agreements to purchase a 100% interest in two quality gold projects, Wanganui and Polelle, located in the prolific Meekatharra gold mining district of Western Australia (Fig 1).

The Wanganui project presents an immediate opportunity to extend shallow mined mineralisation down-plunge and to delineate resources for trucking and sale to one or more regional processing facilities.

Polelle hosts a mainly obscured and minimally explored greenstone belt comprising a combination of prospective lithological units and major structural features, in particular one linked to the Albury Heath deposit immediately adjacent to the east of licence.

The Company has received commitments for a placement of 122,000,000 new ordinary shares at a price of $0.004 each to raise $488,000 (before expenses) which will be completed in two tranches (details below).

Castle Managing Director, Stephen Stone said "We are very pleased to have secured these two strategically located and prospective gold projects in the Meekatharra region.

"The acquisition increases Castle's exposure to exploration for structurally controlled orogenic gold deposits which can extend to considerable depths, as is the case elsewhere in Western Australia and in West Africa where Castle holds extensive and similarly prospective tenure.

"It also provides broader jurisdictional balance and, given the current operating environment, exposure to more serviceable exploration in Western Australia and hence ultimately improved news flow for shareholders."

Wanganui

At the Wanganui project (E51/1703, 18.4km2), 33km south-west of the active Meekatharra mining centre and 15km south-west of the operating Bluebird gold mine, the opportunity is to quickly test for down-plunge and along strike extensions to the existing Main Lode North and South deposits. In 2002, when the gold price was much lower than present, these were partially open-pit mined to recover shallow oxide ore to a depth of approximately 30m (Fig 2).

The Main Lode mineralisation, which can be intermittently traced for at least 1km, is one of at least four sub-parallel, northeast striking and structurally analogous mineralised zones. The others are the East Lode, the Far East Lode and the Queenslander reef line where anomalous mineralisation has been confirmed over 1km, 400m and 200m respectively.

The plan at all zones is to quickly finesse and drill targets with the similar aim of delineating relatively shallow supergene and then deeper primary mineralisation suitable for open pit and underground extraction.

ASX & Media

Release

ASX Code: CDT

28 April 2020

Principal and Registered Office:

Suite 2 / 11 Ventnor Ave West Perth WA 6005

PO Box 437 West Perth WA 6872

Tel:+61 8 9322 7018

ACN 116 095 802

www.castleminerals.com

info@castleminerals.com

Board:

Michael Atkins

Chairman

Stephen Stone

Managing Director

James Guy

Non-Executive Director

Company Secretary:

Jade Styants

Capital Structure:

Ordinary Shares: 237.2M

Castle Minerals Limited: Project Acquisitions and Placement

At East Lode, historical shallow drilling has returned better intercepts of 6m at 3.68g/t Au from 6m (WA058), 7m at 3.52g/t Au from 32m (WA074), 3m at 2.88g/t Au from 45m (WA092), 5m at 2.01g/t Au from 24m (WA093), 6m at 1.33g/t Au from 7m (WA097), 2m at 23.59g/t Au from 4m (WAP116) and 1m at 20.40g/t Au from 8m (WAP129). (Refer Table 1 - JORC for detailed drill hole and rock chip sampling information).

Figure 1: Location Plan

Page 2 of 14

Castle Minerals Limited: Project Acquisitions and Placement

At Far East Lode, limited shallow RAB drilling has returned better intercepts of 2m at 70g/t Au from 4m (WE9), 2m at 5.3g/t Au from 4m (WE4) and 2m at 25g/t Au from surface (WE17) with no follow-up drilling below a vertical depth of 20m.

Results from historical drilling at Main Lode are unable to be reported as drill hole collar information cannot be verified.

Within the Wanganui licence there are several historical, untested soil and shallow bedrock RAB drill hole geochemical anomalies coincident with favourable structural settings interpreted from aeromagnetic data interpretation. Broader areas of the licence have also yet to be systematically and effectively geochemically sampled.

Mineralisation at Wanganui generally occurs as north-north-east trending sheeted quartz veins associated with laminated mylonitic zones in the local granodiorite - tonalite terrain. Historical mining in the early 1900s comprised a series of small, shallow underground mines that focused on narrow high- grade zones of mineralisation. Whilst there was a revival of exploration in the 1980s, none of the various explorers sought to focus on the possibility of deeper mineralisation below the supergene oxidised zone.

Figure 2: Wanganui Project

Polelle

At the Polelle project (E51/1843, 144.5km2), 25km south of Meekatharra and 7km southeast of the operating Bluebird Mine, the initial focus will be on exploring for repetitions onto the licence of the Albury Heath gold deposit mineralisation, 1km to the east (Inferred Resource of 528,000t at 2.09g/t Au for 35,479oz Au)(refer Cervantes ASX release 12 March 2019)(Fig 3).

Page 3 of 14

Castle Minerals Limited: Project Acquisitions and Placement

This mineralisation is associated with the regionally dominant, southwest trending Albury Heath shear that runs onto the Polelle project area and, using aeromagnetics, is traceable on it for some 7.5km.

Albury Heath was purchased recently by Big Bell Gold Operations Pty Ltd (a subsidiary of Westgold Resources Limited) from Cervantes Corporation Ltd (ASX: CVS)(refer Cervantes ASX release 23 April 2020).

Recent vendor sampling in the vicinity of a quartz vein along the trend of the Albury Heath structure, and where there is also a prominent jog in its orientation, has returned several anomalous values including 1,360ppb Au, 465ppb Au, 202ppb Au and 465ppb Au (refer Table 1 - JORC).

Reinforcing the excellent location of Polelle, it is also 12km west of the Gabanintha Mine, 11km east of the Nannine group of gold mines and is easily accessed via sealed and good quality unsealed highways.

No historical gold workings have been reported on the licence. Whilst historical exploration has generated sporadic shallow RAB drill hole, rock chip and geochemical gold anomalies, the sampling techniques employed are considered unreliable given that 70% of the project area is covered by a veneer of transported cover.

The opportunity therefore is for Castle to use a modern understanding of regional and local tectonics, structure and the regolith along with appropriately designed sampling techniques to more effectively test the underlying prospective Archaean greenstone lithologies for gold.

Four broad target areas have been outlined for initial work. This will comprise reprocessing of aeromagnetic data, historical data compilation and review, regolith mapping, geological mapping, sampling of outcrop where available and reconnaissance geochemical sampling. This will be undertaken and completed in coming months so that initial drill testing of any defined anomalies can commence soon after.

Agreements

Castle will purchase a 100% interest in the Wanganui and Polelle granted exploration licences as set out below:

Project

Vendor

Deposit

Cash

Ordinary Share

(Non-Refundable)

Consideration

Consideration

Wanganui

Bar None Exploration Pty Ltd

$5,000

$5,000

10,000,000

E51/1703

Polelle

Corporate & Resource

Consultants Pty Ltd (70%)

$5,000

$5,000

20,000,000

E51/1843

Bruce Robert Legendre (30%)

Castle has undertaken to complete a minimum 2,000m of drilling at Wanganui within six months of Completion of its purchase.

A 1% gross royalty is payable on any gold produced from both projects. A once only milestone payment of $50,000 is payable when either a decision is made to mine ore or an ore reserve of at least 30,000oz gold has been declared on one of the projects.

The purchase is subject to several conditions precedent including but not limited to the simultaneous completion of the purchase of both licences and Castle shareholders approving the issue of the total 30,000,000 consideration shares by 3 July 2020. A date will be set and a notice of meeting will be issued shortly for the shareholder meeting. Completion of the 100% acquisition of the two licences is expected to occur within three days of receiving shareholder approval for the issue of consideration shares at the shareholder meeting which is anticipated to be held on or around 19 June 2020.

The vendors have agreed to a six month voluntary escrow on the sale of their consideration shares.

Page 4 of 14

Castle Minerals Limited: Project Acquisitions and Placement

Figure 3: Polelle Project

Page 5 of 14

Castle Minerals Limited: Project Acquisitions and Placement

Placement

Castle has received commitments totalling $488,000 (before expenses) for a placement of 122,000,000 new ordinary shares at an issue price of $0.004 each to sophisticated investors and directors of the Company ("Placement"). The Placement will be completed in two tranches:

Tranche 1

Tranche 1 will comprise an issue of 35,584,690 new ordinary shares to raise a total of $142,338 before costs. These shares will be issued shortly under the Company's existing placement capacity pursuant to Listing Rule 7.1. which enables an issue of 15% of the present Castle issued capital.

Tranche 2

Tranche 2 will be issued subject to shareholder approval and will comprise 86,415,310 new ordinary shares to raise an additional $345,661.

Directors participation

Directors of the Company have committed to subscribe for 23,750,000 new ordinary shares ($95,000) which will be included in and issued as part of Tranche 2 ("Director Placement Shares"). The Director Placement Shares require the approval of shareholders pursuant to Listing Rule 10.11.

All new shares issued pursuant to the Placement will rank equally with existing fully paid ordinary shares in the Company.

Funds raised will be applied to progress exploration on the Company's new Wanganui and Polelle projects (subject to completion), the Beasley Creek gold project in the Pilbara, the Wa Project in Ghana and for general working capital purposes.

Shareholders Meeting

A date will be set and a formal notice will be issued shortly along with the required documentation for the required shareholders meeting to approve the consideration shares for the Wanganui and Polelle projects, the Trance 2 shares and the Director Placement Shares. The meeting is expected to be held on or around 19 June 2020.

Authorised for release by:

Stephen Stone Managing Director stone@castleminerals.com +61 (0)418 804 564

About Castle Minerals Limited

Castle Minerals is listed on the Australian Stock Exchange (ASX: CDT) and headquartered in Perth, Western Australia. In addition to its interest in the Beasley Creek conglomerate-hosted,paleo-placer style gold project in the Pilbara region of Western Australia, it has a large contiguous tenure position in the Upper West region of Ghana, West Africa, a country with a long history of gold exploration and mining. Its Ghana licence holdings encompass large tracts of highly prospective Birimian geological terrane, the host to many of West Africa's multi-million-ounce gold mines. Castle has recently contracted to acquire two new gold projects in the Meekatharra region of Western Australia

Page 6 of 14

Castle Minerals Limited: Project Acquisitions and Placement

All of Castle's ground in Western Australia and Ghana, whilst at a relatively early stage of exploration, presents a number of targets offering opportunities for discoveries of gold and other minerals.

Cautionary Statement

The Wanganui and Polelle project areas are considered to be of grass roots or of relatively early stage exploration status. There has been insufficient exploration to a define a Mineral Resource. No Competent Person has done sufficient work in accordance with JORC Code 2012 to conclusively determine or to estimate in what quantities gold or other minerals are present. It is possible that following further evaluation and/or exploration work that the confidence in the information used to identify areas of interest may be reduced when reported under JORC Code 2012.

Forward Looking Statement

Statements regarding Castle's plans, forecasts and projections with respect to its mineral properties and programmes are forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that Castle's plans for development of its mineral properties will proceed as currently expected. There can be no assurance that Castle will be able to confirm the presence of Mineral Resources or Ore Reserves, that any mineralisation will prove to be economic or that a mine will be successfully developed on any of Castle's mineral properties. The performance of Castle may be influenced by a number of factors which are outside the control of the Company, its Directors, staff or contractors.

Competent Persons Statement

The scientific and technical information in this Report that relates to the geology of the deposits and exploration results is based on information compiled by Mr Stephen Stone, who is Managing Director of Castle Minerals Limited. Mr Stone is a Member of the Australian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy and has sufficient experience which is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity which he is undertaking to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the 'Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves'. Mr Stone is the Qualified Person overseeing Castle's exploration projects and has reviewed and approved the disclosure of all scientific or technical information contained in this announcement that relates to the geology of the deposits and exploration results.

Table 1 - JORC Code 2012 Edition

Section 1: Sampling Techniques and Data

Criteria

JORC Code explanation

Certified Person Commentary

Sampling techniques

Nature and quality of sampling (e.g. cut channels,

The exploration results presented in the report are

random chips, or specific specialised industry

either historical exploration or recent sampling collected

standard measurement tools appropriate to the

by the

vendors prior

to

Castle

Minerals Limited

minerals under investigation, such as down hole

involvement

gamma sondes, or handheld XRF instruments,

Samples

are

from early

stage

exploration

work

etc). These examples should not be taken as

comprising surface soil and rock samples, auger soil

limiting the broad meaning of sampling.

samples, rotary air blast (RAB) and air-core (AC)

geochemical sampling. Some prospects have reverse

circulation (RC) percussion sampling and limited

diamond drilling. Because of the early stage exploration

style of the work, limited documentation and quality

control are available.

Include reference to measures taken to ensure

All data presented herein come from exploration and

sample representivity and the appropriate

mining conducted prior to Castle Minerals Limited

calibration of any measurement tools or systems

obtaining the tenements and projects. As such, limited

used.

validation and verification of the sampling techniques

has been performed. However, the review conducted by

the Competent Persons suggests that the sampling

performed was performed consistently with standard

and adequate industry standards and is fit for the

purpose

of

planning

exploration

programs

and

Page 7 of 14

Castle Minerals Limited: Project Acquisitions and Placement

generating targets for investigation. For the stage of the

Projects, the quality of past data is considered fit for

purpose.

Aspects of the determination of mineralisation that

All references to mineralisation are taken from reports

are Material to the Public Report.

and documents prepared by previous. However, the

existing documents are considered to be of suitable

quality to form a view as to the geology style of

mineralisation.

In cases where 'industry standard' work has been

The data on the Wanganui Project presented herein is

done this would be relatively simple (eg 'reverse

historical information sourced from open file exploration

circulation drilling was used to obtain 1 m samples

reported lodged with the Geological Survey of WA.

from which 3kg was pulverised to produce a 30g

Rock chip sampling reported on the Polelle Project was

charge for fire assay'). In other cases more

the result of more recent sampling undertaken by the

explanation may be required, such as where there

vendors.

is coarse gold that has inherent sampling

problems. Unusual commodities or mineralisation

types (e.g. submarine nodules) may warrant

disclosure of detailed information.

Drill type (eg core, reverse circulation, open-hole

Various drill types have been used previously including

Drilling

hammer, rotary air blast, auger, Bangka, sonic,

AC, RAB, RC and diamond. At this time, hole diameters

etc) and details (eg core diameter, triple or

and detailed information regarding drilling has not been

techniques

standard tube, depth of diamond tails, face-

compiled and are not considered material to supporting

sampling bit or other type, whether core is oriented

the assessment of the prospectivity of the Project

and if so, by what method, etc).

Method of recording and assessing core and chip

No information available

sample recoveries and results assessed.

Drill sample

Measures taken to maximise sample recovery and

No information available

ensure representative nature of the samples.

recovery

Whether a relationship exists between sample

No information available

recovery and grade and whether sample bias may

have occurred due to preferential loss/gain of

fine/coarse material.

Whether core and chip samples have been

Holes were geologically logged at the time of drilling

geologically and geotechnically logged to a level of

and the geology logs are available in the open file

detail to support appropriate Mineral Resource

reports. The vendor has provided a brief geological

estimation, mining studies and metallurgical

description of the rock samples collected.

Logging

studies.

Whether logging is qualitative or quantitative in

The majority of the drill holes were geologically logged

nature. Core (or costean, channel, etc)

though it is not possible to verify the quality and level of

photography.

detail

The total length and percentage of the relevant

No information available

intersections logged.

If core, whether cut or sawn and whether quarter,

Not applicable

half or all core taken.

If non-core, whether riffled, tube sampled, rotary

No information available

split, etc and whether sampled wet or dry.

For all sample types, the nature, quality and

No information available

appropriateness of the sample preparation

Sub-

technique.

sampling

Quality control procedures adopted for all sub-

No information available

techniques

sampling stages to maximise representivity of

and sample

samples.

preparation

Measures taken to ensure that the sampling is

No information available.

representative of the insitu material collected,

including for instance results for field

duplicate/second-half sampling.

Whether sample sizes are appropriate to the grain

For the Wanganui Project previous exploration reports

size of the material being sampled.

indicate that industry standard sampling practices were

routinely applied to the drill programs

Page 8 of 14

Castle Minerals Limited: Project Acquisitions and Placement

Rock chip sampling on the Polelle Project comprise

collecting 2-3 kg of surface outcrop or old drill chip spoil.

As these samples were collected in the early stage of

the exploration, they are considered to be

representative of the material sampled

The nature, quality and appropriateness of the

For the Wanganui Project the analytical procedures as

assaying and laboratory procedures used and

reported were to industry standards

whether the technique is considered partial or

The rock chip samples were analysed for a 63 element

total.

suite by mass spectrometry following a aqua regia

digestion. Samples returning gold values greater than

Quality of

0.5 ppm Au were repeated by carbon furnace AAS

For geophysical tools, spectrometers, handheld

No geophysical surveys undertaken

assay data

and

XRF instruments, etc, the parameters used in

laboratory

determining the analysis including instrument

tests

make and model, reading times, calibrations

factors applied and their derivation, etc.

Nature of quality control procedures adopted (e.g.

No external duplicates or blanks were submitted.

standards, blanks, duplicates, external laboratory

Standard internal laboratory checks were in place.

checks) and whether acceptable levels of

accuracy (i.e. lack of bias) and precision have

been established.

The verification of significant intersections by

A consultant geologist to Castle Minerals has reviewed

either independent or alternative company

the significant drill intersections reported

personnel.

Verification

The use of twinned holes.

No information available

Documentation of

primary data, data entry

For Wanganui, the drill and assay information was

of sampling

procedures, data

verification, data storage

obtained from hard copy exploration reports submitted

and assaying

(physical and electronic) protocols.

by the previous tenement holders to the Geological

Survey of WA .

The company's consultant geologist has reviewed the

original laboratory data for the Polelle results

Discuss any adjustment to assay data.

No adjustments made

Accuracy and quality of surveys used to locate drill

Holes were drilled on several local grids provided on the

holes (collar and down-hole surveys), trenches,

drill logs. Some programs reported collar locations in

mine workings and other locations used in Mineral

local as well as national grid. Local drill collars were

Resource estimation.

converted to National grid by applying a transformation.

No records of downhole surveys exist.

Location of

The data is not being used for mineral resource

estimation.

data points

The location of the Polelle rock chip samples was

determined by a handheld GPS receiver

Specification of the grid system used.

Local grid and GDA94 zone 50 projection

Quality and adequacy of topographic control.

The drill collar positions have not been verified in the

field by GPS Pick up as yet.

Data spacing for reporting of Exploration Results.

The drilling is completed on a regular grid pattern, drill

lines are between 20 and 40 metres apart and holes are

spaced between 10 and 30 m apart along the lines .

The rock chip sampling at Polelle was undertaken as

Data spacing

outcrop allowed and was not collected on a regular grid

pattern

and

distribution

Whether the data spacing and distribution is

The drilling undertaken to date is not sufficient to

sufficient to establish the degree of geological and

establish continuity for the purposes of mineral resource

grade continuity appropriate for the Mineral

calculations

Resource and Ore Reserve estimation

procedure(s) and classifications applied.

Whether sample compositing has been applied.

Not applicable

Orientation

Whether the orientation of sampling achieves

Holes were drilled perpendicular to the assumed strike

unbiased sampling of possible structures and the

of the mineralisation and holes were sampled on a

of data in

extent to which this is known, considering the

regular basis through the hole.

relation to

deposit type.

Page 9 of 14

Castle Minerals Limited: Project Acquisitions and Placement

geological

If the relationship between the drilling orientation

Drilling was perpendicular to the assumed strike of the

structure

and the orientation of key mineralised structures is

mineralization.

considered to have introduced a sampling bias,

this should be assessed and reported if material.

The measures taken to ensure sample security.

No information available on the security of the drill

Sample

samples.

security

The vendor hand delivered the rock chip samples from

the Polelle Project to the laboratory.

Audits or

The results of any audits or reviews of sampling

No audits have been completed yet.

reviews

techniques and data.

Section 2: Reporting of Exploration Results

Criteria

JORC Code explanation

Certified Person Commentary

Type, reference name/number, location and

Two tenements are being acquired.

ownership including agreements or material

E 51/1703, held in the name Bar None Exploration

issues with third parties such as joint ventures,

Pty Ltd.

partnerships, overriding royalties, native title

E 51/1843 held in the names of Resource and

interests, historical sites, wilderness or national

Corporate Consultants Pty Ltd and Bruce Robert

park and environmental settings.

Legendre.

Castle Minerals is acquiring 100% interest in both

titles, details of which are provided in the body of

the announcement.

Mineral

The vendors of the tenement will hold a 1% gross

tenement

gold royalty on completion of the transaction.

and land

The vendors have entered into an agreement with

tenure status

the Native title party covering E 51/1843.

No third party agreement currently exists on E

51/1703.

Both tenements are located on pastoral licenses.

There are no known environmental or aboriginal

sites identified on the tenements

The security of the tenure held at the time of

The titles have been granted and are in good

reporting along with any known impediments to

standing with the Department of Mines Industry

obtaining a license to operate in the area.

Regulation and Safety

Acknowledgment and appraisal of exploration by

Both projects have had several parties undertake

other parties.

exploration over the lease areas in the past.

E51/1703 historical mining for gold occurred

between 1898 and 1905. Surface sampling and

drilling has been undertaken by Endeavour

Resources Limited, Giralia Resources Limited,

Dominion Mining Limited, Saint Barbara Mining

Exploration

Limited, St Barbara Mining also open pit mined the

North and South pits on the Main lode. Bar None

done by

Pty Ltd has completed data compilation and limited

other parties

surface and rock chip sampling

E 51/1843. Previous work comprising surface soils

and rock chip sampling, as well as RAB and aircore

drilling has been undertaken by St Barbara Mining

Limited, Jindalee Resources Limited and Elara

Mining Limited. Corporate and Resource

Consultants has completed data compilation and,

geophysical interpretation and rock chip sampling

Deposit type, geological setting and style of

E 51/1703 historical gold mineralisation is

mineralisation.

associated with laminated quartz veins infilling

shear zones within Archean granite.

Geology

E51/1843 No significant gold mineralisation has

been identified on the tenement yet. The company

believes the tenement is prospective for shear

hosted gold mineralisation similar to other gold

deposits in the Meekatharra region. In addition the

Page 10 of 14

Castle Minerals Limited: Project Acquisitions and Placement

Yaloginda Formation which hosts volcanogenic

base metal mineralisation in the Murchison area is

also known to occur on the tenement which the

company will evaluate for base metals as part of its

exploration program

A summary of all information material to the

Details of historical drillholes for the East and Far

understanding of the exploration results including

East holes for the Wanganui Project are included in

a tabulation of the following information for all

the tablulation below.

Material drill holes:

Details of rock chip sampling completed by the

easting and northing of the drill hole collar

vendors on the Polelle Project are included in

elevation or RL (Reduced Level -

tabulation below.

elevation above sea level in metres) of

the drill hole collar

Drill hole

dip and azimuth of the hole

down hole length and interception depth

Information

hole length.

If the exclusion of this information is justified on

For Wanganui, drilling has also occurred on the

the basis that the information is not Material and

main lode reef. Subsequent open cut mining has

this exclusion does not detract from the

removed some of the material defined by the

understanding of the report, the Competent

drilling. As the company does not have final surveys

Person should clearly explain why this is the case.

of the open cuts no drilling from this lode is being

reported.

The location of all the samples collected in the

current program for Polelle are shown on the plan

provided.

In reporting Exploration Results, weighting

For Wanganui, all assays are based on previous

averaging techniques, maximum and/or minimum

databases, and upon review have been treated at

grade truncations (e.g. cutting of high grades) and

face value. No validation or check assaying has

cut-off grades are usually Material and should be

been carried out.

stated

Data

Where aggregate intercepts incorporate short

Drill intersections reported have been calculated

aggregation

lengths of high grade results and longer lengths of

using a 1g/t Au cut off and a minimum internal

methods

low grade results, the procedure used for such

dilution of 1 metre.

aggregation should be stated and some typical

examples of such aggregations should be shown

in detail.

The assumptions used for any reporting of metal

Not applicable

equivalent values should be clearly stated.

These relationships are particularly important in

Drill orientations have been perpendicular to the

the reporting of Exploration Results.

orientation of the principal mineralised structures.

Relationship

If the geometry of the mineralisation with respect

Drill orientations have been perpendicular to the

between

to the drill hole angle is known, its nature should

orientation of the principal mineralised structures.

mineralisatio

be reported.

n widths and

intercept

If it is not known and only the down hole lengths

All intersections reported are down hole length. The

lengths

are reported, there should be a clear statement to

true width of the mineralisation has not as yet been

this effect (eg 'down hole length, true width not

determined.

known').

Appropriate maps and sections (with scales) and

Appropriate maps are provided in the body of the

tabulations of intercepts should be included for

test.

Diagrams

any significant discovery being reported These

should include, but not be limited to a plan view of

drill hole collar locations and appropriate sectional

views.

Where comprehensive reporting of all Exploration

Drill intersections reported in the tables below have

Results is not practicable, representative

been calculated using a 1g/t Au cut off and a

Balanced

reporting of both low and high grades and/or

minimum internal dilution of 1 metre.

widths should be practiced to avoid misleading

All of the vendor rock chip samples have been

reporting

reporting of Exploration Results.

reported in the Summary tabulation table below

along with their location. Figure 2 shows drill hole

collars and sample locations.

Page 11 of 14

Castle Minerals Limited: Project Acquisitions and Placement

Other exploration data, if meaningful and material,

The company has access to precompetitive

Other

should be reported including (but not limited to):

regional geological mapping and interpretation as

geological observations; geophysical survey

well as aeromagnetic imagery provided by the

substantive

results; geochemical survey results; bulk samples

Geological Survey of Western Australia.

exploration

- size and method of treatment; metallurgical test

data

results; bulk density, groundwater, geotechnical

and rock characteristics; potential deleterious or

contaminating substances.

The nature and scale of planned further work (e.g.

The company intends to undertake further

tests for lateral extensions or depth extensions or

exploration included geological mapping, surface

large-scalestep-out drilling).

and auger sampling, air core RC and diamond

Further work

drilling.

Diagrams clearly highlighting the areas of

Refer to diagram in body of the report.

possible extensions, including the main geological

interpretations and future drilling areas, provided

this information is not commercially sensitive.

Summary tabulation of drill results and rock chips

Hole ID

Easting

Northing

RL

Azimuth

Dip

Max

From

To

Interval

Au

Hole

(MGA94)

(MGA94)

(m)

depth

(m)

(m)

(m)

ppm

type

East Lode

WA0039

625,357

7,035,786

462

115

‐60

39

9

10

1

1.25

RC

12

18

6

2.44

WA0047

625,426

7,035,905

461

110

‐60

22

12

15

3

2.85

RC

17

18

1

1.19

WA0049

625,419

7,035,886

462

110

‐60

18

9

14

5

2.23

RC

WA0057

625,351

7,035,805

462

110

‐60

35

22

25

3

2.05

RC

WA0058

625,365

7,035,779

462

110

‐60

18

6

12

6

3.68

RC

WA0074

625,169

7,035,425

461

110

‐60

45

32

39

7

3.52

RC

WA0076

625,162

7,035,406

461

110

‐60

45

30

37

7

2.34

RC

WA0089

625,150

7,035,432

461

111

‐60

57

56

57

1

1.37

RC

WA0091

625,171

7,035,403

461

111

‐60

39

26

32

6

1.61

RC

WA0092

625,143

7,035,413

461

111

‐60

63

45

48

3

2.88

RC

WA0093

625,164

7,035,384

461

111

‐60

39

24

29

5

2.01

RC

WA0094

625,136

7,035,394

461

111

‐60

63

46

48

2

1.97

RC

WA0095

625,133

7,035,374

461

111

‐60

57

40

46

6

1.24

RC

WA0096

625,346

7,035,786

461

111

‐60

33

20

25

5

1.32

RC

WA0097

625,400

7,035,851

461

111

‐60

21

7

13

6

1.33

RC

WA0098

625,435

7,035,902

461

111

‐60

21

11

14

3

1.00

RC

WAP008

625,217

7,035,465

455

111

‐60

16

12

14

2

2.12

RC

WAP116

625,171

7,035,360

455

111

‐60

15

4

6

2

23.59

RC

incl

4

5

1

46.10

WAP126

625,162

7,035,364

455

111

‐60

15

7

8

1

3.00

RC

WAP129

625,160

7,035,332

455

111

‐60

15

5

6

1

8.55

RC

8

9

1

20.40

WAP142

625,153

7,035,326

455

111

‐60

17

7

8

1

2.19

RC

111

‐60

15

16

1

7.44

Far East Lode

WA0001

625,668

7,035,646

490

115

-60

39

18

19

1

1.26

RC

WA0002

625,667

7,035,669

490

115

-60

43

20

21

1

18.00

RC

WA0004

625,690

7,035,681

490

115

-60

15

6

7

1

1.81

RC

WA0010

625,829

7,035,910

490

115

-60

21

5

6

1

3.89

RC

Page 12 of 14

Castle Minerals Limited: Project Acquisitions and Placement

Summary tabulation of drill results and rock chips

Hole ID

Easting

Northing

RL

Azimuth

Dip

Max

From

To

Interval

Au

Hole

(MGA94)

(MGA94)

(m)

depth

(m)

(m)

(m)

ppm

type

WA0011

625,809

7,035,898

490

115

-60

25

11

12

1

1.29

RC

WA0014

625,822

7,035,912

490

115

-60

27

14

15

1

1.22

RC

21

22

1

1.69

WE4

625,811

7,035,872

490

117

‐60

10

4

6

2

5.30

UNKN

WE5

625,806

7,035,875

490

117

‐60

12

7

8

1

3.90

UNKN

WE6

625,800

7,035,856

490

117

‐60

10

5

6

1

1.15

UNKN

WE9

625,832

7,035,906

490

117

‐60

10

4

6

2

70.00

UNKN

WE16

625,686

7,035,682

490

117

‐60

15

11

12

1

14.85

UNKN

WE17

625,700

7,035,700

490

117

‐60

11

0

2

2

25.00

UNKN

WE19

625,705

7,035,719

490

117

‐60

12

3

4

1

1.90

UNKN

*AC - air‐core, DD - diamond, RAB - rotary air blast, RC - reverse circulation, UNKN - unknown

Vendor rock chip sampling results

Sample

East

North

License No.

Sample Type

Description

Au ppb

Number

(MGA94)

(MGA94)

POL‐056

655,640

7,035,270

E51/1843

Rock Chip

Jasperlite

1

POL‐057

655,690

7,035,250

E51/1843

Rock Chip

Ironstone

1

POL‐058

655,640

7,035,180

E51/1843

Rock Chip

Jasperlite

1

POL‐059

654,529

7,034,375

E51/1843

Rock Chip

Cherty mafic

16

POL‐060

654,527

7,034,349

E51/1843

Rock Chip

Ironstone

5

POL‐061

654,526

7034325

E51/1843

Rock Chip

Ironstone

1

POL‐062

654,679

7,034,932

E51/1843

Rock Chip

Vein quartz

465

POL‐063

654,687

7,034,950

E51/1843

Rock Chip

Vein quartz

93

POL‐064

654,691

7,034,966

E51/1843

Rock Chip

Vein quartz

202

POL‐065

654,760

7,034,988

E51/1843

Rock Chip

Vein quartz

1360

POL‐066

654,767

7,035,183

E51/1843

Drill Chip

Mafic volcanic

3

POL‐067

654,739

7,035,196

E51/1843

Drill Chip

Mafic volcanic

6

POL‐068

654,716

7,035,210

E51/1843

Drill Chip

Mafic volcanic

3

POL‐069

654,549

7,034,748

E51/1843

Drill Chip

Mafic volcanic

9

POL‐070

654,563

7,034,742

E51/1843

Rock Chip

Vein quartz

6

POL‐071

654,564

7,034,752

E51/1843

Rock Chip

Vein quartz

28

POL‐072

654,561

7,034,750

E51/1843

Rock Chip

Vein quartz

6

POL‐073

654,437

7,034,615

E51/1843

Rock Chip

Vein quartz and ironstone

1

POL‐074

654,461

7,034,619

E51/1843

Rock Chip

Vein quartz and ironstone

10

POL‐075

654,481

7,034,668

E51/1843

Rock Chip

Vein quartz and ironstone

1

POL‐076

654,516

7,034,778

E51/1843

Rock Chip

Ironstone

2

POL‐077

654,510

7,034,734

E51/1843

Rock Chip

Ironstone

1

POL‐078

654,569

7,034,788

E51/1843

Rock Chip

Vein quartz

2

POL‐079

654,536

7,034,837

E51/1843

Rock Chip

Granite

1

POL‐080

654,529

7,034,889

E51/1843

Rock Chip

Ironstone

1

POL‐081

654,545

7,034,897

E51/1843

Rock Chip

Ironstone

1

POL‐082

654,571

7,034,882

E51/1843

Rock Chip

Vein quartz

1

POL‐083

654,656

7,034,874

E51/1843

Rock Chip

Vein quartz and ironstone

16

POL‐084

665,466

7,034,871

E51/1843

Rock Chip

Ironstone

35

Page 13 of 14

Castle Minerals Limited: Project Acquisitions and Placement

POL‐085

654,698

7,035,226

E51/1843

Rock Chip

Mafic volcanic

6

POL‐086

654,686

7,035,227

E51/1843

Rock Chip

Mafic volcanic

83

POL‐087

654,674

7,035,229

E51/1843

Rock Chip

Mafic volcanic

5

POL‐088

654,656

7,035,230

E51/1843

Rock Chip

Mafic volcanic

1

POL‐089

654,676

7,035,248

E51/1843

Rock Chip

Mafic volcanic

1

POL‐090

654,700

7,035,265

E51/1843

Rock Chip

Mafic volcanic

1

Page 14 of 14

Disclaimer

Castle Minerals Limited published this content on 28 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 April 2020 02:57:08 UTC
