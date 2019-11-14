Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Castle Minerals Limited    CDT   AU000000CDT3

CASTLE MINERALS LIMITED

(CDT)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 11/13
0.009 AUD   --.--%
12:15aCASTLE MINERALS : Results 2019 Annual General Meeting
PU
10/25CASTLE MINERALS : September 2019 Quarterly Report
PU
10/25CASTLE MINERALS : September 2019 Quarterly Cashflow
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Castle Minerals : Results 2019 Annual General Meeting

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/14/2019 | 12:15am EST

Results 2019 Annual General Meeting

Following the Annual General Meeting of Castle Minerals Limited (ASX:CDT) held today please find attached a summary of the proxy results in accordance with Listing Rule 3.13.2 and section 251AA of the Corporations Act.

Jade Styants

Company Secretary

About Castle Minerals Limited

Castle Minerals Limited is listed on the Australian Stock Exchange (ASX: CDT) and headquartered in Perth, Western Australia. In addition to its interest in the Coolyia Creek and Beasley Creek conglomerate-hostedpaleo-placer style gold projects in the Pilbara region of Western Australia, it has a large contiguous tenure position in the Upper West region of Ghana, West Africa, a country with a long history of gold exploration and mining. Its Ghana licence holdings encompass large tracts of highly prospective Birimian geological terrane, the host to many of West Africa's multi-million-ounce gold mines. All of Castle's ground in Western Australia and Ghana, whilst at a relatively early stage of exploration, presents a number of targets offering opportunities for discoveries of gold and other minerals.

ASX & Media

Release

ASX Code: CDT

14 November 2019

Principal and Registered Office:

Suite 2 / 11 Ventnor Ave West Perth WA 6005

PO Box 437 West Perth WA 6872

Tel:+61 8 9322 7018

ACN 116 095 802

www.castleminerals.com

info@castleminerals.com

Board:

Michael Atkins

Chairman

Stephen Stone

Managing Director

James Guy

Non-Executive Director

Company Secretary:

Jade Styants

Capital Structure:

Ordinary Shares: 237.2M 3c Options: 6.0M

Castle Minerals Limited

Annual General Meeting

14 November 2019

Voting Results

The following information is provided in accordance with section 251AAA(2) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth).

Resolution Details

Instructions given to validly appointed proxies

Number of votes cast on poll

Resolution

(as at proxy close)

(where applicable)

Result

Resolution

Resolution

For

Against

Proxy's

Abstain

For

Against

Abstain1

Carried/ Not

Type

Discretion

Carried

Resolution 1

Adoption of Renumeration Report

Ordinary

53,174,421

60,000

369,157

39,264,636

Carried on a show of hands

Carried

99.20%

0.11%

0.69%

Resolution 2

Re-election of Director - James

Ordinary

92,799,057

-

69,157

-

Carried on a show of hands

Carried

Guy

99.93%

0.07%

Resolution 3

Re-election of Director - Michael

Ordinary

92,799,057

-

69,157

-

Carried on a show of hands

Carried

Atkins

99.93%

0.07%

Resolution 4

Issue of Shares in Lieu of

Ordinary

55,579,717

60,000

69,157

37,159,340

Carried on a show of hands

Carried

Director's Fees - Michael Atkins

99.77%

0.11%

0.12%

Resolution 5

Issue of Shares in Lieu of

Ordinary

41,811,840

60,000

69,157

50,927,217

Carried on a show of hands

Carried

Director's Fees - Stephen Stone

99.69%

0.14%

0.16%

Resolution 6

Issue of Shares in Lieu of

Ordinary

92,439,057

60,000

69,157

300,000

Carried on a show of hands

Carried

Director's Fees - James Guy

99.86%

0.06%

0.07%

Resolution 7

Approval of 10% Placement

Special

92,739,057

60,000

69,157

-

Carried on a show of hands

Carried

Capacity

99.86%

0.06%

0.07%

Resolution 8

Proportional Takeover Approval

Special

92,739,057

-

129,157

-

Carried on a show of hands

Carried

Provisions

99.86%

0.14%

Resolution 9

Amendment to Company's

Special

92,739,057

-

129,157

-

Carried on a show of hands

Carried

Constitution - Restricted

99.86%

0.14%

Securities

(1) Votes cast by a person who abstains on an items are not counted in calculating the required majority on a poll.

Disclaimer

Castle Minerals Limited published this content on 14 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 November 2019 05:14:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CASTLE MINERALS LIMITED
12:15aCASTLE MINERALS : Results 2019 Annual General Meeting
PU
10/25CASTLE MINERALS : September 2019 Quarterly Report
PU
10/25CASTLE MINERALS : September 2019 Quarterly Cashflow
PU
10/23CASTLE MINERALS : to Receive A$250,000 Cash Payment on Completion of Julie West ..
PU
10/15CASTLE MINERALS : Notice of Annual General Meeting and Explanatory Notes
PU
08/14CASTLE MINERALS LIMITED : - US$11.7 Million Farm-Out Agreement
AQ
08/13CASTLE MINERALS : US$11.7 Million Farm-Out Agreement
PU
07/22CASTLE MINERALS LIMITED : - Activities Report June 2019 Quarter
AQ
2017CASTLE MINERALS : Interim financial report for the half year ended 31 December 2..
PU
2017NOTICE OF CHANGE OF INTERESTS OF SUB : Azumah Resources Limited
PU
More news
Chart CASTLE MINERALS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Castle Minerals Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Stephen Stone Managing Director & Executive Director
Michael William Atkins Non-Executive Chairman
James Guy Independent Non-Executive Director
Jade Lauren Styants Secretary
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CASTLE MINERALS LIMITED0.00%1
NEWMONT MINING CORPORATION7.85%30 867
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION18.01%30 086
NEWCREST MINING LIMITED40.64%16 608
POLYUS PAO--.--%15 880
AGNICO EAGLE MINES LIMITED45.97%14 227
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group