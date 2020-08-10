Log in
CASTLE PRIVATE EQUITY AG

(CPEN)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Swiss Exchange - 08/10 11:31:08 am
10.3 CHF   +1.98%
12:04pCASTLE PRIVATE EQUITY : Cancellation of own shares
PU
07/14CASTLE PRIVATE EQUITY : Monthly report – June 2020
PU
Castle Private Equity : Cancellation of own shares

08/10/2020 | 12:04pm EDT
Cancellation of own shares

Ladies and Gentlemen

Castle Private Equity AG announces that the cancellation of 849,410 own shares which was approved at the 12 May 2020 general meeting of shareholders was registered by the commercial register today, 10th August 2020.

With regards to the listing of the company's shares at the SIX Swiss Exchange, the cancellation becomes effective as of 12 August 2020 (date of exchange adjustment). From then on, the issued share capital of the company will amount to 10,413,112 registered shares with a par value of CHF 0.05 each.

As a result of the cancellation, the company's holding of own shares will reduce to below 3 per cent.

Further notifications of changes in significant shareholdings due to the cancellation of 849,410 own shares can be expected.

With kind regards
Castle Private Equity AG


10 August 20, 6:00 PM


Disclaimer

Castle Private Equity AG published this content on 10 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 5,70 M - -
Net income 2019 1,95 M - -
Net cash 2019 13,0 M - -
P/E ratio 2019 77,4x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 116 M 116 M -
EV / Sales 2018 15,9x
EV / Sales 2019 24,2x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 84,7%
Chart CASTLE PRIVATE EQUITY AG
Duration : Period :
Castle Private Equity AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CASTLE PRIVATE EQUITY AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Hans Markvoort Co-General Manager
Benedikt Meyer Co-General Manager
Gilbert John Chalk Chairman
Konrad Bächinger Deputy Chairman
Heinz Nipp Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CASTLE PRIVATE EQUITY AG-26.55%116
PARTNERS GROUP HOLDING AG0.95%25 930
EQT AB104.22%24 253
DEUTSCHE BETEILIGUNGS AG-19.65%562
AURELIUS EQUITY OPPORTUNITIES SE & CO. KGAA-66.08%447
MBB SE-16.17%417
