Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Australian Stock Exchange  >  Castle Minerals Limited    CDT   AU000000CDT3

CASTLE MINERALS LIMITED

(CDT)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 04/22
0.007 AUD   -12.50%
09:53pCASTLE MINERALS : Trading Halt
PU
03/22CASTLE MINERALS : Withdrawal of Entitlement Offer
PU
03/19CASTLE MINERALS : Notice of change of interests of substantial holder (Azumah)
PU
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Castle Minerals : Trading Halt

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/22/2020 | 09:53pm EDT

Market Announcement

23 April 2020

Castle Minerals Limited (ASX: CDT) - Trading Halt (2+2)

Description

The securities of Castle Minerals Limited ('CDT') will be placed in trading halt at the request of CDT, pending it releasing an announcement regarding a capital raising. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Wednesday, 29 April 2020 or when the announcement is released to the market.

Issued by

Isabelle Andrews

Senior Adviser, Listings Compliance (Perth)

23 April 2020

Market Announcement 1/1

ASX Limited

ASX Customer Service Centre 131 279 | asx.com.au

23 April 2020

Elizabeth Harris

Australian Securities Exchange Limited

Level 40, Central Park

152-158 St George's Terrace

PERTH WA 6000

By Email: tradinghaltsperth@asx.com.au

Elizabeth.Harris@asx.com.au

Request for Two Consecutive Trading Halts (2 + 2)

Castle Minerals Limited (ASX: CDT) ("Castle" or the "Company") requests that two consecutive trading halts of its securities be granted by ASX effective immediately.

In accordance with Listing Rule 17.1, the Company provides the following information:

  1. the trading halt is requested pending an announcement for the purpose of considering, planning and executing a capital raising and transaction;
  2. Castle requests that the trading halt remains in place until the commencement of trading on Wednesday 29 April 2020 unless before that time Castle makes an announcement in relation to the capital raising and transaction; and
  3. Castle is not aware of any reason why the trading halt should not be granted or any other information necessary to inform the market about the trading halt.

Yours faithfully,

Jade Styants

Company Secretary

Castle Minerals Limited ACN 116 095 802

Suite 2, 11 Ventnor Avenue, West Perth WA 6005

Phone: +61 8 9322 7018 Email: info@castleminerals.com

Disclaimer

Castle Minerals Limited published this content on 23 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 April 2020 01:52:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on CASTLE MINERALS LIMITED
09:53pCASTLE MINERALS : Trading Halt
PU
03/22CASTLE MINERALS : Withdrawal of Entitlement Offer
PU
03/19CASTLE MINERALS : Notice of change of interests of substantial holder (Azumah)
PU
03/11CASTLE MINERALS : Interim Financial Report for the Half Year Ended 31 December 2..
PU
03/09CASTLE MINERALS LIMITED : - Entitlement Offer Document Dispatched
AQ
03/09CASTLE MINERALS LIMITED : - Entitlement Offer Timetable
AQ
03/09CASTLE MINERALS : Entitlement Offer Timetable
PU
03/06CASTLE MINERALS : Entitlement Offer Document Dispatched
PU
03/02CASTLE MINERALS LIMITED : RIGHTS ISSUE: 1 new share @ 0.006 AUD for 1 existing s..
FA
02/27CASTLE MINERALS LIMITED : - notice given under section 708aa of the corporations..
AQ
More news
Chart CASTLE MINERALS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Castle Minerals Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Stephen Stone Managing Director & Executive Director
Michael William Atkins Non-Executive Chairman
James Guy Independent Non-Executive Director
Jade Lauren Styants Secretary
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CASTLE MINERALS LIMITED16.67%1
NEWMONT CORPORATION36.41%47 979
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION45.77%44 007
POLYUS3.22%20 389
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP.28.44%15 657
NEWCREST MINING LIMITED2.54%13 320
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group