Castle Minerals : Results of General Meeting

In accordance with ASX Listing Rule 3.13.2 and section 251AA of the Corporations Act, the following information is provided in relation to the resolutions put to the shareholders of Castle Minerals Limited (ASX: CDT) ("Castle" or the "Company") at the Extraordinary General Meeting held today.
ASX Code: CDT
29 June 2020
All resolutions were put to the meeting on a poll and were carried. The Chairman voted all undirected proxies held at his discretion in favour of each resolution.
A summary of the poll voting results is set out on the following page.
About Castle Minerals Limited
Castle Minerals is listed on the Australian Stock Exchange (ASX: CDT) and headquartered in Perth, Western Australia. Castle has recently contracted to acquire two new gold projects in the Meekatharra region of Western Australia.
At theWanganui project(E51/1703, 18.4km2), 33km south-west of the active Meekatharra mining centre and 15km south-west of the operating Bluebird gold mine, the opportunity is to quickly test for down-plunge and along strike extensions to the existing Main Lode North and South deposits as well as other similar targets. In 2002, when the gold price was much lower than present, these were partially open-pit mined to recover shallow oxide ore to a depth of approximately 30m.
ThePolelle project(E51/1843, 144.5km2), 25km south of Meekatharra and 7km southeast of the operating Bluebird Mine, hosts a mainly obscured and minimally explored greenstone belt comprising a combination of prospective lithological units and major structural features. This includes the Albury Heath shear which hosts the Albury Heath deposit (Inferred Resource of 528,000t at 2.09g/t Au for 35,479oz Au) immediately adjacent to the east boundary of the licence. Aeromagnetics have indicated that the southwest trending Albury Heath shear is traceable onto the Polelle project area for some 7.5km.
Castle Minerals Limited: Results of General Meeting (29 June 2020)
Reinforcing the excellent location of Polelle, is that it is 12km west of the Gabanintha Mine, 11km east of the Nannine group of gold mines and is easily accessed via sealed and good quality unsealed highways
Whilst historical exploration has generated sporadic shallow RAB drill hole, rock chip and geochemical gold anomalies, the sampling techniques employed are considered unreliable given that 70% of the project area is covered by a veneer of transported cover.
The opportunity therefore is for Castle to use a modern understanding of regional and local tectonics, structure and the regolith along with appropriately designed sampling techniques to more effectively test the underlying prospective Archaean greenstone lithologies for gold.
TheBeasley Creekproject lies on the northern flanks of the Rocklea Dome in the southern Pilbara. The strategy is to define structural gold targets within the older Archean sequences. These lie immediately below the 16km east-west striking conglomerate horizons which had been the primary focus of exploration by Castle. The sheared granite - greenstone contact and the "Paulsen Gold Mine" type setting within the gabbro/dolerite units, that intrude the Hardey Sandstone in the northern part of the project area, are of particular interest.
InWest Africa,Castle has a large contiguous tenure position in Ghana's Upper West region, a country with a long history of gold exploration and mining. Its Ghana licence holdings encompass large tracts of highly prospective Birimian geological terrane, the host to many of West Africa's multi-million-ounce gold mines.
Castle retains a 4% net smelter precious metal royalty over the Julie West licence that was sold to Azumah Resources Limited and which comprises a key component of Azumah's Wa Gold Project.
Castle Minerals Limited
General Meeting Voting Results - 29 June 2020
The following information is provided in accordance with section 251AAA(2) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth).
Ratification of Tranche 1 Placement Shares
1
Ordinary
27,762,329
2,001,300
31,683,937
44,261,396
59,446,266
96.74%
2,001,300
3.26%
44,261,396
Carried
2
Authority to Issue Tranche 2 Placement Shares
Ordinary
42,391,640
2,030,800
31,683,937
29,602,585
74,075,577
97.33%
2,030,800
2.67%
29,602,585
Carried
3
Issue of Tranche 2 Placement Shares to Director - Mr Michael Atkins
Ordinary
59,124,536
2,029,300
31,683,937
12,881,189
90,808,473
97.81%
2,029,300
2.19%
12,881,189
Carried
4
Issue of Tranche 2 Placement Shares to Director - Mr Stephen Stone
Ordinary
59,124,536
2,029,300
222,310
44,332,816
59,346,846
96.69%
2,029,300
3.31%
44,332,816
Carried
5
Issue of Tranche 2 Placement Shares to Director - Mr James Guy
Ordinary
57,054,046
2,029,300
31,683,937
14,941,679
88,737,983
97.76%
2,029,300
2.24%
14,941,679
Carried
6
Approval for the Issue of Shares (Corporate & Resources Consultants Pty Ltd) - Polelle Project Acquisition
Ordinary
70,749,927
2,001,300
31,683,937
1,273,798
102,433,864
98.08%
2,001,300
1.92%
1,273,798
Carried
7
Approval for the Issue of Shares (Bar None Exploration Pty Ltd) - Wanganui Project Acquisition
Ordinary
70,748,427
2,001,300
31,683,937
1,275,298
102,432,364
98.08%
2,001,300
1.92%
1,275,298
Carried
8
Issue of Incentive Options to Director - Mr Michael Atkins
Ordinary
59,063,036
2,119,300
31,683,937
12,842,689
90,746,973
97.72%
2,119,300
2.28%
12,842,689
Carried
9
Issue of Incentive Options to Director - Mr Stephen Stone
Ordinary
59,063,036
2,119,300
222,310
44,305,316
59,285,346
96.55%
2,119,300
3.45%
44,305,316
Carried
10
Issue of Incentive Options to Director - Mr James Guy
Ordinary
56,994,046
2,119,300
31,683,937
14,911,679
88,677,983
97.67%
2,119,300
2.33%
14,911,679
Carried
2,119,300
31,683,937
(1) Votes cast by a person who abstains on an items are not counted in calculating the required majority on a poll.
