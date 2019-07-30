Castlight Health : Announces Second Quarter 2019 Results

SAN FRANCISCO, July 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT), a leading health benefits platform provider, today announced results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2019 and updated guidance for full year 2019. The Company also announced today that John Doyle has stepped down from his roles as chief executive officer and director. The Castlight board of directors has appointed Maeve O'Meara, formerly executive vice president of product and customer experience, as Castlight's chief executive officer and director, effective immediately. Additionally, Siobhan Nolan Mangini has been promoted to president and will also continue to serve as chief financial officer.

"From the time Maeve joined Castlight in 2010, her excellence across product development and customer relationships has impressed all of us on the board of directors. These skills, combined with the vision and leadership she's exhibited as executive vice president make her the natural choice to become Castlight's CEO," said Bryan Roberts, co-founder and chairman of Castlight Health. "We are confident in Maeve's ability to execute on our strategic and financial goals, and I look forward to working closely with her to help Castlight accomplish its mission of simplifying and improving healthcare."

"I'm excited to lead Castlight, given the strength of our team and technology, and I believe our assets put us in position to improve the cost, quality and consumer experience issues across US healthcare," said Maeve O'Meara, chief executive officer of Castlight Health. "We will continue to focus on partnering with our core employer buyers in order to create more value for them in their workforce, but we also have a clear opportunity to leverage our data and technology assets more broadly. By expanding our channel strategy to power user experiences outside of our own applications, we believe we can expand our addressable market and make a greater impact across the healthcare ecosystem."

For more information on Maeve O'Meara and Siobhan Nolan Mangini, please refer to the press release entitled "Castlight Health Announces Key Management Changes" published today.

Financial performance for the three months ended June 30, 2019 compared to the three months ended June 30, 2018 includes:

GAAP total revenue of $35.9 million , representing a decrease of 5%

, representing a decrease of 5% GAAP gross margin of 60.6%, compared to 58.4%

Non-GAAP gross margin of 63.4%, compared to 62.2%

GAAP operating loss of $8.6 million , compared to a loss of $14.1 million

, compared to a loss of Non-GAAP operating loss of $2.9 million , compared to $6.9 million

, compared to GAAP net loss per basic and diluted share of $0.06 , compared to a net loss per basic and diluted share of $0.10

, compared to a net loss per basic and diluted share of Non-GAAP net loss per basic and diluted share of $0.02 , compared to a net loss per basic and diluted share of $0.05

, compared to a net loss per basic and diluted share of Cash used in operations of $1.8 million , compared to $1.1 million

Total cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities was $63.9 million as of June 30, 2019.

A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP results has been provided in this press release in the accompanying tables. An explanation of these measures is also included below under the heading "Non-GAAP Financial Measures."

Business Outlook

The Company is updating its previously-issued 2019 outlook. For the full year 2019, the Company now expects:

GAAP revenue in the range of $140 million to $145 million

to Non-GAAP operating loss in the range of $8 million to $13 million

to Non-GAAP net loss per share of approximately $0.06 to $0.09 based on approximately 145 million to 146 million shares

Quarterly Conference Call

Castlight Health senior management will host a conference call to discuss its second quarter 2019 results and business outlook today at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time). A live audio webcast of the conference call, together with detailed financial information, can be accessed through the Company's Investor Relations website at http://ir.castlighthealth.com. An archive of the webcast can also be accessed through the same link. The live conference call can be accessed by dialing (833) 238-7953 and the replay will be available for one week at (800) 585-8367. The conference ID number for the live call and replay is 2365013.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement Castlight Health's financial statements presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), we also use and provide investors and others with non-GAAP measures of certain components of financial performance, including non-GAAP gross profit and margin, non-GAAP operating expense, non-GAAP operating income (loss), non-GAAP net income (loss) and non-GAAP net income (loss) per share. Non-GAAP gross profit and margin, non-GAAP operating expense, non-GAAP operating income (loss), and non-GAAP net income (loss) exclude stock-based compensation, certain legal expenses, amortization of intangibles, amortization of internal-use software, and lease exit and related charges.

We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful supplemental information to investors and others, facilitate the analysis of the company's core operating results and comparison of operating results across reporting periods, and can help enhance overall understanding of the company's historical financial performance.

We have provided a reconciliation of each non-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, except that we have not reconciled our non-GAAP operating loss and net loss per share guidance for the full year 2019 to comparable GAAP measures because we do not provide guidance for stock-based compensation expense, and capitalization and amortization of internal-use software, which are reconciling items between GAAP and non-GAAP. The factors that may impact our future stock-based compensation expense, and capitalization and amortization of internal-use software are out of our control and/or cannot be reasonably predicted, and therefore we are unable to provide such guidance without unreasonable effort. Factors include our market capitalization and related volatility of our stock price and our inability to project the cost or scope of internally produced software.

These non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for or in isolation from, measures prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Further, these non-GAAP measures may differ from the non-GAAP information used by other companies, including peer companies, and therefore comparability may be limited. Castlight Health encourages investors and others to review the company's financial information in its entirety and not rely on a single financial measure.

CASTLIGHT HEALTH, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands) (unaudited)



As of

June 30, 2019

December 31, 2018 Assets





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 50,052



$ 66,005

Marketable securities 13,874



11,327

Accounts receivable and other, net 32,611



26,816

Prepaid expenses and other current assets 5,450



3,680

Total current assets 101,987



107,828

Property and equipment, net 3,556



3,963

Restricted cash, non-current 1,325



1,325

Deferred commissions 17,956



20,142

Deferred professional service costs 9,093



10,133

Intangible assets, net 14,457



16,209

Goodwill 91,785



91,785

Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 14,691



—

Other assets 2,223



2,129

Total assets $ 257,073



$ 253,514

Liabilities and stockholders' equity





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable $ 11,355



$ 9,556

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 11,170



15,454

Accrued compensation 5,169



5,975

Deferred revenue 20,698



20,193

Operating lease liabilities 5,911



—

Total current liabilities 54,303



51,178

Deferred revenue, non-current 837



1,030

Debt, non-current 2,324



3,254

Operating lease liabilities, non-current 12,032



—

Other liabilities, non-current 1,067



3,381

Total liabilities 70,563



58,843

Stockholders' equity 186,510



194,671

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 257,073



$ 253,514



CASTLIGHT HEALTH, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In thousands, except per share data) (unaudited)



Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2019

2018

2019

2018 Revenue:













Subscription $ 33,964



$ 34,802



$ 67,770



$ 67,791

Professional services and other 1,946



2,982



3,630



6,472

Total revenue, net 35,910



37,784



71,400



74,263

Cost of revenue:













Cost of subscription(1) 8,234



9,140



16,400



18,314

Cost of professional services and other(1) 5,929



6,590



11,873



12,359

Total cost of revenue 14,163



15,730



28,273



30,673

Gross profit 21,747



22,054



43,127



43,590

Operating expenses:













Sales and marketing(1) 8,889



13,306



18,104



27,218

Research and development(1) 14,487



16,425



30,212



31,796

General and administrative(1) 7,010



6,382



14,303



13,207

Total operating expenses 30,386



36,113



62,619



72,221

Operating loss (8,639)



(14,059)



(19,492)



(28,631)

Other income, net 258



101



572



229

Net loss $ (8,381)



$ (13,958)



$ (18,920)



$ (28,402)

Net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (0.06)



$ (0.10)



$ (0.13)



$ (0.21)

Weighted-average shares used to compute basic and diluted net loss per share 144,572



136,682



143,790



135,843



(1) Includes stock-based compensation expense as follows:



Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2019

2018

2019

2018 Cost of revenue:













Cost of subscription $ 196



$ 231



$ 415



$ 473

Cost of professional services and other 236



315



501



616

Sales and marketing 662



1,318



1,289



2,456

Research and development 1,733



1,908



3,437



3,562

General and administrative 2,030



1,375



3,192



2,632



CASTLIGHT HEALTH, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In thousands) (unaudited)



Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2019

2018

2019

2018 Operating activities:













Net loss $ (8,381)



$ (13,958)



$ (18,920)



$ (28,402)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:













Depreciation and amortization 1,343



1,713



2,687



3,573

Stock-based compensation 4,857



5,147



8,834



9,739

Amortization of deferred commissions 2,365



2,947



4,856



5,800

Amortization of deferred professional service costs 1,045



1,151



2,014



2,097

Non-cash operating lease expense 1,298



—



2,580



—

Lease exit and related charges —



901



—



1,817

Accretion and amortization of marketable securities (87)



(135)



(213)



(266)

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:













Accounts receivable and other, net 2,088



4,944



(5,795)



(6,252)

Deferred commissions (1,254)



(1,808)



(2,670)



(2,979)

Deferred professional service costs (432)



(647)



(901)



(1,389)

Prepaid expenses and other assets (1,113)



(2,102)



(1,864)



(1,896)

Accounts payable 2,713



(1,272)



1,864



511

Operating lease liabilities (1,413)



—



(2,795)



—

Accrued expenses and other liabilities (1,827)



4,419



(3,131)



3,182

Deferred revenue (3,183)



(4,393)



312



(1,210)

Accrued compensation 164



1,979



(806)



(4,411)

Net cash used in operating activities (1,817)



(1,114)



(13,948)



(20,086)

Investing activities:













Purchase of property and equipment (389)



(916)



(593)



(1,304)

Purchase of marketable securities (13,780)



(13,954)



(13,780)



(23,979)

Maturities of marketable securities —



10,700



11,453



26,450

Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities (14,169)



(4,170)



(2,920)



1,167

Financing activities:













Proceeds from exercise of stock options 165



1,752



1,845



2,242

Principal payments on long-term debt (465)



—



(930)



—

Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (300)



1,752



915



2,242

















Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (16,286)



(3,532)



(15,953)



(16,677)

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 67,663



49,499



67,330



62,644

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 51,377



$ 45,967



$ 51,377



$ 45,967

















Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash:













Cash and cash equivalents $ 50,052



$ 44,642



$ 50,052



$ 44,642

Restricted cash 1,325



1,325



1,325



1,325

Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash $ 51,377



$ 45,967



$ 51,377



$ 45,967



CASTLIGHT HEALTH, INC. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (In thousands, except per share data) (unaudited)



Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30, 2019

March 31, 2019

June 30, 2018

June 30, 2019

June 30, 2018 Gross profit:

















GAAP gross profit subscription $ 25,730



$ 25,640



$ 25,662



$ 51,370



$ 49,477

Stock-based compensation 196



219



231



415



473

Amortization of internal-use software —



—



219



—



438

Amortization of intangibles 587



587



678



1,174



1,356

Non-GAAP gross profit subscription $ 26,513



$ 26,446



$ 26,790



$ 52,959



$ 51,744

GAAP gross margin subscription 75.8 %

75.8 %

73.7 %

75.8 %

73.0 % Non-GAAP gross margin subscription 78.1 %

78.2 %

77.0 %

78.1 %

76.3 %



















GAAP gross loss professional services $ (3,983)



$ (4,260)



$ (3,608)



$ (8,243)



$ (5,887)

Stock-based compensation 236



265



315



501



616

Non-GAAP gross loss professional services $ (3,747)



$ (3,995)



$ (3,293)



$ (7,742)



$ (5,271)

GAAP gross margin professional services (205) %

(253) %

(121) %

(227) %

(91.0) % Non-GAAP gross margin professional services (193) %

(237) %

(110) %

(213) %

(81.4) %



















GAAP gross profit $ 21,747



$ 21,380



$ 22,054



$ 43,127



$ 43,590

Impact of non-GAAP adjustments 1,019



1,071



1,443



2,090



2,883

Non-GAAP gross profit $ 22,766



$ 22,451



$ 23,497



$ 45,217



$ 46,473

GAAP gross margin 60.6 %

60.2 %

58.4 %

60.4 %

58.7 % Non-GAAP gross margin 63.4 %

63.3 %

62.2 %

63.3 %

62.6 %



















Operating expense:

















GAAP sales and marketing $ 8,889



$ 9,215



$ 13,306



$ 18,104



$ 27,218

Stock-based compensation (662)



(627)



(1,318)



(1,289)



(2,456)

Amortization of intangibles (272)



(272)



(273)



(544)



(721)

Non-GAAP sales and marketing $ 7,955



$ 8,316



$ 11,715



$ 16,271



$ 24,041





















GAAP research and development $ 14,487



$ 15,725



$ 16,425



$ 30,212



$ 31,796

Stock-based compensation (1,733)



(1,704)



(1,908)



(3,437)



(3,562)

Certain legal expenses —



(191)



—



(191)



—

Lease exit and related charges —



—



(842)



—



(1,758)

Non-GAAP research and development $ 12,754



$ 13,830



$ 13,675



$ 26,584



$ 26,476





















GAAP general and administrative $ 7,010



$ 7,293



$ 6,382



$ 14,303



$ 13,207

Stock-based compensation (2,030)



(1,162)



(1,375)



(3,192)



(2,632)

Amortization of intangibles (17)



(17)



(17)



(34)



(34)

Certain legal expenses —



(533)



—



(533)



—

Non-GAAP general and administrative $ 4,963



$ 5,581



$ 4,990



$ 10,544



$ 10,541





















GAAP operating expense $ 30,386



$ 32,233



$ 36,113



$ 62,619



$ 72,221

Impact of non-GAAP adjustments (4,714)



(4,506)



(5,733)



(9,220)



(11,163)

Non-GAAP operating expense $ 25,672



$ 27,727



$ 30,380



$ 53,399



$ 61,058





















Operating loss:

















GAAP operating loss $ (8,639)



$ (10,853)



$ (14,059)



$ (19,492)



$ (28,631)

Impact of non-GAAP adjustments 5,733



5,577



7,176



11,310



14,046

Non-GAAP operating loss $ (2,906)



$ (5,276)



$ (6,883)



$ (8,182)



$ (14,585)





















Net loss and net loss per share:

















GAAP net loss $ (8,381)



$ (10,539)



$ (13,958)



$ (18,920)



$ (28,402)

Total pre-tax impact of non-GAAP adjustments 5,733



5,577



7,176



11,310



14,046

Non-GAAP net loss $ (2,648)



$ (4,962)



$ (6,782)



$ (7,610)



$ (14,356)

GAAP net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (0.06)



$ (0.07)



$ (0.10)



$ (0.13)



$ (0.21)

Non-GAAP net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (0.02)



$ (0.03)



$ (0.05)



$ (0.05)



$ (0.11)

Shares used in basic and diluted net loss per share computation 144,572



143,000



136,682



143,790



135,843



