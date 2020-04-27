Log in
CASTLE MINERALS LIMITED

(CDT)
Castle Minerals : Proposed issue of securities

04/27/2020 | 10:58pm EDT

Proposed issue of securities

Announcement Summary

Entity name

CASTLE MINERALS LIMITED

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

Tuesday April 28, 2020

The Proposed issue is:

A placement or other type of issue

Total number of +securities proposed to be issued for a placement or other type of issue

Maximum Number of

ASX +Security Code

+Security Description

+securities to be issued

CDT

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

86,415,310

Proposed +issue date

Friday June 19, 2020

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

1.1 Name of +Entity

CASTLE MINERALS LIMITED

We (the entity named above) give ASX the following information about a proposed issue of +securities and, if ASX agrees to +quote any of the +securities (including any rights) on a +deferred settlement basis, we agree to the matters set out in Appendix 3B of the ASX Listing Rules.

1.2

Registered Number Type

Registration Number

ABN

83116095802

1.3

ASX issuer code

CDT

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

Tuesday April 28, 2020

1.6 The Proposed issue is:

A placement or other type of issue

Part 7 - Details of proposed placement or other issue

Part 7A - Conditions

7A.1 - Are any of the following approvals required for the placement or other type of issue?

+Security holder approval

Court approval

Lodgement of court order with +ASIC

ACCC approval

FIRB approval

Another approval/condition external to the entity

Yes

7A.1a Conditions

Approval/Condition

Date for determination

Is the date estimated or

** Approval

+Security holder approval

Friday June 19, 2020

actual?

received/condition met?

Estimated

Comments

Part 7B - Issue details

Is the proposed security a 'New

Will the proposed issue of this

class' (+securities in a class that is

+security include an offer of

not yet quoted or recorded by ASX)

attaching +securities?

or an 'Existing class' (additional

No

securities in a class that is already

quoted or recorded by ASX)?

Existing class

Details of +securities proposed to be issued

ASX +Security Code and Description

CDT : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Maximum Number of +securities

proposed to be issued

86,415,310

Purpose of the issue

Funds raised will be applied to progress exploration on the Company¿s Wa Project in Ghana, the Beasley Creek gold project in the Pilbara, the new Wanganui and Polelle projects (subject to completion) and for general working capital.

Offer price details for retail security holders

In what currency is the cash

What is the issue price per

consideration being paid?

+security?

AUD - Australian Dollar

AUD 0.00400

Will these +securities rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class?

Yes

Oversubscription & Scale back details

May a scale back be applied to this event?

No

Part 7C - Timetable

7C.1 Proposed +issue date

Friday June 19, 2020

Part 7D - Listing Rule requirements

7D.1 Has the entity obtained, or is it obtaining, +security holder approval for the issue under listing rule 7.1? Yes

7D.1a Date of meeting or proposed meeting to approve the issue under listing rule 7.1

Friday June 19, 2020

7D.2 Is a party referred to in listing rule 10.11.1 participating in the proposed issue? Yes

7D.3 Will any of the +securities to be issued be +restricted securities for the purposes of the listing rules? No

7D.4 Will any of the +securities to be issued be subject to +voluntary escrow?

No

Part 7E - Fees and expenses

7E.1 Will there be a lead manager or broker to the proposed issue? No

7E.2 Is the proposed issue to be underwritten? No

7E.4 Details of any other material fees or costs to be incurred by the entity in connection with the proposed issue

Part 7F - Further Information

7F.1 Will the entity be changing its dividend/distribution policy if the proposed issue proceeds? No

7F.2 Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the proposed issue

Disclaimer

Castle Minerals Limited published this content on 28 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 April 2020 02:57:08 UTC
