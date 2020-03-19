Castle Minerals : Notice of change of interests of substantial holder (Azumah)

604 Page 1/3 15 July 2001

Form 604 Corporations Act 2001 Section 671B Notice of change of interests of substantial holder ToCompany Name/Scheme Castle Minerals Limited (Castle) ACN/ARSN ACN 116 095 802

1. Details of substantial holder (1)

Name Azumah Resources Limited (Azumah) and each of the entities listed in Annexure A (Ibaera Group Entities) ACN (if applicable) ACN 112 320 251 There was a change in the interests of 13 July 2018, 19 September 2019 and 14 November 2019 the substantial holder on The previous notice was given to the 23 November 2017 company on The previous notice was dated 23 November 2017

2. Previous and present voting power

The total number of votes attached to all the voting shares in the company or voting interest in the scheme that the substantial holder or an associate (2) had a relevant interest (3) in when last required, and when now required, to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme, are as follows:

Class of securities (4) Previous notice Present notice Person's votes Voting power (5) Person's votes Voting power (5) Ordinary shares 27,725,024 12.5% (based on 27,725,024 11.7% (based on 221,795,976 ordinary 237,231,273 ordinary shares on issue) shares on issue)

3. Changes in relevant interests

Particulars of each change in, or change in the nature of, a relevant interest of the substantial holder or an associate in voting securities of the company or scheme, since the substantial holder was last required to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme are as follows:

Date of Person whose Nature of change (6) Consideration given in Class and number Person's votes change relevant interest relation to change (7) of securities affected affected changed 13 July 2018 Azumah Dilution from the issue of 2,000,000 ordinary Nil 27,725,024 27,725,024 shares in Castle. ordinary shares 19 Each Ibaera Acquisition of a relevant interest in Castle $0.028 cash per 27,725,024 27,725,024 September Group Entity shares held by Azumah under section 608(3) Azumah share ordinary shares 2019 of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) (Corporations Act) following on-market purchases of ordinary shares in Azumah. 14 Azumah and Dilution from the issue of 13,435,297 ordinary Nil 27,725,024 27,725,024 November each Ibaera shares in Castle. ordinary shares 2019 Group Entity

4. Present relevant interests

Particulars of each relevant interest of the substantial holder in voting securities after the change are as follows: