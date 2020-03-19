Castle Minerals : Notice of change of interests of substantial holder (Azumah)
604
Notice of change of interests of substantial holder
ToCompany Name/Scheme
Castle Minerals Limited (Castle)
ACN/ARSN
ACN 116 095 802
1. Details of substantial holder (1)
Name
Azumah Resources Limited (Azumah) and each of the entities listed in Annexure A (Ibaera Group Entities)
ACN (if applicable)
ACN 112 320 251
There was a change in the interests of
13 July 2018, 19 September 2019 and 14 November 2019
the substantial holder on
The previous notice was given to the
23 November 2017
company on
The previous notice was dated
23 November 2017
2. Previous and present voting power
The total number of votes attached to all the voting shares in the company or voting interest in the scheme that the substantial holder or an associate (2) had a relevant interest (3) in when last required, and when now required, to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme, are as follows:
Class of securities (4)
Previous notice
Present notice
Person's votes
Voting power (5)
Person's votes
Voting power (5)
Ordinary shares
27,725,024
12.5% (based on
27,725,024
11.7% (based on
221,795,976 ordinary
237,231,273 ordinary
shares on issue)
shares on issue)
3. Changes in relevant interests
Particulars of each change in, or change in the nature of, a relevant interest of the substantial holder or an associate in voting securities of the company or scheme, since the substantial holder was last required to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme are as follows:
Date of
Person whose
Nature of change (6)
Consideration given in
Class and number
Person's votes
change
relevant interest
relation to change (7)
of securities affected
affected
changed
13 July 2018
Azumah
Dilution from the issue of 2,000,000 ordinary
Nil
27,725,024
27,725,024
shares in Castle.
ordinary shares
19
Each Ibaera
Acquisition of a relevant interest in Castle
$0.028 cash per
27,725,024
27,725,024
September
Group Entity
shares held by Azumah under section 608(3)
Azumah share
ordinary shares
2019
of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth)
(Corporations Act) following on-market
purchases of ordinary shares in Azumah.
14
Azumah and
Dilution from the issue of 13,435,297 ordinary
Nil
27,725,024
27,725,024
November
each Ibaera
shares in Castle.
ordinary shares
2019
Group Entity
4. Present relevant interests
Particulars of each relevant interest of the substantial holder in voting securities after the change are as follows:
Holder of relevant
Registered holder of
Person entitled to be
Nature of relevant interest (6)
Class and
Person's votes
interest
securities
registered as holder
number of
(8)
securities
Azumah
Azumah
Azumah
Relevant interest under section 608(1) of the
27,725,024
27,725,024
Corporations Act.
ordinary shares
Each Ibaera
Azumah
Azumah
Relevant interest under section 608(3) of the
27,725,024
27,725,024
Group Entity
Corporations Act, being a relevant interest held
ordinary shares
through a body corporate (Azumah) that each
Ibaera Group Entity controls.
84374159
page 1
604
Page 2/3 15 July 2001
None of the Ibaera Group Entities are entitled to be registered as the holder of the shares and each Ibaera Group Entity's ability to vote or dispose of the shares is qualified accordingly.
5. Changes in association
The persons who have become associates (2) of, ceased to be associates of, or have changed the nature of their association (9) with, the substantial holder in relation to voting interests in the company or scheme are as follows:
Name and ACN (if applicable)
Nature of association
Caroline Baker
As a director of IGIC Pte Ltd, became an associate on 7 November 2019 under section
11(c) of the Corporations Act.
Christopher Alexander
Appointed as a director of Azumah on 13 March 2020.
James Wallbank
Appointed as a director of Azumah on 10 December 2019.
Jonathan Hronsky
Appointed as a director of Azumah on 7 November 2019.
Peter Stuntz
Appointed as a director of Azumah on 7 November 2019 and subsequently cessation of
association by resigning on 13 March 2020.
David Hansen-Knarhoi
Appointed as company secretary of Azumah on 11 March 2020.
Michael Atkins
Cessation of association by resigning as a director of Azumah on 10 December 2019.
Debra Bakker
Cessation of association by resigning as a director of Azumah on 10 December 2019.
Stephen Stone
Cessation of association by resigning as a director of Azumah on 14 November 2019.
Linton Putland
Cessation of association by resigning as a director of Azumah on 14 November 2019.
Geoffrey Jones
Cessation of association by resigning as a director of Azumah on 18 July 2018.
Dennis Wilkins
Cessation of association by resigning as company secretary of Azumah on 11 March 2020.
6. Addresses
The addresses of persons named in this form are as follows:
Name
Address
Castle Minerals Limited
Suite 5, 95 Hay Street, Subiaco WA 6008
Azumah Resources Limited
Suite G1, 45 Richardson Street, West Perth WA 6005
The entities listed in Annexure
See Annexure A
A (Ibaera Group Entities)
Signature
print name David Hansen-Knarhoi
capacity: Company Secretary of
Azumah Resources Limited
sign here
date
19 / 03 / 2020
84374159
page 2
604 Page 3/3 15 July 2001
ASIC form 604 - Annexure A
Annexure "A"
This is Annexure "A" of 1 page referred to in the Form 604 (Notice of change of interests of substantial holder), signed by me and dated 19 March 2020
David Hansen-Knarhoi
Company Secretary of Azumah Resources Limited
Details of Ibaera entities -
ENTITY
ACN
Registered office
IGIC Pte Ltd
N/A
9 Raffles Place #26-1, Republic Plaza, Singapore 048619
Ibaera Capital Fund I (US) LLC
N/A
251 Little Falls Drive, New Castle County, Wilmington Delaware 19808
United States of America
Ibaera Capital Fund LP
N/A
4th Floor, Harbour Place, 103 South Church Street, PO Box 10240, Grand
Cayman KY1-1002, Cayman Islands
Aether Real Assets Co-Investment I LP
N/A
2711 Centerville Road, Suite 400, Wilmington, Delaware 19808 United
States of America
Ibaera Capital Fund GP Limited as
N/A
4th Floor, Harbour Place, 103 South Church Street, PO Box 10240, Grand
manager for the Ibaera Capital Fund LP
Cayman KY1-1002, Cayman Islands
Aether Real Assets IV LLC
N/A
2711 Centerville Road, Suite 400, Wilmington, Delaware 19808 United
States of America
Aether Real Assets SONJ Fund LLC
N/A
251 Little Falls Drive, New Castle County, Wilmington, Delaware 19808
