CASTLE MINERALS LIMITED

CASTLE MINERALS LIMITED

(CDT)
Castle Minerals : Notice of change of interests of substantial holder (Azumah)

03/19/2020 | 09:39pm EDT

604

Page 1/3 15 July 2001

Form 604

Corporations Act 2001

Section 671B

Notice of change of interests of substantial holder

ToCompany Name/Scheme

Castle Minerals Limited (Castle)

ACN/ARSN

ACN 116 095 802

1. Details of substantial holder (1)

Name

Azumah Resources Limited (Azumah) and each of the entities listed in Annexure A (Ibaera Group Entities)

ACN (if applicable)

ACN 112 320 251

There was a change in the interests of

13 July 2018, 19 September 2019 and 14 November 2019

the substantial holder on

The previous notice was given to the

23 November 2017

company on

The previous notice was dated

23 November 2017

2. Previous and present voting power

The total number of votes attached to all the voting shares in the company or voting interest in the scheme that the substantial holder or an associate (2) had a relevant interest (3) in when last required, and when now required, to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme, are as follows:

Class of securities (4)

Previous notice

Present notice

Person's votes

Voting power (5)

Person's votes

Voting power (5)

Ordinary shares

27,725,024

12.5% (based on

27,725,024

11.7% (based on

221,795,976 ordinary

237,231,273 ordinary

shares on issue)

shares on issue)

3. Changes in relevant interests

Particulars of each change in, or change in the nature of, a relevant interest of the substantial holder or an associate in voting securities of the company or scheme, since the substantial holder was last required to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme are as follows:

Date of

Person whose

Nature of change (6)

Consideration given in

Class and number

Person's votes

change

relevant interest

relation to change (7)

of securities affected

affected

changed

13 July 2018

Azumah

Dilution from the issue of 2,000,000 ordinary

Nil

27,725,024

27,725,024

shares in Castle.

ordinary shares

19

Each Ibaera

Acquisition of a relevant interest in Castle

$0.028 cash per

27,725,024

27,725,024

September

Group Entity

shares held by Azumah under section 608(3)

Azumah share

ordinary shares

2019

of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth)

(Corporations Act) following on-market

purchases of ordinary shares in Azumah.

14

Azumah and

Dilution from the issue of 13,435,297 ordinary

Nil

27,725,024

27,725,024

November

each Ibaera

shares in Castle.

ordinary shares

2019

Group Entity

4. Present relevant interests

Particulars of each relevant interest of the substantial holder in voting securities after the change are as follows:

Holder of relevant

Registered holder of

Person entitled to be

Nature of relevant interest (6)

Class and

Person's votes

interest

securities

registered as holder

number of

(8)

securities

Azumah

Azumah

Azumah

Relevant interest under section 608(1) of the

27,725,024

27,725,024

Corporations Act.

ordinary shares

Each Ibaera

Azumah

Azumah

Relevant interest under section 608(3) of the

27,725,024

27,725,024

Group Entity

Corporations Act, being a relevant interest held

ordinary shares

through a body corporate (Azumah) that each

Ibaera Group Entity controls.

84374159

page 1

604

Page 2/3 15 July 2001

None of the Ibaera Group Entities are entitled to be registered as the holder of the shares and each Ibaera Group Entity's ability to vote or dispose of the shares is qualified accordingly.

5. Changes in association

The persons who have become associates (2) of, ceased to be associates of, or have changed the nature of their association (9) with, the substantial holder in relation to voting interests in the company or scheme are as follows:

Name and ACN (if applicable)

Nature of association

Caroline Baker

As a director of IGIC Pte Ltd, became an associate on 7 November 2019 under section

11(c) of the Corporations Act.

Christopher Alexander

Appointed as a director of Azumah on 13 March 2020.

James Wallbank

Appointed as a director of Azumah on 10 December 2019.

Jonathan Hronsky

Appointed as a director of Azumah on 7 November 2019.

Peter Stuntz

Appointed as a director of Azumah on 7 November 2019 and subsequently cessation of

association by resigning on 13 March 2020.

David Hansen-Knarhoi

Appointed as company secretary of Azumah on 11 March 2020.

Michael Atkins

Cessation of association by resigning as a director of Azumah on 10 December 2019.

Debra Bakker

Cessation of association by resigning as a director of Azumah on 10 December 2019.

Stephen Stone

Cessation of association by resigning as a director of Azumah on 14 November 2019.

Linton Putland

Cessation of association by resigning as a director of Azumah on 14 November 2019.

Geoffrey Jones

Cessation of association by resigning as a director of Azumah on 18 July 2018.

Dennis Wilkins

Cessation of association by resigning as company secretary of Azumah on 11 March 2020.

6. Addresses

The addresses of persons named in this form are as follows:

Name

Address

Castle Minerals Limited

Suite 5, 95 Hay Street, Subiaco WA 6008

Azumah Resources Limited

Suite G1, 45 Richardson Street, West Perth WA 6005

The entities listed in Annexure

See Annexure A

A (Ibaera Group Entities)

Signature

print name David Hansen-Knarhoi

capacity: Company Secretary of

Azumah Resources Limited

sign here

date

19 / 03 / 2020

84374159

page 2

604 Page 3/3 15 July 2001

DIRECTIONS

  1. If there are a number of substantial holders with similar or related relevant interests (eg. a corporation and its related corporations, or the manager and trustee of an equity trust), the names could be included in an annexure to the form. If the relevant interests of a group of persons are essentially similar, they may be referred to throughout the form as a specifically named group if the membership of each group, with the names and addresses of members is clearly set out in paragraph 6 of the form.
  2. See the definition of 'associate' in section 9 of the Corporations Act 2001.
  3. See the definition of 'relevant interest' in sections 608 and 671B(7) of the Corporations Act 2001.
  4. The voting shares of a company constitute one class unless divided into separate classes.
  5. The person's votes divided by the total votes in the body corporate or scheme multiplied by 100.
  6. Include details of:
    1. any relevant agreement or other circumstances because of which the change in relevant interest occurred. If subsection 671B(4) applies, a copy of any document setting out the terms of any relevant agreement, and a statement by the person giving full and accurate details of any contract, scheme or arrangement, must accompany this form, together with a written statement certifying this contract, scheme or arrangement; and
    2. any qualification of the power of a person to exercise, control the exercise of, or influence the exercise of, the voting powers or disposal of the securities to which the relevant interest relates (indicating clearly the particular securities to which the qualification applies).

See the definition of 'relevant agreement' in section 9 of the Corporations Act 2001.

  1. Details of the consideration must include any and all benefits, money and other, that any person from whom a relevant interest was acquired has, or may, become entitled to receive in relation to that acquisition. Details must be included even if the benefit is conditional on the happening or not of a contingency. Details must be included of any benefit paid on behalf of the substantial holder or its associate in relation to the acquisitions, even if they are not paid directly to the person from whom the relevant interest was acquired.
  2. If the substantial holder is unable to determine the identity of the person (eg. if the relevant interest arises because of an option) write 'unknown'.
  3. Give details, if appropriate, of the present association and any change in that association since the last substantial holding notice.

84374159

page 3

ASIC form 604 - Annexure A

Annexure "A"

This is Annexure "A" of 1 page referred to in the Form 604 (Notice of change of interests of substantial holder), signed by me and dated 19 March 2020

David Hansen-Knarhoi

Company Secretary of Azumah Resources Limited

Details of Ibaera entities -

ENTITY

ACN

Registered office

IGIC Pte Ltd

N/A

9 Raffles Place #26-1, Republic Plaza, Singapore 048619

Ibaera Capital Fund I (US) LLC

N/A

251 Little Falls Drive, New Castle County, Wilmington Delaware 19808

United States of America

Ibaera Capital Fund LP

N/A

4th Floor, Harbour Place, 103 South Church Street, PO Box 10240, Grand

Cayman KY1-1002, Cayman Islands

Aether Real Assets Co-Investment I LP

N/A

2711 Centerville Road, Suite 400, Wilmington, Delaware 19808 United

States of America

Ibaera Capital Fund GP Limited as

N/A

4th Floor, Harbour Place, 103 South Church Street, PO Box 10240, Grand

manager for the Ibaera Capital Fund LP

Cayman KY1-1002, Cayman Islands

Aether Real Assets IV LLC

N/A

2711 Centerville Road, Suite 400, Wilmington, Delaware 19808 United

States of America

Aether Real Assets SONJ Fund LLC

N/A

251 Little Falls Drive, New Castle County, Wilmington, Delaware 19808

United States of America

84374159

page 1

Disclaimer

Castle Minerals Limited published this content on 20 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 March 2020 01:37:04 UTC
