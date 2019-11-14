Castle Minerals : Results 2019 Annual General Meeting
Results 2019 Annual General Meeting
Following the Annual General Meeting of Castle Minerals Limited (ASX:CDT) held today please find attached a summary of the proxy results in accordance with Listing Rule 3.13.2 and section 251AA of the Corporations Act.
Jade Styants
Company Secretary
About Castle Minerals Limited
Castle Minerals Limited is listed on the Australian Stock Exchange (ASX: CDT) and headquartered in Perth, Western Australia. In addition to its interest in the Coolyia Creek and Beasley Creek conglomerate-hostedpaleo-placer style gold projects in the Pilbara region of Western Australia, it has a large contiguous tenure position in the Upper West region of Ghana, West Africa, a country with a long history of gold exploration and mining. Its Ghana licence holdings encompass large tracts of highly prospective Birimian geological terrane, the host to many of West Africa's multi-million-ounce gold mines. All of Castle's ground in Western Australia and Ghana, whilst at a relatively early stage of exploration, presents a number of targets offering opportunities for discoveries of gold and other minerals.
Castle Minerals Limited
Annual General Meeting
14 November 2019
Voting Results
The following information is provided in accordance with section 251AAA(2) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth).
Resolution Details
Instructions given to validly appointed proxies
Number of votes cast on poll
Resolution
(as at proxy close)
(where applicable)
Result
Resolution
Resolution
For
Against
Proxy's
Abstain
For
Against
Abstain1
Carried/ Not
Type
Discretion
Carried
Resolution 1
Adoption of Renumeration Report
Ordinary
53,174,421
60,000
369,157
39,264,636
Carried on a show of hands
Carried
99.20%
0.11%
0.69%
Resolution 2
Re-election of Director - James
Ordinary
92,799,057
-
69,157
-
Carried on a show of hands
Carried
Guy
99.93%
0.07%
Resolution 3
Re-election of Director - Michael
Ordinary
92,799,057
-
69,157
-
Carried on a show of hands
Carried
Atkins
99.93%
0.07%
Resolution 4
Issue of Shares in Lieu of
Ordinary
55,579,717
60,000
69,157
37,159,340
Carried on a show of hands
Carried
Director's Fees - Michael Atkins
99.77%
0.11%
0.12%
Resolution 5
Issue of Shares in Lieu of
Ordinary
41,811,840
60,000
69,157
50,927,217
Carried on a show of hands
Carried
Director's Fees - Stephen Stone
99.69%
0.14%
0.16%
Resolution 6
Issue of Shares in Lieu of
Ordinary
92,439,057
60,000
69,157
300,000
Carried on a show of hands
Carried
Director's Fees - James Guy
99.86%
0.06%
0.07%
Resolution 7
Approval of 10% Placement
Special
92,739,057
60,000
69,157
-
Carried on a show of hands
Carried
Capacity
99.86%
0.06%
0.07%
Resolution 8
Proportional Takeover Approval
Special
92,739,057
-
129,157
-
Carried on a show of hands
Carried
Provisions
99.86%
0.14%
Resolution 9
Amendment to Company's
Special
92,739,057
-
129,157
-
Carried on a show of hands
Carried
Constitution - Restricted
99.86%
0.14%
Securities
(1) Votes cast by a person who abstains on an items are not counted in calculating the required majority on a poll.
