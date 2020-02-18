Castle Minerals : Ministerial Approval Granted for Transfer of Julie West Licence

Ministerial Approval Granted for

Transfer of Julie West Licence

Castle Minerals Limited (ASX: CDT) ("Castle" or the "Company") advises that the Ghana Minister of Lands and Natural Resources ("Minister") has approved the transfer by Carlie Mining Limited, a wholly owned Ghanaian subsidiary of Castle, of the Julie West licence to Phoenix Resources Limited ("Phoenix"), a wholly owned Ghanaian subsidiary of Azumah Resources Limited (ASX: AZM).

Castle previously advised (ASX release 23 October 2019) that Azumah, pursuant to the Julie West Put Option and Sale Agreement ("Option Agreement"), agreed to pay (and has since paid) Castle the final $250,000 cash component of the purchase price owing in respect to the acquisition of the Julie West prospecting licence. This was notwithstanding that the approval of the Minister to the transfer of legal title to that licence remained outstanding.

Pursuant to the Option Agreement, Carlie will retain a 4% net smelter precious metal royalty over the Julie West licence.

Castle retains in Ghana a 100% interest in ~9,000km2 of mainly contiguous licences that are prospective for structurally controlled, orogenic style gold deposits. This is one of the largest consolidations of gold prospective mineral licences in West Africa. Castle's project area is adjacent to and largely surrounds the Wa Gold Project of Azumah which has, in similar geological terrain, delineated 2.8Moz Mineral Resources, reported an Ore Reserve of 1Moz and is well advanced in completing a Feasibility Study for the establishment of a long life, multi-open pit based mining and processing operation.

Authorised for release by:

Stephen Stone Managing Director stone@castleminerals.com +61 (0)418 804 564

About Castle Minerals Limited

Castle Minerals is listed on the Australian Stock Exchange (ASX: CDT) and headquartered in Perth, Western Australia. In addition to its interest in the Beasley Creek conglomerate-hostedpaleo-placer style gold project in the Pilbara region of Western Australia, it has a large contiguous tenure position in the Upper West region of Ghana, West Africa, a country with a long history of gold exploration and mining. Its Ghana licence holdings encompass large tracts of highly prospective Birimian geological terrane, the host to many of West Africa's multi-million-ounce gold mines.

All of Castle's ground in Western Australia and Ghana, whilst at a relatively early stage of exploration, presents a number of targets offering opportunities for discoveries of gold and other minerals.