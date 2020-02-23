Castle Minerals : Proposed issue of securities

Equity raising will support existing exploration activities at the Company's Beasley Creek gold project in the Pilbara region of Western Australia, the Wa project in Ghana's Upper West region, new project generation and acquisition, and strengthen the Company's balance sheet.

Any entitlements not taken up by Eligible Shareholders pursuant to the Entitlement Offer by the closing date will form the Shortfall. Eligible shareholder who take up their full entitlement will be offered the opportunity to also subscribe for new shares under the Shortfall (on the same terms and conditions as the Entitlement Offer).

May a scale back be applied to this event?

Yes

Provide the scale back details

The Directors reserve their right to allot and issue new shares under the Shortfall offer at their discretion within 3 months of the closing date. Any scale back of applications for new shares under the Shortfall offer will be at the Company's discretion. No new shares will be issued under the Shortfall offer to a Shareholder which will result in them increasing their voting power in the Company above 20%.

Will these +securities rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class?

Yes

Part 3C - Timetable

3C.1 +Record date

Tuesday March 3, 2020

3C.2 Ex date

Monday March 2, 2020