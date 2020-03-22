Log in
News Summary

Castle Minerals : Withdrawal of Entitlement Offer

03/22/2020 | 09:42pm EDT

Withdrawal of Entitlement Offer

In light of the well-publicised extreme volatility in financial markets globally, the Board of Castle Minerals Limited (ASX:CDT) ("Castle" or the "Company") has resolved to withdraw the current non-renounceable Entitlement Offer to shareholders, which was due to close on 25 March 2020.

Shareholders who have already taken up the Entitlement Offer will be refunded in full as soon as practicable.

The Board may consider another offer to shareholders in the future when conditions are more stable.

Approved by Stephen Stone, Managing Director.

For further details please contact:

Stephen Stone

Jade Styants

Managing Director

Company Secretary

stone@castleminerals.com

styants@castleminerals.com

+61 (0) 418 804 564

+61 (0) 424 065 603

About Castle Minerals Limited

Castle Minerals is listed on the Australian Stock Exchange (ASX: CDT) and headquartered in Perth, Western Australia. In addition to its interest in the Beasley Creek gold project in the Pilbara region of Western Australia, it has a large contiguous tenure position in the Upper West region of Ghana, West Africa, a country with a long history of gold exploration and mining. Its Ghana licence holdings encompass large tracts of highly prospective Birimian geological terrane, the host to many of West Africa's multi-million-ounce gold mines, as well as the Kambale graphite project.

All of Castle's ground in Western Australia and Ghana, whilst at a relatively early stage of exploration, presents a number of targets offering opportunities for discoveries of gold and other minerals.

Page 1 of 1

ASX & Media

Release

ASX Code: CDT

23 March 2020

Principal and Registered Office:

Suite 2 / 11 Ventnor Ave West Perth WA 6005

PO Box 437 West Perth WA 6872

ACN 116 095 802

Contact:

Tel: +61 8 9322 7018

info@castleminerals.com

www.castleminerals.com

Board:

Michael Atkins

Chairman

Stephen Stone

Managing Director

James Guy

Non-Executive Director

Company Secretary:

Jade Styants

Capital Structure:

Ordinary Shares: 237.2M

Disclaimer

Castle Minerals Limited published this content on 23 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 March 2020 01:41:06 UTC
Managers
NameTitle
Stephen Stone Managing Director & Executive Director
Michael William Atkins Non-Executive Chairman
James Guy Independent Non-Executive Director
Jade Lauren Styants Secretary
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CASTLE MINERALS LIMITED-44.44%1
NEWMONT CORPORATION-6.65%32 757
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION-3.23%28 178
POLYUS PAO--.--%14 209
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP.-6.42%10 814
NEWCREST MINING LIMITED-26.05%9 683
