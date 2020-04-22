Castle Minerals : Trading Halt

Market Announcement
23 April 2020
Castle Minerals Limited (ASX: CDT) - Trading Halt (2+2)
Description
The securities of Castle Minerals Limited ('CDT') will be placed in trading halt at the request of CDT, pending it releasing an announcement regarding a capital raising. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Wednesday, 29 April 2020 or when the announcement is released to the market.
Issued by
Isabelle Andrews
Senior Adviser, Listings Compliance (Perth)
23 April 2020
23 April 2020
Elizabeth Harris
Australian Securities Exchange Limited
Level 40, Central Park
152-158 St George's Terrace
PERTH WA 6000
Request for Two Consecutive Trading Halts (2 + 2)
Castle Minerals Limited (ASX: CDT) ("Castle" or the "Company") requests that two consecutive trading halts of its securities be granted by ASX effective immediately.
In accordance with Listing Rule 17.1, the Company provides the following information:
-
the trading halt is requested pending an announcement for the purpose of considering, planning and executing a capital raising and transaction;
-
Castle requests that the trading halt remains in place until the commencement of trading on Wednesday 29 April 2020 unless before that time Castle makes an announcement in relation to the capital raising and transaction; and
-
Castle is not aware of any reason why the trading halt should not be granted or any other information necessary to inform the market about the trading halt.
Yours faithfully,
Jade Styants
Company Secretary
Disclaimer
