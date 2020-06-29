Castle Minerals : Results of General Meeting

RocJulie WReesstults of General Meeting

In accordance with ASX Listing Rule 3.13.2 and section 251AA of the Corporations Act, the following information is provided in relation to the resolutions put to the shareholders of Castle Minerals Limited (ASX: CDT) ("Castle" or the "Company") at the Extraordinary General Meeting held today.

All resolutions were put to the meeting on a poll and were carried. The Chairman voted all undirected proxies held at his discretion in favour of each resolution.

A summary of the poll voting results is set out on the following page.

About Castle Minerals Limited

Castle Minerals is listed on the Australian Stock Exchange (ASX: CDT) and headquartered in Perth, Western Australia. Castle has recently contracted to acquire two new gold projects in the Meekatharra region of Western Australia.

ACN 116 095 802www.castleminerals.cominfo@castleminerals.com

At the Wanganui project (E51/1703, 18.4km2), 33km south-west of the active Meekatharra mining centre and 15km south-west of the operating Bluebird gold mine, the opportunity is to quickly test for down-plunge and along strike extensions to the existing Main Lode North and South deposits as well as other similar targets. In 2002, when the gold price was much lower than present, these were partially open-pit mined to recover shallow oxide ore to a depth of approximately 30m.

The Main Lode mineralisation, which can be intermittently traced for at least 1km, is one of at least four sub-parallel, northeast striking and structurally analogous mineralised zones. The others are the East Lode, the Far East Lode and the Queenslander reef line where anomalous mineralisation has been confirmed over 1km, 400m and 200m respectively.

Ordinary Shares: 237.2M

The Polelle project (E51/1843, 144.5km2), 25km south of Meekatharra and 7km southeast of the operating Bluebird Mine, hosts a mainly obscured and minimally explored greenstone belt comprising a combination of prospective lithological units and major structural features. This includes the Albury Heath shear which hosts the Albury Heath deposit (Inferred Resource of 528,000t at 2.09g/t Au for 35,479oz Au) immediately adjacent to the east boundary of the licence. Aeromagnetics have indicated that the southwest trending Albury Heath shear is traceable onto the Polelle project area for some 7.5km.

Castle Minerals Limited: Results of General Meeting (29 June 2020)

Reinforcing the excellent location of Polelle, is that it is 12km west of the Gabanintha Mine, 11km east of the Nannine group of gold mines and is easily accessed via sealed and good quality unsealed highways

Whilst historical exploration has generated sporadic shallow RAB drill hole, rock chip and geochemical gold anomalies, the sampling techniques employed are considered unreliable given that 70% of the project area is covered by a veneer of transported cover.

The opportunity therefore is for Castle to use a modern understanding of regional and local tectonics, structure and the regolith along with appropriately designed sampling techniques to more effectively test the underlying prospective Archaean greenstone lithologies for gold.

The Beasley Creek project lies on the northern flanks of the Rocklea Dome in the southern Pilbara. The strategy is to define structural gold targets within the older Archean sequences. These lie immediately below the 16km east-west striking conglomerate horizons which had been the primary focus of exploration by Castle. The sheared granite - greenstone contact and the "Paulsen Gold Mine" type setting within the gabbro/dolerite units, that intrude the Hardey Sandstone in the northern part of the project area, are of particular interest.

In West Africa, Castle has a large contiguous tenure position in Ghana's Upper West region, a country with a long history of gold exploration and mining. Its Ghana licence holdings encompass large tracts of highly prospective Birimian geological terrane, the host to many of West Africa's multi-million-ounce gold mines.

Castle retains a 4% net smelter precious metal royalty over the Julie West licence that was sold to Azumah Resources Limited and which comprises a key component of Azumah's Wa Gold Project.

Castle Minerals Limited

General Meeting Voting Results - 29 June 2020

The following information is provided in accordance with section 251AAA(2) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth).

Ratification of Tranche 1 Placement Shares

1

Ordinary

27,762,329

2,001,300

31,683,937

44,261,396

59,446,266

96.74%

2,001,300

3.26%

44,261,396

Carried

2

Authority to Issue Tranche 2 Placement Shares

Ordinary

42,391,640

2,030,800

31,683,937

29,602,585

74,075,577

97.33%

2,030,800

2.67%

29,602,585

Carried

3

Issue of Tranche 2 Placement Shares to Director - Mr Michael Atkins

Ordinary

59,124,536

2,029,300

31,683,937

12,881,189

90,808,473

97.81%

2,029,300

2.19%

12,881,189

Carried

4

Issue of Tranche 2 Placement Shares to Director - Mr Stephen Stone

Ordinary

59,124,536

2,029,300

222,310

44,332,816

59,346,846

96.69%

2,029,300

3.31%

44,332,816

Carried

5

Issue of Tranche 2 Placement Shares to Director - Mr James Guy

Ordinary

57,054,046

2,029,300

31,683,937

14,941,679

88,737,983

97.76%

2,029,300

2.24%

14,941,679

Carried

6

Approval for the Issue of Shares (Corporate & Resources Consultants Pty Ltd) - Polelle Project Acquisition

Ordinary

70,749,927

2,001,300

31,683,937

1,273,798

102,433,864

98.08%

2,001,300

1.92%

1,273,798

Carried

7

Approval for the Issue of Shares (Bar None Exploration Pty Ltd) - Wanganui Project Acquisition

Ordinary

70,748,427

2,001,300

31,683,937

1,275,298

102,432,364

98.08%

2,001,300

1.92%

1,275,298

Carried

8

Issue of Incentive Options to Director - Mr Michael Atkins

Ordinary

59,063,036

2,119,300

31,683,937

12,842,689

90,746,973

97.72%

2,119,300

2.28%

12,842,689

Carried

9

Issue of Incentive Options to Director - Mr Stephen Stone

Ordinary

59,063,036

2,119,300

222,310

44,305,316

59,285,346

96.55%

2,119,300

3.45%

44,305,316

Carried

10

Issue of Incentive Options to Director - Mr James Guy

Ordinary

56,994,046

2,119,300

31,683,937

14,911,679

88,677,983

97.67%

2,119,300

2.33%

14,911,679

Carried

2,119,300

31,683,937

(1) Votes cast by a person who abstains on an items are not counted in calculating the required majority on a poll.

12,842,689

90,746,973

Carried