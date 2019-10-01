Log in
Castleton Technology : Grant of Options under SAYE Scheme

0
10/01/2019 | 02:15am EDT

Castleton Technology PLC

('Castleton', the 'Company' or the 'Group')

Grant of Options under SAYE Scheme

Castleton Technology PLC, a leading supplier of complementary software and managed services to the public and not-for-profit sector, is pleased to announce that it has launched a second Save As You Earn ('SAYE') share scheme for all its permanent employees.

Eligible employees were invited to subscribe for options ('Options') over the Company's ordinary shares of 2 pence each ('Ordinary Shares') at an exercise price of 80.0 pence per Ordinary Share, representing a 20% discount to the closing middle market price of an Ordinary Share on 19 August 2019, the dealing day before the invitation to participate was made. The Options have a contract start date of 1 October 2019 and are exercisable from 1 October 2022.

A total of 60 out of 150 eligible employees have elected to participate in the SAYE schemes. A total of 157,275 Options have been granted in the 2019 scheme, representing 0.2% of the Company's current issued share capital.

Dean Dickinson (CEO) has elected to participate in the SAYE scheme and is included in the total figures above. His individual Option grant pursuant to the SAYE scheme is as follows:

Dean Dickinson:

9,000 Options

As a result of these Option grants, Dean Dickinson has the following direct interests in Ordinary Shares:

Director

Ordinary Shares held

Number of Options granted

Total number of options over Ordinary Shares

Total interest in Ordinary Shares as a percentage of current issued share capital

Dean Dickinson

185,000

9,000

2,696,449 (note 1)

3%

Note 1 -The total options are held by way of a combination of EMI Options, SAYE options and Growth Shares.

The notification at the end of this announcement, made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation, provides further detail of the Options granted.

Enquiries:

Castleton Technology plc

Dean Dickinson, Chief Executive Officer

Haywood Chapman, Chief Financial Officer

Tel. +44 (0)845 241 0220

finnCap Ltd

Jonny Franklin-Adams / Simon Hicks (Corporate Finance)

Andrew Burdis (ECM)

Tel. +44 (0)20 7220 0500

Alma PRRebecca Sanders-Hewett / Helena Bogle

Tel. +44(0) 7780 901979

About Castleton Technology plc

Castleton Technology plc is a leading supplier of complementary software and managed services to the public and not-for-profit sectors. The Group is a 'one stop shop', providing integrated housing systems via the Cloud, working in partnership with its customers and resellers to help drive efficiencies whilst improving controls and customer service. www.castletonplc.com

The information communicated in this announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014.

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.

1.

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Dean Dickinson

2.

Reason for the Notification

a)

Position/status

Chief Executive Officer

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial notification

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Castleton Technology plc

b)

LEI

2138007AHX5UT6CO5L76

4.1

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the Financial instrument, type of instrument

Options over ordinary shares of 2 pence each ('Options')

Identification code

n/a

b)

Nature of the transaction

Grant of Options

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

80.0p

9,000

d)

Aggregated information:

· Aggregated volume

· Price

n/a

e)

Date of the transaction

1 October 2019

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

Disclaimer

Castleton Technology plc published this content on 01 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 October 2019 06:12:04 UTC
