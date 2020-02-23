Castle Minerals : Proposed issue of securities

Proposed issue of securities
Entity name
CASTLE MINERALS LIMITED
New announcement
Monday February 24, 2020
A standard pro rata issue (including non-renounceable or renounceable)
Total number of +securities proposed to be issued for a standard pro rata issue (including non-renounceable or renounceable)
|
|
|
Maximum Number of
|
ASX +Security Code
|
+Security Description
|
+securities to be issued
|
CDT
|
ORDINARY FULLY PAID
|
237,231,273
|
Ex date
|
|
|
Monday March 2, 2020
|
|
|
+Record date
|
|
|
Tuesday March 3, 2020
|
|
|
Offer closing date
|
|
|
Wednesday March 25, 2020
|
|
Issue date
Wednesday April 1, 2020
|
|
Part 1 - Entity and announcement details
1.1 Name of +Entity
CASTLE MINERALS LIMITED
We (the entity named above) give ASX the following information about a proposed issue of +securities and, if ASX agrees to +quote any of the +securities (including any rights) on a +deferred settlement basis, we agree to the matters set out in Appendix 3B of the ASX Listing Rules.
|
1.2
|
Registered Number Type
|
Registration Number
|
ABN
|
83116095802
|
1.3
|
ASX issuer code
|
|
CDT
|
-
-
Monday February 24, 2020
1.6 The Proposed issue is:
A standard +pro rata issue (non-renounceable or renounceable)
1.6a The proposed standard +pro rata issue is: + Non-renounceable
|
|
Part 3 - Details of proposed entitlement offer issue
Part 3A - Conditions
3A.1 - Are any of the following approvals required for the entitlement offer to be unconditional?
+Security holder approval
Court approval
Lodgement of court order with +ASIC
ACCC approval
FIRB approval
Another approval/condition external to the entity
No
Part 3B - Offer details
Class or classes of +securities that will participate in the proposed issue and class or classes of +securities proposed to be issued
ASX +Security Code and Description
CDT : ORDINARY FULLY PAID
|
Is the proposed security a 'New
|
Will the proposed issue of this
|
class' (+securities in a class that is
|
+security include an offer of
|
not yet quoted or recorded by ASX)
|
attaching +securities?
|
or an 'Existing class' (additional
|
No
|
securities in a class that is already
|
|
quoted or recorded by ASX)?
|
|
Existing class
|
|
Details of +securities proposed to be issued
|
If the entity has quoted company options, do the terms entitle option holders to participate on exercise? No
ASX +Security Code and Description
CDT : ORDINARY FULLY PAID
ISIN Code (if Issuer is a foreign company and +securities are non CDIs)
Offer ratio (ratio to existing holdings at which the proposed +securities will be issued)
The quantity of additional +securities to be issued
For a given quantity of +securities held
|
|
|
What will be done with fractional
|
Maximum Number of +securities
|
entitlements?
|
proposed to be issued
|
Not applicable
|
237,231,273
Purpose of the issue
Equity raising will support existing exploration activities at the Company's Beasley Creek gold project in the Pilbara region of Western Australia, the Wa project in Ghana's Upper West region, new project generation and acquisition, and strengthen the Company's balance sheet.
Offer price details for retail security holders
|
Issue Currency
|
Offer Price per +security
|
AUD - Australian Dollar
|
AUD 0.00600
Oversubscription & Scale back details
Are +security holders allowed to oversubscribe? Yes
Provide the oversubscription details
Estimated or Actual? Actual
Any entitlements not taken up by Eligible Shareholders pursuant to the Entitlement Offer by the closing date will form the Shortfall. Eligible shareholder who take up their full entitlement will be offered the opportunity to also subscribe for new shares under the Shortfall (on the same terms and conditions as the Entitlement Offer).
May a scale back be applied to this event?
Yes
Provide the scale back details
The Directors reserve their right to allot and issue new shares under the Shortfall offer at their discretion within 3 months of the closing date. Any scale back of applications for new shares under the Shortfall offer will be at the Company's discretion. No new shares will be issued under the Shortfall offer to a Shareholder which will result in them increasing their voting power in the Company above 20%.
Will these +securities rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class?
Yes
Part 3C - Timetable
3C.1 +Record date
Tuesday March 3, 2020
3C.2 Ex date
Monday March 2, 2020
|
|
3C.4 Record date
Tuesday March 3, 2020
3C.5 Date on which offer documents will be sent to +security holders entitled to participate in the +pro rata issue
Friday March 6, 2020
3C.6 Offer closing date
Wednesday March 25, 2020
3C.7 Last day to extend the offer closing date
Friday March 20, 2020
3C.9 Trading in new +securities commences on a deferred settlement basis
Thursday March 26, 2020
3C.10 Last day for entity to announce the results of the offer to ASX, including the number and percentage of +securities taken up by existing +security holders and any shortfall taken up by underwriters or other investors
Monday March 30, 2020
3C.11 Issue date
Wednesday April 1, 2020
3C.12 Date trading starts on a normal T+2 basis
Thursday April 2, 2020
3C.13 First settlement date of trades conducted on a +deferred settlement basis and on a normal T+2 basis
Monday April 6, 2020
Part 3E - Fees and expenses
3E.1 Will there be a lead manager or broker to the proposed offer? Yes
3E.1a Who is the lead manager/broker?
Canaccord Genuity (Australia) Limited
3E.1b What fee, commission or other consideration is payable to them for acting as lead manager/broker?
$25,000 plus a 6% fee on those proceeds that are placed by the Lead Manager under the Shortfall Offer (subject to final terms being agreed).
3E.2 Is the proposed offer to be underwritten? No
|
|
3E.3 Will brokers who lodge acceptances or renunciations on behalf of eligible +security holders be paid a handling fee or commission?
No
3E.4 Details of any other material fees or costs to be incurred by the entity in connection with the proposed offer
Part 3F - Further Information
3F.1 The purposes for which the entity intends to use the cash raised by the proposed issue
To support existing exploration activities at the Beasley Creek gold project (Western Australia), the Wa project (Ghana), new project generation and acquisition, provide working capital and pay for the costs of the Entitlement Offer.
3F.2 Will holdings on different registers or subregisters be aggregated for the purposes of determining entitlements to the issue?
No
3F.3 Will the entity be changing its dividend/distribution policy if the proposed issue is successful? No
3F.4 Countries in which the entity has security holders who will not be eligible to participate in the proposed issue
All countries other than Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Isle of Man and the United Kingdom.
3F.5 Will the offer be made to eligible beneficiaries on whose behalf eligible nominees or custodians hold existing +securities
Yes
3F.5a Please provide further details
All registered holders with addresses in Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Isle of Man and the United Kingdom will receive the offer documents, including nominees and custodians, who will need to communicate the offer to eligible beneficiaries and coordinate applications through the Company's share registry (Automic Group).
3F.6 URL on the entity's website where investors can download information about the proposed issu
www.castleminerals.com
3F.7 Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the proposed issue
|
|
