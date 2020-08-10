Castle Private Equity : Cancellation of own shares

Ladies and Gentlemen

Castle Private Equity AG announces that the cancellation of 849,410 own shares which was approved at the 12 May 2020 general meeting of shareholders was registered by the commercial register today, 10th August 2020.

With regards to the listing of the company's shares at the SIX Swiss Exchange, the cancellation becomes effective as of 12 August 2020 (date of exchange adjustment). From then on, the issued share capital of the company will amount to 10,413,112 registered shares with a par value of CHF 0.05 each.

As a result of the cancellation, the company's holding of own shares will reduce to below 3 per cent.

Further notifications of changes in significant shareholdings due to the cancellation of 849,410 own shares can be expected.

10 August 20, 6:00 PM

