CASTLE PEAK MINING LTD

(CAP)
Castle Peak Announces Results Of Annual General Meeting Of Shareholders

11/29/2019

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 29, 2019) - Castle Peak Mining Ltd. (TSXV: CAP) ("Castle Peak" or the "Company") is pleased to report that all matters placed before the shareholders at its Annual General and Special Meeting held on November 28, 2019, were approved.

Number of Directors
Shareholders approved setting the number of directors at six.

Election of Directors
Allan Green, Randal Gindi, Brian Lock, Andreas Marangos, Michael Novak, and Iyad Jarbou were re-elected to the board of directors of the Company.

Appointment of Auditors
Davidson & Company LLP was reappointed as auditors of the Company at a remuneration to be fixed by the Directors.

Stock Option Plan
The Stock Option Plan of the Company was re-approved by the shareholders.

Consolidation of Shares
The special resolution for Consolidation of Shares of the Company was approved by the shareholders, subject to acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange. If the approval from the TSX Venture Exchange for the Share Consolidation is obtained and the Board decides to implement the Share Consolidation, the Share Consolidation will occur at a time determined by the Board and announced by a press release of the Company.

On behalf of the Board of Castle Peak Mining Ltd.:

"Iyad Jarbou"
Chief Financial Officer
Tel: 604.345.1926
Email: iyadj@castlepeakmining.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) nor the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

FORWARD-LOOKING AND OTHER CAUTIONARY INFORMATION
This release contains statements that are forward looking statements and are subject to various risks and uncertainties concerning the specific factors disclosed under the heading "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in the Company's periodic filings with Canadian securities regulators. Such information contained herein represents management's best judgment as of the date hereof based on information currently available. The Company does not assume the obligation to update any forward-looking statement. For more information on the Company, Investors should review the Company's filings that are available at www.sedar.com.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/50239


© Newsfilecorp 2019
Managers
NameTitle
Brian Lock Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Iyad Jarbou Chief Financial Officer
Darren Lindsay Director & Investor Relations Contact
Randal Gindi Independent Director
Allan B. Green Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CASTLE PEAK MINING LTD-33.33%1
NEWMONT MINING CORPORATION10.19%31 301
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION21.00%29 987
NEWCREST MINING LIMITED42.48%16 116
POLYUS PAO--.--%14 211
AGNICO EAGLE MINES LIMITED43.79%13 886
