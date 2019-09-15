Castlight Health : NBGH Workforce Strategy 2019

National Business Group on Health (NBGH) Workforce Strategy 2019 is the nation's premier event for health, productivity and well-being.

Attend the conference to learn top-tier solutions and best practices on how to build an employee experience for optimal physical, mental and financial health from the nation's leading employers, health care providers and public policy experts.

Workforce Strategy 2019 offers a broad range of sessions focused along three tracks:

-What it takes to create a winning well-being strategy

-From physical health to financial wealth: Helping employees flourish with the guiding hand of well-being platforms

-Start your C-Suite dialogue with meaningful metrics

