Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Castlight Health Inc    CSLT

CASTLIGHT HEALTH INC

(CSLT)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Castlight Health : NBGH Workforce Strategy 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/15/2019 | 08:57pm EDT

National Business Group on Health (NBGH) Workforce Strategy 2019 is the nation's premier event for health, productivity and well-being.

Attend the conference to learn top-tier solutions and best practices on how to build an employee experience for optimal physical, mental and financial health from the nation's leading employers, health care providers and public policy experts.

Workforce Strategy 2019 offers a broad range of sessions focused along three tracks:

-What it takes to create a winning well-being strategy
-From physical health to financial wealth: Helping employees flourish with the guiding hand of well-being platforms
-Start your C-Suite dialogue with meaningful metrics

Visit Castlight Health Suite 701 or schedule a demo with us.
[Attachment]

Disclaimer

Castlight Health Inc. published this content on 17 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 September 2019 00:56:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CASTLIGHT HEALTH INC
08:57pCASTLIGHT HEALTH : NBGH Workforce Strategy 2019
PU
08/19RESOLVING TOWARDS RESILIENCE : Managing Stress to Increase Engagement
PU
08/08CASTLIGHT HEALTH : Announces New Customer Center of Excellence in Utah
PR
07/31CASTLIGHT HEALTH : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION A..
AQ
07/30CASTLIGHT : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07/30CASTLIGHT HEALTH, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Change i..
AQ
07/30CASTLIGHT HEALTH : Announces Key Management Changes
PR
07/30CASTLIGHT HEALTH : Announces Second Quarter 2019 Results
PR
07/22CASTLIGHT HEALTH : to Announce Second Quarter 2019 Results
PR
07/16CASTLIGHT HEALTH : Designing Healthcare Transparency that Works
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 143 M
EBIT 2019 -11,6 M
Net income 2019 -33,9 M
Finance 2019 63,3 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -6,53x
P/E ratio 2020 -7,55x
EV / Sales2019 1,12x
EV / Sales2020 1,07x
Capitalization 224 M
Chart CASTLIGHT HEALTH INC
Duration : Period :
Castlight Health Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CASTLIGHT HEALTH INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 3,25  $
Last Close Price 1,54  $
Spread / Highest target 160%
Spread / Average Target 111%
Spread / Lowest Target 62,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John C. Doyle Chief Executive Officer & Director
Bryan E. Roberts Chairman
Siobhan Nolan Mangini Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Neeraj Gupta Senior Vice President-Engineering
David B. Singer Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CASTLIGHT HEALTH INC-29.03%224
VEEVA SYSTEMS INC56.54%20 691
ALIBABA HLTH INFRMTN TCHNLGY LTD14.31%11 162
OMNICELL, INC.18.86%3 071
B-SOFT CO LTD--.--%1 753
ALLSCRIPTS HEALTHCARE SOLUTIONS INC8.30%1 740
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group