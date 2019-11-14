Castle Minerals : Results 2019 Annual General Meeting

Castle Minerals Limited is listed on the Australian Stock Exchange (ASX: CDT) and headquartered in Perth, Western Australia. In addition to its interest in the Coolyia Creek and Beasley Creek conglomerate-hostedpaleo-placer style gold projects in the Pilbara region of Western Australia, it has a large contiguous tenure position in the Upper West region of Ghana, West Africa, a country with a long history of gold exploration and mining. Its Ghana licence holdings encompass large tracts of highly prospective Birimian geological terrane, the host to many of West Africa's multi-million-ounce gold mines. All of Castle's ground in Western Australia and Ghana, whilst at a relatively early stage of exploration, presents a number of targets offering opportunities for discoveries of gold and other minerals.

Following the Annual General Meeting of Castle Minerals Limited (ASX:CDT) held today please find attached a summary of the proxy results in accordance with Listing Rule 3.13.2 and section 251AA of the Corporations Act.

Castle Minerals Limited

Annual General Meeting

14 November 2019

Voting Results

The following information is provided in accordance with section 251AAA(2) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth).

Resolution Details Instructions given to validly appointed proxies Number of votes cast on poll Resolution (as at proxy close) (where applicable) Result Resolution Resolution For Against Proxy's Abstain For Against Abstain1 Carried/ Not Type Discretion Carried Resolution 1 Adoption of Renumeration Report Ordinary 53,174,421 60,000 369,157 39,264,636 Carried on a show of hands Carried 99.20% 0.11% 0.69% Resolution 2 Re-election of Director - James Ordinary 92,799,057 - 69,157 - Carried on a show of hands Carried Guy 99.93% 0.07% Resolution 3 Re-election of Director - Michael Ordinary 92,799,057 - 69,157 - Carried on a show of hands Carried Atkins 99.93% 0.07% Resolution 4 Issue of Shares in Lieu of Ordinary 55,579,717 60,000 69,157 37,159,340 Carried on a show of hands Carried Director's Fees - Michael Atkins 99.77% 0.11% 0.12% Resolution 5 Issue of Shares in Lieu of Ordinary 41,811,840 60,000 69,157 50,927,217 Carried on a show of hands Carried Director's Fees - Stephen Stone 99.69% 0.14% 0.16% Resolution 6 Issue of Shares in Lieu of Ordinary 92,439,057 60,000 69,157 300,000 Carried on a show of hands Carried Director's Fees - James Guy 99.86% 0.06% 0.07% Resolution 7 Approval of 10% Placement Special 92,739,057 60,000 69,157 - Carried on a show of hands Carried Capacity 99.86% 0.06% 0.07% Resolution 8 Proportional Takeover Approval Special 92,739,057 - 129,157 - Carried on a show of hands Carried Provisions 99.86% 0.14% Resolution 9 Amendment to Company's Special 92,739,057 - 129,157 - Carried on a show of hands Carried Constitution - Restricted 99.86% 0.14% Securities

(1) Votes cast by a person who abstains on an items are not counted in calculating the required majority on a poll.